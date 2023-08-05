Zoe Coffee and Kitchen 1005 E Main St
Barista Menu
Espresso Classics
Americano
Café d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with steaming water for a simple yet powerful way to start your day or keep the fun going! Try with any of Zoe's 40+ flavor options like white chocolate or amaretto.
Latte
Cafe d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try adding staff favorite flavors like lavender, hazelnut, or any of our 20+ flavor options!
Vanilla Latte
Cafe d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with vanilla and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Available in 12-,16-, or 20oz sizes.
Caramel Macchiato
Café d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with vanilla and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Drizzled with decadent caramel sauce. Available in 12-,16-, or 20oz sizes.
Cappuccino
Traditional Macchiato
Espresso Solo
One shot Espresso only
Espresso Dopio
Two shots Espresso only
Zoe Dolce Fine
Caffe Dolcci Zoe
Caffe Au Lait
Half premium Drip and half sweet steamed milk.
Espresso Con Panna
Eggnog Latte
Pumpkin Latte
Gingerbread Latte
Brewed Coffee
Weekly Coffee Special
Bottomless Cup
Drip Coffee to go
Enjoy either Café d'Arte's medium Capri or medium-dark Abruzzo roast drip-brewed by Zoe's highly trained baristas. Available in 12-, 16-, or 20oz.
Cold Brew
Café d'Arte's medium-dark Taormina roast expertly slow-brewed by Zoe's baristas for a less bitter, highly caffeinated, and smooth iced cold brew. Try with staff favorite flavor amaretto or any of Zoe's 40+ options! Available in 12-,16-, or 20oz sizes.
Nitro Cold Brew
We take Café d'Arte's medium-dark Taormina roast and slowly cold brew it for 24 hours and then infuse it with nitrogen. You have to try it to believe it!
Marbled Cold Brew
Our delicious nitro cold brew mixed with breve to produce a naturaly sweet beverage.
Misc Coffee Service
Mocha
Classic Mocha
Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with rich chocolate sauce and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavors almond or Irish cream!
White Chocolate Mocha
Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas, combined with decadent and creamy white chocolate sauce and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor strawberry or any of Zoe's 40+ options!
Mexican Mocha
Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with abuelita's Mexican cocoa powder and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor Irish cream or any of Zoe's 40+ options!
Mayan Mocha
Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas, combined with abuelita's Mexican cocoa powder, a slight tease of spicy cayenne pepper, and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative.
Black and White Mocha
Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas, combined with both rich dark and white chocolate sauces and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor peanut butter or any of Zoe's 40+ options!
Blended Drinks & Sodas
Smoothies
Enjoy a range of classic flavors like peach, mango, or a combination of your favorite choices blended into sweet, icy treats.
Frappes
From creamy white chocolate, zesty orange creamsicle, or cinnamon-nutmeg Mexican mocha, enjoy a range of flavors with or without coffee blended with milk into this rich, icy treat.
Frappe Special
Lotus Flying Italians
Boost your day with any combination of Zoe's 40+ flavor options, bubbly club soda, and Lotus Energy in this refreshing build-your-own drink. Try with staff favorite flavors lime or watermellon!
Lotus Specials
Italian Sodas
Any combination of Zoe's 40+ flavor options mixed with bubbly club soda in this refreshing build-your-own drink. Try wild blue raspberry and tropical pineapple, or pomegranate-mango!
Italian Creamosa
Any combination of Zoe's 40+ flavor options mixed with bubbly club soda, and rich cream, all topped with whipped cream in this refreshing build-your-own drink. Try classic strawberry or get creative with lavendar-lemonade!
Morning Sunrise
Get your morning the kick it needs with this 16oz red-berry Lotus combo featuring orange juice and raspberry.
Chocolate Bar
Classic Cocoa
Decadent chocolate sauce melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor raspberry or any of Zoe's 40+ options! Available in 12-, 16-, or 20oz.
White Cocoa
Rich and creamy white chocolate sauce melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor strawberry or any of Zoe's 40+ options!
Mexican Cocoa
Abuelita's cinnamon-nutmeg, Mexican cocoa powder melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.
Mayan Cocoa
Abuelita's cinnamon-nutmeg, Mexican cocoa powder combined with spicy cayenne and melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.
Peppermint Patti
Decadent dark chocolate sauce and cool, crisp peppermint syrup combined and melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.
Steamers
Steamed, frothy milk. Try with Irish Cream or Strawberry flavors!
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Truffle
Decadent dark chocolate sauce and sweet, tart raspberry syrup combined and melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.
