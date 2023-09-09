Breakfast

CAJUN BREAKFAST

$13.25

Two eggs over easy on top of hash browns mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & cheese, smothered in Hollandaise sauce, finished with Cajun spice & served with toast.

OH MY GOSH BREAKFAST

$12.85

Hash browns topped with diced ham, green peppers, & onions, served with two eggs any style & toast.

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$11.05

Two country biscuits topped with white sausage gravy.

STEAK & EGGS

$15.25

Tenderloin steak served with two eggs any style, & hash browns. Served with toast.

TEX MEX

$13.95

Hash browns mixed with black beans, chorizo, & two scrambled eggs. Topped with cheese & wrapped in a warm tortilla with a side of salsa & sour cream.

EGGS BENEDICT

$12.75

English Muffin, choice of meat, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, & served with hash browns.

LITTLE STOOGES SANDWICH

$11.95

Toasted English muffin, scrambled egg with cheese & choice of ham, bacon, or sausage served with hash browns.

STEAK EGGS BENEDICT

$13.50

English muffin, tenderloin steak, & two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce & served with hash browns.

MUFASA’S CORNED BEEF

$12.95

Homemade traditional corned-beef hash, & two eggs any style, served with toast.

MIXED MESS

$14.95

Hash browns, onions, peppers, bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & served with toast.

MINNESOTA RANCHER

$13.75

Two eggs any style with hash browns & choice of sausage, bacon, or ham.

ZE'S SLAM

$14.95

Choice of French toast or pancakes, two eggs any style, two meats, & hash browns. Served with toast.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$13.75

Served with hash browns, eggs & toast, topped with country sausage gravy.

MEAT & EGGS

$10.75

Two eggs any style & choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with toast.

HOT AND SPICY BOWL

$15.25

Tater tots topped with Steak, chorizo, onions, green peppers, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, scrambled eggs all topped with hollandaise sauce served with toast

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.75

Two corn tortillas, topped with chorizo, two eggs over easy, smothered with black beans, Feta cheese & homemade sauce. Served with hash browns.

Omelets

CAJUN OMELET

$15.75

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, andouille sausage, & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & Cajun spice.

DENVER OMELET

$13.75

Scrambled eggs, sautéed onions, peppers, ham, tomatoes & mushrooms, topped with cheese.

FIESTA OMELET

$13.95

Chorizo & Andouille sausage, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cheese, jalapeños & a side of salsa.

GRAND OMELET

$13.95

Ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

GYRO OMELET

$13.95

Gyro meat, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onions & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of cucumber sauce.

HEART HEALTHY OMELET

$12.75

Spinach, turkey bacon, avocado, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with fruit.

KING KONG OMELET

$14.25

Bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese & ham topped with sausage gravy.

MEAT & CHEESE OMELET

$12.75

Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage & cheddar cheese.

VEGGIE OMELET

$12.85

Sautéed onions, green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

PHILLY STEAK OMELET

$15.75

Tenderloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and Swiss cheese.

Breakfast Sweets

APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST

$13.50

Served with eggs and meat

SWEET MOODY

$13.25

Two eggs any style served with choice of bacon, sausage or ham & two slices of French toast.

BELGIAN WAFFLE COMBO

$13.95

Served with eggs & meat.

HONEYMOONER

$13.50

Two pancakes, two eggs any style, & choice of bacon or sausage.

Pancakes

$11.55
FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST

$11.25

Three thick slices, grilled golden brown; sprinkled with powdered sugar.

WAFFLE

$9.80

Sides

Side Meat

$4.95

SAUSAGE, HAM, BACON OR TURKEY BACON

HashBrown

$5.25

Side APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST

$6.75

OATMEAL

$8.00

With brown sugar & raisins, served with choice of toast

CORNED BEEF HASH

$6.00
1/2 ORDER BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.65

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.25

TOAST

$3.00

Wheat, Sour Dough, or Marble Rye

GYRO MEAT

$6.25

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.00

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$2.00

Fruit

$3.00

SD Biscuit

$3.00

Gluten Free

$3.50

1 French Toast

$3.75

2 French Toast

$5.75

1 PanCake

$3.85

2 PanCake

$5.50

One Egg

$1.25

Two Eggs

$2.50

Appetizers

CHEESE CURDS

$10.95

Bite size pieces of cheese, fried golden brown.

GYRO QUESADILLA

$11.95

Sautéed gyro meat, onions, green peppers, Swiss cheese served with a side of cucumber sauce.

FALAFEL PLATE

$8.25

Four homemade falafel served with hummus and pita.

