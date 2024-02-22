Zingerman's Creamery Zingerman's Southside
Creamery Cheese
Pimento Cheese
- Pimento Cheese 16oz$18.90
One pound of the Southern classic made with Cabot Cheddar!
- Pimento Cheese 8oz$9.95
Half pound of the Southern classic made with Cabot Cheddar!
- Pimento Cheese 6oz$7.40
Six ounces of the Southern Classic made with Cabot Cheddar!
- Bacon Pimento Cheese 8oz$13.95
Half pound of the Southern Classic with Nueske's Applewood Bacon mixed in!
Cow's Milk Cheese
- Cream Cheese 6oz$7.00
Slow-ripened and handmade Cream Cheese!
- Farm Cheese 6oz$6.00
A delicious, simple and full-flavored fresh cow's milk cheese!
- Fresh Mozzarella 8oz$7.70
Hand-pulled Mozzarella made fresh each morning!
- Sharon Hollow Garlic and Chives Cheese 4oz$8.00
Hand-ladled cow's milk cheese with layers of garlic and chives!
- Liptauer Cheese 6oz$8.00
A traditional spicy Hungarian spread!
- Burrata Cheese 12oz$15.40
A ball of stretched cow's milk mozzarella filled with even more mozzarella and heavy cream!
- Zingerman's Classic Mini Brie 4oz$14.00
Small format single cream brie!
- Manchester Cheese 8oz$15.00
Wrinkly-rinded cow's milk cheese with a cheesecake like texture!
- Bridgewater Log Cheese 8oz$11.00
Pepper-spiked cow's milk log with a dense crumbly paste!
- Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 6oz$8.00
Our classic Cream Cheese with lox mixed in!
- Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese 6oz$8.00
Our classic Cream Cheese with garlic and herbs!
- Peppered Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese 6oz$8.00
Our classic Cream Cheese with Pepper, Nueske's Bacon and Scallions!
Goat's Milk Cheese
- Cervelle de Canut 6oz$8.00
French-inspired fresh goat cheese spread with shallots, chives, pepper and vinegar!
- City Goat Cheese 4oz$11.00
Fresh, hand-ladled goat cheese with an airy texture!
- Detroit St. Brick 8 oz$18.00
Soft-ripened goat cheese studded with green peppercorns! 8 ounce size
- Goat Cream Cheese 6oz$7.25
Fresh goat cheese made in the same style as our cream cheese!
- Goat Mini Brie 4oz$14.00
Small round of goat cheese with a fluffy, white rind and big flavor!
- Lincoln Log Cheese 8 oz$17.00
Inspired by French Bûcheron, this classic goat cheese has a dense, lemony paste with a smooth cream line!
- Goat Feta 8oz.$10.00
The perfect balance between creamy and crumbly, this feta has a salty kick with a tangy finish.
- Berbere Spiced City Goat Cheese$13.00
If you haven’t had Berbere spice before, think of an aromatic paprika and you’re on the right track. This Ethiopian blend combines three types of chile peppers with ginger, black and green cardamom, and more to create an altogether unique taste experience.
Other Cheese
Alpine Cheese
- Anabasque - Landmark Creamery$9.75+
Smooth and fruity with a bit of funk, this washed-rind sheep milk cheese is inspired by the mountain cheeses of the Basque region of Spain. Pair with marcona almonds, marmalade or a farmhouse ale.
- Edelweiss Emmentaler$7.00+
Classic copper vat made Emmentaler made in Wisconsin by Edelweiss Cheese!
- Grand Cru Reserve$6.00+
One year aged Wisconsin made Gruyère style with a smooth, nutty finish!
- Marcel Petite Comté$8.75+
Classic French alpine cheese selected from Marcel Petite's Fort St. Antonie aging cave and imported by Essex St. Cheese.
- Pleasant Ridge Reserve$8.25+
The most-awarded cheese in American history! Zingerman's selects its wheels to be aged with amazing complexity
Blue Cheese
- Bayley Hazen Blue$9.50+
A naturally-rinded raw milk blue from the Cellars at Jasper Hill. Try this if you love Stilton!
- Red Rock$6.75+
A cave-aged cheddar with a hint of blue!
- Buttermilk Blue$4.75+
American-style blue that's tangy, yet mellow. Perfect for cooking or serving on a cheeseboard
- Smokey Blue$10.00+
Cold-smoked over Oregon hazelnut shells gives this creamery blue notes of vanilla and candied bacon!
