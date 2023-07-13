Popular Items

14" Cheese

$24.00

Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.

Pizza Menu

14" Pizzas

14" Alfredo Chicken

$28.00

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic

14" All Meat

$28.00

Red Sauce, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon.

14" BBQ chicken

$28.00

BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.

14" Big Peppa

$28.00

Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.

14" BLT

$28.00

Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.

14" Brown Shugga

$27.00

Red Sause, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.

14" Cheese

$24.00

Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.

14" Coppola

14" Coppola

$28.00

A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.

14" Crazy Chicken

$28.00

Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS

14" DIY

$24.00

" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!

14" Extreme Mac

$28.00

penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.

14" Garden Veg

$28.00

Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.

14" Margherita

$28.00

Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.

14" Med Veg

$28.00

Pesto Sause, cheese, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, red onions, garlic, and basil.

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$25.00

Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.

14" Pesto Chicken

$28.00

pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.

14" Sactown

$28.00

BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and chedder, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.

14" SP

$26.00

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

14" SPGW

$28.00

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.

14" ZC

$28.00

Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.

14" Turnpike

$28.00

14" Bianca

$28.00

14" The Vegan

$28.00

14" Mobster Bill

$25.00Out of stock

14" 5 Alarm

$28.00

14" Woodcutter

$28.00

14" Hot Honey

$28.00

12" Pizzas

12" Alfredo Chicken

$25.00

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic

12" All Meat

$25.00

Red Sause, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.

12" BBQ chicken

$25.00

BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.

12" Big Peppa

$25.00

Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.

12" BLT

$25.00

Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.

12" Brown Shugga

$24.00

Red Sause, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.

12" Cheese

$21.00

Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.

12" Coppola

$25.00

A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.

12" Crazy Chicken

$25.00

Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS

12" DIY

$21.00

" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!

12" Extreme Mac

$25.00

penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.

12" Garden Veg

$25.00

Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.

12" Margherita

$25.00

Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.

12" Med Veg

$25.00

Pesto Sause, cheese, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, red onions, garlic, and basil.

12" Pepperoni

$22.00

Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.

12" Pesto Chicken

$25.00

pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.

12" Sactown

$25.00

BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and chedder, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.

12" SP

$23.00

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

12" SPGW

$25.00

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.

12" ZC

$25.00

Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.

12" Turnpike

$25.00

12" Bianca

$25.00

12" The Vegan

$25.00

12" Mobster Bill

$22.00Out of stock

12" 5 Alarm

$25.00

12" Woodcutter

$25.00

12" Hot Honey

$25.00

Mini Pizzas

Mini Turnpike

$15.00

Mini ZC

$15.00

Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.

Mini SPGW

$15.00

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.

Mini SP

$15.00

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Mini Sactown

$15.00

BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and chedder, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.

Mini Pesto Chicken

$15.00

pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.

Mini Pepperoni

$15.00

Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.

Mini Med Veg

$15.00

Mini Margherita

$15.00

Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.

Mini Garden Veg

$15.00

Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.

Mini Extreme Mac

$15.00

penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.

Mini DIY

$15.00

" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!

Mini Crazy Chicken

$15.00

Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS

Mini Coppola

$15.00

A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.

Mini Cheese

$15.00

Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.

Mini Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.

Mini Brown Shugga

$15.00

Red Sause, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.

Mini BLT

$15.00

Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.

Mini Big Peppa

$15.00

Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.

Mini BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.

Mini All Meat

$15.00

Red Sause, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.

Mini Alfredo Chicken

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic

Mini Bianca

$15.00

Mini The Vegan

$15.00

Mini Mobster Bill

$15.00Out of stock

Mini 5 Alarm

$15.00

Mini Woodcutter

$15.00

Mini Hot Honey

$15.00

Skinny Pizzas

SK ZC

$14.00

Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.

SK SoPacGW

$14.00

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.

SK SoPac

$14.00

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

SK Sactown

$14.00

BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and cheddar, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.

SK Pesto Chicken

$14.00

pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.

SK Pepperoni

$14.00

Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.

