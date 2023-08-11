Zunzi's | Atlanta
Popular Items
Oliver's Lunch Bowl
Choice of Mashed Potatoes or Rice + 1 Fill + Side French Bread, Side Salad, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing
Sandwiches
#1 Conquistador
CHICKEN, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing, Parmesan
#2 Godfather
CHICKEN + BOEREWORS SAUSAGE + SMOKED SAUSAGE, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sheba Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing, Parmesan
#3 Fisherman's Deck
SALMON, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce+ Zunzi's Dressing, Lemon
#4 Booty Roll
BOEREWORS SAUSAGE, Grilled Onions + Grilled Peppers, Gravy, Dank Sauce
#5 Bird Island
CURRY CHICKEN SALAD, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing
#6 Johnny Chow
OLD TOWN INDIAN CURRY CHILI Chicken + Boerewors Sausage + Smoked Sausage, Provolone, Grilled Onions + Peppers, Lettuce, Mrs. Ball's Chutney
#7 Falafel Roll
FALAFEL, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta, Hummus, Ziki, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing VEGAN UPON REQUEST
Wings
7 Wings (1 Flavor)
7 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
10 Wings (1 Flavor)
10 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
20 Wings (2 Flavors)
20 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with up to 2 flavors. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
30 Wings (3 Flavors)
30 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with up to 3 flavors. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
50 Wings (3 Flavors)
50 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with up to 3 flavors. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
75 Wings (3 Flavors)
75 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with up to 3 flavors. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
100 Wings (4 Flavors)
100 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
XTRA Wing Flavors
8oz, or 16oz of your favorite wing flavors!
XTRA Wing Dips
8oz, or 16oz of your favorite wing dips!
Drinks
Road Food
Gaby's Greens Salad
Your choice of 1 Fill + Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Side French Bread, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing
Slaap Chips
Choice of 1 Fill, House Chips, Onions + Peppers, Peri-Peri Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing
Bites
Peri-Peri Cheese Dip
Served with House Chips + Sour Cream
Falafel Bites
Served with choice of Ziki, Guacamole, or Hummus Dip VEGAN UPON REQUEST
Bitz & Glitz
Mashed Potatoes, Boerewors Sausage, Peppers + Onions, Gravy, Dank Sauce
1 Lekker Spread
Served with House Chips or Pita Pita Choose: 1: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion
2 Lekker Spread
Served with House Chips or Pita Pita Choose: 2: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion
3 Lekker Spread
Served with House Chips or Pita Pita Choose: 3: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion
4 Lekker Spread
Served with House Chips or Pita Pita Choose: 4: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion
Sweets
Kids Meals
Family Meals
Small Oliver's Dinner (Serves 3-5PPL)
Includes your choice of 1 Base, 1 Fill, 1 Side + French Bread, Bottle of Zunzi's Dressing, Bottle of Zunzi's Sauce
Large Oliver's Dinner (Serves 4-6PPL)
Includes your choice of 1 Base, 2 Fills, 2 Sides + French Bread, Bottle of Zunzi's Dressing, Bottle of Zunzi's Sauce