Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta - UTA 200 E. Abram Street. Suite 110
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
Small 10" Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Pepperoni Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Signature Pizza
Ny Style Crust, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Breakfast Bacon, Basil, Sliced Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Meat Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Sausage, Diced Turkey Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Supreme Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Cheese Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Rich & Full of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.
Small 10" Veggie Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Cheese.
Small 10" Spinach Ricotta
Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Chopped Garlic, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Veggie Delight
Olive Oil, Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Spinach Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Extra Spinach, & Extra Cheese.
Small 10" Zio's
Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Black & Green Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese,.
Small 10" Margherita
Pizza Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil, & Extra Cheese.
Small 10" Pepperoni Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Extra Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Extra Turkey Ham, Extra Pineapple, & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Meatball Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Gyro Lovers
Tzatziki Sauce, Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Chicken Supreme Lovers
Diced Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Buffalo Chicken
Pizza Sauce, Diced Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Chicken Alfredo Supreme
Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" BBQ Chicken
Bbq Sauce, Diced Chicken, Diced Turkey, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Chicken Pesto
Pesto Sauce, Diced Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small 10" Half and Half Specialty
Medium Specialty Pizzas
Medium 12" Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Pepperoni Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Signature Pizza
Ny Style Crust, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Breakfast Bacon, Basil, Sliced Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Meat Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Sausage, Diced Turkey Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Supreme Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Cheese Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Rich & Full of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.
Medium 12" Veggie Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Cheese.
Medium 12" Spinach Ricotta
Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Chopped Garlic, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Veggie Delight
Olive Oil, Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Spinach Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Extra Spinach, & Extra Cheese.
Medium 12" Zio's
Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Black & Green Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese,.
Medium 12" Margherita
Pizza Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil, & Extra Cheese.
Medium 12" Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Extra Turkey Ham, Extra Pineapple, & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Meatball Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Gyro Lovers
Tzatziki Sauce, Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Pepperoni Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Extra Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Chicken Supreme Lovers
Diced Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Buffalo Chicken
Pizza Sauce, Diced Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Chicken Alfredo Supreme
Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" BBQ Chicken
Bbq Sauce, Diced Chicken, Diced Turkey, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Chicken Pesto
Pesto Sauce, Diced Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium 12" Half and Half Specialty
Large Specialty Pizzas
Large 14" Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Pepperoni Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Signature Pizza
Ny Style Crust, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Breakfast Bacon, Basil, Sliced Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Meat Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Sausage, Diced Turkey Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Supreme Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Cheese Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Rich & Full of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.
Large 14" Veggie Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Cheese.
Large 14" Spinach Ricotta
Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Chopped Garlic, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Veggie Delight
Olive Oil, Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Spinach Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Extra Spinach, & Extra Cheese.
Large 14" Zio's
Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Black & Green Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese,.
Large 14" Margherita
Pizza Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil, & Extra Cheese.
Large 14" Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Extra Turkey Ham, Extra Pineapple, & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Meatball Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Gyro Lovers
Tzatziki Sauce, Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Pepperoni Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Extra Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Chicken Supreme Lovers
Diced Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Buffalo Chicken
Pizza Sauce, Diced Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Chicken Alfredo Supreme
Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" BBQ Chicken
Bbq Sauce, Diced Chicken, Diced Turkey, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Chicken Pesto
Pesto Sauce, Diced Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large 14" Half and Half Specialty
Wings & Tenders
Pasta a la Carte
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodles With Alfredo Sauce & Shrimp Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Spaghetti Noodles, Parmesan Chicken Covered With Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettucine Noodles, Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken Covered & Baked Mozzarella Cheese.
Broccoli Alfredo Penne
Penne Noodles With Broccoli Covered With Alfredo.
Cheese Manicotti
Cheese Manicotti With Our Meat Sauce Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese Tortellini
Cheese Tortellini With Our Meat Sauce Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.
Ravioli with Meat Sauce
(Cheese or Beef) With Our Meat Sauce, Covered With Mozzarella Cheese.
Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Lasagna With Ground Beef, Meat Sauce, Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti Noodles, Meatballs Covered With Our Homemade Meat Sauce.
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Noodles Covered With Our Homemade Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Marinara
Spaghetti Noodles With Marinara Sauce.
Pasta Dinners
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner
Fettuccine Noodles With Alfredo Sauce & Shrimp Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta Dinner
Spaghetti Noodles, Parmesan Chicken Covered With Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner
Fettucine Noodles, Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken Covered & Baked Mozzarella Cheese.
Broccoli Alfredo Penne Dinner
Penne Noodles With Broccoli Covered With Alfredo.
Cheese Manicotti Dinner
Cheese Manicotti With Our Meat Sauce Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese Tortellini Dinner
Cheese Tortellini With Our Meat Sauce Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.
Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner
(Cheese or Beef) With Our Meat Sauce, Covered With Mozzarella Cheese.
Lasagna with Meat Sauce Dinner
Lasagna With Ground Beef, Meat Sauce, Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese
Spaghetti with Meatballs Dinner
Spaghetti Noodles, Meatballs Covered With Our Homemade Meat Sauce.
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Dinner
Spaghetti Noodles Covered With Our Homemade Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Marinara Dinner
Spaghetti Noodles With Marinara Sauce.
Calzone
Appetizers
Bread Sticks 4 pcs
Bread Sticks 8 Pcs
Mozzarella Sticks 6 Pcs
Stuffed Jalapenos 6 Pcs
Cheese Sticks 10"
Garlic Bread 6"
Garlic Bread 6" is Served With Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread 6"
Garlic Cheese Bread 6" is Served With Marinara Sauce.
Fries
Flat Bread (Cheese or Pepperoni)
Cheese or Pepperoni.
Akawi Cheese Pie 10"
10 inch
Meat Pie
Zaatar Pie
14 inch
Half Zaatar Half Akawi
14 inch
Zaatar Wrap
Labnah, Tomato, Cucumber, & Kalamata Olives
Subs & Sandwiches
ZIO's Sub with Fries
Pepperoni, turkey ham, lettuce, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese with creamy Italian
Ham and Cheese Sub with Fries
Turkey ham, mozzarella cheese with mayonnaise or creamy Italian
Meatball Sub with Fries
Meatballs, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub with Fries
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & mayo
Gyro Sandwich with Fries
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives & tzatziki sauce
Philly Cheesesteak with Fries
Thinly sliced steak, mushrooms, grilled onions & provolone cheese
Chicken Club with Fries
Grilled chicken, grilled green pepper, breakfast bacon, & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan with Fries
Breaded chicken Parmesan breast, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Salads
Family Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots & Croutons.
Small Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots & Croutons.
Family Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Mozzarella & Croutons.
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Mozzarella & Croutons.
Family Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressings & Croutons.
Small Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressings & Croutons.
Family Zio's Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Diced Ham, Carrots, Cheese, & Croutons.
Small Zio's Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Diced Ham, Carrots, Cheese, & Croutons.
Family Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Kalamata, & Greek Dressing.
Small Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Kalamata, & Greek Dressing.
Family Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing , & Croutons.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing , & Croutons.
Family Dinner Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, & Croutons.
Small Dinner Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, & Croutons.
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Carrot Cake is Cake That Contains Carrots Mixed Into The Batter. Most Modern Carrot Cake Recipes Have A White Cream Cheese Frosting.
Red Velvet
Red Velvet is Made With Cocoa Powder, Vinegar & Buttermilk.
Cheesecake
A Kind of Rich Dessert Cake Made With Cream & Soft Cheese On A Graham Cracker, Cookie, or Pastry Crust
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Dessert Mousse Cake Made With Chocolate. Mousse - A Rich, Frothy, Creamy Dessert