Ze's Diner - Mendota Heights Mendota Heights
Breakfast
CAJUN BREAKFAST
Two eggs over easy on top of hash browns mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & cheese, smothered in Hollandaise sauce, finished with Cajun spice & served with toast.
OH MY GOSH BREAKFAST
Hash browns topped with diced ham, green peppers, & onions, served with two eggs any style & toast.
BISCUITS & GRAVY
Two country biscuits topped with white sausage gravy.
STEAK & EGGS
Tenderloin steak served with two eggs any style, & hash browns. Served with toast.
TEX MEX
Hash browns mixed with black beans, chorizo, & two scrambled eggs. Topped with cheese & wrapped in a warm tortilla with a side of salsa & sour cream.
EGGS BENEDICT
English Muffin, choice of meat, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, & served with hash browns.
LITTLE STOOGES SANDWICH
Toasted English muffin, scrambled egg with cheese & choice of ham, bacon, or sausage served with hash browns.
STEAK EGGS BENEDICT
English muffin, tenderloin steak, & two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce & served with hash browns.
MUFASA’S CORNED BEEF
Homemade traditional corned-beef hash, & two eggs any style, served with toast.
MIXED MESS
Hash browns, onions, peppers, bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & served with toast.
MINNESOTA RANCHER
Two eggs any style with hash browns & choice of sausage, bacon, or ham.
ZE'S SLAM
Choice of French toast or pancakes, two eggs any style, two meats, & hash browns. Served with toast.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
Served with hash browns, eggs & toast, topped with country sausage gravy.
MEAT & EGGS
Two eggs any style & choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with toast.
HOT AND SPICY BOWL
Tater tots topped with Steak, chorizo, onions, green peppers, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, scrambled eggs all topped with hollandaise sauce served with toast
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two corn tortillas, topped with chorizo, two eggs over easy, smothered with black beans, Feta cheese & homemade sauce. Served with hash browns.
Omelets
CAJUN OMELET
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, andouille sausage, & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & Cajun spice.
DENVER OMELET
Scrambled eggs, sautéed onions, peppers, ham, tomatoes & mushrooms, topped with cheese.
FIESTA OMELET
Chorizo & Andouille sausage, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cheese, jalapeños & a side of salsa.
GRAND OMELET
Ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
GYRO OMELET
Gyro meat, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onions & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of cucumber sauce.
HEART HEALTHY OMELET
Spinach, turkey bacon, avocado, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with fruit.
KING KONG OMELET
Bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese & ham topped with sausage gravy.
MEAT & CHEESE OMELET
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage & cheddar cheese.
VEGGIE OMELET
Sautéed onions, green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
PHILLY STEAK OMELET
Tenderloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and Swiss cheese.
Breakfast Sweets
APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST
Served with eggs and meat
SWEET MOODY
Two eggs any style served with choice of bacon, sausage or ham & two slices of French toast.
BELGIAN WAFFLE COMBO
Served with eggs & meat.
HONEYMOONER
Two pancakes, two eggs any style, & choice of bacon or sausage.
Pancakes
FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST
Three thick slices, grilled golden brown; sprinkled with powdered sugar.
WAFFLE
Sides
Side Meat
SAUSAGE, HAM, BACON OR TURKEY BACON
HashBrown
Side APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST
OATMEAL
With brown sugar & raisins, served with choice of toast
CORNED BEEF HASH
1/2 ORDER BISCUITS & GRAVY
ENGLISH MUFFIN
TOAST
Wheat, Sour Dough, or Marble Rye
GYRO MEAT
SAUSAGE GRAVY
HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
Fruit
SD Biscuit
Gluten Free
1 French Toast
2 French Toast
1 PanCake
2 PanCake
One Egg
Two Eggs
Appetizers
CHEESE CURDS
Bite size pieces of cheese, fried golden brown.
GYRO QUESADILLA
Sautéed gyro meat, onions, green peppers, Swiss cheese served with a side of cucumber sauce.
