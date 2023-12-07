ZimZari ZZ Trinity-Florida
SNACK/START/SHARE
- Chips + Salsa$2.00
- Edamame$7.50
Ginger Teriyaki Crusted Soybean Pods
- Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Pulled Chicken + Buffalo Sauce + Cheese + Egg Roll Wrapper
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
BBQ Chicken + Sweet Red Onions + Cilantro + Jack Cheese +Smokey BBQ Sauce + Flour Tortilla
- Queso Blanco$8.00
Spicy White Queso + Tortilla Chips
- Steak & Mushroom Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled Steak + Crispy Onions + Baby Portobello Mushrooms + Jack Cheese + Flour tortilla
- KUNG PAO CAULIFLOWER$9.00
Battered Cauliflower, Kung Pao Sauce, Char Sui Crema, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions
- Chicken Avocado Sun Roll$12.00
Crisp Tortilla + Chicken + Avocados + Sundried Tomato + Red Onions + Cilantro + Roasted Corn + Chipotle Cream Cheese + Mango Chili Sauce
- Pork & Plantain Bites$10.00
Roasted Pork + Fried Plantains + BBQ + Mango Chutney + Micro Cilantro Crema
- GUAC APP$7.50
house made guacamole + chips
- Cheese Ques$7.50
Flour tortilla, Cheese.
- Large Salsa (16 oz)$4.00
- Chips$1.00
TACOS
- CHEESEBURGER TACOS$10.50
ground beef + aged cheddar iceberg lettuce + tomato relish comeback sauce + fried pickles + apple wood bacon
- Chicken Tacos$9.50
Grilled Chicken + Jack Cheese + Pico de Gallo + Sour Cream
- Filet Mignon Tacos$12.00
Filet Mignon + Garlic-Tomato Salsa + Crispy Onions + Jack Cheese
- Jerk Chicken Tacos$10.50
Grilled Jerk Chicken + Jack Cheese + Fried Sweet Plantains + Avocados + Micro Cilantro Crema
- Mongolian Beef Tacos$12.00
Filet Mignon + Asian Sauce + Scallions + Bok Choy + Red Peppers + Garlic + Snow Peas + Carrots
- Surf and Turf Tacos$12.00
Grilled Shrimp + Filet Mignon + Chipotle Pesto + Jack Cheese + Crispy Onions
- PIG N CHIPS TACO$10.50
Pork Belly + Buttermilk Dressing +Salt and vinegar Potato Chips + Honey BBQ sauce + Shredded Kale
- Volcano Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Volcano Shrimp + Crisp Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Sliced Avocado +Volcano Sauce
- General Tso's Cauliflower tacos$9.50
Battered Cauliflower + General Tso's Sauce + Quick Pickle Cucumbers + Peanuts + Sesame Seeds + Scallions
- Fried Fish Tacos$11.00
- Blackend Fish Tacos$11.00
SALADS
- Crispy Coastal Salad$13.50
Grilled Chicken + Crispy Fried wanton strips + Field Greens + Cabbage + Edamame + Scallions + Bean sprouts + Red Peppers + Mandarin Oranges + Sliced Avocado+ Thai Peanut Dressing
- Naked Taco Salad$13.50
Grilled Chicken + Field Greens + Black Beans + Guacamole + Jack Cheese + Sour Cream + Pico de Gallo + Tortilla Shell
- Southwest Steak Salad$16.00
Blackened Steak + Romaine Lettuce + Fire Roasted Corn + Pico de Gallo + Crispy Onions + Chipotle Parmesan Dressing
- Mr. McCobbie Salad$15.00
Char Crusted Chicken, Bacon, Spring Salad Mix, Fried Avocado, Shaved Manchego Cheese, Honey Garlic Dressing, Medium Boiled Eggs.
