Zundo
FOOD
STARTERS
- Edamame$6.00
- Gyoza$8.00
homemade pan-fried pork dumplings
- Tatsuta Age$8.00
soy sauce marinated chicken deep fried
- Jumbo Ebi Shumai$8.00
- Kurobuta Sausage$8.00
grilled japanese prime pork sausage
- Soft Shell Crab$12.00
- Tako Yaki$9.00
diced octopus in wheat flour deep fried w/mayonaise dried fish flakes
- Chashu Bun$8.50
belly pork bun
- Geso Karaage$9.00
deep fried squid legs
- Kaki Fry$11.00
deep fried oysters
- Chicken Bun$8.50
deep fried chicken bun
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
RAMEN
- Tonkotsu Ramen$15.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy pork borth w/belly pork, bamboo shoot, green oions and ginger on top
- Miso Ramen$15.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste
- Spicy Miso Ramen$15.00
- Vegetarian Ramen$14.00
- TanTan Ramen$17.00
- ShoYu Ramen$15.00
- Noodle Refill$3.50
- Broth Refill$4.00
- Hiyashi Chuka$16.00Out of stock
- Mazemen$17.00
- Tsukemen$17.00
- Chicken Katsu Ramen$18.00
DONBURI
SIDES
DESSERT
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Owens Ginger Beer BTL$4.00
- Orange Fanta$3.75
- Reg-U-lah Lemonade$3.75
- Club Soda$2.50
- Tonic$3.00
- San Pellegrino$5.00
- Hot Green Tea$3.00
- OJ$4.00
- Pineapple$4.00
- Cranberry$4.00
- Grapefruit$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Ramune Marble Soda$5.00
- MOCKtail$5.00
- Stella Artois N/A$4.00
- Calpico$5.00
- Iced Green Tea$5.00
- Oolong Tea$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.75Out of stock
Liquor
- Sevdka$6.00
- Karrikin Vodka$5.00
- Tito's$7.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Ketel One$10.00Out of stock
- Ketel One Citron$10.00Out of stock
- Stoli elit$11.00Out of stock
- West32 Reserve$5.00
- TyKu$9.00Out of stock
- Beefeater$7.00
- Tanqueray$8.00Out of stock
- Karrikin Gin$5.00
- New Riff Gin$9.00
- Hendrick's$9.00
- Bombay Saphire$10.00
- Watershed B.B. Aged$10.00
- Watershed Four Peel$8.00
- ROKU Gin$10.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Karrikin Rum$5.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Kraken$9.00Out of stock
- El Jimador$7.00
- Blue Nectar Sliver$9.00Out of stock
- Patron Silver$10.00Out of stock
- Patron Reposado$11.00
- Patron Añejo$12.00Out of stock
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- Casamigos Añejo$13.00
- Cazadores Blanco$6.00
- Del Maguey$10.00
- Angel's Envy$10.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Blanton's$18.00
- Booker's$18.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bulliet$7.00
- Calumet 12yr$15.00
- Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch$15.00
- Eagle Rare$11.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$9.00
- Four Rose's Small Batch$9.00
- George Remus$10.00
- Jack Daniel's$6.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$15.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- New Riff Straight Bourbon Wiskey$11.00
- New Riff Small Batch$15.00
- New Riff White Dog$10.00
- Russell's 10yr$9.00
- Weller Antique 107$11.00
- Weller Special Reserve$11.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Woodfood$8.00
- Woodford Dbl Oaked$12.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$18.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$11.00
- Bulliet Rye$8.00
- George Remus Rye$11.00Out of stock
- Highwest Campfire Rye$12.00
- Highwest Prairie$12.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Jameson$6.00
- New Riff Rye$12.00
- Toki$10.00
- Hibiki$25.00
- Hakushu 12yr$30.00
- Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt$13.00
- Nikka Coffey Grain$10.00
- Nikka Coffey Malt$12.00Out of stock
- Yamazaki 12$30.00
- Nikka from the barrel$15.00
- Hatozaki$11.00
- Nikka YOICHI$23.00
- Nikka MIYAGIKYO$23.00
- Balvenie 12yr Single Barrel$14.00
- Balvenie 14yr Caribbean$16.00
- Dewars White Label$7.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$40.00