DEEP-FRIED PICKLES

$9.75

Hand breaded then deep-fried to golden brown.

CHICKEN WINGS

$11.95

Chicken wings, choice of Buffalo or BBQ.

TATER TOT NACHOS

$9.75

Layers of tater tots with cheese, bacon, tomatoes & topped with sour cream.

Basket Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$9.75

Side ColeSlaw

$3.00

Basket Tater Tots

$8.25

Burgers & Sandwiches

CLASSIC BURGER

$13.50

Choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions.

MEATY CHEESY BURGER

$13.95

Bacon, Swiss cheese & American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

SUPER CENTRE BURGER

$13.75

Topped with bacon, BBQ sauce & choice of cheese, topped with an onion ring.

LITTLE ADAM BURGER

$11.75

1/4 lb. burger with all the works: cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Ze's Sauce.

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$13.25

Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.

JUICY SUZY

$13.50

Our version of a Juicy Lucy. Stuffed with cheddar cheese & topped with more cheese.

PATTY MELT

$13.25

Grilled rye bread topped with Swiss cheese & fried onions.

REUBEN

$12.75

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye bread.

CLUBHOUSE

$12.50

Thinly sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served on toasted white bread.

B.L.T.

$12.25

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served on toasted white bread.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.75

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.

WALLEYE SANDWICH

$15.25

Lightly seasoned then pan-seared. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & tarter sauce on side. Served on a toasted hoagie.

POT ROAST SANDWICH

$14.75

Homemade pot roast sautéed with onions and mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun.

GYRO SANDWICH

$13.50

Thinly sliced gyro meat, lettuce, onion & tomatoes served on pita bread. Topped with cucumber sauce.

STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH

$13.95

Tenderloin steak sautéed with onions, peppers, & topped with Swiss cheese.

HALF SANDWICH & SOUP

$11.75

Choice of turkey & swiss, ham & cheese or grilled cheese. Served with chicken wild rice or cup of the day.

VEGGIE FALAFEL PITA

$10.75

Made with fava beans, tangy cucumber sauce, diced tomatoes & spices; served on a pita bread.

Chicken Philly

$13.95

Seasoned chicken sautéed with onions, green peppers and jalapeños topped with Swiss cheese, served on a grilled hoagie

Tacos

MOODY'S STEAK TACOS

$12.95

3 street style tacos, 3 corn tortillas, onions, avocado & cilantro.

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.75

Seasoned shrimp in 3 warm corn tortillas topped with tomatoes, lettuce cheese & Ze’s sauce.

WALLEYE TACO

$13.95

Walleye in a warm corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & Ze's sauce.

TACO BIRRIA

$16.25

Served with 3 corn tortillas, stuffed with shredded beef, mozzarella cheese, diced onions and cilantro

Pasta

ALFREDO PASTA

$14.25

House-made Alfredo sauce tossed in Penne pasta served with your choice of chicken or shrimp tossed with Parmesan cheese.

CAJUN PASTA

$14.95

Andouille sausage and shrimp tossed in garlic, onions & tomatoes, in a light creamy sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese & served with a breadstick.

BEEF STROGANOFF

$14.75

Slow-roasted beef, onion, mushroom, garlic tossed in our house-made gravy served over penne pasta.

BBQ MAC AND CHEESE PASTA

$14.75

Homemade mac and cheese tossed with bacon bits and penne pasta topped with chicken tenders and drizzled with BBQ sauce served with breadstick.

Entrées

All entrees are served with vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, hashbrowns. Add side salad or cup of soup for 3.00 (**denotes no potato choice)
CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER

$14.50

Breaded chicken fingers served with fries or Mash potato.

FRIED CHICKEN

$16.25

Our juicy hand-breaded fried chicken. Served with mash potatoes and biscuit .

POT ROAST

$15.25

House-made pot roast that melts in your mouth, just like Grandma makes!

MEATLOAF

$15.25

House-made meatloaf topped with our savory gravy.

GYRO PLATE

$15.75

Sautéed gyro, served with hummus, Greek salad, & pita bread.

LAMB SHANK

$17.25

Most tender part of the lamb leg, slowly roasted in tomatoes, onions, carrot & our house herbs served on a bed of mashed potatoes.

FISH & FRIES

$15.25

Cod fish served with homemade Fries & coleslaw.

COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN

$14.95

Hand bread chicken breast; deep fried to perfection, topped with sausage gravy breadstick served with veggies, mash potatoes.

Soups & Salads

ZESTY ZEE SALAD

$13.75

Marinated Cajun chicken breast, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes and tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with Ze's dressing.