Cherry Cordial
Decadent dark chocolate sauce combined with sweet, tart cherry and vibrant amaretto syrups. All melted together into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.
Black and White Cocoa
Tea Etc.
Fountain/Cooler Drinks
Express Breakfast
Express Crossant w/Meat
Your choice of Black Forest ham, peppered bacon or savory sausage patty, with a fried egg and Tillamook cheddar cheese on a buttery toasted croissant.
Express Crossant w/o Meat
A buttery, toasted croissant filled with real Tillamook cheddar cheese and a fried egg.
Ultimate Club Crossant
Flaky, buttery croissant sandwich loaded with bacon, egg, cheddar, mayo, and a choice of sausage patty or thin-sliced Black Forest ham.
Bagel w/Meat
Your choice of Black Forest ham, thick-sliced peppered bacon or a savory sausage patty, with a fried egg and real Tillamook cheddar cheese on a New York style bagel.
Bagel w/o Meat
Fried egg and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese on a New York style bagel.
Toasted Bagel & CC
Plain Bagel
Plain Croissant
Poppyseed Muffin
Blueberry muffin
Chocoate muffin
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Favorites
Classic Benny
A Zoe classic! Canadian bacon and two over-easy eggs atop grilled English muffin halves. Smothered with creamy hollandaise sauce, and served with hashbrowns. Add avocado for a fan-favorite experience.
Baja Benny
Tomatoes, spinach, avocado and two over easy eggs atop grilled english muffin halves. Smothered with creamy hollandaise sauce and served with hashbrowns.
Greek Benny
Savory lamb and beef gyro meat with two over-easy eggs atop grilled english muffin halves. Smothered with creamy hollandaise sauce & topped with our house-blended herbs de provence. Served with hashbrows.
Stuffed croissant
Grilled croissant loaded with eggs stuffed with Tillamook cheddar cheese, and your choice of crumbled bacon, diced bacon, diced sausage patties, or diced black forest ham. Served with golden hashbrowns and smothered in savory sausage gravy or creamy hollandaise sauce.
Breakfast Burrito
Your choice of diced ham, bacon, or sausage mixed in with three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns and melted cheddar cheese, all on a huge flour tortilla and smothered with your choice of savory sausage gravy, creamy hollandaise, or homemade salsa verde.
Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito
Thin-shaved, prime rib with three scrambled eggs and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese all on a huge flour tortilla. Smothered with your choice of savory sausage gravy, creamy hollandaise sauce, or homemade salsa verde. Special offerings only, so get it while you can!
Biscuits, Gravy & eggs
Two old fashioned, fresh-baked biscuits smothered with savory sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked your way & hashbrowns.
Biscuits & Gravy Only
Two old fashioned, fresh-baked biscuits smothered with savory sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked your way & hashbrowns.
Cakes and Eggs
Two legendary buttermilk pancakes served with two farm fresh eggs cooked your way.
Hashbrowns, toast & Eggs
Two eggs cooked your way with grilled hashbrowns and choice of toast
Diced ham and scrambled eggs
Chunks of smoked Black forest ham scrambled with three eggs & Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & grazy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
French Toast
Three think slices of Texas toast dipped in cinnamon-vanilla egg batter, grilled, and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Try adding strawberries, chocolate chips, or pecans!
Miscellaneous Breakfast Food
Gratuity
Breakfast Standards
Chicken-fried Steak & Eggs
Crispy, golden-fried cubed steak smothered in savory sausage gravy, two eggs any style, and served with a choice of (2) legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered French toast.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Two eggs your way atop crispy corned beef hash. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered French toast.
Palouse Fare
Two eggs cooked your way with a choice of three applewood-smoked, thick-sliced bacon strips, three sausage links, or two sausage patties. Upgrade to a black forest ham stead or German sausage link. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, Hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-french toast.
Steak & Eggs
Charbroiled 8oz steak with two eggs cooked your way. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrows & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-french toast.
Zoe Breakfast Specialties
Chicken & Waffles
A fluffy Belgian waffle atop of a bed of spicy corn pico, topped with a hand-breaded, golden-fried chicken breast, candied peppered bacon and sweet, spicy syrup.
Nacho Mama's Breakfast
Tillamook cheddar cheese melted over crispy tortilla strips and topped with two eggs cooked your way, house made black bean pico, sour cream, and crispy, crumbled bacon
Chicken or the Egg?
