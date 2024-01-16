Zunzibar | Hilton Head
Zunzibar | Food
Bar Bites
- Peri-Peri Cheese Dip
Served with House Chips + Sour Cream Select Boerewors or Smoked Sausage$10.00
- Falafel Bites
Served with choice of Ziki, Guacamole, or Hummus Dip.$8.00
- Bitz & Glitz
Mashed Potatoes, Boerewors Sausage, Peppers + Onions, Gravy, DANK! Sauce$8.00
- Lekker Spread
Served with Zunzi's Chips or Pita + Choice of 1, 2, 3, or 4 Dips.$8.00
Low Country Peel + Eat Shrimp
Sandwiches + Zunzi's Chips
- Conquistador
CHICKEN, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Parmesan, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing$16.00
- Godfather
CHICKEN +BOEREWORS SAUSAGE + SMOKED SAUSAGE, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sheba Sauce, SHIT YEAH! Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing, Parmesan$17.00
- Fisherman's Deck
SALMON, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, DANK! Sauce, SHIT YEAH! Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing, Lemon$18.00
- Booty Roll
BOEREWORS SAUSAGE, Grilled Onions + Grilled Peppers, Zunzi's Gravy, DANK! Sauce$16.00
- Bird Island
CURRY CHICKEN SALAD, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, DANK! Sauce, SHIT YEAH! Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing$15.00
- Johnny Chow
OLD TOWN INDIAN CURRY CHILI Chicken + Boerewors Sausage + Smoked Sausage, Provolone, Grilled Onions + Peppers, Lettuce, Mrs. Ball's Chutney$15.00
- Falafel Roll
FALAFEL, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Hummus Spread, and Ziki Spread, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing. Vegan Upon Request$15.00
Beach Boxes
- SLAAP Chip Nachos
Zunzi's Chips, + 1 Fill, Onions + Peppers, Peri-Peri Cheese, Sour Cream$15.00
- Gaby's Greens Salad
Your choice of 1 Fill + Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta, French Bread$15.00
- Oliver's Lunch Bowl
Mashed Potatoes or Rice + 1 Fill + Side Salad, French Bread, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing$16.00
Drinks
Sides
Kiddos
- Juliet's Bitz & Glitz
Rice or Mashed Potatoes + Chicken + DANK! Sauce + Chips & Sweet Treat + Drink$7.00
- Kindwich
Pita Sandwich + Chicken + Provolone Cheese + Dank Sauce + Chips & Sweet Treat + Drink$7.00
- Lil' Lekker
1 Spread + Pita + Chips & Sweet Treat + Drink (Choose 1: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad)$7.00
Takeout Tubs
Extras
Large Group/ Catering
Party Combos
Sandwich Platters
Wing Platters
- 25 Wings (1 Flavor)
25 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor. Choice of 16oz Ranch or Blue Cheese$34.95
- 50 Wings (2 Flavors)
50 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with 2 flavors. Choice of 16oz Ranch or Blue Cheese$69.95
- 100 Wings (4 Flavors)
100 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with 4 flavors. Choice of 4 16oz Ranch or Blue Cheese$129.95
Chips + Dip Trays
3P UE Menu
3P UE Menu

Sandwiches + Zunzi's Chips
Sides
Extras
Beach Boxes
Kiddos
