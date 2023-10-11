Popular Items

Large Cheese

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Large Pizza

Food

Speciality Pizza

Small Pizza

Large Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese

$9.99

Large Cheese

$12.99

Angus Burgers

Angus Cheeseburger

$10.99

Angus Cheeseburger Sub

Hi-Way Nine

$14.99

Southborough Burger

$14.99

The Bomb

$15.99Out of stock

Angus !!!BACON!!!Cheeseburger

$11.19

The Pizza Burger

$13.99Out of stock

The Monster

$16.99

The Rancher Burger

$14.99

Hamburguer

$8.90

Specialty Dinners

Chicken Finger Dinner

$13.49

Chicken Wing Dinner

$13.49Out of stock

Buffalo Wing Dinner

$13.49

Buffalo Finger Dinner

$13.49

Grilled Dinners

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Marinated Chicken Dinner

$13.59

Chicken Terryaki Stir Fry Dinner

$15.99

Garlic Parmigiana Chicken Dinner

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$15.99

From the Grill

Steak & Cheese

Steak Bomb

$9.99+

Sirloin Steak Tip Sub

Out of stock

Steak Greco

$12.99

The Chicken steak

$12.99

Steak Italian

$12.99

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$9.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Steak Tip Ceasar Wrap

$10.49Out of stock

Greek Wrap

$9.49

Greek Wrap W/Chicken

$12.49

Greek Wrap W/ Steak Tip

$11.22Out of stock

Buffalo Chx Wrap W\ Chicken Cutlet

$10.29

Buffalo Chx Wrap W\ Grilled Chicken

$10.29

Zumi Clasic Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Veggie Wrap

$10.49

Veggie Wrap W/Chicken

$12.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.49

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry Wrap

$9.75

BLT Wrap

$8.75

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.49

Turkey Wrap

$10.29

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00

The Staples

$9.99

The Bose

$9.99

The Sanofi

$10.99

The Mayor Menino

$10.99

The Zumi Vegan

$12.99Out of stock

Steak Tip Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$10.29

Deli Classics

Italian

Turkey

Turkey Club

BLT

Ham & Cheese

Ham, Turkey & Cheese

Roast Beef

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.99+

Prosciutto

$9.99+

BBQ Chicken

$8.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99+

Large Veggie Sub

$10.49

Seafood Sandwich

Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$8.69Out of stock

Classic Hot Subs + Sandwiches

The Fredo

$10.99

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry Sub

Pastrami

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

Meatball

Meatball & Sausage Sandwich

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

Eggplant Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Zumi Chicken Marsala Sub

Side Of Meatballs

$6.25

The Romaine Black Steamed Pastrami

Hot Or Sweet Sausage With Onions And Peppers

Appetizers

French Fries

Onion Rings

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wings

Out of stock

Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Wings

Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.49

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Sweet Potatos Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Honey Mustard Tenders

Teriyaki Tenders

BBQ Tenders

BBQ Chicken Wings

Out of stock

Honey Mustard Wings

Out of stock

Garlic Parmigiana Wings

Out of stock

Boom Boom Wings

Out of stock

Garlic Parmigiana Tenders

Boom Boom Tenders

Out of stock

Focaccia Fries

Loaded Fries Bacon,cheese,chooped Scallion

Teriyaki Wing

Out of stock

Classic Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

Steak Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Iceberg Salad W Chicken

$10.49

Iceberg Salad W Steak

$12.99

Iceberg Salad

$8.99

Specialty Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken Pesto Salad

$12.49

Spinach & Goat Cheese W\ Chicken

$13.99

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Spinach & Goat Cheese W/ Steak

$13.99

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad

$9.99

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.50

One Topping Slice

$3.75

Specialty Slice

$4.50

Sicilian Slice

$6.00

Calzone Slice

$4.63Out of stock

Specials

Buster Recession

$9.95

Drink Slice And Chips

$9.30

Blue Cheese

$1.99

Swiss Burger Melt On Dark Rye Bread W Fries

$12.99

The Sandy Sandwich On Dark Rye Bread + Fries

$12.99

Fish And Chips

$13.99Out of stock

Large Cheese

$10.00

Large Chesse + Small One Topping

$23.36

Grilled Ham And Cheese With Fries

$10.99

chicken pot pie w mashed potatoes and gravy

$12.99

2 Large Cheese Pizza And A 2-liter Coca-cola Product

$21.99Out of stock

2 Large 1-Topping Pizza And A 2-Liter Coca-Cola Product

$24.99Out of stock

Gobbler Thanksgiving Sub

$11.99Out of stock

Steak N Cheese Onions And Egg Sub

$10.99

Chickn Or Lamb Gyro Plate W Fries

$10.99

Small Sicilian 6 Slices

$25.00Out of stock

Big Sicilian 12 Slices

$40.00

Foccail Bread

$30.00Out of stock

Roast Turkey Dinner With All Fixings

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Stuff Shells W/ Salad And Meatball Or Chix Parm

