Zesty Cafe 1840 Century Park East # 105
Featured Items
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Turkey breast, mixed green, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, shredded mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla$14.00
- Roasted Turkey Breast Sandwich
* Half / Full$7.50+
- Chinese Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, shredded carrots, toasted almonds, wonton crisps with house Asian dressing * Full$13.50
Starters
- Fresh Fruit Salad
Assorted fruit, sliced daily$6.00
- Yogurt Parfait
12oz cup yogurt, granola & fresh berries$6.00
- OUT OF STOCK4" Quiche
Spinach & Cheese - or - Ham & CheeseOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- Plain Croissant$4.00
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKAlmond CroissantOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Danish
Apricot, Blueberry or Cherry$4.50
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
- Muffin
Blueberry, Bran, Chocolate or Banana Nut$4.00
- Coffee Cakes
Cinnamon, Raspberry, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip$4.00
- Treat Bar$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKCookieOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- Cup of Ice$0.50
Lunch
Daily Specials
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Quesadilla (Monday)
With salsa, sour cream and guacamoleOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKSpaghetti w/ Meat Sauce (Tuesday)OUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKBarbacoa Beef Burrito (Wednesday)
Barbacoa beef, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.OUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKMeat Loaf, Mashed Potato & Vegetables (Thursday)OUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKFish and Chips (Friday)OUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKMeat LoafOUT OF STOCK$17.95
Classic Sandwiches
Gourmet Sandwiches
- Cuban Sandwich
Tender roasted pork, black forest ham, melted mozzarella cheese, pickle chips and honey mustard on a french baguette * Half / Full$8.50+
- Zesty Sub Sandwich
Italian salami, mortadella, capicola, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, lettuce, olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette on a french baguette * Half / Full$8.50+
- Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil and house-made balsamic vinaigrette on a french baguette * Full$14.00
- Turkey Cranberry Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast, dried cranberries, provolone cheese, lettuce and pesto sauce on a rustic roll * Full$14.00
Hot Paninis
- BBQ Chicken Panini
Sliced chicken breast, provolone cheese, red onions, cilantro and BBQ sauce on ciabatta bread$14.00
- Tuna Melt & Avocado Panini
White tuna salad, avocado, swiss cheese and red onion on ciabatta bread$14.00
- Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, and fresh basil on baguette$14.00
- Turkey Pesto Panini
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, spinach and pesto sauce on ciabatta bread$14.00
- Zesty Turkey Panini
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, green apple, bacon and aioli on ciabatta bread$14.00
Gourmet Salads
- Simple Mixed Greens Salad (Vegan)
Organic baby mixed greens with cucumbers, diced tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and shredded carrots with your choice of dressing * Full$9.50
- Chinese Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, shredded carrots, toasted almonds, wonton crisps with house Asian dressing * Full$13.50
- Caprese Salad
Organic baby mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil with house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing * Full$13.50
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, diced chicken breast, house croutons and parmesan cheese with a creamy Caesar dressing * Full$13.50
- Classic Cobb Salad
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce, turkey breast, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg and diced tomatoes with your choice of dressing * Full$13.50
- Tuna Salad
Organic baby mixed greens, white tuna salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots with your choice of dressing * Full$13.50
- Chicken Salad
Organic baby mixed greens, homemade chicken salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots with your choice of dressing * Full$13.50
- Chopped Turkey Salad
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce, chopped turkey breast, salami, garbanzo beans, roasted peppers and shredded mozzarella with house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing * Full$13.50
- Kale Salad
Kale, diced chicken breast, tomatoes, celery, cucumbers, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, green apple and carrots with lemon vinaigrette dressing * Full$15.00
Gourmet Wraps