Doesn't matter which came first as long as they finish together is the great tasting dish! A steaming hot chicken tamale topped with melted pepper jack cheese, two eggs any style, house-made black bean, & sour cream. Served with a side of hashbrowns.
Omelettes
Meat Lovers Omelette
Three-egg omelette loaded with Applewood-smoked, thick sliced bacon, diced black forest ham, chopped sausage, and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered French toast.
Kitchen Sink Omelette
Diced tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black forest ham, and tillamook cheddar cheese melted together in a three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Ham and cheese omelette
Diced black forest ham and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese in a three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-french toast.
Sausage and Cheese omelette
Chopped, savory sausage and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese stuffed inside this three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette loaded with sauteed mushrooms & Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast ,or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
All Vegetable Omelette
Sauteed mushrooms, green and yellow squash, fire-roasted red peppers, caramelized red onions, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Mexican Omelette
Diced sausage, sauteed onions, fire-roasted poblano peppers, and Tillamook pepper jack cheese all melted together in a three-egg omelette. Topped with our house-made black bean pico and sour cream. Spice it up with jalapenos at no extra cost! Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Denver omelette
Sauteed onions, green peppers, diced ham, and shredded cheddar cheese all melted together in a three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Cheese Omelette
Three-egg stuffed omelette full of shredded Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Crumbled, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese melted together in this three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, bisquits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Mediterranean Omelette
Crispy, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, and onions sauteed with basil pesto and all melted in a three-egg omelette with Tillamook parmesan and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
One Egg Specials
One-Eyed Jack
Two legendary buttermilk pancakes, one egg cooked your way, and your choice of two strips of bacon, sausage links, or one patty.
Lazy Susan
Two Pieces of cinnamon-Vanilla French toast, one egg cooked your way, and your choice of two strips of bacon, two sausage links, or one patty.
Gumson
One Pancake, one egg cooked your way, and a choice of two strips of bacon, two sausage links, or one sausage patty.
Pancakes, Waffles, Crepes
Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes
Feathery and light, Zoe's legendary buttermilk pancakes will satisfy even the heartiest appetites. Available in one, three, or five.
Strawberry Pancakes
Zoe's legendary buttermilk pancakes topped with juicy strawberries in syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Whipped cream unavailable for takeout. Available in orders of one, three, or five.
Strawberry Belgian Waffle
Our light and fluffy Belgian waffle topped with strawberries in syrup and powdered sugar with whipped cream. Whipped cream unavailable for takeout.
Plain Belgian Waffle
Sweet, light, and fluffy Belgian Waffle made from our own home recipe.
Plain Crepes
Three thin, buttery crepes rolled to perfection.
Strawberry Crepes
Three thin and buttery, hand-rolled crepes topped with juicy strawberries in syrup[, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream. whipped cream unavailable for takeout.
Breakfast Side Cars
Avocado Slices
Bacon Thick Sliced
Biscuit
Chocolate Chips
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Egg white-two
English Muffin
German Sausage
Ham Steak
Hashbrowns
Hollandaise Sauce
Ice Cream
Oatmeal
One Egg
Peanut Butter
Sausage Gravy
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Side Avacado Spread
Steak 8oz
Strawberries in syrup
Toast
Tomato Slices
Zoe Jr Breakfast
Future Cougar
2 junior pancakes, 1 piece of bacon or sausage
French Petite
1 slice of French toast, 1 egg & 1 bacon or sausage
Cougar Tracks
4 junior Cougar Paw-Cakes!
Jr Strawberry pancakes
2 junior pancakes topped with strawberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. Whipped cream unavailable for take out.
Jr Chocolate cakes
2 junior pancakes topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, chocolate chip and whipped cream! Whipped cream unavailable for take out.
Pastries
Small Plates Menu
Appetizer
Beer Battered Fry Basket
Golden, crunchy, lightly battered fries made with real premium draft beer.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts w/ Brisket Burnt Ends
Fried crispy halved brussels lightly topped with brisket burnt ends.
Chickarrones & House Chips
Crispy fried chicken thigh and skin pieces under a bed of house fried chips with gargonzola (Buffalo or BBQ sauce)
3 Cheese & Pulled Pork Dip
Creamy hot dip with 3 cheese blend, cream cheese and house smoked Bbq pork served with chips.
Calamari Strips
Crispy bread strips of calmari steak served with sweet chili sauce.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Cheesy nachos topped with smoked pulled port, housemade black bean pico, bourbon bbq sauce, sour cream, and avacado drizzle.
