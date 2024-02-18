Z's Good Vibez Juice Bar Allen
Smoothies
- Rise and Shine - Small$8.75
Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Maca, Banana, Himalayan Salt
- Rise and Shine - Large$10.75
Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Maca, Banana, Himalayan Salt
- Ride The Wave - Small$8.75
Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Maca, Mango, Himalayan Salt
- Ride The Wave - Large$10.75
Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Maca, Mango, Himalayan Salt
- Love Yourself - Small$8.75
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Apple Juice, Mango, Strawberry, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Love Yourself - Large$10.75
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Apple Juice, Mango, Strawberry, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- The Grind - Small$8.75
Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Himalayan Salt
- The Grind - Large$10.75
Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Himalayan Salt
- Mighty Warrior - Small$8.75
Almond Milk, Spinach, Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Banana, Himalayan Salt, MCT Powder
- Mighty Warrior - Large$10.75
Almond Milk, Spinach, Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Banana, Himalayan Salt, MCT Powder
- Meant To Be - Small$8.75
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Mint, Mango, Pineapple, Himalayan Salt, Honey
- Meant To Be - Large$10.75
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Mint, Mango, Pineapple, Himalayan Salt, Honey
- All The Feels - Small$10.50
Juiced Apple, Ginger Juice, Kale, Spinach, Probiotics, MCT Powder, Mint, Spirulina, Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana
- All The Feels - Large$12.50
Juiced Apple, Ginger Juice, Kale, Spinach, Probiotics, MCT Powder, Mint, Spirulina, Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana
- Back to Basics - Small$7.00
Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Honey, Himalayan Salt, Honey
- Back to Basics - Large$9.00
Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Honey, Himalayan Salt, Honey
- Good Vibez - Small$8.75
Kale, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Himalayan Salt
- Good Vibez - Large$10.75
Kale, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Himalayan Salt
Juices
- Go With The Flow - Small$8.25
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger
- Go With The Flow - Large$10.25
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger
- In The Groove - Small$7.25
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- In The Groove - Large$9.25
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Sweet Life - Small$7.25
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Sweet Life - Large$9.25
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Unbeetable - Small$8.25
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Unbeetable - Large$10.25
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Strong Spirit - Small$7.75
Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Strong Spirit - Large$9.75
Jalapeño, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Rise Up - Small$8.95
Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno
- Rise Up - Large$10.95
Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeño
- Hello Sunshine - Small$8.25
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon
- Hello Sunshine - Large$10.95
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon
- Stand Tall - Small$7.75
Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Stand Tall - Large$9.75
Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Pure Balance - Small$7.75
Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Pure Balance - Large$9.75
Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Celery - Small$7.00
Celery
- Celery - Large$9.00
Celery
Bowls
- Acai Dreamer Bowl$9.95
Acai Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
- Greatful Heart Bowl$9.95
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
- Shooting Star Bowl$9.95
White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Strawberries, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Butter, Granola, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
- All The Vibez Bowl$9.95
Acai, Dragon Fruit, Blue Majik, White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
- Create Magic Bowl$9.95
Blue Majik Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
- Good Decisionz Bowl$9.95
Pick your favorite smoothie as a base, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
Kids Menu
- One Of A Kind$5.00
Apple Juice, Choose Two Fruits, Honey, 9 oz.
- Self Love$5.00
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Lemon, Mango, Strawberry, 9 oz.
- World Changer$5.00
Blue Majik, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Blueberries, Lemon, Honey, 9 oz.
- Smile Big$5.00
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, 9 oz.
- Mighty One$5.00
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Pineapple, Banana, Himalayan Salt, 9 oz.