Cheddar and Block Style Cheese
- Hook's 3 Year Cheddar$4.75+
Classic, sharp open-vat Wisconsin cheddar made by Hook's Cheese Company!
- Widmer's 6 Year Cheddar$8.00+
Extra sharp, crumbly open-vat Wisconsin Cheddar made by Widmer's Cheese Cellars!
- Prairie Breeze$5.75+
Aged white cheddar with sweet notes and a sharp finish!
- Mild Brick$3.25+
Wisconsin original used in Detroit-Style Pizza!
- Nor'easter Cheddar$8.00
Classic Cabot cheddar batch selected by Zingermans!
- Carr Valley Smoked Pepper Jack$5.00+
A Monterey Jack cheese with green and red jalapeno peppers that has a mild smoky flavor, giving it a wonderfully added punch! Melts well and easy to use in many recipes.
- Red Dragon$6.75+
Creamy Cheddar is carefully blended with Wholegrain Mustard Seed and Ale providing a wonderful bite without being overpowering. Red Dragon is a great addition to any cheese board and makes for a fantastic burger topping or grilled sandwich filling. A natural drink pairing would be a Brown Ale or a full-bodied wine such as Shiraz or Zinfandel.
- The Stag - Deer Creek Cheese$5.50+
Select vats of The Fawn are chosen for further aging to allow for the development of the intense, bold flavor characteristics of The Stag. It is rugged, driving strong toffee and butterscotch notes yet it possesses the sweet finish of The Fawn. As it ages, The Stag develops a hint of crystalline crunch to further enliven the taste buds with rich texture as well as flavor. The Stag, a true Wisconsin Original, is a traditional bandage-wrapped 22 lb. daisy wheel Cheddar. Chosen as one of the “101 Best Cheeses of the Year” by Culture Magazine.
- Rattlesnake Cheddar$5.25+
The Rattlesnake is a true flavor experience — spicy, sweet, tropical, and HOT. We start with a smooth, creamy medium aged Cheddar and infuse it with premium gold tequila and Habanero peppers. The warmth and sweetness of the tequila open your palate to the smooth and creamy mellowness of a perfectly aged Cheddar. And just when you are wondering where the Habaneros are, the heat bursts forth for an unforgettable finish. Watch out — this cheese just might bite you back!
Parmigiano Reggiano and Other Cheeses
- Parmigiano Reggiano Cravero$8.75+
At two years old, its succulent, moist, nutty texture has a complex fruity, caramel sweetness that is very different to the dry and often bitter cracked cheeses matured by the large cooperatives.
- Landmark Creamery Pecora Nocciola$10.00+
This Wisconsin subtly sweet sheep's milk cheese is inspired by Italian Pecorino!
- Manchego 1605$9.00+
1605 Manchego is an 6 month aged, naturally rinded manchego!
- Taleggio Ambrosi$6.00+
Taleggio is a cheese with a uniform and dense texture. It is light in colour, varying from white to straw yellow and is softer beneath the rind. The flavour is sweet, slightly aromatic, sometimes with a truffle aftertaste.
Soft Cheese
Gouda Cheese
- L'Amuse Signature Gouda$8.75+
Selected by Betty Koster of L'Amuse, this 2-year aged cheese fills your mouth with intense butterscotch and caramel flavors!
- Marieke Smoked Gouda$5.75+
Aged on pine wood and smoked over hickory, this gouda has a delicately smokey and slightly meaty flavor.
- Brabander Goat Gouda$8.75+
Sweet cream and toasted nuts; creamy and dense with a smooth finish; cotton candy notes and fudgy texture
- Truffle Gouda$8.00+
Delectable! Our rich, creamy and nutty Beemster cheese speckled throughout with genuine truffles. No artificial flavors, aromas or perfumes.
- Marieke Overjarige Gouda$9.25+
Four year aged raw milk gouda with a spicy caramel finish!
Accompaniments
Pickles and Olives
- Cornichon 4oz$6.00
These tart, mildly sweet pickles pair great with charcuterie and cheese!
- Cornichon 8oz$11.00
These tart, mildly sweet pickles pair great with charcuterie and cheese!
- Cipollini Onions in Balsamic 4oz$3.00
Sweet and crunchy Cipolline onions roasted and marinated in balsamic vinegar!
- Peppadew Peppers 4oz$3.00
A sweet, mildly spicy Juanita pepper from South Africa!
- Kalamata Olives 4oz$5.00
Large dark purple, Greek olive with a meaty texture
Jams, Preserves and Honey
- American Spoon Black & Blueberry Conserve - 9.5oz$13.00
Made with Michgian-grown blueberries, blackberries and black raspberries exclusively for Zingerman's!
