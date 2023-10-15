Build Your Own Pizza

Small 10" Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Rich of Mozzarella Cheese

Medium 12" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Pizza Sauce, Rich of Mozzarella Cheese

Large 14" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Rich of Mozzarella Cheese

Small Specialty Pizzas

Small 10" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Pepperoni Lovers

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Signature Pizza

$13.00

Ny Style Crust, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Breakfast Bacon, Basil, Sliced Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Meat Lovers

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Sausage, Diced Turkey Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Supreme Lovers

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Cheese Lovers

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Rich & Full of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.

Small 10" Veggie Lovers

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Cheese.

Small 10" Spinach Ricotta

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Chopped Garlic, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Veggie Delight

$13.00

Olive Oil, Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Spinach Alfredo

$13.00

Alfredo Sauce, Extra Spinach, & Extra Cheese.

Small 10" Zio's

$13.00

Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Black & Green Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese,.

Small 10" Margherita

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil, & Extra Cheese.

Small 10" Pepperoni Alfredo

$13.00

Alfredo Sauce, Extra Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Hawaiian

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Extra Turkey Ham, Extra Pineapple, & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Meatball Lovers

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Gyro Lovers

$13.00

Tzatziki Sauce, Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Chicken Supreme Lovers

$13.00

Diced Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Diced Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$13.00

Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Bbq Sauce, Diced Chicken, Diced Turkey, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Chicken Pesto

$13.00

Pesto Sauce, Diced Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small 10" Half and Half Specialty

Medium Specialty Pizzas

Medium 12" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Pepperoni Lovers

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Signature Pizza

$16.50

Ny Style Crust, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Breakfast Bacon, Basil, Sliced Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Meat Lovers

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Sausage, Diced Turkey Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Supreme Lovers

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Cheese Lovers

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Rich & Full of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.

Medium 12" Veggie Lovers

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Cheese.

Medium 12" Spinach Ricotta

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Chopped Garlic, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Veggie Delight

$16.50

Olive Oil, Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Spinach Alfredo

$16.50

Alfredo Sauce, Extra Spinach, & Extra Cheese.

Medium 12" Zio's

$16.50

Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Black & Green Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese,.

Medium 12" Margherita

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil, & Extra Cheese.

Medium 12" Hawaiian

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Extra Turkey Ham, Extra Pineapple, & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Meatball Lovers

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Gyro Lovers

$16.50

Tzatziki Sauce, Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Pepperoni Alfredo

$16.50

Alfredo Sauce, Extra Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Chicken Supreme Lovers

$16.50

Diced Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Diced Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$16.50

Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Bbq Sauce, Diced Chicken, Diced Turkey, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Chicken Alfredo

$16.50

Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Chicken Pesto

$16.50

Pesto Sauce, Diced Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium 12" Half and Half Specialty

Large Specialty Pizzas

Large 14" Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Pepperoni Lovers

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Lots of Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Signature Pizza

$19.00

Ny Style Crust, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Breakfast Bacon, Basil, Sliced Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Meat Lovers

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Sausage, Diced Turkey Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Supreme Lovers

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Cheese Lovers

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Rich & Full of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.

Large 14" Veggie Lovers

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Cheese.

Large 14" Spinach Ricotta

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Chopped Garlic, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Veggie Delight

$19.00

Olive Oil, Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Spinach Alfredo

$19.00

Alfredo Sauce, Extra Spinach, & Extra Cheese.

Large 14" Zio's

$19.00

Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Black & Green Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese,.

Large 14" Margherita

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil, & Extra Cheese.

Large 14" Hawaiian

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Extra Turkey Ham, Extra Pineapple, & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Meatball Lovers

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Gyro Lovers

$19.00

Tzatziki Sauce, Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Pepperoni Alfredo

$19.00

Alfredo Sauce, Extra Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Chicken Supreme Lovers

$19.00

Diced Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Pizza Sauce, Diced Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$19.00

Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Bbq Sauce, Diced Chicken, Diced Turkey, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Chicken Pesto

$19.00

Pesto Sauce, Diced Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Half and Half Specialty

Wings & Tenders

Traditional Wings 8 Pcs

$10.00

8 pieces

Boneless Wings 8 Pcs

$9.00

8 pieces

Chicken Tenders 6 Pcs with Fries - Halal

$12.00

6 pieces with fries

Pasta a la Carte

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccine Noodles With Alfredo Sauce & Shrimp Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$12.00

Spaghetti Noodles, Parmesan Chicken Covered With Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Fettucine Noodles, Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken Covered & Baked Mozzarella Cheese.

Broccoli Alfredo Penne

$12.00

Penne Noodles With Broccoli Covered With Alfredo.

Cheese Manicotti

$12.00

Cheese Manicotti With Our Meat Sauce Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Tortellini

$12.00

Cheese Tortellini With Our Meat Sauce Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.

Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$11.00

(Cheese or Beef) With Our Meat Sauce, Covered With Mozzarella Cheese.

Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$12.00

Lasagna With Ground Beef, Meat Sauce, Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.00

Spaghetti Noodles, Meatballs Covered With Our Homemade Meat Sauce.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$11.00

Spaghetti Noodles Covered With Our Homemade Meat Sauce

Spaghetti with Marinara

$11.00

Spaghetti Noodles With Marinara Sauce.

