Zipphaus Panorama City South
Hot Drinks
Drip
Major Dickason Dark Roast
Peet's signature dark roast with a flavorful, robust, and full-bodied flavor profile.
Colombia Luminosa Light Roast
Peet's lightest and brightest roast with a light, sweet, and aromatic flavor profile.
Decaf Major Dickason Dark Roast
Peet's most popular blend, without any of the caffeine.
Hot Cocoa
Peet’s house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk and a generous dollop of whipped cream.
Espresso & Milk
Espresso
Peet's uniquely crafted espresso full of rich flavor and perfect crema.
Americano
Peet's signature espresso with hot water
Cappuccino
Peet's signature espresso with freshly micro-foamed milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso with a delightful mixture of vanilla and caramel.
Latte
Peet's signature espresso with silky steamed milk.
Mocha Latte
A rich and creamy chocolate sauce with shots of espresso and silky steamed milk.
White Chocolate Mocha Latte
A sweet indulgent white chocolate sauce with shots of espresso and silky steamed milk.
Hot Tea
African Nectar
Naturally caffeine free Organic African rooibos tea with tropical fruit and blossoms.
Chamomile Citrus
Soothing chamomile flowers and subtle slices of citrus with their intoxicating aromas and sweet flavors rejuvenate the spirit.
Green Tea Tropical
Smooth green tea flavor that mingles harmoniously with sweet tropical fruits.
Breakfast
A classic English Breakfast tea is a bold, wide-awake organic blend that's great straight, or with milk and sugar or honey.
Earl Grey
Classic, toasty and smooth with a citrusy taste and aroma. Made with rich, organically grown black tea and organic bergamot.
Green Dragon
An organic Longjing Dragonwell green tea, wok-fired in the traditional fashion, with a chestnut-like flavor and a captivating aroma.
Mint Melange
A well-rounded infusion with sweet lingering notes that captures the cool and pure essence of mint.
Spring Jasmine
Smooth Chinese green tea leaves naturally scented by layers of jasmine buds, for a piquant yet rounded cup with intoxicating aroma.
Tea Latte
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew
Cold Brew
Freshly ground Baridi Blend steeped with cold water for 12 hours to produce a sweet, smooth, and refreshing iced coffee without acidity or bitterness.
Cold Brew Oat Latte
Sweetened oat milk blended to frothy perfection and topped with Peet's double strength Baridi Cold Brew.
Original Black Tie
Layered sweetened condensed milk, Cold Brew iced coffee, chicory infused simple syrup, and a float of half and half.
Iced Espresso & Milk
Frappé
Matcha Frappé
Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew with Peet's housemade chocolate sauce, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.
Caramel Frappé
Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew with Peet's housemade caramel sauce, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.
Mocha Frappé
Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew with Peet's housemade chocolate sauce, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.
Vanilla Frappé
A refreshing blend of Madagascar Vanilla syrup and cold milk and ice.
Iced Tea
Iced Black Tea
Refreshingly rich China and India black tea.
Iced Green Tea
Smooth green tea balanced with tropical fruit notes.
Iced Herbal Tea
A vibrant and sweet herbal infusion of tart hibiscus blended with a lush mix of elderberries and flavors of ripe fruits.
Iced Black Tea Lemonade
A refreshing black tea layered with a tart and sweet lemonade.
Iced Green Tea Lemonade
A smooth green tea layered with a tart and sweet lemonade.
Iced Herbal Tea Lemonade
A vibrant herbal infusion layered with a tart and sweet lemonade.
Strawberry Lemon Tea Shaker
Refreshing tea, hand-shaken with slices of strawberries, real strawberry purée, and lemonade.
Yuzu Citrus Tea Shaker
Refreshing tea, hand-shaken with refreshing yuzu puree, lemonade, and a slice of lemon.