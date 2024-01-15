Daily Soup 1/15/2024 Split Pea Potato
Zinc Cafe & Market Orange
Hot Coffee / Hot Tea
- Hot Water
- Americano Hot 12oz$3.50
Intelligentsia espresso & hot water
- Americano Hot 16oz$4.00
Intelligentsia espresso & hot water
- Cafe au Lait Hot 12 oz$3.75
Intelligentsia coffee, choice of steamed milk
- Cafe au Lait Hot 16 oz$4.50
Intelligentsia coffee, choice of steamed milk
- Cappuccino Hot 8oz$4.25
Intelligentsia espresso, choice of steamed milk
- Chai Latte Hot 12oz$4.25
- Chai Latte Hot 16oz$5.00
- Coffee Hot 12oz$2.75
- Coffee Hot 16oz$3.50
- Dirty Chai Latte Hot 12oz$5.25
- Dirty Chai Latte Hot 16oz$5.75
- Eggnog Latte Hot 12oz$5.00Out of stock
- Eggnog Latte Hot 16oz$5.50Out of stock
- Espresso Hot$3.00+
- Gibraltor Hot 8oz$3.50
- Hammerhead Hot 12oz$4.00
- Hammerhead Hot 16oz$4.50
- Holiday Latte Hot 12oz$5.00
- Holiday Latte Hot 16oz$5.50
- Hot Chocolate Hot 12oz$3.50
- Hot Chocolate Hot 16oz$4.00
- Hot Chocolate Hot 8oz$2.75
- Latte Hot 12oz$4.50
- Latte Hot 16oz$5.00
- Lavender Latte Hot 12oz$5.25
- Lavender Latte Hot 16oz$5.75
- Macchiato Hot 4oz$3.50
- Maple Brown Sugar Latte Hot 12oz$5.25
- Maple Brown Sugar Latte Hot 16oz$5.75
- Matcha Latte Hot 12oz$5.00
- Matcha Latte Hot 16 oz$5.50
- Milk Hot 12oz$3.00
- Milk Hot 16oz$4.00
- Mocha Hot 12oz$5.00
- Mocha Hot 16oz$5.50
- Peppermint Mocha Hot 12 oz$5.00Out of stock
- Peppermint Mocha Hot 16 oz$5.50Out of stock
- Salted Rosemary Latte Hot 12oz$5.25
- Salted Rosemary Latte Hot 16oz$5.75
- Steamed Oat Cider Hot 12oz$5.25Out of stock
- Steamed Oat Cider Hot 16oz$5.75Out of stock
- Tea au Lait Hot 12oz$3.50
- Tea au Lait Hot 16oz$4.25
- Tea Hot 12oz$3.25
- Tea Hot 16oz$4.00
- Turmeric Latte Hot 12oz$5.25
- Turmeric Latte Hot 16oz$5.75
- White Chocolate Mocha Hot 12oz$5.25
- White Chocolate Mocha Hot 16oz$5.75
Iced Coffee / Iced Tea
- Alice Palmer 16oz$3.25
- Americano Iced 10oz$3.75
- Arnold Palmer 16oz$3.25
1/2 iced tea, 1/2 lemonade
- Cappuccino Iced 12oz$4.25
Intelligentsia espresso, choice of steamed milk
- Chai Latte Iced 16oz$4.75
- Coffee Iced 16oz$3.50
- Dirty Chai Latte Iced 16oz$5.50
- Espresso Iced$3.00
- Hammerhead Iced 16oz$4.25
- Holiday Latte Iced 16oz$5.50Out of stock
- Latte Iced 16oz$4.75
- Lavender Latte Iced 16oz$5.50
- Maple Brown Sugar Latte Iced 16oz$5.25
- Matcha Latte Iced 16oz$5.25
- Milk Cold 12oz$3.00
- Milk Cold 16oz$4.00
- Mocha Iced 16oz$5.25
- Peppermint Mocha Iced 16oz$5.50Out of stock
- Salted Rosemary Latte Iced 16oz$5.25
- Tea Iced 16oz$3.25
- Turmeric Latte Iced 16oz$5.50
- White Chocolate Mocha Iced 16oz$5.50
Juices & Smoothies
Bottled & Canned Drinks
- Bottled Water .5 ltr$1.00
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Health-ade Ginger Lemon$8.00
- Martinelli Apple Juice$4.50
- Mori Leaf Tea Mint Moringa$4.95
- Orangina$4.00
- San Pellegrino Rossa$3.00
- San Pelligrino 500ml$3.00
- San Pelligrino Aranciata$3.00
- San Pelligrino Limonata$3.00
- SLW Detox Green Cold Pressed Juice$11.00
- Smart Water 1 ltr$4.00
- Sprite Can$2.00
- Squirt Bottle$4.00
- Topo Chico$4.00
- Topo Chico Lime$5.00
- Topo Chico Lime LG$5.00
- Harmless Harvest Coconut Water$6.00