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Turkey breast, mixed green, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, shredded mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla$14.00
- White Tuna Wrap
White tuna salad, carrots, cucumber, shredded mozzarella cheese, avocado, romaine lettuce and ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla$14.00
- Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad, carrots, cucumber, shredded mozzarella cheese, avocado, romaine lettuce and ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla$14.00
- Zesty Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spicy buffalo spicy chicken, mixed greens, carrots, celery and ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla$14.00
- Spicy Thai Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast, carrots, cucumber, daikon sprouts, cilantro, romaine lettuce and spicy sweet Thai sauce in a spinach tortilla$14.00
Grill
- Grilled Cheese
* Full$10.00
- Grilled Ham & Cheese
* Full$13.00
- Grilled Turkey & Cheese
* Full$13.00
- Zesty Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, sweet pickles, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, and zesty house dressing on brioche * Full$13.00
- Zesty Reuben Sandwich (NEW)
Pastrami, turkey, melted swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread * Full$16.00
Rice Bowls
Soups
- Turkey Chili (Everyday)
* With cheddar cheese and onions on the side (add sour cream optional) * Cup (8oz) / Bowl (12oz) / Jumbo (16oz)$6.50+
- Lentil Vegetable (Everyday)
* Cup (8oz) / Bowl (12oz) / Jumbo (16oz)$5.00+
- Chicken Noodle (Everyday)
* Cup (8oz) / Bowl (12oz) / Jumbo (16oz)$5.00+
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Cajun (Monday Special)
* Cup (8oz) / Bowl (12oz) / Jumbo (16oz)OUT OF STOCK$5.00+
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Tortilla (Wednesday Special)
* Cup (8oz) / Bowl (12oz) / Jumbo (16oz)OUT OF STOCK$5.00+
- OUT OF STOCKTortilla - Vegan (Wednesday Special)
* Cup / Bowl / JumboOUT OF STOCK$4.50+
- Split Pea - Vegan (Thursday Special)
* Cup (8oz) / Bowl (12oz) / Jumbo (16oz)$5.00+
Sides
Bagels & Toast
Beverage
Coffee & Tea
- Coffee
* Small / Medium / Large$2.75+
- Americano
* Small / Medium / Large$3.50+
- Espresso
* Single / Double$3.00+
- Iced Coffee
* Regular / Large$3.50+
- Iced Americano
* Regular / Large$4.00+
- Iced Tea
* Regular / Large$3.00+
- Americano (Decaf)
* Small - $3.50 * Medium - $4.50 * Large - $5.00$3.50+
- Iced Americano (Decaf)
* Regular - $3.75 * Large - $4.75$3.75+
- Hot Tea$2.75
Latte & More
- Latte
* Small / Medium / Large$4.50+
- OUT OF STOCKChai Latte
* Small / Medium / LargeOUT OF STOCK$4.75+
- Mocha
* Small / Medium / Large$4.25+
- Cappuccino
* Small / Medium / Large$4.25+
- Macchiato
* Single / Double$3.25+
- Cafe Au Lait
* Small / Medium / Large$3.50+
- Hot Chocolate
* Small / Medium / Large$3.00+
- Iced Latte
* Regular / Large$4.50+
- Iced Chai Latte
* Regular / Large$4.50+
- Iced Mocha
* Regular / Large$4.50+
- Iced Cappuccino
* Regular / Large$4.50+
Ice Blended Drinks
Smoothies (20 oz)
- Merry Berry (Vegan)
Mixed berries, banana, agave, apple juice$10.00
- Go Bananas
Banana, oats, agave, protein powder, soy milk$10.00
- Protein Strawberry
Banana, strawberry, agave, protein powder, orange juice$10.00
- Cocoa Peanut Butter Banana
Banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, soy milk$10.00
- Super Green (Vegan)
Fresh kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, banana, green apple, agave, and apple juice$12.00
Other Beverages
Canned Soda & Bottled Beverages
- Arizona Green Tea$2.25
- Bai Drink$4.00
- Bottled Water (Crystal Geyser)
* Small / Large$2.25+
- Can Soda (Coke, diet coke, sprite, and etc)$2.25
- Celsius$4.25
- Essentia Water (Large)$6.25
- Ito En Unsweetened Tea$4.75
- La Croix$2.25
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$3.50
- Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice$3.50
- Pellegrino (Can)$3.00
- Pellegrino (Small Bottle)$3.25
- Pellegrino (Big Bottle)$5.75
- Perrier (Bottle)$3.25
- Poppi (Prebiotics Drink)$5.00
- Red Bull$4.75
- Simply Orange (Bottle)$3.25
- Smart Water (Large)$4.25
- Vitamin Water$3.75
- Zoa$4.25
Snacks
- Bag of Chips (Small)$2.25
- Bag of Chips (Large)$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKBananaOUT OF STOCK$0.75
- Barebells (Protein Bar)$5.25
- Beef Jerky (Small)$4.75
- Beef Jerky (Large)$12.00
- Clif Bar (Protein Bar)$3.75
- Gum - Orbit$2.50
- Ice Cubes (40 pcs) Gum - Spearmint$8.75
- IQ Bar (Keto Protein Bar)$3.75
- IQ Mix (Powder)$2.25
- Kind (Protein Bar)$4.00
- Legendary (Protein Pastry)$5.50
- Lenny & Larry's (Plant-Based Protein Cookie)$4.75
- Mentos (80 pcs) - Spearmint$9.50
- Nutella Breadsticks$3.00
- One (Protein Bar)$5.25
- Planters Peanuts$0.75
- Power Crunch (Protein Bar)$3.75
- Quest (Protein Bar)$5.95
- Simply Protein (Protein Bar)$3.75
- Snak Club (Nuts, Trail Mix, etc)$4.95
- Walkers Cookie (Shortbread)$1.25
- WildRoots Trail Mix$2.75