Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced 3711 Plaza Drive
Popular Items
- Cinnamon Roll, 10 Pan$21.99
An American classic, rich brioche dough, filled with brown sugar & Korintje cinnamon,, & topped with a vanilla scented sugar glaze , ready for you to finish in the oven.
- Pecan Pie$8.99+
Toasted pecans drenched in a rich muscovado brown sugar custard made w/unrefined brown sugar, real butter, &vanilla.
Holiday Specials
Holiday Traditions and New Favorites!
- Cranberry Pecan Bread$11.99
A seasonal loaf baked everyday in November and December. Each bite of this naturally leavened bread is packed with toasty pecans and sweet, tart cranberries. Pairs perfectly with Thanksgiving leftovers.
- Stollen$26.99
Traditional German holiday bread with rum, nuts, dried and candied fruit, lots of butter. Topped with powdered sugar. A Bakehouse favorites for more than two decades.
- Olive Oil Cake$23.99
Citrus zest with olive oil smoothness. Orange, lemon , and toasted almonds give this coffeecake its unique flavor profile.
- Walnut Beigli$26.99
Beigli is a Christmas Staple in every home in Hungary. Buttery yeasted dough is lovingly hand-rolled around a sweet walnut filling. Hiding inside the crackled mahogany crust you'll find its trademark swirl. Packaged in an illustrated muslin bag for easy gifting. A December exclusive at the Bakehouse!
- Fancy Schmancy Cookie Box$15.99
An elegant blue gift box filled with a trio of bite size holiday cookies: pignoli (Italian pine nut cookies), pfeffernusse spice cookies, and chocolate coin cookies.
- Pfeffernusse Box$9.29
Pfeffernusse (feff-er-noos-a) in German translates to pepper nut in English. These mini cookies are packed with Christmas flavor, muscovado brown sugar, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, anise and even a pinch of black pepper. Each handmade cookie is then dusted with powdered sugar, reminiscent of a winter snow fall. Packaged in a red & green gift box with a Christmas sweater inspired reindeer design on the front.
- Buche de Noel$50.00
Classic yule log cake composed of vanilla cake, filled with walnut rum buttercream and frosted in chocolate buttercream. Decorated with fondant mushrooms, holly and freshly fallen snow (edible glitter). Serves 6-8
- White Chocolate Buche de Noel$50.00
Our Classic yule log cake of vanilla cake, filled with chocolate buttercream and frosted in white chocolate buttercream. Dusted with cocoa powder, & topped with fondant snowflakes. Serves 6-8
- Merry Mint Cupcake$3.75
Chocolate Cake topped with vanilla peppermint buttercream, dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with crushed peppermint candy.
Bread
ITALIAN
- Paesano$7.79
March Bread of the Month: Rustic peasant bread made with nothing but organic wheat flour, water, sea salt and yeast, dusted w/organic cornmeal. Baked daily by 4:00 PM. October Bread of the Month Reg. $7.79; Now $4.95
- Ciabatta$6.79
Light and airy loaf with a thin crispy crust made of organic wheat flour, water, sea salt, and yeast. Out of the oven DAILY by 4:00 PM
- Rustic City Baguette$3.99
A classic Italian white bread with a crispy, golden thin crust and tender crumb. Baked daily by 2:00 PM
- Rustic Loaf$6.29
A classic Italian white bread with a crispy, golden thin crust and tender crumb. Baked daily by 2:00 PM
- Rustic Italian Round$7.79
A classic Italian white bread with a crispy, golden thin crust and tender crumb.
AMERICAN
- Roadhouse$7.99
Naturally leavened bread made w/a trio of organic grains—rye, wheat, & cornmeal— w/a touch of molasses. Baked Daily by 4:00 PM
- Sourdough Baguette$7.79
Naturally leavened bread made with organic wheat flour, water, sea salt and sourdough starter formed into a long slender loaf. Baked Daily by 3:00 PM
- Sourdough Round, Large$7.79
Naturally leavened bread made with organic wheat flour, water, sea salt and sourdough starter formed into a round loaf. Baked Daily by 3:00 PM.
- Sourdough Round, Small$6.29
A smaller round of our classic, naturally leavened sourdough. Baked Daily by 3:00 PM
- Sourdough, Detroit Street$7.99
Our traditional sourdough round with a topping of sesame, poppy & fennel seeds. Baked daily by 3:00 PM
- State St. Wheat$6.49
A simple sliced, naturally leavened, sandwich loaf made with fresh ground Michigan flour.
- True North$8.99
A sweeter sourdough made with freshly milled, high extraction Michigan hard red spring wheat flour.
JEWISH
- Challah Braid$7.99
A traditional, Jewish egg bread in a 6 stranded braid. Baked daily by 10 AM
- Challah Jumbo$10.99
A traditional, Jewish egg bread shaped in a large, oblong loaf.. Baked daily by 10 AM
- Challah Square$7.99
A traditional, Jewish egg bread in a bread pan baked for easy sandwich making.. Baked daily by 10 AM
- Jewish Rye$7.79
Traditional rye bread made with a rye sour, organic wheat flour & freshly milled Michigan rye. Baked daily by noon.
- Rye, Jewish Sandwich$9.99
A larger loaf of our traditional rye bread made with a rye sour, organic wheat flour & freshly milled Michigan rye. Baked daily by noon.
FRENCH
- Farm Baguette$7.79
A traditional french country loaf, naturally leavened & made with organic wheat flour & sourdough starter. Baked daily by 5:00 PM
- Farm Loaf$7.79
A traditional french country loaf, naturally leavened & made with organic wheat flour & sourdough starter. Baked daily by 5:00 PM.
- French Baguette$3.99
A classic crispy French baguette. Baked daily by 10 AM
- Country Miche$5.49+
Made of a flavorful combination of whole grains including high extraction hard red spring wheat, and fresh milled in house organic spelt, buckwheat, and rye. Out of the oven late in the day on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.
SPECIALTY
- 8 Grain 3 Seed$8.49
A naturally leavened hearty bread with whole grains, seeds & a touch of honey. Baked daily by 4:00 PM
- Dinkelbrot$8.99
German spelt bread made with freshly milled organic spelt & rye flours, mashed potatoes, & toasted sunflower seeds. baked daily by 5:00 PM
- Parmesan Pepper$11.99
Naturally leavened bread with parmigiano-reggiano cheese and cracked black pepper. Baked daily by 5:00 PM
- Pecan Raisin$11.99
Naturally leavened bread with red flame raisins and pecan pieces. Baked daily by 4:00 PM
- Cranberry Pecan Bread$11.99
A seasonal loaf baked everyday in November and December. Each bite of this naturally leavened bread is packed with toasty pecans and sweet, tart cranberries. Pairs perfectly with Thanksgiving leftovers.