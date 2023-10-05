Drink Menu

Coffee

Regular Kickstand

$4.00

Large Kickstand

$5.00

Regular Single Origin

$4.50

Large Single Origin

$5.50

Espresso

$4.00

Regular Latte

$5.50

Large Latte

$6.50

Regular Americano

$5.00

Large Americano

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Regular Cold Brew

$5.50

Large Cold Brew

$6.50

Regular Nitro

$7.00

Large Nitro

$8.00

Cortado

$4.50

Coffee Box

$30.00

Espresso Tonic

$8.00

12 Oz Single Origin Beans

$21.00

New Coffee

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

12Oz Kickstand Beans

$20.00

5 Lb Bag

$85.00

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Tea

Sencha

$4.50

Green Pineapple

$4.50

Crushed Mint

$4.50

Rich Black Lawrence

$4.50

Creamy Earl Grey

$4.50

Passion Fruit Jasmine

$4.50

Peach Oolong

$4.50

Coconut Chamomile

$4.50

Regular Chai Latte

$5.50

Large Chai Latte

$6.50

Regular Matcha Latte

$4.50

Large Matcha Latte

$5.50

Matcha Cappuccino

$5.00

Regular Matcha Americano

$4.50

Large Matcha Americano

$5.50

Matcha Lemonade

$8.00

Retail Tea Bag

$9.50

Non Coffee

Regular Golden Latte

$6.50

Large Golden Latte

$7.50

Regular Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Regular Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Regular Steamed Milk

$3.00

Large Steamed Milk

$4.00

Regular Cold Milk

$2.50

Large Cold Milk

$3.50

Food Menu

Pastry

Plain Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Nutella Croissant

$5.00

Everything Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Kouign - Amman

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Super Seed Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Onion Bagel

$5.00Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$5.00

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Guava & Cream Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Cold Case

Strawberry Chia Protein Parfait

$7.00

Chia Granola Parfait

$7.00

Dragonfruit Protein Bowl

$12.00

Blue Mermaid Protein Bowl

$12.00

Fruit Cup

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Prosciutto Brie Sandwich

$13.50

Caprese Sandwich

$13.50

Banana Bread

$5.50

Rico Suave Burrito

$10.00

Bodega

$11.00

Vegan Bodega

$12.00Out of stock