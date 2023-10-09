Hot Drinks

Drip

Major Dickason Dark Roast

$3.10+

Peet's signature dark roast with a flavorful, robust, and full-bodied flavor profile.

Colombia Luminosa Light Roast

$3.10+

Peet's lightest and brightest roast with a light, sweet, and aromatic flavor profile.

Decaf Major Dickason Dark Roast

$3.10+

Peet's most popular blend, without any of the caffeine.

Hot Cocoa

$4.35+

Peet’s house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk and a generous dollop of whipped cream.

Espresso & Milk

Espresso

$2.25+

Peet's uniquely crafted espresso full of rich flavor and perfect crema.

Americano

$4.50+

Peet's signature espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

$4.70+

Peet's signature espresso with freshly micro-foamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.70+

Concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso with a delightful mixture of vanilla and caramel.

Latte

$4.90+

Peet's signature espresso with silky steamed milk.

Mocha Latte

$5.35+

A rich and creamy chocolate sauce with shots of espresso and silky steamed milk.

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$5.65+

A sweet indulgent white chocolate sauce with shots of espresso and silky steamed milk.

Hot Tea

African Nectar

$3.50

Naturally caffeine free Organic African rooibos tea with tropical fruit and blossoms.

Chamomile Citrus

$3.50

Soothing chamomile flowers and subtle slices of citrus with their intoxicating aromas and sweet flavors rejuvenate the spirit.

Green Tea Tropical

$3.50

Smooth green tea flavor that mingles harmoniously with sweet tropical fruits.

Breakfast

$3.50

A classic English Breakfast tea is a bold, wide-awake organic blend that's great straight, or with milk and sugar or honey.

Earl Grey

$3.50

Classic, toasty and smooth with a citrusy taste and aroma. Made with rich, organically grown black tea and organic bergamot.

Green Dragon

$3.50

An organic Longjing Dragonwell green tea, wok-fired in the traditional fashion, with a chestnut-like flavor and a captivating aroma.

Mint Melange

$3.50

A well-rounded infusion with sweet lingering notes that captures the cool and pure essence of mint.

Spring Jasmine

$3.50

Smooth Chinese green tea leaves naturally scented by layers of jasmine buds, for a piquant yet rounded cup with intoxicating aroma.

Tea Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Peet's blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$5.20+

Japanese Matcha delicately steamed with milk.

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.15+

Freshly ground Baridi Blend steeped with cold water for 12 hours to produce a sweet, smooth, and refreshing iced coffee without acidity or bitterness.

Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.70+

Sweetened oat milk blended to frothy perfection and topped with Peet's double strength Baridi Cold Brew.

Original Black Tie

$4.90+

Layered sweetened condensed milk, Cold Brew iced coffee, chicory infused simple syrup, and a float of half and half.

Iced Espresso & Milk

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$4.90+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$5.65+

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.35+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.50+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.70+

Concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso with a delightful mixture of vanilla and caramel.

Frappé

Matcha Frappé

$5.55+

Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew with Peet's housemade chocolate sauce, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.

Caramel Frappé

$5.55+

Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew with Peet's housemade caramel sauce, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.

Mocha Frappé

$5.55+

Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew with Peet's housemade chocolate sauce, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.

Vanilla Frappé

$5.55+

A refreshing blend of Madagascar Vanilla syrup and cold milk and ice.

Iced Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.35+

Refreshingly rich China and India black tea.

Iced Green Tea

$3.35+

Smooth green tea balanced with tropical fruit notes.

Iced Herbal Tea

$3.35+

A vibrant and sweet herbal infusion of tart hibiscus blended with a lush mix of elderberries and flavors of ripe fruits.

Iced Black Tea Lemonade

$4.05+

A refreshing black tea layered with a tart and sweet lemonade.

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

$4.05+

A smooth green tea layered with a tart and sweet lemonade.

Iced Herbal Tea Lemonade

$4.05+

A vibrant herbal infusion layered with a tart and sweet lemonade.

Strawberry Lemon Tea Shaker

$5.90+

Refreshing tea, hand-shaken with slices of strawberries, real strawberry purée, and lemonade.

Yuzu Citrus Tea Shaker

$5.90+

Refreshing tea, hand-shaken with refreshing yuzu puree, lemonade, and a slice of lemon.

Iced Tea Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Peet's blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$5.20+

Japanese Matcha delicately steamed with milk.

Other

Regular Water

$0.25

Large water

$0.30

Milk

$2.75

Packaged Items

Snacks

Popcorn

$2.25

Italian Small Plate

$5.00

Hummus and Pretzel Cup

$3.50

Jalapeño Kettle Chips

$2.50

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$2.50

Oreos

$2.00

Altoids Smalls

$2.25

Orbit Gum

$2.75

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.65

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.65

Martinelli Apple Juice

$2.50

Darigold Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Chobani Drinkable Yogurt

$3.00

La Croix Tangerine

$2.65

La Croix Pamplemousse

$2.65