HANDHELDS
- Chicken Little Sandwich$12.00
Fried Cajun Chicken+ Pico De Gallo+ Bacon+ Monterey Jack Cheese+ Jalapeno Pepper+ Jalapeno Honey Mustard
- Zim Zari Wrap$9.00
Cold Wrap + Cajun Chicken + Mango Salsa + Roasted Red Peppers + Crispy Onions + Jack Cheese + Mixed Greens, Cilantro Lime Ranch Dressing + Flour Tortilla
- Baja Chicken Burrito$9.00
Grilled Chicken + Jack Cheese + Black Beans + Ginger Lime Rice + Fresh Pico de Gallo + Guacamole+ Roasted Flour Tortilla
- Fish Burrito$9.00
Beer-Battered or Blackened Cod + Old Bay Slaw + Fresh Pico de Gallo + Chipotle Aioli + Flour Tortilla
- Luau Pork Burrito$8.50
Roasted Pork + Black Bean Corn Salsa + Rice + Pico de Gallo + Fried Yuca + Queso
- Sun Burned Steak Burrito$11.00
Grilled Steak + Jack Cheese + Baby Spinach + Cilantro Lime Ranch Dressing + Ginger Lime Rice + Chimichurri + Smoked Chipotle Tomato Tortilla
- Zim Zari Burger$11.00
½ lb. burger with lettuce, tomato and onions *
- SPICY CAULIFLOWER WRAP$8.50
Fried Cauliflower, Spicy Mayo, Sticky rice, Quick Pickled Cucumbers, and avocado wrapped in a Chipotle Tortilla
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Grilled Chicken + Freshly Cut Romaine + Diced Tomatoes + Creamy Caesar Dressing + Flour Tortilla
IRON SKILLET FAJITAS
- Chicken Fajitas$16.00
Grilled Chicken + Red and green peppers, onions, grilled and then placed on a sizzling iron skillet. On the side comes all the fixins: Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce.
- Steak Fajitas$18.00
Grilled Steak+ Red and green peppers, onions, grilled and then placed on a sizzling iron skillet. On the side comes all the fixins: Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce.
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.00
Grilled Shrimp + Red and green peppers, onions, grilled and then placed on a sizzling iron skillet. On the side comes all the fixins: Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce.
- Vegetable Fajitas$15.00
Grilled Seasonal Vegetables + Red and green peppers, onions, grilled and then placed on a sizzling iron skillet. On the side comes all the fixins: Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce.
- Combo Fajitas$18.00
Your choice Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetable + Red and green peppers, onions, grilled and then placed on a sizzling iron skillet. On the side comes all the fixins: Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce.
- Extra Tortillas
WOK'D BOWLS
- Asian Bowl$13.00
Zesty Coconut Peanut Sauce + Sesame Seeds + Carrots + Red Peppers + Bean Sprouts + Snow Peas + Organic Asian Noodles
- Mongolian Bowl$13.00
Scallions + Garlic + Bok Choy + Bean Sprouts + Mushrooms + Carrots +Organic Asian Noodles + Mongolian Sauce
- SPICY THAI$13.00
Sesame Soy Seasoned Organic Asian Noodles + Stir Fried Peppers + Carrots + Bean Sprouts +Snow Peas + Chopped Peanuts
KIDS
- kids chicken fingers$5.95
Fried chicken tenders your choice of side
- kids chicken taco$5.95
2 flour tortillas with chicken lettuce cheese your choice of side
- Kids mac and cheese - Zims$5.95
Mac and cheese with your choice of side
- kids cheese quesadilla-ZZ$4.95
mini cheese quesadilla your choice of side
- Kids Chicken and Rice$6.95
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, corn, ranch, and cilantro lime rice.
- Kids Mac Only - Zims$4.20
- Kids Chicken Salad$6.95
Romaine lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomato, jack cheese, diced chicken, and ranch dressing
SIDES
N/A BEV
DESSERT
- CHURROS$3.95
Cinnamon sugar tossed Churros with a side of caramel sauce.
- SPECIALTY Churros$6.95
Seasonal Churro Prepared by our in house Pastry Chef
- Oreo Peanut Butter Pie$6.95
Chocolate Chip Brownie with a Graham Cracker Crust and a Toasted Vanilla Bean Marshmallow top
- Gluten Free Brownie$6.95
- Cremé Bruleè$4.00