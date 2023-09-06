Zulu Grille South Jordan
Chicken on the bone
Piri Piri originals
Chicken sandwich
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on house-made bun (gluten-free bun available). Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.
Chicken wrap
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on a golden whole wheat tortilla. Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.
Chicken bowl
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber, Piri Piri aioli. Served over African yellow rice.
Spicy chicken salad
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, Piri Piri ranch. (The spice level of the salad is mild/medium).
Sweet & savory chicken salad
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, mango, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, mixed greens, cucumbers, blood orange vinaigrette.
Zulu Burger
Grass fed Angus beef burger topped with Muenster cheese, arugula, pickled shallots and bacon aioli on a ciabatta bun. Comes with a side of tri-colored potatoes.
Soups
Piri Piri sides
Tri-colored potatoes
Sweet potato wedges
African yellow rice
African street corn
Roasted corn topped with Piri Piri aioli, Cotija cheese, Piri Piri seasoning and parsley flakes.
East African cucumber mango salad
Zulu side salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers.
Kids menu
Piri Piri family packs
Party of 4
1 Whole Chicken or 4 grilled boneless chicken breast, Choice of 2 sides - 16 oz each Add a quart of soup for $11.99
Party of 6
1 Whole Chicken + 1 half Chicken or 6 grilled boneless chicken breast, Choice of 3 sides - 16 oz each Add a quart of soup for $11.99
Party of 10
2 Whole Chicken or 10 grilled boneless chicken breast, Choice of 4 sides - 16 oz each Add a quart of soup for $11.99