Chicken on the bone

Served with African yellow rice, East African cucumber mango salad and Piri Piri sauce
Quarter chicken

Quarter chicken

$12.99Out of stock
Half chicken

Half chicken

$16.99Out of stock
Boneless grilled chicken breast

Boneless grilled chicken breast

$13.99

À La Carte Quarter Chicken

$6.99

À La Carte Half Chicken

$8.99

À La Carte Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

12 Oz Sauce Bottles

$10.00

24 Oz Sauce Bottles

$18.00
Chicken Wings (6 piece)

Chicken Wings (6 piece)

$10.99

Piri Piri originals

Chicken sandwich

Chicken sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on house-made bun (gluten-free bun available). Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.

Chicken wrap

Chicken wrap

$14.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on a golden whole wheat tortilla. Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.

Chicken bowl

Chicken bowl

$12.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber, Piri Piri aioli. Served over African yellow rice.

Spicy chicken salad

Spicy chicken salad

$13.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, Piri Piri ranch. (The spice level of the salad is mild/medium).

Sweet & savory chicken salad

Sweet & savory chicken salad

$12.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, mango, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, mixed greens, cucumbers, blood orange vinaigrette.

Zulu Burger

Zulu Burger

$12.99

Grass fed Angus beef burger topped with Muenster cheese, arugula, pickled shallots and bacon aioli on a ciabatta bun. Comes with a side of tri-colored potatoes.

Soups

Piri Piri chicken & andouille sausage gumbo

Piri Piri chicken & andouille sausage gumbo

$4.99+

Topped with white rice and parsley flakes.

Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$6.99+

Topped with creamy goat cheese and roasted pepitas.

Piri Piri sides

Tri-colored potatoes

Tri-colored potatoes

$4.49
Sweet potato wedges

Sweet potato wedges

$4.49

.

African yellow rice

African yellow rice

$3.99
African street corn

African street corn

$4.49

Roasted corn topped with Piri Piri aioli, Cotija cheese, Piri Piri seasoning and parsley flakes.

East African cucumber mango salad

East African cucumber mango salad

$4.49
Zulu side salad

Zulu side salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers.

Kids menu

Crispy chicken strips + choice of side and kids drink

Crispy chicken strips + choice of side and kids drink

$6.99
Grilled chicken breast + choice of side and kids drink

Grilled chicken breast + choice of side and kids drink

$6.99
Grilled cheese with choice of side and a kids drink.

Grilled cheese with choice of side and a kids drink.

$6.99

Piri Piri family packs

Take dinner home to your family tonight!
Party of 4

Party of 4

$39.99

1 Whole Chicken or 4 grilled boneless chicken breast, Choice of 2 sides - 16 oz each Add a quart of soup for $11.99

Party of 6

Party of 6

$59.99

1 Whole Chicken + 1 half Chicken or 6 grilled boneless chicken breast, Choice of 3 sides - 16 oz each Add a quart of soup for $11.99

Party of 10

Party of 10

$99.99

2 Whole Chicken or 10 grilled boneless chicken breast, Choice of 4 sides - 16 oz each Add a quart of soup for $11.99

Wing party - 24

Wing party - 24

$44.99
Wing party - 48

Wing party - 48

$79.99

Piri Piri sauces

All chicken on the bone dishes come with a side of sauce. Additional sauces are available for purchase for any dish.

Africa-hot*

$0.35

Hot

$0.35

Medium

$0.35

Mild

$0.35

Savory lemon-garlic

$0.35

Piri Piri ranch

$0.35

Piri Piri fry sauce

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Sweets

Local baked goods

Local baked goods

$2.99

Assorted fresh baked cookies, brownies and treats! Choose your favorite at the time of pickup.

Gluten-free Baked Good

$3.50

Drinks

Organic Maine Root Soda

$2.99+

Bottled water

$1.99

Coconut water

$2.99

Sparkling Orange San Pellegrino

$2.49

Sparkling Water San Pellegrino

$2.49

Voss Bottled Water

$2.99

Milk

$2.29

Apple Juice

$2.29

Grapefruit Ginger

$3.99

Blue Phoria

$3.99

Trilogy Synergy Kombucha

$3.99

Gingerberry Synergy Kombucha

$3.99

Raspberry Lemon Kombucha

$3.99

Grapefruit Kombucha

$3.99

Lime mint kevita

$3.99