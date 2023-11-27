Zero's Sandwich Shop Dallas Street
Food & Drink
- Chips$2.00
Choice of several chip flavors
- Fountain Drink (small)$2.50
Choice of several flavors
- Bottle Water$2.25
- Canned Soft Drinks$2.00
Choice of several flavors
- Fountain Drink (large)$3.00
Choice of several flavors
- Zeros (large)$8.15
An enticing blend of ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, onions, mustard and mayonnaise on our Zero's Famous Home Made Bread.
- Zeros (small)$7.05
An enticing blend of ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, onions, mustard and mayonnaise on our Zero's Famous Home Made Bread.
- Ham & Cheese (large)$8.20
The richness of ham enhanced with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions and mayonnaise.
- Ham & Cheese (small)$7.00
The richness of ham enhanced with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions and mayonnaise.
- Turkey, Ham & Cheese (large)$8.20
The richness of ham enhanced with the flavor of turkey and cheddar cheese.
- Tuna- Cheese (large)$8.20
For The Tuna Lover! Tuna and mayonnaise with melted cheddar, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and onions. All served on Zero’s Famous Home Made Bread.
- Tuna- Cheese (small)$7.00
For The Tuna Lover! Tuna and mayonnaise with melted cheddar, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and onions. All served on Zero’s Famous Home Made Bread.
- Smoked Turkey & Cheese (large)$8.20
The finest smoked turkey smothered in cheddar cheese, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & black olives. An item that is guaranteed to please!
- Smoked Turkey & Cheese (small)$7.00
The finest smoked turkey smothered in cheddar cheese, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & black olives. An item that is guaranteed to please!
- Turkey, Ham & Cheese (small)$7.00
The richness of ham enhanced with the flavor of turkey and cheddar cheese.
- Roast Beef (large)$8.30
A heaping portion of delicious roast beef prepared with onions, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce and real mayonnaise. A truly, traditionally Texas sandwich.
- Roast Beef (small)$7.15
A heaping portion of delicious roast beef prepared with onions, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce and real mayonnaise. A truly, traditionally Texas sandwich.
- Turkey Cheese (large)$8.20
- Turkey Cheese (small)$7.00
- Chicken Breast (large)$8.60
A tasty grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- Reuben (large)$8.30
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and special sauce.
- Reuben (small)$7.15
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and special sauce.
- Turkey (large)$8.00
Fowl play! A Generous amount of the bird known to us all as “the turkey”. Made tantalizing only by the final touches of fresh tomatoes, lettuce, black olives and onions.
- Turkey (small)$6.85
Fowl play! A Generous amount of the bird known to us all as “the turkey”. Made tantalizing only by the final touches of fresh tomatoes, lettuce, black olives and onions.
- Chicken Breast (small)$7.50
A tasty grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- Cheese (large)$8.00
For the cheese connoisseur- a blending of cheddar cheeses, mozzarella, black olives, and all the vegetables. Not to be taken lightly.
- Cheese (small)$6.80
For the cheese connoisseur- a blending of cheddar cheeses, mozzarella, black olives, and all the vegetables. Not to be taken lightly.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
- Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese & croutons mixed with a special Caesar dressing.
- Garden Salad$7.10
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with olives, cheese, tomatoes and onions.
- Pickle Spears$1.00
(2) dill pickle spears
- Jalapeno Peppers$1.00Out of stock
(3) fesh jalapeno peppers
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Delicious chocolate chip cookie made daily