FALAFEL PLATE
Four homemade falafel served with hummus and pita.
DEEP-FRIED PICKLES
Hand breaded then deep-fried to golden brown.
CHICKEN WINGS
Chicken wings, choice of Buffalo or BBQ.
TATER TOT NACHOS
Layers of tater tots with cheese, bacon, tomatoes & topped with sour cream.
Basket Fries
Onion Rings
Side ColeSlaw
Basket Tater Tots
Burgers & Sandwiches
CLASSIC BURGER
Choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions.
MEATY CHEESY BURGER
Bacon, Swiss cheese & American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
SUPER CENTRE BURGER
Topped with bacon, BBQ sauce & choice of cheese, topped with an onion ring.
LITTLE ADAM BURGER
1/4 lb. burger with all the works: cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Ze's Sauce.
MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.
JUICY SUZY
Our version of a Juicy Lucy. Stuffed with cheddar cheese & topped with more cheese.
PATTY MELT
Grilled rye bread topped with Swiss cheese & fried onions.
REUBEN
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye bread.
CLUBHOUSE
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served on toasted white bread.
B.L.T.
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served on toasted white bread.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.
WALLEYE SANDWICH
Lightly seasoned then pan-seared. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & tarter sauce on side. Served on a toasted hoagie.
POT ROAST SANDWICH
Homemade pot roast sautéed with onions and mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun.
GYRO SANDWICH
Thinly sliced gyro meat, lettuce, onion & tomatoes served on pita bread. Topped with cucumber sauce.
STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH
Tenderloin steak sautéed with onions, peppers, & topped with Swiss cheese.
HALF SANDWICH & SOUP
Choice of turkey & swiss, ham & cheese or grilled cheese. Served with chicken wild rice or cup of the day.
VEGGIE FALAFEL PITA
Made with fava beans, tangy cucumber sauce, diced tomatoes & spices; served on a pita bread.
Chicken Philly
Seasoned chicken sautéed with onions, green peppers and jalapeños topped with Swiss cheese, served on a grilled hoagie
Tacos
MOODY'S STEAK TACOS
3 street style tacos, 3 corn tortillas, onions, avocado & cilantro.
SHRIMP TACOS
Seasoned shrimp in 3 warm corn tortillas topped with tomatoes, lettuce cheese & Ze’s sauce.
WALLEYE TACO
Walleye in a warm corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & Ze's sauce.
TACO BIRRIA
Served with 3 corn tortillas, stuffed with shredded beef, mozzarella cheese, diced onions and cilantro
Pasta
ALFREDO PASTA
House-made Alfredo sauce tossed in Penne pasta served with your choice of chicken or shrimp tossed with Parmesan cheese.
CAJUN PASTA
Andouille sausage and shrimp tossed in garlic, onions & tomatoes, in a light creamy sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese & served with a breadstick.
BEEF STROGANOFF
Slow-roasted beef, onion, mushroom, garlic tossed in our house-made gravy served over penne pasta.
BBQ MAC AND CHEESE PASTA
Homemade mac and cheese tossed with bacon bits and penne pasta topped with chicken tenders and drizzled with BBQ sauce served with breadstick.
Entrées
CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER
Breaded chicken fingers served with fries or Mash potato.
FRIED CHICKEN
Our juicy hand-breaded fried chicken. Served with mash potatoes and biscuit .
POT ROAST
House-made pot roast that melts in your mouth, just like Grandma makes!
MEATLOAF
House-made meatloaf topped with our savory gravy.
GYRO PLATE
Sautéed gyro, served with hummus, Greek salad, & pita bread.
LAMB SHANK
Most tender part of the lamb leg, slowly roasted in tomatoes, onions, carrot & our house herbs served on a bed of mashed potatoes.
FISH & FRIES
Cod fish served with homemade Fries & coleslaw.
COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN
Hand bread chicken breast; deep fried to perfection, topped with sausage gravy breadstick served with veggies, mash potatoes.