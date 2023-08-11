Popular Items

#1 Conquistador

#1 Conquistador

$9.95+

CHICKEN, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing, Parmesan

#2 Godfather

#2 Godfather

$9.95+

CHICKEN + BOEREWORS SAUSAGE + SMOKED SAUSAGE, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sheba Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing, Parmesan

Oliver's Lunch Bowl

Oliver's Lunch Bowl

$15.95

Choice of Mashed Potatoes or Rice + 1 Fill + Side French Bread, Side Salad, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing


Sandwiches

#1 Conquistador

#1 Conquistador

$9.95+

CHICKEN, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing, Parmesan

#2 Godfather

#2 Godfather

$9.95+

CHICKEN + BOEREWORS SAUSAGE + SMOKED SAUSAGE, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sheba Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing, Parmesan

#3 Fisherman's Deck

#3 Fisherman's Deck

$13.90+

SALMON, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce+ Zunzi's Dressing, Lemon

#4 Booty Roll

#4 Booty Roll

$9.95+

BOEREWORS SAUSAGE, Grilled Onions + Grilled Peppers, Gravy, Dank Sauce

#5 Bird Island

#5 Bird Island

$9.95+

CURRY CHICKEN SALAD, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing

#6 Johnny Chow

#6 Johnny Chow

$9.95+

OLD TOWN INDIAN CURRY CHILI Chicken + Boerewors Sausage + Smoked Sausage, Provolone, Grilled Onions + Peppers, Lettuce, Mrs. Ball's Chutney

#7 Falafel Roll

#7 Falafel Roll

$9.95+

FALAFEL, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta, Hummus, Ziki, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing VEGAN UPON REQUEST

Wings

7 Wings (1 Flavor)

7 Wings (1 Flavor)

$9.95

7 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

10 Wings (1 Flavor)

10 Wings (1 Flavor)

$13.95

10 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

20 Wings (2 Flavors)

20 Wings (2 Flavors)

$25.95

20 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with up to 2 flavors. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

30 Wings (3 Flavors)

30 Wings (3 Flavors)

$30.95

30 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with up to 3 flavors. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

50 Wings (3 Flavors)

50 Wings (3 Flavors)

$50.95

50 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with up to 3 flavors. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

75 Wings (3 Flavors)

75 Wings (3 Flavors)

$75.95

75 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with up to 3 flavors. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

100 Wings (4 Flavors)

100 Wings (4 Flavors)

$100.95

100 Peri-Peri Marinated (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

XTRA Wing Flavors

XTRA Wing Flavors

8oz, or 16oz of your favorite wing flavors!

XTRA Wing Dips

XTRA Wing Dips

8oz, or 16oz of your favorite wing dips!

Chips

House Chips

House Chips

$2.95+

Peri-Peri Seasoned Fresh Potato Chips + Dank Sauce

Zapp's Regular Chips

Zapp's Regular Chips

$2.45

Drinks

South African Tea (24 oz)

South African Tea (24 oz)

$2.95

Zunzi's Rooibos Blend Peach Tea

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$2.95

Assorted Coca-Cola Products

South African Tea (Gallon)

South African Tea (Gallon)

$12.00

Zunzi's Rooibos Blend Peach Tea

Road Food

Oliver's Lunch Bowl

Oliver's Lunch Bowl

$15.95

Choice of Mashed Potatoes or Rice + 1 Fill + Side French Bread, Side Salad, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing

Gaby's Greens Salad

Gaby's Greens Salad

$14.95

Your choice of 1 Fill + Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Side French Bread, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing

Slaap Chips

Slaap Chips

$13.95

Choice of 1 Fill, House Chips, Onions + Peppers, Peri-Peri Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing

Bites

Peri-Peri Cheese Dip

Peri-Peri Cheese Dip

$8.95

Served with House Chips + Sour Cream

Falafel Bites

Falafel Bites

$7.95

Served with choice of Ziki, Guacamole, or Hummus Dip VEGAN UPON REQUEST

Bitz & Glitz

Bitz & Glitz

$7.95

Mashed Potatoes, Boerewors Sausage, Peppers + Onions, Gravy, Dank Sauce

1 Lekker Spread

1 Lekker Spread

$6.95

Served with House Chips or Pita Pita Choose: 1: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion

2 Lekker Spread

2 Lekker Spread

$8.95

Served with House Chips or Pita Pita Choose: 2: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion

3 Lekker Spread

3 Lekker Spread

$10.95

Served with House Chips or Pita Pita Choose: 3: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion

4 Lekker Spread

4 Lekker Spread

$12.95

Served with House Chips or Pita Pita Choose: 4: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Sweet Street est. 1979 Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Rice Krispie Treat

Rice Krispie Treat

$2.45

Sweet Street est. 1979 Chewy Marshmallow with Brown Butter + Sea Salt

Kids Meals

12 & Under | Includes Chips + Treat + Drink
Juliet's Bitz & Glitz

Juliet's Bitz & Glitz

$7.95

Rice or Mashed Potatoes + Chicken + Dank Sauce + Chips & Sweet + Drink

Lil' Lekker

Lil' Lekker

$7.95

1 Spread + Pita + Chips & Sweet + Drink (Choose 1: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad)

Kindwich

Kindwich

$7.95

Pita Sandwich + Chicken + Provolone Cheese + Dank Sauce + Chips & Treat+ Drink

Family Meals

Small Oliver's Dinner (Serves 3-5PPL)

Small Oliver's Dinner (Serves 3-5PPL)

$45.95

Includes your choice of 1 Base, 1 Fill, 1 Side + French Bread, Bottle of Zunzi's Dressing, Bottle of Zunzi's Sauce

Large Oliver's Dinner (Serves 4-6PPL)

Large Oliver's Dinner (Serves 4-6PPL)

$55.95

Includes your choice of 1 Base, 2 Fills, 2 Sides + French Bread, Bottle of Zunzi's Dressing, Bottle of Zunzi's Sauce

ADD-ONS (Takeout Tubs)

Half Pints (8oz), Pints (16oz), Quarts (32oz) of your favorite Zunzi's menu items
Half Pint Takeout Tub (8oz)

Half Pint Takeout Tub (8oz)

8oz of Your Favorite Zunzi's Menu Item

Pint Takeout Tub (16oz)

Pint Takeout Tub (16oz)

16oz of Your Favorite Zunzi's Menu Item

Quart Takeout Tub (32oz)

Quart Takeout Tub (32oz)

32oz of Your Favorite Zunzi's Menu Item

Sauces

Sauce Bottles

Sauce Bottles

$10.00
Sauce Sides

Sauce Sides

$0.50

Extras

Spreads & Fills

Spreads & Fills