Growlers
- Empty Growler$10.00
- Sweet Life Growler$38.00
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Sweet Life Growler REFILL$28.00
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Go With The Flow Growler$42.00
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger
- Go With The Flow Growler REFILL$32.00
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger
- In The Groove Growler$38.00
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- In The Groove Growler REFILL$28.00
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Unbeetable Growler$42.00
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Unbeetable Growler REFILL$32.00
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Hello Sunshine Growler$42.00
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon
- Hello Sunshine Growler REFILL$32.00
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon
- Stand Tall Growler$40.00
Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Stand Tall Growler REFILL$30.00
Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Rise Up Growler$44.00
Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno
- Rise Up Growler REFILL$34.00
Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno
- Strong Spirit Growler$40.00
Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Strong Spirit Growler REFILL$30.00
Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Pure Balance Growler$40.00
Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Pure Balance Growler REFILL$30.00
Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Celery Juice Growler$37.00
Celery Juice
- Celery Juice Growler REFILL$27.00
Celery Juice
Wellness Shots
- Bee Yourself - 2 oz.$3.00
Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Honey, Bee Pollen
- Bee Yourself - 4 oz.$5.00
Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Honey, Bee Pollen
- The Healer - 2 oz.$3.00
Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, Jalapeno
- The Healer - 4 oz.$5.00
Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, Jalapeno
- Up Beet - 2 oz.$3.00
Beet, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, MCT Powder
- Up Beet - 4 oz.$5.00
Beet, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, MCT Powder
- Wheat Grass - 2 oz.$4.00
Just Wheatgrass
- Wheat Grass - 4 oz.$7.00
Just Wheatgrass
- Light It Up - 2 oz.$3.00
Ginger and Cayenne
- Light It Up - 4 oz.$5.00
Ginger and Cayenne
- Empower Me - 2 oz.$3.00
Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon
- Empower Me - 4 oz.$5.00
Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon
- Shine Bright - 2 oz.$3.00
Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper, Honey
- Shine Bright - 4 oz.$5.00
Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper, Honey
- Grand Slam Flight - 2 oz.$7.50
Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple
- Grand Slam Flight - 4 oz.$14.00
Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple
Detox Reset
- Awaken$44.95
(2) Sweet Life, (1) In The Groove, (1) Go With The Flow, (1) Hello Sunshine, and (1) Unbeetable, 16 oz. bottles
- Detox$44.95
(2) Never Give Up, (1) Unbeetable, (1) , (2) Go With The Flow, (1) In The Groove, 16 oz. bottles
- Protection$44.95
(2) Go With The Flow, (1) In The Groove, 1 Celery Juice, (1) Sweet Life, (1) Rise Up, 16 oz. bottles
Soups
- Creamy Tomato Soup$6.50Out of stock
Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Garlic, Basil, Sea Salt, 12 oz. Bowl
- Garden Vegetable Soup$6.50Out of stock
Carrots, Onion, Celery, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic, Basil, Parsley, Sea Salt, 12 oz. Bowl
- Organic Lentil & Chickpea Soup$6.50
Carrots, Onion, Celery, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Lentils, Garlic, Turmeric, Sea Salt, 12 Oz. Bowl
- Wild Mushroom Bisque$6.50Out of stock
Carrots, Onions, Celery, Garlic, Thyme, Mushrooms (portabella, shiitake, oyster, porcini), Sherry Wine, Sea Salt, 12 oz. Bowl
Kitchen Bites
- Mixed Berries Cup$4.50
Strawberries, Pineapples, and Blueberries
- Oat-Rageous Bowl$6.00
Just Oats, Almond Milk, Himalayan Salt, and Chia Seeds, Topped With Cinnamon, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut
- Peanut Butter Toast$4.25
Whole Grain Bread, Peanut Butter, Chia Seed, Hemp Seed, Cinnamon, Honey
- Almond Butter Toast$4.25
Whole Grain Bread, Almond Butter, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon, Honey
- Avocado Toast$4.25
Whole Grain Bread, Avocado, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Red Pepper Flakes
- Parfait$5.25Out of stock
Dairy Free Coconut Yogurt, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Honey
Farmer's Fridge
- Green Goddess Salad$8.49Out of stock
- Cobb Salad$8.99
- Pesto Pasta Bowl$6.29
- Thai Noodle Bowl$6.29Out of stock
- Baja Bowl$7.49Out of stock
- Pineapple Coconut Chia Pudding$5.49
Chia Pudding (Coconut Milk [Coconut, Water, Guar Gum], Water, Agave Nectar, Chia Seeds, Lemon Juice, Vanilla Extract Pineapple, Toasted Coconut
- Napa Chickpea Wrap$7.99Out of stock
- Turkey Apple Cheddar Wrap$8.29
- Baja Chicken Wrap$8.29
- Truffle bowl$6.29Out of stock
- Caesar Salad$8.49Out of stock
Grab n Go
- Grammelicios Muffins$4.00
Locally made healthy, mini muffins. Baked with love by Grandma. Gluten & dairy free.
- Mums Bars$4.00
Locally made healthy gluten free & plant based, superfood bars. NON-GMO, dairy free, protein packed on-the-go snack or meal replacement.
- Elderberry Syrup$35.00
Local Fresh Elderberry Syrup
- Water$2.75
Water
- Taos Bake Bar$4.25
Latte/ Milks
- Never Give Up$7.50
Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Probiotics, Cinnamon, Himalayan Salt, Honey, MCT Powder
- Blue Majic Milk$8.50Out of stock
Almond milk, almond butter, hemp seeds, mct powder, cinnamon, maca, honey, blue majik
- Mocha Cold Brew Latte$7.50Out of stock
Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder, cacao powder
- Cold Brew Coffee$7.00Out of stock
Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder
- Golden Milk Latte$7.50Out of stock
Coconut milk, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, honey, mct powder