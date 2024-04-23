Zeytin 224 FRESH DR
French Toast
- Ricotta Creme Brulee French$16.99
French toast stuffed with vanilla custard and ricotta cheese. Topped with caramelized sugar and fresh berries
- Southern Breeze French$16.99
Fire grilled peaches, wild berry compote, pecans, and caramel sauce
- Zeytin French Toast$14.99
Topped with mixed berries, and powdered sugar and served with a shot of melted chocolate
Crepes
- Creme Brulee Goat Cheese Crepe$16.99
Vanilla custard and caramelized sugar-wrapped crepes. Topped with wild berry compote, whipped cream, and goat cheese crumbles
- Crepe with Egg and Mediterranean Sujuk$16.99
Sausage, egg, and melted Mediterranean cheese stuffed crepe. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes and cream cheese. Garnished with scallions
- Nutella Banana Strawberry Crepe$14.99
Filled with bavarian cream, banana, and strawberry all wrapped in our famous crepe batter. Topped with Nutella, and powdered sugar
Waffles
- Chicken & Waffles$16.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast over Belgian waffle. Topped with hot honey and powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter
- Chocolate Chip Waffle$15.99
Topped with bananas and pecans. Served with a shot of melted chocolate
- Creme Brulee Waffle$15.99
Vanilla custard and caramelized sugar on Belgian waffles. Topped with wild berry compote and strawberries
- Zeytin Waffle$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with mixed berries and powdered sugar. Served with a shot of melted chocolate
Pancakes
- Chocolate Chip Pancake$13.99
Topped with bananas and pecans. Served with a shot of melted chocolate
- Cinnamon Roll Pancake$13.99
Decadent pancakes infused with cinnamon. Topped with cream cheese icing and cinnamon butter
- Lemon Ricotta Pancake$15.99
Vanilla pancakes stacked with fresh lemon whipped ricotta. Topped with wild berry compote and fresh berries
- Zeytin Gourmet Pancake$14.99
Three flaky pancakes topped with goat cheese crumbles and fresh berries. Garnished with berry compote
Avocado Toast
- Bacon and Egg Toast$14.99
Seasoned avocado. Double-smoked bacon and fried egg. Served on grilled sourdough
- Tomato & Goat Cheese Toast$12.99
Goat cheese and seasoned avocado. Tomatoes, arugula, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
- Ultimate Smoked Salmon Toast$14.99
Grilled sourdough, cream cheese, and seasoned avocado. Topped with smoked atlantic salmon and pickled red onion. Garnished with capers and dill
Egg Benedicts
- Fried Chicken Benedict$14.99
Toasted English muffins, fried chicken strips, poached eggs, spicy honey, and hollandaise sauce
- Halloumi Tomato & Bacon Benedict$14.99
Grilled sliced tomato, thick-cut bacon, and poached eggs. Hollandaise sauce, green onions, bacon crumbles
- House Special Benedict$14.99
English muffin, Mediterranean sausage, Mediterranean cheese, avocado, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$15.99
Cream cheese spread toasted English muffins. Sauteed spinach, smoked salmon, capers, fresh dill, red onion, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce
- Zeytin Benedict$14.99
Toasted English muffins, prosciutto, pickled red onion, arugula, poached eggs, capers, and hollandaise sauce
Omelettes
- Build Your Own$14.99
- Brie Lobster Omelette$19.99
Butter-sauteed lobster, tomatoes, onions, and peppers filled omelet. Topped with brie cheese, capers, and scallions
- Hearty Shrimp Omelette$16.99
Shrimp, Cheddar, tomatoes, scallions, and baby spinach lightly sauteed in garlic butter sauce. Topped with brie cheese and scallions
- Loaded Mediterranean Omelette$14.99
Tomatoes, pitted kalamata olives, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and spinach are lightly sauteed in olive oil. Loaded with feta cheese. Topped with dill and scallions
- Smoked Salmon Omelette$16.99