Wings--BBQ
Crispy deep fried wings tossed in our housemade bourbon bbq!
Wings--Buffalo
Crispy deed fried wings tossed in a triditional hot and spicy buffalo sauce!
Reuben Eggrolls
House made egg rolls stuffed with pastrami, 3 cheese blend + sauerkraut
Mango Madness Salad
House greens, mango vinaigrette, diced mango, crumbled feta + Toasted pumpkin seeds + red peppers
Strawberry Fields Summer Salad
Jazz greens, diced strawberries, strawberry lime cilantro dressing, napa cabbage, roasted pumpkin seeds, and pamesan.
Huckleberry Heaven Salad
House greens, huckleberry vinaigrette, gargonzola, shaved red onions, yellow peppers, topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Hand breaded in crispy potato flakes served with zesty marinara
Mozzarella Stick
6 Mozzarella sticks
Mac N Jack Cheese Dip
Fried Shrimp Skewers
Jalapenos Poppers
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Burgers
Steptoe Butte Burger
Piles of crispy, thin-sliced seasoned onions, spicy Tillamook pepper jack cheese, garlic aioli, and sweet BBQ sauce all on a toasted, butter brioche bun. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
7 Devils Burger
Grilled jalapeno rings, thick-sliced, peppered bacon and a provocative chipotle sauce, tempered with a mound of Italian gorgonzola, lettuce & tomatoes make this zinger an employee favorite! Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Peppered Bacon Burger
Two slabs of our thick-sliced peppered bacon, spicy Tillamook pepper jack cheese, crispy Arcadian lettuce, ripe tomato slices, red onion halos, savory pickle chips, ketchup, mayo, and mustard on a toasted, buttery brioche bun. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Shroom Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, melted Tillamook Swiss cheese, crispy Arcadian lettuce, ripe tomato slices, red onion halos, savory pickle chips, ketchup, mayo, and mustard all on a toasted, buttery brioche bun. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
The American Dream Burger
Exceptional people build exceptional burgers. You’re in charge here—Choose your extra toppings like applewood-smoked bacon, Tillamook cheese, or grilled onions and build the burger you deserve! Comes fully loaded with crispy Arcadian lettuce, ripe tomato slices, savory pickles chips, red onion halos, ketchup, mayo, and mustard. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries. Yeah, you did build that.
Garden of Eden Burger
House-made, locally sourced garden burger and melted Tillamook pepper jack cheese on a buttery brioche bun fully loaded with sun-dried tomato pesto, crispy Arcadian lettuce, red onion halos, and ripe tomato slices. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Chicken Santa Clara
Golden-fried chicken tenders smothered with roasted poblano peppers and melted Tillamook pepper jack cheese on a bed of sweet honey cream cheese, Arcadian lettuce, sliced tomato, and red onion halos, all on a toasted, buttery brioche bun. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Misc Lunch/Dinner Food
Miscellaneous Lunch/Dinner Food
Gratuity
Signature Handhelds
CougaReubin
Thin-sliced pastrami and turkey breast, cooked sauerkraut, melted Tillamook Swiss, all beautifully layered on our tri-level marbled rye. Slathered with our homemade Reubinski Sauce, and served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Original Reubinski
Oven-roasted, thin-sliced pastrami, hot sauerkraut, and Tillamook Swiss cheese all toasted on marbled rye and smothered with our homemade Reubinski sauce. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Tom Reubinski
Thin-sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast, hot sauerkraut, and Tillamook Swiss cheese all toasted on marbled rye and smothered with our house-made Reubinski sauce. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries and a crisp dill pickle spear.
720 Thatuna Melt
All white tuna mixed in special spices, served on toasted rye with black olives, red onions, melted Swiss cheese. Named after our old address on the WSU campus. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Zoe Chicken Sandwich
Cilantro-lime marinated chicken breast with thick-sliced peppered bacon, spicy Tillamook pepper jack cheese, basil pesto, ripe tomato slices, and creamy garlic aioli all on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic grilled cheese sandwich featuring light and buttery Texas toast and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese. Try it with the tomato basil soup!
Greek Gyro
A Zoe classic! Savory beef and lamb seasoned with zesty spices on a soft pita. Topped with diced tomatoes, crispy Arcadian lettuce, red onion, tangy feta, Kalamata olives, and our house-made tzatziki sauce. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Egyptian Gyro
Golden-fried falafel on soft pita with fresh Arcadian lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, hummus, tangy feta, Kalamata olives, and house made tzatziki sauce. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Baja Turkey
Thin-sliced turkey breast, peppered bacon, Tillamook Swiss, avocado spread, crispy Arcadian lettuce, ripe tomato slices, and red onion halos. Served on a buttery croissant with Pullman's best beer-battered fries on the side.