SK Med Veg

$14.00

Pesto Sause, cheese, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, red onions, garlic, and basil.

SK Margherita

$14.00

Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.

SK Garden Veg

$14.00

Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.

SK Extreme Mac

$14.00

penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.

SK DIY

$14.00

" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!

SK Crazy Chicken

$14.00

Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS

SK Coppola

$14.00

A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.

SK Cheese

$14.00

Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.

SK Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.

SK Brown Shugga

$14.00

Red Sause, cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.

SK BLT

$14.00

Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.

SK Big Peppa

$14.00

Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.

SK BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.

SK All Meat

$14.00

Red Sause, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.

SK Alfredo Chicken

$14.00

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic

SK Turnpike

$14.00

SK Bianca

$14.00

SK The Vegan

$14.00

SK Mobster Bill

$14.00Out of stock

SK 5 Alarm

$14.00

SK Woodcutter

$14.00

SK Hot Honey

$14.00

Breadsticks

Big Z Stix

$17.00

Zola's favorite, classic breadstick with garlic butter, bacon, jalapenos and garlic.

Cheese Stix

$14.00

Classic breadstick with garlic butter, and cheese.

Garlic Stix

$15.00

Classic breadstick with garlic butter, cheese and garlic.

Jal Stix

$15.00

Classic Breadstick with garlic butter, cheese and jalapeno.

Bacon Stix

$15.00

Classis breadstick with garlic butter, bacon and cheese.

Pepp/Pine Stix

$16.00

Pepperoni Pineapple

Jal/Gar Stix

$16.00

Gar/Bac Stix

$16.00

Classic breadstick with butter, cheese, garlic and bacon.

PepC/Pine Stix

$16.00

Classic bread stick with garlic butter, Pepperoncini, and pineapple.

Mac Stix

$19.00

Classic bread stick with butter, penne pasta with our four cheeses.

All Meat Stix

$19.00

butter glaze, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.

Brown Shugga Stix

$16.00

Classic breadstick with garlic butter, Canadian bacon, pineapple and brown sugar.

Pepp Stix

$15.00

Classic bread stick with garlic butter, cheese, and pepperoni.

Pesto CK Stix

$19.00

Classic bread stick with pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.

SoPac Stix

$16.00

Classic bread stick with our garlic butter, cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

PEP and PINE

$16.00

BLT Stix

$17.75

Alf Chx Stix

$17.75

BBQ Chx Stix

$17.75

Big Peppa Stix

$17.75

Buff Chx Stix

$17.75

Chipotle Chx Stix

$17.75

Garden Veg Stix

$17.75

Med Veg Stix

$17.75

Sactown Stix

$17.75

SoPac GW Stix

$17.75

ZC Stix

$17.75

Stromboli & Slices

Think pizza burrito... Cheese and toppings of your choice baked and brushed in garlic butter.

Slice

$3.50

Our delicious slices sold by the slice(s).

Large Stromboli

$25.00

Small Stromboli

$19.00

Think a small pizza burrito... Cheese and toppings of your choice baked and brushed in garlic butter.

Half Specialty Pizzas

Split 14"

$24.00

Split 12"

$21.00

Split Mini

$15.00

Split Skinny

$14.00

Main Menu

Appetizer

Pigs in the Potato Patch

$16.00

French fries covered with honey, fresh parmesan and topped with bacon.

Shrimp Stack

$16.00

Fresh wild caught Prawns Topped and served in a stack of rice, avocadoes, cucumbers, with soy sauce and a spicy aioli.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Six jumbo shrimp served with a spicy house made cocktail sause. Not so hot? Let your server know.

Tom & Goat

$14.00

Warm goat cheese and roasted cherry tomatoes, topped with olive oil, and basil. Served with toasted crostini.

Chill and Peel

$25.00

A platter shell on peel n eat prawns served cold with cocktail sauce.

Ceviche

$18.00

A popular south American fish/ shellfish dish that consists of fish/shellfish marinated in lime juice and served with chips.

Gazpacho

$16.00

Our take on the popular cold soup dish of Spain. Made of a mixture of pureed tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper and onion. Served chilled in a bowl with fresh peach puree.

Poke

$22.00

A traditional Hawaiian dish made up of fresh ahi tuna, marinated in a soy sauce marinade and served with rice and cabbage.

Entrees

Mac 'n' Cheese

$17.00

Made to order with Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar and Garlic.

Pasta Alfredo

$18.00

Creamy alfredo with garlic.

Spaghetti

$18.00

Long spaghetti noodle covered in our house made marinara finished with grated parmesan.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$24.00

Long spaghetti noodle covered in our house made marinara topped with our meatballs and finished with grated parmesan.

Rockfish Tacos

$17.00

Local rockfish served on corn tortillas with slaw and Zola's verde sause.

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Salmon served on corn tortillas with slaw and our spicy salmon sause.

Scallop Sambuca

$39.00

Seared Scallops in a creamy sambuca sauce rolled in Linguine and served with warm bread.

New York Strip 12 oz

$37.00

Hand trimmed double R ranch NY steak cooked to order and served with fresh vegetable of the day, and house pots.

Filet Mignon 8 oz

$39.00

An in house hand cut filet bacon wrapped and cooked to order. Served with fresh vegetable of the day and our famous house pots.

Chimichurri Skirt Steak 8 oz

$34.00

An 8oz St Helens beef skirt steak, hand trimmed and broiled to order and served with our in house chimichurri and French fries.

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$17.00

Meatballs with marinara Sause, served on a toasted hoagie roll and provolone cheese.

57 Smash Burger

57 Smash Burger

$14.00

Old fashion burger with cheese, tomato, pickle, white onion and our burger sause.

The Hoosier

$16.00

Classic Sandwich from Indiana, Pork tenderloin pounded thin, breaded and deep fried, served on a potato bun with onion, pickles, and mayo.

Rockfish PoBoy

$22.00

Locally sourced Rockfish hand battered and deep fried to order. Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Double R Steak Burger

$20.00

Our hand patties burger served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle, and fries.

Black and Bleu

$25.00

Our house smoked prime rib blackened. Melted blue cheese served on a hoagie roll with spring mix and horse radish Mayo.

Pulled Pork

$18.00

House smoked pork shoulder served on a Kaiser bun with coleslaw and a pickle.

Salad

House Salad

$17.00

Blend of mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black, green and Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, with dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our ceaser dressing made from scratch. Topped with Parmesan, Croutons and fresh ground black pepper.

Greek salad

$17.00

Shrimp Chimi

$20.00

House green mix, tossed in red wine vinegar, olive oil with red onions cherry tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, lime wedges with grilled shrimp tossed in chimichurri dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$9.00

Watermelon Salad

$18.00

A refreshing summer mix of arugula, mint, cubed watermelon, pickled onions, and feta. Tossed in a house made vinaigrette

Soup

CC Cup

$9.00

Our house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.

CC Bowl

$15.00

Our house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.

Bread Bowl

$20.00

Our bread bowls baked fresh with clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.

Quart Chowder Cold

$35.00

Cold house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream to take on the go and reheat.

Sides

Fries

$6.25

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Crustini

$2.00

Side Bread (Loaf)

$5.00

Side Chimi

$3.00

Side Stoopid

$4.00

Caprese Pasta Salad

$8.00

Deli Sandwiches

Italian

$13.00

Provolone, Genoa, Prosciutto, Capicola

Turkey

$12.00

Turkey, Provolone and Mayonnaise.

Veggie

$12.00

Provolone, Spinach, Artichoke heart, Bell pepper, Pepperoncini, sun dried tomato, Black olive, tossed in light balsamic.

Kids BOH

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00

Kids Mac 'n' Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Butter Noodle & Parm

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Desserts

6 Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Keylime Pie

$9.00

Retail

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt - Hoodie

$40.00

Sweatshirt - Zip-up

$50.00

T-shirt - Kid (Short Sleeve)

$20.00

T-Shirt - Adult (Short Sleeve)

$20.00

T-Shirt - Adult (Long Sleeve)

$20.00