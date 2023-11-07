Zubis taco kitchen and Bar 1509 Virginia Avenue
Tacos
Birria Tacos
Signature Tacos
Traditional tacos
Drinks
Virgin Drinks
- Cherry Coke$4.00
- Cherry Coke Zero$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00Out of stock
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Bottle water$2.00
- Lemon Ginger$7.50
- Sorrel$7.50
- Herbal Tea$7.50
- Pineapple$4.00Out of stock
- Mandarin$4.00
- Lime$4.00
- Fruit Punch$4.00Out of stock
- grapefruit$4.00
- Guava$4.00
- Watermelon$4.00
- Topo Chico Reg$4.00
- Topo Chico Lime$4.00
- Agua Fresca 12oz$4.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Top Chico Grapefruit$4.00
- Topo chico Watermelon$4.00
- Cranberry$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Red Bull (Sugar Free)$5.00
- Red Bull (Watermelon)$5.00
- Q Hibiscus glass bottle$5.00
- Q Ginger Beer$5.00Out of stock
- Q Grapefruit$5.00
- Lemonade$4.00
Rum Punch
Desserts
Churros
Brunch
Meats
Breakfast Tacos
Huevos Rancheros
Zubis taco kitchen and Bar 1509 Virginia Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 948-7634
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11:45AM