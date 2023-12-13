Zolo
FOOD
STARTERS
- Spicy Avocado Goddess Dip$10.00
local vegetables, crispy shallots, seeds, cornmeal crackers, molito powder, olive oil
- Winter Squash & Sage Gougeres$9.00Out of stock
green onion buttermilk dressing, red pepper jelly, blue cheese
- Chile Relleno$10.00Out of stock
red & green chile sauce, avocado, pickled onion, crema
- Sweet Potato Soup$6.00+Out of stock
fried sage, apple relish, sunflower seeds, creme fraiche
SALADS
- Pear Salad$11.00Out of stock
escarole, blue cheese, maple vinaigrette, chile spiced almonds
- Root Vegetable Salad$13.00Out of stock
beet, carrot, parsnip, turnip, cotija cheese, arugula, sherry shallot dressing, toasted pine nuts
- Zolo’s Smoked Chicken Salad$16.00
greens, spiced pepitas, cherries, polenta croutons, goat cheese, cowboy onions, goat cheese dressing *this salad comes with chicken*
PLATES
- Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
smoked cheese, green rice, charro beans, salsa fresca, crema choice of red, green, or xmas (red & green) chile sauce.
- Cheese Enchiladas$15.00
smoked cheese, green rice, charro beans, salsa fresca, crema, choice of red, green, or xmas (red & green) chile sauce
- Colorado Tamales$16.00
roasted root vegetables, braised greens, butternut squash puree, green chile
- Southwest BBQ Ribs$22.00+Out of stock
orange cascabel bbq sauce, grilled potato salad, garlic toast, beer battered onion rings
- Grilled Ranch Steak$26.00Out of stock
cheese enchilada, green chile, campfire beans, mezcal demi, charred jalapeno, avocado
- Crab Mac & Cheese$14.00Out of stock
TAKE-HOME MEAL KITS
- Chicken Enchiladas$52.00Out of stock
(feeds 4) 8 enchiladas, quart of rice, quart of beans, red and/or green chile, fresca, crema. You take, You Bake.
- Southwest BBQ Ribs$20.00+Out of stock
orange cascabel bbq & potato salad
- Flatiron Steak Kit$50.00Out of stock
(feeds 2) cheese enchilada, green chile, campfire beans, mezcal demiglace, avocado, crema, roasted jalepeno
- Smoked Chicken Salad Bar$27.00Out of stock
(feeds 2) starling farm greens, spiced pepitas, dried cherries, polenta croutons, goat cheese, cowboy onions, goat cheese dressing
SANDWICHES
- Green Chile Cheeseburger$16.00Out of stock
roasted anaheim chile, white cheddar, smoked serrano aioli, lettuce, brioche bun
- Smoked Lamb Dip$17.00Out of stock
shaved lamb roast, rajas, fontina cheese, ancho au jus, hoagie bun
- Mushroom Panisse$15.00Out of stock
local mushroom & swiss chard panisse, radicchio pesto, butter lettuce, tomato, cotija, herb aioli, toasted ciabatta
SIDES
DESSERTS
DRINKS
TAKE THE PARTY HOME
- Dr. Manhattan$30.00Out of stock
(4-5 cocktails) Bourbon, Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters
- Vesper Lynd$30.00
(4-5 cocktails) Gin, Vodka, Carpano Dry Vermouth
- Crowler Zolorita$32.00
(4 cocktails) 100% blue agave tequila, orange liqueur, lime, sour
- Crowler Coin$36.00
(four cocktails) 100% agave tequila blanco, orange liqueur, lime
- Crowler Mule Shoe$40.00
(4 cocktails) fireside bourbon, lemon, sangria sinker
- Crowler Cheshire Cat$48.00
(four cocktails) mezcal, prickly pear, lime, ginger beer, agave
- Crowler Soliloquy$44.00
(four cocktails) rye, mulled maple simple, bitters
- Crowler "The Natural"$48.00Out of stock
(four cocktails) Herradurra Reposado, orange liqueur, lime, agave, orange expression
- Crowler Top Rope$9.00
mexican lager from Post Brewing
- Crowler Snowmelt$11.00
pomegranate acai hard seltzer from our friends at Upslope Brewing
- Crowler Saison$13.00
GABF gold medal farmhouse ale from Post Brewing