40 oysters Ceviche

$25.00

6 Gulf oysters topped with Chef Alans shrimp Ceviche (salsa)

40 Seafood Dip

$16.00

Baked lobster meat, shrimp, cream cheese, fire roasted artichokes, spinach, garlic bread

Bruschetta

$8.00

Cheese,green loines,tomatoes,balsamic reduction

Chicken Curry Appetizer

$10.00

Chicken, vegetables, curry, naan bread

Crab Cakes (2)

$24.00

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Bacon and mustard

Edamame

$6.00

Whole pods steamed, sea salt

Lettuce Wrap

Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Chicken,Thai sauce, wonton strips, vegetables, ponzu

Mussels

$9.00
Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.00

Fresh ground bison meatballs, peppers, red pepper fire roasted corn sauce

Oysters Blue Point

Oysters Blue Point

$23.00

6 Gulf Oysters

Gulf Oysters

$23.00

Oysters Each

$4.00

Gulf Oyster

Potstickers

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Cold jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce

Steak Bites

$10.00

Steak Tips, cheese, mustard

Shrimp Caprese Bites

$10.00

Tuna Bites

$8.00

Lamb Lollipop

$18.00

Smoked Trout

$9.00

Wet Aged Vs Dry Aged

$15.00

queso/lobster

$20.00

Oysters Rockfeller

$25.00

Salads / Soup

Bacon Wedge

$10.00

Baby iceberg wedge, Applewood bacon bites, onions, bleu cheese crumbles and tomatoes drizzled with balsamic reduction and bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, celery, cucumbers, cheese, croutons.

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Bisque

$18.00

Extra Plate

Steaks

16 oz Ribeye

$49.00
7 oz Filet

7 oz Filet

$50.00

7 oz Tenderloin wrapped in applewood bacon

Hanger

$28.00
Cowboy

Cowboy

$65.00

18 oz Dry aged Bone in ribeye.

Petite Filet

Petite Filet

$28.00

3.5 oz Tenderloin wrapped in applewood bacon

Ribeye 10 oz

$42.00

10 oz wet aged 30 days boneless

Teres Major

$24.00

Tomahawk

$75.00

T-Bone

$50.00

Sirloin

$30.00

King Ribeye

$55.00

Picanha

$26.00

Dinner Tomahawk

$80.00

Bowls

40 Strogonoff

$16.00

Steak tips, mushrooms, onions, cream sauce, cavatappi noodles

Meatballs Pasta

$15.00

Homemade meatballs, red sauce, linguine noodles, asiago cheese

Bourbon Bowl

$13.00

Peppers, onions, bourbon sauce, carrots, Mushrooms, broccoli and kolhrabi stems, quinoa

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp, andouille sausage, linguine, Cajun red sauce, peppers

Chicken Curry Bowl

$15.00

Chicken breast, curry, quinoa, vegetables, diced potatoes

Pesto Linguine

$13.00

Pesto, slow roasted tomatoes, red sauce, parmsean, linguine

Steak Ranchero

$19.00

Steak tips, tomatoes, peppers, cheese, onions, cilantro, mashed potatoes

Thai Peanut Bowl

$13.00

Thai peanut sauce, veggies, green onions, quinoa

Tokyo Steak

Tokyo Steak

$18.00

Steak tips, linguine noodles, Tokyo sweet sauce, green onions, peppers, mushrooms, sesame seeds

Tortellini

$15.00

Red sauce, cheese, veggies

lobster bowl

$29.00Out of stock

Burgers

1401 Burger

$10.00

Fresh ground bison, caramelized onions, mushrooms, applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon jam, bourbon sauce, bun

BBQ Burger

$10.00

Fresh ground steak, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce on side

Meat

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Seafood

Ahi Tuna

$23.00

Rare sliced ahi tuna seasoned and served chilled, unagi sauce, pan fried fresh vegetables

Butterfish

$28.00

Halibut

$32.00

Salmon

$26.00

Pan seared fresh salmon with sweet and sour vinaigrette, heirloom tomatoes and quinoa

Full Lobster

$60.00Out of stock
Seafood Skewers

Seafood Skewers

$42.00

Fresh Maine lobster tail and shrimp with roasted tricolor cauliflower

Scallops

$32.00

Sea Bass

$32.00

Walleye

$22.00

Walleye filet, citrus cream sauce, roasted corn and poblano peppers

Colossal Lobster Tail

$75.00

Colossal Lobster Dinner

$80.00

swordfish

$20.00

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Beets

$4.00

Corn And Bacon

$6.00

Demi Glaze

$1.50
Glazed Carrots

Glazed Carrots

$4.00

Fresh sliced carrots glazed with brown sugar

House Hash

House Hash

$6.00

40 specialty. Specially made hashbrowns with secret ingredients

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mashed skin on potatoes, bacon bits and melted cheese

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Skin on

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$6.00

40 specialty- Cremini, portabellas and button mushrooms sauteed in sherry and butter

Onions

$1.00

Rice

$4.00

Seafood Mac/cheese

$18.00
Quinoa And Edamame

Quinoa And Edamame

$4.00

WHITE AND RED QUINOA, YOUNG GREEN CHICKPEAS, KALE AND EDAMAME. MINIMALLY SEASONED; GLUTEN-FREE

lobster mac and cheese

$20.00Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake Rasp Donut

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$9.00

Two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse topped with chocolatey drizzle

Lava Brownie

$5.00
PB Cake

PB Cake

$9.00

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH ONE DENSE LAYER OF CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER FILLING BETWEEN TWO MOIST LAYERS OF CHOCOLATE CAKE. COVERED IN A CHOCOLATE GANACHE AND TOPPED WITH REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS.

Snicker Pie

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Homemade Vanilla Bean Gelato

Birthday Ice Cream