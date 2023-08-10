ZOA Moroccan Kitchen - Richmond ZOA Richmond
Our Favs
Marrakesh Bowl
Beef Tagine, Onions, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, sweet potato, ZOA Green Harissa Spicy · Halal
Casablanca Bowl
Lamb Meshwi, Tactouka, Cucumber Tomato, White Beans, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Garlic Aioli
Tangier Bowl
Shrimp Cakes, Cucumber Tomato, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Cinnamon Carrots, and Zesty Mint Avocado Yogurt Shellfish
Fez Bowl
Chicken Chermoula, Pickles & Olives, Zaalouk, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Greens, confit onions, and Red Harissa Spicy · Halal
Kenitra Bowl
Beef Kefta, Cucumber Tomato, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Red Harissa
Rabat Bowl
Potato Cake, Zaalouk, Fava hummus, Cucumber tomato, Tomato chermoula, Harissa aioli Vegetarian
Create Your Own
Specials
ZOA@HOME Pack #1
1 lb Grain, 1 lb Protein, 2 lb Salad/Veggie, Up to 2 Sauces -Provides 4-5 Meals -Food Comes Ready to Eat (Halal)
ZOA@HOME Pack #2
1 lb Grain, 1 lb Protein, 4 lb Salad/Veggie, Up to 2 Sauces -Provides 5-7 Meals-Food Comes Ready to Eat Halal
Kefta Medfouna Yalla, Yalla
Moroccan Meatballs (Kefta) with feta goat cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
Sides
Saffron Rice
Rice is cooked in saffron broth.
Couscous
Quinoa brown rice
Fatima Bread
Moroccan pita bread.
Beef Tagine
Succulent beef, diced tomatoes, harissa, cinnamon carrots, yellow onion, garlic, cilantro cooked in a traditional clay pot.
Chicken Charmoula
Slow-cooked chicken in a Moroccan sauce made of cumin, paprika, coriander, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, and fresh cilantro
Lamb Meshoui
Slow roasted lamb with garlic, saffron, and turmeric.
Kefta (BEEF MEATBALL)
Beef meatballs marinated in traditional Moroccan spices
Potato Cake
Moroccan Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in garlic, olive oil, paprika, coriander, cumin, ginger, lemon juice.
Beets
Cinnamon Carrots
Sweet carrots, minced garlic, ground cumin, ground cinnamon, fresh lemon.
Cinnamon Rasin Onions
Cucumber Tomato
A refreshing salad chopped with red onions, fresh cucumber, minced tomatoes, chopped parsley.
Egg Potato Salad
New potatoes, chopped egg, minced red onion, minced garlic, and parsley.
Fava bean Hummus
A refreshing blend of garlic, fava beans, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, and cayenne.
Feta Cheese
Feta goat cheese mix.
Garbanzo Salad
Lemon Garlic Spinach
Lentils
Stewed with paprika, ground cumin, fresh lemon juice, olive oil, carrots, and lentils
Pickled Red Onions Cabbage
Red onion, red cabbage, red wine vinegar, and cilantro parsley.
Pickles and Olives
Savory salad with whole mixed olives, pickles, fresh parsley, fresh lemon.
Roasted Turmeric Cauliflower
Sweet Potato
Freshly sweet salad with sweet potatoes, baked raisins, and sugar cinnamon
Tactouka (Roasted Peppers and Tomato)
Grilled green peppers, chopped tomatoes, garlic, and fresh parsley
White Beans
Zaalouk (Eggplant)
A savory salad with eggplant, paprika, tomatoes, sea salt, onion, garlic, tomato, and cilantro.