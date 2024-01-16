Zingerman's Coffee Company & Candy Manufactory 3723 Plaza Dr
COFFEE MENU
Spro Drinks
Hand Brews
Toast Bar
- Caviar of the South Toast$8.49
Slow down and warm up, y'all. This toast features Zingerman's Creamery pimento cheese & black pepper, lavishly spread on Roadhouse bread from Zingerman's Bakehouse, and drizzled with EVOO.
- Deja's Bulgarian Toast$8.49
A savory spread packed onto a single slice. Zingerman’s Creamery cream cheese, made with milk from Calder dairy. Topped with Lutenitsa, a traditional Bulgarian spread, made from roasted peppers, eggplant and tomato paste. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil from California Olive Ranch, and served on Sesame Semolina bread from the Zingerman’s Bakehouse.
- Easy Caprese$9.49
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, EVOO, balsamic glaze & salt on un-toasted baguette
- English Summer Toast$8.49
Cool, crisp, and crunchy. Our go-to toast for those toasty days! Featuring English cucumber slices and Zingerman’s Creamery cream cheese on Zingerman’s Bakehouse Sesame Semolina bread, sprinkled with salt & black pepper and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil from California Olive Ranch.
- Eric's AB & J Toast$8.49
Blackberry Patch raspberry puree and Georgia Grinders almond butter, served on Roadhouse bread from Zingerman’s Bakehouse.
- Nutty Monkey Toast$9.99
Generous schmear of chocolate hazlenut spread, need we say more? Topped with freshly sliced bananas, a sprinkle of Epices de Cru sea salt, on Zingerman's Bakehouse Roadhouse bread.
- Rose's Sweet Heat Toast$9.49
This toast starts off sweet, and ends with a bit 'o heat. Zingerman's Creamery goat cheese, topped with Epices de Cru Korean pepper and a drizzle of Coffee Blossom honey, on Zingerman's Bakehouse Roadhouse bread.
- Strawberry Banana-za$8.49
Farm bread from the Bakehouse, toasted and topped with strawberry cream cheese from the Creamery, sliced strawberries & sliced bananas
- Whadda Pickle$8.99
Seasame Semolina from the Bakehouse toasted & topped with Old Pickles from the Deli, Pimento Cheese from the Creamery, EVOO and sprinkled with Black Pepper
- Bagel$1.50
- Toast Slice$3.50
- Toast Topping$2.50
2 Scoops of any Topping
- Zinglish Muffin$4.49
Simply delicious! Zingerman’s Bakehouse “Zinglish” English Muffin, made with just organic wheat flour, sea salt, water, and a little yeast, then toasted and topped with Kerrygold butter and Epices de Cru sea salt.
- Butter Side$0.50
- Sam's Mediterranean Journey$8.99
Specialty Drinks
- Café Au Lait$3.50+
Coffee with your choice of steamed milk.
- Cold Milk$2.75+
- Dirty Sheed$5.25+
- Hot Chocolate$3.95+
- Pembertino$5.95
A fresh take on Dr. Pemberton's classic cola restorative! We pair Coca-Cola with house-made vanilla syrup and a double-shot of our signature espresso.
- Steamer$2.75+
Steamed milk with your choice of flavor - a latte for kids or those avoiding caffeine!
- Sweet Matcha Latte$6.75+
Sweet Matcha pre-sweetened blend from Rishi, with your choice of steamed milk.
Tea
- Hot Tea$3.85+
- Turmeric Ginger chai latte$5.25+
An aromatic blend of turmeric, zesty ginger, and fresh lemongrass, with your choice of steamed milk.
- Masala Chai latte$5.25+
- London Fog$4.25
- Tea Latte$3.50
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Earl Gray$2.38
- English Breakfast$2.25
- Jade Cloud$2.80
- Jasmine Pearl$5.26
- Turmeric Ginger$2.10
- Hibiscus Berry$2.10
- Iron Goddess$3.76
Bakery
- Babka (Chocolate)$4.99
- Bavarian Pretzel$3.99
- Butter Croissant$2.29
- Chocolate Croissant$2.49
- Fruit and Cheese Danish$4.50
- Individual Marshmallow$0.75
- Macaroon-Chocolate$2.25
- Macaroon-Vanilla$2.25
- Mini Cinnamon Roll$1.75
- MINI-Palmier$1.29
- Obama Bun$4.99
- Paczki$3.49
- Patti Pocket$3.49
- Sweet Cream Biscuits$2.75
- Chocolate Banana Bread$3.50
- Regular Banana Bread$3.50
- Black and White Brownie$4.25
- Black Magic Brownie$4.25
- Buenos Aires Brownie$4.25
- Magic Brownie$4.25
- Townie Brownie$4.25
- Hot Cocoa$3.50
- Lemon Poppyseed$3.50
- Sourcream$3.50
- Gingerbread$3.50
- Blueberry Buckle$3.50
- Chocolate Chip$3.25
- Ginger Jump up$3.25
- Oatmeal Raisin$3.25
- Lemon$1.99
- Ginger$1.99
- Country$1.99
- Maple Bran Muffin$4.95
- Blueberry Muffin$4.95
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$4.95
- Chocolate Millet Muffin$4.95
- Pumpkin Muffin$4.95
- Chocolate$1.49
- Apricot$1.49
- Currant Walnut$1.49
- Raspberry$1.49
Cold / Frozen / Blended
Seasonal Drinks
- Honey Lavender Latte$5.00+
Put some Spring in your step! Zingerman's Coffee Company Espresso with your choice of milk, a note of lavender, and a touch of honey. Available at Zingerman's Coffee Company now through the end of March!
- Yooper Latte$5.25+
A sweet tree-t that pairs well with flannel. Zingerman's Coffee Company espresso with your choice of milk, and a note of maple syrup.
RTD
- Calder Chocolate Milk$2.99
16 fl oz plastic bottle
- Cold Brew Bottle$3.99
10 oz. bottle of our Cold Brew. An exceptionally sweet and rich beverage with hints of chocolate. The cold water brewing process produces a cup with virtually none of the acidity found in a traditional hot coffee. Rich, smooth, has delicious and complex flavor, and a refreshing intensity. Our Cold Brew coffee is shelf stable for up to one year and free of additives and preservatives of any kind.
- Cold Brew Bottle 4-Pack$15.99
Our 10 oz. bottles of our Cold Brew, in a super carry-able 4-pack! An exceptionally sweet and rich beverage with hints of chocolate. The cold water brewing process produces a cup with virtually none of the acidity found in a traditional hot coffee. Rich, smooth, has delicious and complex flavor, and a refreshing intensity. Our Cold Brew coffee is shelf stable for up to one year and free of additives and preservatives of any kind.
- Cold Brew Case$59.00
1 case (16 units) of our 10 oz bottles of Cold Brew. An exceptionally sweet and rich beverage with hints of chocolate. The cold water brewing process produces a cup with virtually none of the acidity found in a traditional hot coffee. Rich, smooth, has delicious and complex flavor, and a refreshing intensity. Our Cold Brew coffee is shelf stable for up to one year and free of additives for preservatives of any kind.
- Fiji Water - 1 Liter$3.99
- Half and Half-BOTTLE$3.00
- Mexican Coke$2.49
- Recess Soda - Black Cherry$4.49
- Recess Soda - B