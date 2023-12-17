Pfeffernusse Box

$9.29

Pfeffernusse (feff-er-noos-a) in German translates to pepper nut in English. These mini cookies are packed with Christmas flavor, muscovado brown sugar, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, anise and even a pinch of black pepper. Each handmade cookie is then dusted with powdered sugar, reminiscent of a winter snow fall. Packaged in a red & green gift box with a Christmas sweater inspired reindeer design on the front.