Baja Veggie
Whipped cream cheese, avocado spread, Tillamook Swiss cheese, sliced cucumbers, crispy Arcadian lettuce, ripe tomato slices, red onion halos, on a flakey, buttery croissant. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Gourmet Toasted Sandwiches
Big Little Dipper
Thin-sliced roast beef smothered in melted Tillamook Swiss cheese and red onion halos. Served on a toasted, garlic-aioli hoagie with au jus and Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Blues BBQ
Pulled, smoked chicken smothered in BBQ sauce, red onions, melted Tillamook pepper jack cheese and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Classy BLT
Slabs of thick-sliced, peppered bacon, loaded with fresh, ripe tomatoes and crisp Arcadian lettuce all on a toasted hoagie with sundried tomato pesto and garlic aioli. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Eat Your Veggies
Fire-roasted zucchini, golden yellow squash, red peppers, and red onions, ripe tomato slices, and melted Tillamook pepper jack cheese on a toasted hoagie with sundried tomato aioli. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Prime Rib Dipper
Thin-sliced, slow-roasted prime rib, Tillamook Swiss cheese, red onion halos, and roasted-garlic aioli, all toasted together on a buttery ciabatta. Served with au jus and Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Salads & Soups
Zoe Asian Chicken Salad
Crunchy Asian slaw with Napa cabbage, edamame beans, red and yellow peppers, and black sesame seeds, served with a Thai peanut sauce and topped with cilantro-lime-marinated chicken breast
Tuscan Chicken Salad
Italian herb and spice chicken topped with parmesan and focaccia croutons, crunchy romaine, and a creamy Caesar dressing.
Cranberry Feta Salad
House-roasted spicy pumpkin seeds, crumbled feta, and dried cranberries atop a mound of fresh Arcadian lettuce.
Green House Salad
Diced red onions, ripe tomatoes, and cucumber slices crown this mound of arcadian lettuce, served with your choice of dressing
New Salad 1
New Salad 2
New Salad 3
Tomato Basil Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup.
Clam Chowder
House-made. Available Fridays
Pastas
Baked Mac n Jack Cheese
Penne rigate cooked in Mac n' Jack's African Ale, with smoked bacon crumbles, garlic and parmesan panko, and a creamy 3-cheese blend. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
BBQ Pork Mac n Jack Cheese
Pulled BBQ pork with Penne rigate and a creamy 3-cheese blend. Served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Buffalo Chicken Mac n Jack Cheese
Some like it hot! Grilled buffalo chicken, folded into penne rigate and a creamy 3-cheese blend. Topped with toasted garlic and parmesan panko, and served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Veggie Mac n Jack Cheese
Fire-roasted yellow squash, Zucchini, and red peppers folded with penne rigate and a creamy 3-cheese blend. Topped with toasted garlic and parmesan panko, and served with Pullman's best beer-battered fries.
Shrimp Alfredo
Light and buttery shrimp atop a bed of al dente fettucine in a rich, creamy parmesan-infused alfredo sauce . Served with lemon and a garden-fresh green side salad.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast atop a bed of al dente fettucine in a rich, creamy parmesan-infused alfredo sauce. Served with a garden-fresh green side salad.
Veggie Alfredo
Fire-roasted yellow squash, zucchini, and red peppers folded into a bed of al dente fettucine tossed in a rich, creamy parmesan-infused alfredo sauce. Served with a garden-fresh green side salad.
Dinner
Prime Rib Capri
Oven-roasted prime rib rubbed with Zoe's secret blend of coffee and spices. Cooked to order, and plated with house-made creamy horseradish, au jus, gsrlic mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies. Served with a side salad. Available Friday nights only. Item sells fast--call ahead to reserve yours this weekend!
Ribeye Steak
14oz marbled ribeye steak, perfectly grilled to order and plated with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Jolly Roger
Hand-cut Wild Alaskan white fish, battered in Alaska Amber Beer, and deep fried to golden-brown perfection. Served atop a basket of Pullman's best beer-battered fries with tartar sauce and a grilled lemon.
Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillet
Your choice of Northwest style huckleberry glaze or mango madness glaze served with white cheddar mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Dessert
Cookies & Cream
A thick, house-baked, chocolate-chunk cookie, dolloped with Tillamook old-fashioned vanilla ice cream, and drizzled with a dark chocolate sauce.
