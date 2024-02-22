Cinnamon Girl - Left Foot Charley

$7.45

This is a classic combination - apples and cinnamon. The apples are harvested from two farms on the Old Mission Peninsula and allowed to age off the tree for 4-8 weeks prior to pressing. This allows the starch in the fruit to convert into sugar making the apple sweeter and softer. The juice is fermented in stainless steel for 6 weeks. It is then removed from the yeast before all of the sugar has been consumed, leaving a balanced, natural sweetness. Whole cinnamon sticks are then added and steeped in the cider for 4-6 weeks.