Pasta Dinners

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$18.00

Fettuccine Noodles With Alfredo Sauce & Shrimp Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta Dinner

$16.00

Spaghetti Noodles, Parmesan Chicken Covered With Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$16.00

Fettucine Noodles, Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken Covered & Baked Mozzarella Cheese.

Broccoli Alfredo Penne Dinner

$16.00

Penne Noodles With Broccoli Covered With Alfredo.

Cheese Manicotti Dinner

$16.00

Cheese Manicotti With Our Meat Sauce Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Tortellini Dinner

$16.00

Cheese Tortellini With Our Meat Sauce Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.

Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner

$16.00

(Cheese or Beef) With Our Meat Sauce, Covered With Mozzarella Cheese.

Lasagna with Meat Sauce Dinner

$16.00

Lasagna With Ground Beef, Meat Sauce, Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese

Spaghetti with Meatballs Dinner

$16.00

Spaghetti Noodles, Meatballs Covered With Our Homemade Meat Sauce.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Dinner

$15.00

Spaghetti Noodles Covered With Our Homemade Meat Sauce

Spaghetti with Marinara Dinner

$15.00

Spaghetti Noodles With Marinara Sauce.

Calzone

Calzone 12"

$14.00

Choose up to 3 toppings included in the price. Scroll down to add extra toppings.

Appetizers

Bread Sticks 4 pcs

$4.00
Bread Sticks 8 Pcs

$7.00
Mozzarella Sticks 6 Pcs

$8.00
Stuffed Jalapenos 6 Pcs

$8.00
Cheese Sticks 10"

$7.00
Garlic Bread 6"

$4.00

Garlic Bread 6" is Served With Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread 6"

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Bread 6" is Served With Marinara Sauce.

Fries

$5.00
Flat Bread (Cheese or Pepperoni)

$7.00

Cheese or Pepperoni.

Akawi Cheese Pie 10"

$9.00

10 inch

Meat Pie

$10.00
Zaatar Pie

$9.00

14 inch

Half Zaatar Half Akawi

$12.00

14 inch

Zaatar Wrap

$14.00

Labnah, Tomato, Cucumber, & Kalamata Olives

Subs & Sandwiches

ZIO's Sub with Fries

$10.00

Pepperoni, turkey ham, lettuce, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese with creamy Italian

Ham and Cheese Sub with Fries

$10.00

Turkey ham, mozzarella cheese with mayonnaise or creamy Italian

Meatball Sub with Fries

$10.00

Meatballs, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub with Fries

$10.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & mayo

Gyro Sandwich with Fries

$10.00

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives & tzatziki sauce

Philly Cheesesteak with Fries

$11.00

Thinly sliced steak, mushrooms, grilled onions & provolone cheese

Chicken Club with Fries

$10.00

Grilled chicken, grilled green pepper, breakfast bacon, & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan with Fries

$10.00

Breaded chicken Parmesan breast, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Salads

Family Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots & Croutons.

Small Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.00

Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots & Croutons.

Family Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Mozzarella & Croutons.

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Mozzarella & Croutons.

Family Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressings & Croutons.

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressings & Croutons.

Family Zio's Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Diced Ham, Carrots, Cheese, & Croutons.

Small Zio's Salad

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Diced Ham, Carrots, Cheese, & Croutons.

Family Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Kalamata, & Greek Dressing.

Small Greek Salad

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Kalamata, & Greek Dressing.

Family Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing , & Croutons.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing , & Croutons.

Family Dinner Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, & Croutons.

Small Dinner Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, & Croutons.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake is Cake That Contains Carrots Mixed Into The Batter. Most Modern Carrot Cake Recipes Have A White Cream Cheese Frosting.

Red Velvet

$8.00

Red Velvet is Made With Cocoa Powder, Vinegar & Buttermilk.

Cheesecake

$8.00

A Kind of Rich Dessert Cake Made With Cream & Soft Cheese On A Graham Cracker, Cookie, or Pastry Crust

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Dessert Mousse Cake Made With Chocolate. Mousse - A Rich, Frothy, Creamy Dessert

Drinks

Apple Bavaria

$4.50

2 Liter Soda

$4.50
Gold Peak Ice Tea

$3.50
Topo Chico

$4.00
Bottled Water

$1.50
Canned Soda

$2.00

Sides

Parmesan Cheese Puc

$0.99
Side Gyro Sauce

$0.99
Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Side 4 Meatballs

$6.50
Side Garlic Sauce

$0.99

Mango Habanero

$0.99
Ketchup

Raspberry Chipotle

$1.50
Spicy BBQ

$0.99
Sweet Teriyaki

$0.99
Marinara Sauce

$0.99

Sweet Red Chili Sauce

$0.99

Peper Puc

$0.99
Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.99

Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Creamy Italian

$0.99

Greek Dressing

$0.99

Italian Dressing

$0.99

Banana Peppers

$0.99

Jalapenos

$0.99
BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.99

Lemon Pepper

$0.99

Mild Sauce

$0.99

Ranch Dressing

$0.99

1000 Island Dressing

$0.99