- American Spoon Cherry-Berry Conserve - 9.5oz$13.00
Red Raspberries are cooked down and studded with Montmorency Cherries by American Spoon exclusively for Zingerman's!
- Apple Butter - Botanical Pursuits - 8oz.$11.00
Thick and smooth with a bit of spice, this sweet spread is excellent on biscuits, toast, and cheese and crackers. Made with apples from Alber Orchard & Cider Mill in Manchester, MI.
- Cherry Bomb Pepper Jelly$10.00
- Dalmatia Fig Spread - 8.5oz$8.00
Croatian spread made with figs from the Dalmatian Coast, perfect for any cheese!
- Ghost Pepper Jelly$10.00
- Mike's Hot Honey - 12oz$15.00
Honey infused with chilies, amazing on pizza and cheese plates
- Pear Mostarda - Quince & Apple$10.00
Mostarda is an Italian condiment, hundreds of years old, that combines preserved fruit with the heat from mustard oil. It is traditionally served as an accompaniment for cheese, charcuterie and cured meats. Inspired by a 15th-century Italian recipe, our Pear Mostarda is both deeply rooted in tradition and thoroughly modern, fresh and bright. This preserve combines sweet pears and apples with bright fresh lemons and the heat of mustard oil to create a subtle and well-balanced whole. Our favorite pairings are big, bold blues, dense cave-aged cheddars, funky washed-rind cheeses, as well as a wide range of cured meats. It’s also a great addition to a grilled cheese or hearty sandwich.
Nuts
- Marcona Almonds - 4oz$7.00
Classic Spanish almond, salted then fried in olive or sunflower oil!
- Marcona Almonds - 8oz$13.00
Classic Spanish almond, salted then fried in olive or sunflower oil!
- Sweet Chili Peanuts - 3oz$5.00
Korean pepper flakes sourced from Spice Trekkers in Montreal give these roasted peanuts a mild kick!
- Salt & Pepper Peanuts - 3oz$5.00
Freshly-ground Zingerman's Pepper Blend sets these roasted peanuts apart!
Salami, Charcuterie and Other Meats
- Creminelli Piccante Salami - 5.5oz$12.00
Perfectly spiced uncured salami with organic chili pepper and paprika!
- Olympia Provisions Chorizo Rioja - 4oz$14.00
Spanish-style salami with both sweet and smoked paprika, garlic and oregano!
- Nueske's Smoked Landjaeger - 6oz$14.00
Pork and beef traditional German snack stick that is Applewood smoked!
- Red Bear Holy Cow Beef Sticks - 4oz$10.00
All beef salami stick made in a evreyskaya style with garlic and black pepper
- 'Nduja Salami - Tempesta$13.00
This spicy, spreadable salami originates from Calabria and is made of pork, peppers, and sea salt.
- Sardines in Olive Oil - Jose Gourmet$13.00
Word has it that the best sardines come from neighboring waters. From the Atlantic and Mediterranean, we get fresh sardines with a silver shine. Add quality olive oil to wine and dine! Olive oil has always been one of the desired partners in Portuguese cuisine, and only excellent ingredients can aspire to have memorable encounters with such a refined olive oil. This mouth-watering delicacy will make your taste buds tingle, accompanied by a glass of delicious Portuguese wine and friendly company at the table.
- La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz$11.00
Silky, rich and sweet prosciutto made in Iowa from humanely raised family farms
Crackers and Baguette
- Applewood Smoked Potters Crackers - 5oz$8.00
Classic White cracker slow smoked over organic applewood! Perfect for any charcuterie board!
- Classic White Potters Crackers$8.00
- Winter Wheat Potters Crackers - 5oz$8.00
Whole wheat and buttery cracker that makes for the best accompaniment for any cheese plate!
- Divina Mini Toasts$4.00
- Le Pain des Fleurs Gluten Free Crispbread$11.00
The best in gluten-free cereals concentrated into this 100% made in France, deliciously light toast. Eaten plain or with a topping, it is a great snack for any time of the day.
- Nufs Everything Bagel Gluten-free Cracker$12.75
Gluten-free! Perfectly crispy and makes the best base for our spreadable cheeses, especially our Pimento Cheese.
Pantry
- LocalFolks Pizza Sauce$9.00
This thick pizzeria-style sauce is made with just the right amount of herbs and spice and sure to become your favorite. Keto Friendly.Enough sauce for 2 large pizzas
- Clancy's Fancy Mild Sauce - 3.75oz$9.00
- Red Rage BBQ Sauce$13.00
- Bellwether Farms yogurt - 32 oz$13.00
A sweet-tart taste and lush creamy texture. By using the highest quality milk from Jersey cows, they have created a richer, creamier yogurt, without straining, adding thickeners or cream.
- Vodka Sauce - Hoboken$12.00
It’s all natural, gluten free with no preservatives. Plum tomatoes and heavy cream make this the most glorious vodka sauce in the ever lovin’ universe!
- Marinara Sauce - Hoboken$12.00
All Natural, No Preservatives, Gluten Free, Made Locally. One taste and you’ll be ordering it by the case next time!
- Rustichella Bucanti Pasta$8.00
Rustichella D’Abruzzo Bucatini pasta is a thick and cylindrical-shaped Italian pasta; a thick version of spaghetti with a continuous hole through the middle. Sauces and seasonings can flow inside the middle top of the pasta; enhancing flavor and aroma. Bucatini pasta is great with sauces, seasonings, and meats; tomato sauce, cream sauces, seafood.
- Rustichella Trofie Pasta$8.00
Trofie derives from the Greek word for "nourishment," which is perfectly fitting, since a bowl of trofie col pesto is just about the most nourishing thing we can think of. When they're in season, add green beans cut to the same length as the pasta, plus small cubed potatoes. These small, tapered twists are also wonderful served cold or in soup.
- IASA Hot Pepper in Olive Oil$7.50
This sweet, smoky chili paste from Italian company, Ittica Alimentare Salerno (IASA), is made from locally-grown hot peppers from Salerno. The round heat from this fiery, condiment fills the mouth lingering on the palate. Use to add a kick to dressings, marinades and pasta sauces.
Butters
Gelato
Pints
- Cheesecake Gelato Pint$9.00
Creamy and decadent cheesecake gelato with a graham cracker crumble. Made with our own tangy Cream Cheese, and graham cracker pieces from Zingerman's Bakehouse!
- Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato Pint$9.00
The mix of chocolate and and hazelnut in the traditional Gianduja style
- Coffee Gelato Pint$9.00
Zingerman's Coffee brings the big coffee flavor without the bitter aftertaste!
- Dark Chocolate Gelato Pint$9.00
Our dark chocolate gelato uses the best cocoa we can source to create a deep chocolate flavor!
- Egg Nog Gelato Pint$9.00
A sweet, rich, perfectly spiced holiday treat that tastes just like the real thing!
- Harvest Pumpkin Gelato Pint$9.00
Silky pumpkin puree spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg & cloves with Burnt Sugar syrup!
- Lemon Curd Pint$9.00
Lemon curd gives this a velvety texture and lemony zing!
- Lemon Sorbet Pint$9.00
Sweet and tart lemon sorbet that makes for a perfect ending to any meal!
- Maize & Blueberry Pint$9.00
This gelato is a cornflake cereal milk base with a fresh blueberry drizzle. Tastes like the milk from your breakfast cereal!
- Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato Pint$9.00
Hand-made chocolate chips are folded into our rich cream gelato base with mint extract!
- PawPaw Gelato Pint$9.00
Send your tastebuds on a Michigan road trip with our Paw Paw gelato. We hand-fold the forgotten American tropical-flavored fruit into our delicious gelato cream base, creating a very rare treat.
- Peppermint Bark Gelato Pint$9.00
Our milk chocolate gelato with peppermint oil and Zingerman's peppermint bark. It's like a cold cup of peppermint cocoa.
- Pistachio Gelato Pint$9.00
Our Pistachio Gelato uses 100% Italian pistachio paste for a rich, nutty flavor!
- Raspberry Sorbet Pint$9.00
Locally grown red raspberries are macerated and folded into this refreshing sorbet!
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Gelato Pint$9.00
Salted dulce de leche folded in our vanilla gelato and Mindo chocolate chunks!
- Satsuma Sorbet Pint$9.00
Made from freshly juiced satsuma mandarins, the world's sweetest citrus varieties!
- Strawberry Gelato Pint$9.00
Loaded with juicy ripe strawberries!
- SuperZingerman Gelato Pint$9.00
A colorful blend of fruity, vibrant flavors. Our take on a Midwestern classic!
- Vanilla Gelato Pint$9.00
Our classic with loads of whole vanilla bean!