- McCallan 12yr$15.00
- Oban 18yr$30.00
- Ardcore Single Malt$25.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Liquor 43$8.00
- Disaronno$10.00
- Cassis$7.00
- Chartreuse$15.00
- Pamplemousse$8.00
- Domaine De Canton$9.00
- Midori$8.00
- Fernet$7.00
- Hennessey VSOP$10.00
- Remy VSOP$11.00
- Limoncello$8.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Karrikin Apricot Brandy$10.00
- Karrikin Shifu$8.00
- Yuzuori$7.00
Wine
- GLS, Hogue, Riesling$7.00
- GLS Proverb, Pinot Grigio$7.00
- GLS Storypoint, Chardonnay$8.00
- GLS, Rotating Rose$7.00
- Prophecy Sauv Blanc$7.00
- BTL Hogue, Riesling$27.00
- BTL Proverb, Pinot Grigio$27.00
- BTL Storypoint, Chardonnay$30.00
- BTL, Rotating Rose$27.00
- "Corkage" Fee$25.00
- BTL Zarate, Albarino$45.00
- Prophecy Sauv Bottle$27.00
- GLS Estancia Pinot Noir$8.00
- GLS Vive, Malbec$8.00
- GLS Pannonica Blend$8.00
- GLS Kenwood, Merlot$7.00
- GLS Protea$8.00
- BTL Estancia Pinot Noir$28.00
- BTL Commuter, Pinot Noir$45.00Out of stock
- BTL Vive, Malbec$28.00
- BTL Prayers of Sinners, Blend$35.00Out of stock
- "Corkage" Fee$10.00
- BTL Kenwood Merlot$30.00
- BTL Protea$30.00Out of stock
- Maschio Prosecco$9.00
- "Corkage" Fee$25.00
- GLS Kikkomen, Plum$7.00
- BTL Kinsen, Plum$25.00
- "Corkage" Fee$25.00
Beer
- 50w American Lager$4.00
- 50w Seasonal$4.00Out of stock
- Bubbles$6.00
- Cheetah$6.00
- Truth$6.00
- Juicy Truth$6.00
- Happy Amber$6.00
- psycHOPathy$6.00
- Red Rice$9.00
- White Ale$9.00
- Ginger$10.00
- Japanese Classic Ale$10.00
- Weizen$10.00
- Daidai$10.00
- Espresso Stout$10.00
- Yuzu Lager$10.00Out of stock
- Anbai$10.00Out of stock
- Saison Du Japon$10.00Out of stock
- XH$10.00Out of stock
- Pirika$10.00Out of stock
- Orion$12.00
- Asahi Tall Boi$9.00
- Kirin Small Boi$6.00
- Lucky Buddah$7.00
- Master Gao - Jasmine Tea$9.00
- Tsingtao$6.00
- Sapporo$7.00
- Yuzu Lager Draft$9.00
- 50 West Amber$7.00Out of stock
- High Noon Lemon$7.00
- High Noon Mango$7.00
- High Noon Peach$7.00
Craft Cocktails
Sake
- Sho Chiku Bai "Draft"$6.00
- Lucky Dog Sake Box$8.00
- Joto Sake "One Cup Graffiti Cup"$8.00Out of stock
- Sho Chiku Bai "Nama Organic"$12.00
- Ohtouka "Cherry Blossom"$26.00Out of stock
- Ozeki "Fancy" Dry$11.00
- Brooklyn Blue Door BTL$32.00
- Yamadanishiki "The Imperial"$20.00
- Tentaka "Hawk In The Heavens"$20.00Out of stock
- Gekkeikan Suzaku "Guardian of the South"$30.00Out of stock
- Brooklyn No. 14$33.00
- Kanbara "Bride Of The Fox"$35.00
- Fukucho "Moon On The Water"$45.00Out of stock
- Yuzu$30.00Out of stock
- Shimizu-No-Mai "Pure Dawn"$24.00
- Rihaku Wandering Poet BTL$28.00
- Asahi Shuzo, Dassai "Beyond"$28.00Out of stock
- Shimizu-No-Mai "Pure Dusk"$28.00
- Osakaya Chobei "The Founder"$32.00
- Gekkeikan Black & Gold$33.00
- Hakutsuru "Soaring Clouds"$22.00Out of stock
- Kirinzan Classic$28.00
- Sho Chiku Bai$12.00
- Tozai Snow Maiden$18.00
- Fukucho "SeasideSparkling"$60.00
- Hakutsura "Little Lily"$15.00
- Yuki White Peach Nigori$20.00Out of stock
- Yuki Lychee Nigori$20.00Out of stock
- Ozeki Ikezo "Peach Jelly"$9.00
- Hana Fuga Yuzu$18.00Out of stock
- Hana Awaka "Sparkling Flower"$20.00Out of stock
- Mio Sparkling 300ml$14.00
- Mio 750ml$40.00Out of stock
- Karatmba "Dry Wave"$20.00Out of stock
- Takatenjin "Sword Of The Sun"$25.00Out of stock
- Taru Sake "Ceremony"$12.00
- Kikusui Original Gold$9.00
- Hana Fuji Apple BTL$32.00
- Hana Lychee BTL$32.00
- House Hot Sake (Small)$6.00
- House Hot Sake (Large)$11.00
- Sho Chiku Bai "Organic" Glass$7.00
- Ohkagura "Dance Party" (Honjozo)$9.00
- Daishichi Kimoto "Big Seven" (Honjozo)$10.00
- Hana (Flavored)$9.00
- Hannya Tou "Spicy Plum" (Flavored)$10.00
- Sho Chiku Bai "Mio" (Sparkling) Glass$12.00
- Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Glass$7.00
- Star-Filled Sky GLS$12.00Out of stock
- Sake Flight$14.00
- Sake Shot$3.00
- Ban Ryu (Honjozo)$10.00Out of stock
