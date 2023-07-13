Zolas On The Water
Pizza Menu
14" Pizzas
14" Alfredo Chicken
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic
14" All Meat
Red Sauce, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon.
14" BBQ chicken
BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.
14" Big Peppa
Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.
14" BLT
Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.
14" Brown Shugga
Red Sause, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.
14" Cheese
Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.
14" Coppola
A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.
14" Crazy Chicken
Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS
14" DIY
" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!
14" Extreme Mac
penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.
14" Garden Veg
Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.
14" Margherita
Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.
14" Med Veg
Pesto Sause, cheese, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, red onions, garlic, and basil.
14" Pepperoni
Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.
14" Pesto Chicken
pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.
14" Sactown
BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and chedder, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.
14" SP
red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
14" SPGW
red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.
14" ZC
Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.
14" Turnpike
14" Bianca
14" The Vegan
14" Mobster Bill
14" 5 Alarm
14" Woodcutter
14" Hot Honey
12" Pizzas
12" Turnpike
12" Bianca
12" The Vegan
12" Mobster Bill
12" 5 Alarm
12" Woodcutter
12" Hot Honey
Mini Pizzas
Mini Turnpike
Mini ZC
Mini SPGW
Mini SP
Mini Sactown
Mini Pesto Chicken
Mini Pepperoni
Mini Med Veg
Mini Margherita
Mini Garden Veg
Mini Extreme Mac
Mini DIY
Mini Crazy Chicken
Mini Coppola
Mini Cheese
Mini Buffalo Chicken
Mini Brown Shugga
Mini BLT
Mini Big Peppa
Mini BBQ Chicken
Mini All Meat
Mini Alfredo Chicken
Mini Bianca
Mini The Vegan
Mini Mobster Bill
Mini 5 Alarm
Mini Woodcutter
Mini Hot Honey
Skinny Pizzas
SK ZC
SK SoPacGW
SK SoPac
SK Sactown
SK Pesto Chicken
SK Pepperoni
SK Med Veg
SK Margherita
SK Garden Veg
SK Extreme Mac
SK DIY
SK Crazy Chicken
SK Coppola
SK Cheese
SK Buffalo Chicken
SK Brown Shugga
SK BLT
SK Big Peppa
SK BBQ Chicken
SK All Meat
SK Alfredo Chicken
SK Turnpike
SK Bianca
SK The Vegan
SK Mobster Bill
SK 5 Alarm
SK Woodcutter
SK Hot Honey
Breadsticks
Big Z Stix
Cheese Stix
Garlic Stix
Jal Stix
Bacon Stix
Pepp/Pine Stix
Jal/Gar Stix
Gar/Bac Stix
PepC/Pine Stix
Mac Stix
All Meat Stix
Brown Shugga Stix
Pepp Stix
Pesto CK Stix
SoPac Stix
PEP and PINE
BLT Stix
Alf Chx Stix
BBQ Chx Stix
Big Peppa Stix
Buff Chx Stix
Chipotle Chx Stix
Garden Veg Stix
Med Veg Stix
Sactown Stix
SoPac GW Stix
ZC Stix
Stromboli & Slices
Half Specialty Pizzas
Main Menu
Appetizer
Pigs in the Potato Patch
French fries covered with honey, fresh parmesan and topped with bacon.
Shrimp Stack
Fresh wild caught Prawns Topped and served in a stack of rice, avocadoes, cucumbers, with soy sauce and a spicy aioli.
Shrimp Cocktail
Six jumbo shrimp served with a spicy house made cocktail sause. Not so hot? Let your server know.
Tom & Goat
Warm goat cheese and roasted cherry tomatoes, topped with olive oil, and basil. Served with toasted crostini.
Chill and Peel
A platter shell on peel n eat prawns served cold with cocktail sauce.
Ceviche
A popular south American fish/ shellfish dish that consists of fish/shellfish marinated in lime juice and served with chips.
Gazpacho
Our take on the popular cold soup dish of Spain. Made of a mixture of pureed tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper and onion. Served chilled in a bowl with fresh peach puree.
Poke
A traditional Hawaiian dish made up of fresh ahi tuna, marinated in a soy sauce marinade and served with rice and cabbage.
Entrees
Mac 'n' Cheese
Made to order with Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar and Garlic.
Pasta Alfredo
Creamy alfredo with garlic.
Spaghetti
Long spaghetti noodle covered in our house made marinara finished with grated parmesan.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Long spaghetti noodle covered in our house made marinara topped with our meatballs and finished with grated parmesan.
Rockfish Tacos
Local rockfish served on corn tortillas with slaw and Zola's verde sause.
Salmon Tacos
Salmon served on corn tortillas with slaw and our spicy salmon sause.
Scallop Sambuca
Seared Scallops in a creamy sambuca sauce rolled in Linguine and served with warm bread.
New York Strip 12 oz
Hand trimmed double R ranch NY steak cooked to order and served with fresh vegetable of the day, and house pots.
Filet Mignon 8 oz
An in house hand cut filet bacon wrapped and cooked to order. Served with fresh vegetable of the day and our famous house pots.
Chimichurri Skirt Steak 8 oz
An 8oz St Helens beef skirt steak, hand trimmed and broiled to order and served with our in house chimichurri and French fries.
Hot Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Meatballs with marinara Sause, served on a toasted hoagie roll and provolone cheese.
57 Smash Burger
Old fashion burger with cheese, tomato, pickle, white onion and our burger sause.
The Hoosier
Classic Sandwich from Indiana, Pork tenderloin pounded thin, breaded and deep fried, served on a potato bun with onion, pickles, and mayo.
Rockfish PoBoy
Locally sourced Rockfish hand battered and deep fried to order. Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Double R Steak Burger
Our hand patties burger served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle, and fries.
Black and Bleu
Our house smoked prime rib blackened. Melted blue cheese served on a hoagie roll with spring mix and horse radish Mayo.
Pulled Pork
House smoked pork shoulder served on a Kaiser bun with coleslaw and a pickle.
Salad
House Salad
Blend of mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black, green and Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, with dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our ceaser dressing made from scratch. Topped with Parmesan, Croutons and fresh ground black pepper.
Greek salad
Shrimp Chimi
House green mix, tossed in red wine vinegar, olive oil with red onions cherry tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, lime wedges with grilled shrimp tossed in chimichurri dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Watermelon Salad
A refreshing summer mix of arugula, mint, cubed watermelon, pickled onions, and feta. Tossed in a house made vinaigrette
Soup
CC Cup
Our house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.
CC Bowl
Our house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.
Bread Bowl
Our bread bowls baked fresh with clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.
Quart Chowder Cold
Cold house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream to take on the go and reheat.