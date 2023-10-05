40 Steak + Seafood
Appetizers
As Entree
40 oysters Ceviche
6 Gulf oysters topped with Chef Alans shrimp Ceviche (salsa)
40 Seafood Dip
Baked lobster meat, shrimp, cream cheese, fire roasted artichokes, spinach, garlic bread
Bruschetta
Cheese,green loines,tomatoes,balsamic reduction
Chicken Curry Appetizer
Chicken, vegetables, curry, naan bread
Crab Cakes (2)
Deviled Eggs
Bacon and mustard
Edamame
Whole pods steamed, sea salt
Lettuce Wrap
Chicken,Thai sauce, wonton strips, vegetables, ponzu
Mussels
Meatballs
Fresh ground bison meatballs, peppers, red pepper fire roasted corn sauce
Oysters Blue Point
6 Gulf Oysters
Gulf Oysters
Oysters Each
Gulf Oyster
Potstickers
Shrimp Cocktail
Cold jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce
Steak Bites
Steak Tips, cheese, mustard
Shrimp Caprese Bites
Tuna Bites
Lamb Lollipop
Smoked Trout
Wet Aged Vs Dry Aged
queso/lobster
Oysters Rockfeller
Salads / Soup
Bacon Wedge
Baby iceberg wedge, Applewood bacon bites, onions, bleu cheese crumbles and tomatoes drizzled with balsamic reduction and bleu cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, celery, cucumbers, cheese, croutons.
Caprese Salad
Bisque
Extra Plate
As Entree
Steaks
16 oz Ribeye
7 oz Filet
7 oz Tenderloin wrapped in applewood bacon
Hanger
Cowboy
18 oz Dry aged Bone in ribeye.
Petite Filet
3.5 oz Tenderloin wrapped in applewood bacon
Ribeye 10 oz
10 oz wet aged 30 days boneless
Teres Major
Tomahawk
T-Bone
Sirloin
King Ribeye
Picanha
Dinner Tomahawk
Bowls
40 Strogonoff
Steak tips, mushrooms, onions, cream sauce, cavatappi noodles
Meatballs Pasta
Homemade meatballs, red sauce, linguine noodles, asiago cheese
Bourbon Bowl
Peppers, onions, bourbon sauce, carrots, Mushrooms, broccoli and kolhrabi stems, quinoa
Cajun Pasta
Shrimp, andouille sausage, linguine, Cajun red sauce, peppers
Chicken Curry Bowl
Chicken breast, curry, quinoa, vegetables, diced potatoes
Pesto Linguine
Pesto, slow roasted tomatoes, red sauce, parmsean, linguine
Steak Ranchero
Steak tips, tomatoes, peppers, cheese, onions, cilantro, mashed potatoes
Thai Peanut Bowl
Thai peanut sauce, veggies, green onions, quinoa
Tokyo Steak
Steak tips, linguine noodles, Tokyo sweet sauce, green onions, peppers, mushrooms, sesame seeds
Tortellini
Red sauce, cheese, veggies
lobster bowl
Burgers
Meat
Seafood
Ahi Tuna
Rare sliced ahi tuna seasoned and served chilled, unagi sauce, pan fried fresh vegetables
Butterfish
Halibut
Salmon
Pan seared fresh salmon with sweet and sour vinaigrette, heirloom tomatoes and quinoa
Full Lobster
Seafood Skewers
Fresh Maine lobster tail and shrimp with roasted tricolor cauliflower
Extra Plate
Scallops
Sea Bass
Walleye
Walleye filet, citrus cream sauce, roasted corn and poblano peppers
Colossal Lobster Tail
Colossal Lobster Dinner
swordfish
Sides
Asparagus
Beets
Corn And Bacon
Demi Glaze
Glazed Carrots
Fresh sliced carrots glazed with brown sugar
House Hash
40 specialty. Specially made hashbrowns with secret ingredients
Jasmine Rice
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed skin on potatoes, bacon bits and melted cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Skin on
Mushrooms
40 specialty- Cremini, portabellas and button mushrooms sauteed in sherry and butter
Onions
Rice
Seafood Mac/cheese
Quinoa And Edamame
WHITE AND RED QUINOA, YOUNG GREEN CHICKPEAS, KALE AND EDAMAME. MINIMALLY SEASONED; GLUTEN-FREE
Extra Plate
lobster mac and cheese
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake Rasp Donut
Chocolate Chip Milk Cake
Two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse topped with chocolatey drizzle
Lava Brownie
PB Cake
PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH ONE DENSE LAYER OF CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER FILLING BETWEEN TWO MOIST LAYERS OF CHOCOLATE CAKE. COVERED IN A CHOCOLATE GANACHE AND TOPPED WITH REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS.
Snicker Pie
Vanilla Ice Cream
Homemade Vanilla Bean Gelato