Smoked atlantic salmon, fresh dill, red onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with avocado, cream cheese, and capers
- Southern Corned Beef Hash Omelette$16.99
House-made corned beef, diced country potatoes, onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Garnished with avocado cream cheese and scallions
- Zeytin Omelette$15.99
Sauteed chorizo, bacon, and Colby-Jack cheese. Topped with cream cheese, bacon crumbles, and scallions
Skillets
- Bacon and Egg Skillet$15.99
Home fries, bacon, onions, scallions, Cheddar, and Colby-Jack cheese
- Cheesy Ham and Sausage Hash Brown Skillet$15.99
Hash brown, onions, peppers, diced ham, breakfast sausage and scallions
- Chorizo Egg Skillet$15.99
Home fries, chorizo, peppers, onions, Cheddar cheese, scallions, and sun-dried tomatoes
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$16.99
Home fries, corned beef hash, peppers, onions, Cheddar, avocado, and scallions
- Sweet & Spicy Skillet$17.99
Home fries, bacon, mushrooms, onions, Cheddar, arugula, hot honey, goat cheese and bacon crumbles
- Veggie Skillet$14.99
Home fries, mushrooms, onions, red and green peppers, tomato, and baby spinach
- Zeytin Special Skillet$16.99
Home fries, Mediterranean sausage, onions, red peppers, Mediterranean cheese. Topped with Kalamata olive
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Croissant Burger$16.99
Olive paste on a croissant bun, homemade fresh burger patty, sliced avocado, egg, tomato, Cheddar, onions, and baby arugula
- Ultimate House Sandwich$16.99
Sliced ham, bacon, salami, avocado, tomatoes, olives, and Mediterranean cheese (kasar)
- Zeytin Mixed Garden Sandwich$15.99
Grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, two fried eggs, and Mediterranean cheese (kasar)
- Mediterranean Sandwich$14.99
Tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, olives, arugula, balsamic glaze and olive oil
Classics
- Steak & Egg$19.99
6 oz sirloin, home fries, two eggs, and freshly baked bread
- Zeytin Sampler$14.99
Two bacon, two sausages, two ham, two pancakes, and two eggs
- American Classics$12.99
Two eggs, hash browns, and a choice of two bacon or two sausages
- Waffle Sampler$14.99
Belgian waffle, two eggs, and a choice of two bacon or two sausages
Zeytin Chef's Specials
- Mediterranean Sujuk with Eggs$16.99
World-famous traditional Turkish sausage sauteed with home-made butter and Mediterranean cheese served with three eggs. Comes with freshly baked bread
- Menemen$16.99
The most popular Turkish breakfast "Dip your bread" dish. Onions, peppers, and tomatoes sauteed in olive oil, three eggs mixed in the tomato sauce, and served soft scrambled
- Halloumi Cheese Plate$14.99
Halloumi cheese sauteed in butter and topped with fresh grape tomatoes. Served with fresh bread
Zeytin Mediterranean Pides
- Mixed Pide$21.99
Mediterranean sausage, pastrami, pepper, onions, and Mediterranean cheese, baked in the brick oven
- Chopped Steak Pide$19.99
Chopped USDA choice steak, peppers, tomatoes, and onions, baked in the brick oven
- Spinach Pide$17.99
Spinach, mushroom, feta cheese, and red onion with Mediterranean spices, baked in the brick oven
- Zeytin's House Pide$19.99
Mediterranean sausage, Mediterranean cheese (kasar), and kalamata olives, baked in the brick oven
- Cheese Pide$16.99
Mediterranean cheese (kasar) and feta cheese, baked in the brick oven
- Lahmajun$16.99
Thin pie topped with a blend of ground beef, tomatoes, onions, and pepper. Baked in the brick oven
Breakfast Sides
- Bacon$5.99
3 pieces
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$4.99
- Grits$3.99
- Ham$5.99
- Hashbrown$3.99
- Home Fries$3.99
- Sausage Links$5.99
3 pieces
- Side Cheese$3.99
- Single French Toast$6.99
- Single Pancake$6.99
- Single Waffle$6.99
- Sliced Avocado$2.99
- Sujuk$5.99
- One Whole Egg$1.99
- Three Egg White$5.99
- Three Whole Eggs$5.99
- Two Egg White$3.99
- Two Whole Eggs$3.99