Flourless Chocolate Torte
A decadent, gluten-free torte made with a blend of four chocolates, finished with an irresistible ganache and whipped cream, and teased with a sweet and tart raspberry drizzle.
4-Layer Carrot Cake
Pullman's greatest dessert. One thick slice of 4-tiered, moist, cinnamon-spiced cake loaded with sweet carrots and pecans, baked in-house to golden-brown perfection, and decadently layered with homemade buttercream frosting. Ask for caramel on the side! Item sells out frequently, so please call ahead. Full cakes available for catering.
Brownie Affogato
A rich, warm double-chocolate Ghirardelli brownie drenched in fresh-brewed espresso, topped with Tillamook old-fashioned vanilla ice cream, and drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauce.
Zoe Jr
Jr Burger Lunch Basket
100% beef on a brioche bun, served with fries or Green House Salad. Add real Tillamook cheddar cheese for $2!
Jr Chicken Lunch Basket
2 golden, seasoned chicken strips, served with fries or Green House Salad
Jr Corn Dogs Lunch Basket
4 golden fried mini corn dogs. Served with fries or Green House Salad
Jr Grilled Cheese Lunch Basket
Tillamook cheddar cheese & your choice of bread. Served with fries or Green House Salad
Jr Cheeseburger Dinner Basket
Real beef & Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with fries or Green House Salad
Jr Chicken Dinner Basket
3 golden, seasoned chicken strips, served with fries or Green House Salad
Jr Corn Dogs Dinner Basket
6 golden fried corn dogs. Served with fries or Green House Salad
Jr Grilled Cheese Dinner Basket
Tillamook cheddar cheese & your choice of bread. Served with fries, Green House Salad, or 8oz soup
Jr Spaghetti & Meatballs
Savory meatballs and fettuccini pasta in a rich marinara sauce. No room for any sides with this treat!
Zoe Smoke n' Fire Menu
Zoe Smoke n' Fire
Smokin' Meat Platter
Zoe's featured BBQ entrée. Dry rubbed, Applewood-smoked beef brisket, two tender pork ribs, spicy Andouille sausage, and a pile of savory pulled pork. Comes with house-made bourbon BBQ sauce on the side with your choice of 2 sides.
Applewood-Smoked Beef Brisket Entree
One half-pound of mouthwatering dry-rubbed brisket, smoked all day, tender, moist, and thin-sliced to perfection. House-made bourbon barbecue sauce served on the side, along with your choice of 2 sides.
Applewood-Smoked Beef Brisket-A la Carte
1/2 pound of mouthwatering dry-rubbed brisket, smoked all day, tender, moist, and thin-sliced to perfection. House-made bourbon barbecue sauce served on the side.
1/2 Rack of Ribs Entree
A heaping six-bone portion of our slow-smoked baby back pork ribs. Dry rubbed and tender, served with our house-made bourbon barbecue sauce on the side, along with your choice of two sides.
1/2 Rack of Ribs-A la Carte
A heaping six-bone portion of our slow-smoked pork ribs. Dry rubbed and tender, served with our house-made bourbon barbecue sauce on the side.
Chopped BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Mouthwatering, dry-rubbed Applewood-smoked brisket on a toasted, buttery brioche bun with house-made bourbon BBQ sauce, grilled onions, ripe tomato slices, and creamy garlic aioli. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Add cheese to complete your meal!
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-smoked, tender pork hand mixed with our homemade bourbon barbecue sauce piled on a toasted, buttery brioche bun slathered with creamy garlic aioli. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Try it with pepper jack cheese or homemade coleslaw on top!
Andouille Sausage Entree
Two chopped, smoky, mildly spicy Andouille sausage links. Served with a side of house-made bourbon barbecue sauce on the side, along with your choice of 2 sides.
Andouille Sausage-A la Carte
One plump, smoky, mildly spicy Andouille sausage link served with house-made bourbon barbecue sauce on the side.
Pulled Pork-A la Carte
1/2 pound slow-smoked, tender pulled pork folded in with our bourbon barbecue sauce.
Loaded Smashed Potatoes
Hand-smashed, skin-on, buttery, fluffy potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, and sour cream.
Coleslaw Side
Made from scratch coleslaw, featuring shredded green and red cabbage, shaved carrots, and corn spun together in a full-flavor but not-too-sweet slaw sauce.
BBQ Baked Beans
Hearty barbecue baked beans, slowed cooked with plenty of kick.