4-Layer Carrot Cake

$7.00

Pullman's greatest dessert. One thick slice of 4-tiered, moist, cinnamon-spiced cake loaded with sweet carrots and pecans, baked in-house to golden-brown perfection, and decadently layered with homemade buttercream frosting. Ask for caramel on the side! Item sells out frequently, so please call ahead. Full cakes available for catering.