Quarts
- Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato Quart$16.00
The mix of chocolate and and hazelnut in the traditional Gianduja style
- Dark Chocolate Gelato Quart$16.00
Our dark chocolate gelato uses the best cocoa we can source to create a deep chocolate flavor!
- Lemon Sorbet Quart$16.00
Sweet and tart lemon sorbet that makes for a perfect ending to any meal!
- Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato Quart$16.00
Hand-made chocolate chips are folded into our rich cream gelato base with mint extract!
- Raspberry Sorbet Quart$16.00
Locally grown red raspberries are macerated and folded into this refreshing sorbet!
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Gelato Quart$16.00
Salted dulce de leche folded in our vanilla gelato and Mindo chocolate chunks!
- Strawberry Gelato Quart$16.00
Loaded with juicy ripe Michigan strawberries!
- Vanilla Gelato Quart$16.00
Our classic with loads of whole vanilla bean!
- Cheesecake Gelato Quart$16.00
Creamy and decadent cheesecake gelato with a graham cracker crumble. Made with our own tangy Cream Cheese, and graham cracker pieces from Zingerman's Bakehouse!
Beer, Wine, and Cider
Beer
- Great Lakes Crushworthy$9.50
With a lightly filtered body and a sweet kiss of orange, it's more than a crush. It's your new main squeeze.
- Lagunitas IPA$10.30
A well-rounded, Highly drinkable India Pale Ale. A bit of Caramel Malt barley provides the richness that mellows out the twang of the hops, including Cascade, Centennial, Chinook and a splash of honorary “C” hop, Simcoe. Best enjoyed from mustache.
Wine
- Amoritas Fascinator$14.50
Made from Muscat Ottonel grapes that make for a vibrant nose full of orange peel and grapefruit, followed by sweet melon and jasmine tea all wrapped up with a long, dry finish.
- Bel Lago Pinot Grigio 2018$15.00
Bright citrus notes, peach and papaya with a smooth lingering finish. Gold Medal at 2017 Michigan Wine Competition.
- Bel Lago Raspberry Vera$9.50
Sweet white wine blended with raspberries, makes a great accompaniment to blue cheese!
- Bel Lago Riesling Select 2017$17.00
Sweet Riesling showcases the best of Michigan grapes! Try with our Goat Brie!
- Broadbent Rainwater Madeira$11.90
Aged in oak casks for at least 3 years. Esteemed for its concentrated aroma and subtle flavor, it can be served as an apéritif or as an after dinner drink. Madeira, warm and luscious in both its dry and sweet variations, makes an excellent wine for winter and the holiday season. Clear dark reddish-copper in color, it breathes classic and very appealing Madeira scents of dried dates and figs and mixed nuts.
- CMS Chardonnay$14.75
Tart and citrus aroma leads you into a smooth, buttery body!
- CMS Sauvignon Blanc$14.75
Peach and citrus blossom with bright flavors of ripe lemon and peach!
- Elyse Cabernet Sauvignon Morisoli Vineyard$48.00
Russel Bevan makes this classic example of power and finesse from an iconic Rutherford vineyard.
- Elyse Zinfandel Morisoli 2016$39.00
Old vine Zinfandel made from the Morisoli Vineyard
- Scotto Brut Rosé$12.95
Sparkling rosé of Pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot gris with cranberry and strawberry notes
- Scotto Cabernet Sauvignon Lodi$11.75
Dark fruit and a bit of spice set apart this Lodi full bodied cabernet sauvignon
- Scotto Chardonnay Lodi$11.75
Delicate citrus aromas merge with red grapefruit flavor!
- Scotto Malbec Lodi$11.75
Ripe plum and blackberry with soft tannins make this a very food friendly malbec
- Aupa Pipeño from Viña Maitia - single$3.90
From a dry farmed vineyard in the Maule Valley of Chile. It's an explosion of fruit juice, flowers and herbs.
Cider
- JK Scrumpy Organic - 22oz$5.50
Organic farmhouse cider made the old fashioned way for 150 years, perfect for cheddar!
- Cinnamon Girl - Left Foot Charley$7.45
This is a classic combination - apples and cinnamon. The apples are harvested from two farms on the Old Mission Peninsula and allowed to age off the tree for 4-8 weeks prior to pressing. This allows the starch in the fruit to convert into sugar making the apple sweeter and softer. The juice is fermented in stainless steel for 6 weeks. It is then removed from the yeast before all of the sugar has been consumed, leaving a balanced, natural sweetness. Whole cinnamon sticks are then added and steeped in the cider for 4-6 weeks.