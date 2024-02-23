Cheese Pizza (or customize your pizza)

$12.99

On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough we have our amazing cheese or add toppings to create your own pizza. Indulge in the exquisite craftsmanship of our pizzas, where every bite is a testament to our commitment to quality. Immerse your senses in the perfection of our homemade dough and sauce, meticulously crafted with the finest, high-quality ingredients. Elevate your pizza experience with us, where passion meets flavor, and every slice tells a story of uncompromising quality.