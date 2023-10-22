10 Speed - Sawtelle 1947 Sawtelle Blvd Suite B,
Drinks Kiosk
Coffee
Our house blend of drip coffee. A blend of Ethiopia and Guatemala done at a medium roast.
Our house blend of drip coffee. A blend of Ethiopia and Guatemala done at a medium roast.
a 3 oz drink with a double shot of espresso and a very small amount of steamed milk
a 4 oz drink with equal parts espresso and milk
8 oz
Tea
a latte made with ceremonial grade unsweetened matcha and a milk of your choice. Add sweeteners if desired.
a latte made with ceremonial grade unsweetened matcha and a milk of your choice. Add sweeteners if desired.
Non Coffee
a caffeine free health steamer made with curcumin, cardamom, cinnamon and a milk of your choosing.
a caffeine free health steamer made with curcumin, cardamom, cinnamon and a milk of your choosing.
Food Kiosk
Pastry
a croissant flavored with everything bagel seasoning and filled with chive cream cheese
layered puff pastry with a caramelized sugar bottom
a cookie with assorted seeds and dried fruit. Sweetened with agave.