Speciality Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Angus Burgers
Specialty Dinners
Grilled Dinners
From the Grill
Wraps
Caesar Wrap
$9.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.99
Steak Tip Ceasar Wrap
$10.49Out of stock
Greek Wrap
$9.49
Greek Wrap W/Chicken
$12.49
Greek Wrap W/ Steak Tip
$11.22Out of stock
Buffalo Chx Wrap W\ Chicken Cutlet
$10.29
Buffalo Chx Wrap W\ Grilled Chicken
$10.29
Zumi Clasic Wrap
$10.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$9.49
Veggie Wrap
$10.49
Veggie Wrap W/Chicken
$12.00
Tuna Salad Wrap
$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry Wrap
$9.75
BLT Wrap
$8.75
Turkey Club Wrap
$11.49
Turkey Wrap
$10.29
Chicken Salad Wrap
$10.00
The Staples
$9.99
The Bose
$9.99
The Sanofi
$10.99
The Mayor Menino
$10.99
The Zumi Vegan
$12.99Out of stock
Steak Tip Wrap
$10.99Out of stock
Chicken Cutlet Wrap
$10.29
Deli Classics
Classic Hot Subs + Sandwiches
The Fredo
$10.99
Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry Sub
Pastrami
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sausage Sandwich
Meatball
Meatball & Sausage Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Eggplant Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Zumi Chicken Marsala Sub
Side Of Meatballs
$6.25
The Romaine Black Steamed Pastrami
Hot Or Sweet Sausage With Onions And Peppers
Appetizers
French Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Out of stock
Buffalo Tenders
Buffalo Wings
Out of stock
Jalapeno Poppers
$9.49
Garlic Bread
$4.50
Sweet Potatos Fries
$5.99Out of stock
Honey Mustard Tenders
Teriyaki Tenders
BBQ Tenders
BBQ Chicken Wings
Out of stock
Honey Mustard Wings
Out of stock
Garlic Parmigiana Wings
Out of stock
Boom Boom Wings
Out of stock
Garlic Parmigiana Tenders
Boom Boom Tenders
Out of stock
Focaccia Fries
Loaded Fries Bacon,cheese,chooped Scallion
Teriyaki Wing
Out of stock
Classic Salads
Specialty Salads
Slices
Specials
Buster Recession
$9.95
Drink Slice And Chips
$9.30
Blue Cheese
$1.99
Swiss Burger Melt On Dark Rye Bread W Fries
$12.99
The Sandy Sandwich On Dark Rye Bread + Fries
$12.99
Fish And Chips
$13.99Out of stock
Large Cheese
$10.00
Large Chesse + Small One Topping
$23.36
Grilled Ham And Cheese With Fries
$10.99
chicken pot pie w mashed potatoes and gravy
$12.99
2 Large Cheese Pizza And A 2-liter Coca-cola Product
$21.99Out of stock
2 Large 1-Topping Pizza And A 2-Liter Coca-Cola Product
$24.99Out of stock
Gobbler Thanksgiving Sub
$11.99Out of stock
Steak N Cheese Onions And Egg Sub
$10.99
Chickn Or Lamb Gyro Plate W Fries
$10.99
Small Sicilian 6 Slices
$25.00Out of stock
Big Sicilian 12 Slices
$40.00
Foccail Bread
$30.00Out of stock
Roast Turkey Dinner With All Fixings
$12.99Out of stock
Chicken Salad
$3.99Out of stock
Stuff Shells W/ Salad And Meatball Or Chix Parm
$9.99Out of stock
Cheese Tortalini W/ Spinach Cream Sauce
$9.99Out of stock
Mixed Stray Of Sanwhich For 10 people
$100.00Out of stock
Mixed Stray Of Sanwhich For 20 People
$200.00Out of stock
Chx Broc Alfredo
$9.99Out of stock
Specials
Cheesburguer Club
$13.99Out of stock
Fish And Chips
$11.99Out of stock
Fish Sandwhich W Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Chicken Caccitori Over Pasta W/ Salad
$9.99Out of stock
Large Cheese Large One Tooping 2 Liter Soda And Curly Fries With Cheese
$28.00Out of stock
Meals
$8.00Out of stock
Meatloaf W\rice And Vigies
$9.99Out of stock
Roasted Lamb Shank With Rice
$12.99Out of stock
Ratatouille Over Penne W/ Salad
$8.99Out of stock
Chx Or Shrimp Picata Over Pasta
$9.99Out of stock
Crispy Chicken Sandwhich W\fries
$9.99Out of stock
Tortalini W/ Chicken In Scampi Sauce W/ Salad
$9.99Out of stock
Shrimp Pomadorio W/ Salad
$10.99Out of stock
BBQ Chx Wrap W/ Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Chicken Empanadas With Rice & Salad
$8.99Out of stock
Chicken Brocolli Alfredo Over Pasta
$8.99Out of stock
Gift Card
$100.00
Side Dressings
$0.75
Roast Beef Sandwich W/Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Taco Tuesday (Chicken Or Beef)
$8.99Out of stock
Kale Salad W/ Chx Or Steak
$10.99Out of stock
Sea Scallops Plate (French Fries & Onion Rings)
$14.99Out of stock
Fish Sandwhich W/ Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Baked Ziti W/ Meat Sauce W/ Salad
$9.99Out of stock
Chicken Parm Over Pasta W/ Salad
$12.99Out of stock
The Gotti On Foccia Bread W/ Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Shrimp Alavodka Over Pasta And Salad
$9.99Out of stock
Garlic Parmesean Chicken W/ Mash And Salad
$8.99Out of stock
The Brady
$8.99Out of stock
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Tiramisu
$4.00Out of stock
Greek Baklava
$2.99Out of stock
Homemade Nutella & Coconut Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Cookies
$3.75Out of stock
Mini Chocolate Cannoli
$2.50Out of stock
Homemade Gingerbread Halloween Theme
$4.00Out of stock
Homomade Brownie
$3.50Out of stock
Homemade Chocolatechip Cookies
$3.50Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake
$4.00Out of stock
Cupcake
$3.45Out of stock
3 Choc Chip Cookies
$1.75Out of stock
Blondie
$3.50Out of stock
Fruit
$1.99Out of stock
Oatmeal Cookie
$1.99Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake
$3.25Out of stock
Sugar Cookies
$2.00Out of stock
Coffee Cake
$3.25Out of stock
Catering
Salad for 10
$65.00
Salad For 30
$120.00
Wing Plater
$120.00
Baked Zitti Parm
$65.00
Steak Tip Plater
$260.00
Salad For 20
$80.00
Chicken Tender Plater 25 Pices
$40.00
Sandwich Plater 1 Dozes
$120.00
Eggplant Parm Pasta
$75.00
Veggie Pasta Primavera
$50.00
Chicken Brocolie With Alfredo
$45.00
Chicken Parm Pasta
$75.00
Chicken Parm Spagetti
$35.00
Grilled Chicken Plater W\ Onions And Pepper Half A Tray
$90.00
Half Tray Of Rice
$25.00
Home Depot Catering:Meatball Pasta,chicken Brocolli Pasta,italian Lasagna, Chcicken Parm Pasta 7,50 Per Dish
$300.00
Pasta of the day
Zumi NY Specialty Sandwiches
Dessert pizza one size only