$9.99Out of stock

Cheese Tortalini W/ Spinach Cream Sauce

$9.99Out of stock

Mixed Stray Of Sanwhich For 10 people

$100.00Out of stock

Mixed Stray Of Sanwhich For 20 People

$200.00Out of stock

Chx Broc Alfredo

$9.99Out of stock

Specials

Cheesburguer Club

$13.99Out of stock

Fish And Chips

$11.99Out of stock

Fish Sandwhich W Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Caccitori Over Pasta W/ Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Large Cheese Large One Tooping 2 Liter Soda And Curly Fries With Cheese

$28.00Out of stock

Meals

$8.00Out of stock

Meatloaf W\rice And Vigies

$9.99Out of stock

Roasted Lamb Shank With Rice

$12.99Out of stock

Ratatouille Over Penne W/ Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Chx Or Shrimp Picata Over Pasta

$9.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich W\fries

$9.99Out of stock

Tortalini W/ Chicken In Scampi Sauce W/ Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp Pomadorio W/ Salad

$10.99Out of stock

BBQ Chx Wrap W/ Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Empanadas With Rice & Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Brocolli Alfredo Over Pasta

$8.99Out of stock

Gift Card

$100.00

Side Dressings

$0.75

Roast Beef Sandwich W/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Taco Tuesday (Chicken Or Beef)

$8.99Out of stock

Kale Salad W/ Chx Or Steak

$10.99Out of stock

Sea Scallops Plate (French Fries & Onion Rings)

$14.99Out of stock

Fish Sandwhich W/ Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Baked Ziti W/ Meat Sauce W/ Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm Over Pasta W/ Salad

$12.99Out of stock

The Gotti On Foccia Bread W/ Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp Alavodka Over Pasta And Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Garlic Parmesean Chicken W/ Mash And Salad

$8.99Out of stock

The Brady

$8.99Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$4.00Out of stock

Greek Baklava

$2.99Out of stock

Homemade Nutella & Coconut Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies

$3.75Out of stock

Mini Chocolate Cannoli

$2.50Out of stock

Homemade Gingerbread Halloween Theme

$4.00Out of stock

Homomade Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Homemade Chocolatechip Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00Out of stock

Cupcake

$3.45Out of stock

3 Choc Chip Cookies

$1.75Out of stock

Blondie

$3.50Out of stock

Fruit

$1.99Out of stock

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Sugar Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Chips

Small Chips

$1.20Out of stock

Large Chips

$1.30

Catering

Salad for 10

$65.00

Salad For 30

$120.00

Wing Plater

$120.00

Baked Zitti Parm

$65.00

Steak Tip Plater

$260.00

Salad For 20

$80.00

Chicken Tender Plater 25 Pices

$40.00

Sandwich Plater 1 Dozes

$120.00

Eggplant Parm Pasta

$75.00

Veggie Pasta Primavera

$50.00

Chicken Brocolie With Alfredo

$45.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$75.00

Chicken Parm Spagetti

$35.00

Grilled Chicken Plater W\ Onions And Pepper Half A Tray

$90.00

Half Tray Of Rice

$25.00

Home Depot Catering:Meatball Pasta,chicken Brocolli Pasta,italian Lasagna, Chcicken Parm Pasta 7,50 Per Dish

$300.00

Pasta of the day

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Marsala Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Homemade Meatball Parm Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Chickenbrocoli lfredo Sauce Pasta Side Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Veal Parmigiana When Available Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Zumi NY Specialty Sandwiches

The Executive

$11.99

The Maryanne

$11.99

The Poor Boy

$11.99

The Fredo

$11.99

The Carlos

$11.99

Luciano Chicken Marsala

$11.99Out of stock

The Carmela

$11.99

The Joey Bananas

$11.99

The Route 9 Pile Up

$11.99

The Brusci

$11.99

The Gobbler

$11.99Out of stock

The Henry Hill

$11.99

The Brady

$11.99Out of stock

Vegan pizza

Small

Large

Dessert pizza one size only

Nutella pizza

$22.00

DRINKS

Water Bottle

$1.40

Cans Of Sodas

$1.25

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Gold Iced Tea

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

2liter Soda

$4.00

Coke

$2.75

Monster

$3.00

Sport Drink

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock