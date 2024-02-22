54 Pizza West (Behind Kroger on WEST Parrish Avenue near the airport)
Food
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza (or customize your pizza)$12.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough we have our amazing cheese or add toppings to create your own pizza.
- Cheese and up to three toppings of your choice$16.99
Create your own incredible 54 cheese pizza with 3 toppings for the price of 2.
- Deluxe Combo Pizza (Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mushrooms & Sausage)$21.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Deluxe Combo includes: Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mushrooms & Sausage.
- 54 Pizza's Mighty & Meaty (Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon Crumbles & Extra Cheese)$21.99
On top of our amazing made from scratch pizza dough, 54's Mighty and Meaty includes: Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon Crumbles & Extra Cheese.
- Manager's Special (Onion, Green Pepper, Grilled Chicken Strips, Chopped Pepperoncini & Extra Cheese)$21.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Manager's Special includes: Onion, Green Pepper, Grilled Chicken Strips, Chopped Pepperoncini & Extra Cheese.
- Vegi (Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sliced Tomatoes & Extra Cheese)$21.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Vegi Pizza includes: Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sliced Tomatoes & Extra Cheese.
- 54 Pizza's Buffalo Chicken (Grilled Chicken Strips, Hot Sauce & Extra Cheese)$21.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Buffalo Chicken Pizza includes: Grilled Chicken Strips, Hot Sauce & Extra Cheese.
- 54 Pizza's BBQ Chicken (Grilled Chicken Strips, Bar-B-Q Sauce & Extra Cheese)$21.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the BBQ Chicken Pizza includes: Grilled Chicken Strips, Bar-B-Q Sauce & Extra Cheese.
- Mike's Delight (Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Sausage, Chopped Pepperoncini & Extra Cheese)$21.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Mike's Delight Pizza includes: Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Sausage, Chopped Pepperoncini & Extra Cheese.
- 54 Pizza's Chicken Bacon Ranch (Grilled Chicken Strips, Bacon crumbles & Extra Cheese with a Homemade Ranch base)$21.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza includes: Grilled Chicken Strips, Bacon crumbles & Extra Cheese with our famous "homemade Ranch" base.
- Hawaiian (Ham, Pineapple & Cheese)$21.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Hawaiin Pizza includes: Ham, Pineapple & Cheese.
- 54 Pizza's EBA (Everything But Anchovies. Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sausage & Extra Cheese)$23.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the EBA (Everything But Anchovies) includes: Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sausage & Extra Cheese.
- Half and Half Pizza$12.99
Stromboli
- Stromboli (Sausage, Chopped Pepperoncini, Onions, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone), chips, and a pickle$8.99
54's Stromboli's are uniquely made from Pepperoni and Sausage. We custom make the sandwich bread and give you chopped pepperoncini peppers, onions, green peppers, and both Mozarella & Provolone Cheeses as well.
- Chicken Stromboli (Grilled Chicken Strips, Onions, Chopped Pepperoncini, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Provolone), chips, and a pickle$9.99
54's Chicken Stromboli takes the best of the regular stromboli but instead of Sausage and Pepperoni, you get amazing grilled chicken strips. We custom make the sandwich bread and give you chopped pepperoncini peppers, onions, green peppers, and both Mozarella & Provolone Cheeses as well.
- Deluxe Stromboli (Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Chopped Pepperoncini, Mozzarella & Provolone), chips, and a pickle$9.99
54's Stromboli's are uniquely made from Pepperoni and Sausage. We custom make the sandwich bread and give you chopped pepperoncini peppers, onions, green peppers, and both Mozarella & Provolone Cheeses as well. The Deluxe Stromboli adds Ham and Mushrooms for a truly deluxe sandwich.
- Ham Stromboli (Sausage, Chopped Pepperoncini, Onions, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone), chips, and a pickle$9.99
54's Stromboli's are uniquely made from Pepperoni and Sausage. We custom make the sandwich bread and give you chopped pepperoncini peppers, onions, green peppers, and both Mozarella & Provolone Cheeses as well.. There is a reason that it's #1 selling sandwich!
- Hamburger Stromboli (Sausage, Chopped Pepperoncini, Onions, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone), chips, and a pickle$9.99
54's Stromboli's are uniquely made from Pepperoni and Sausage. We custom make the sandwich bread and give you chopped pepperoncini peppers, onions, green peppers, and both Mozarella & Provolone Cheeses as well.. There is a reason that it's #1 selling sandwich!
- Meatball Stromboli (Real Italian Meatballs topped with our Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone on a hoagie bun), chips, and a pickle$9.99
54's Meatball Stromboli features real italian meatballs and our pizza sauce. We custom make the sandwich bread and give you Mozarella & Provolone Cheeses as well.
- Monster Stromboli (Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Chopped Pepperoncini, Mozzarella & Provolone), chips, and a pickle$9.99
54's Monster Stromboli is for a monster appetite. There is Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, and Sausage! We custom make the sandwich bread and give you chopped pepperoncini peppers, onions, green peppers, and both Mozarella & Provolone Cheeses as well.
- Vegi Stromboli (Green Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone), chips, and a pickle$9.99
54's Vegi Stromboli is a vegetable delight. We custom make the sandwich bread and give you Green Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes, both Mozarella & Provolone Cheeses as well.
Sandwiches
- Sandwich up to 5 toppings, chips, and a pickle$8.99
54's high quality ingredients on a sandwich custom made for you!
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich (Grilled Chicken Strips, Bacon, Mozzarella & Provolone & our famous "homemade Ranch) with chips and a pickle$9.99
Grilled Chicken Strips, Bacon, Mozzarella & Provolone dressed with Lettuce, Tomato & our famous "homemade Ranch)
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (Grilled Chicken Strips with Hot Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone) with chips and a pickle$9.99
Grilled Chicken Strips with Hot Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone dressed with Lettuce & Tomato
- The Extra Sandwich (Deli Ham, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Swiss & Cheddar) with chips and a pickle$9.99
Deli Ham, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Swiss & Cheddar
- Italian Chicken Sandwich (Grilled Chicken Strips, Onion, Italian Dressing, Mozzarella & Provolone) with chips and a pickle$9.99
Grilled Chicken Strips, Onion, Italian Dressing, Mozzarella & Provolone
- Italian Beef Sandwich (Deli Roast Beef, Onion, Italian Dressing, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Provolone) with chips and a pickle$9.99
Deli Roast Beef, Onion, Italian Dressing, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Provolone
- Meatball Stromboli (Real Italian Meatballs topped with our Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone on a hoagie bun), chips, and a pickle$10.99
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$7.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough we have our amazing cheese or add toppings to create your own Calzone.
- 54 Pizza's Mighty & Meaty Calzone (Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon Crumbles & Extra Cheese)$12.99
On top of our amazing made from scratch pizza dough the 54 Pizza's Mighty & Meaty Calzone includes: Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon Crumbles & Extra Cheese.
- Vegi Calzone (Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sliced Tomatoes & Extra Cheese)$12.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Vegi Calzone includes: Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sliced Tomatoes & Extra Cheese.
- Manager's Special Calzone (Onion, Green Pepper, Grilled Chicken Strips, Chopped Pepperoncini & Extra Cheese)$12.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Manager's Special Calzone includes: Onion, Green Pepper, Grilled Chicken Strips, Chopped Pepperoncini & Extra Cheese.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone (Grilled Chicken Strips, Bacon crumbles & Extra Cheese with a Homemade Ranch base)$12.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone includes: Grilled Chicken Strips, Bacon crumbles & Extra Cheese with a Homemade Ranch base.
- Deluxe Combo Calzone (Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mushrooms & Sausage)$12.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Deluxe Combo Calzone includes: Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mushrooms & Sausage.
- Mike's Delight Calzone (Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Sausage, Chopped Pepperoncini & Extra Cheese)$12.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Mike's Delight Calzone includes: Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Sausage, Chopped Pepperoncini & Extra Cheese.
- Hawaiian Calzone (Ham, Pineapple & Cheese)$12.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Hawaiin Calzone includes: Ham, Pineapple & Cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone (Grilled Chicken Strips, Hot Sauce & Extra Cheese)$12.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the Buffalo Chicken Calzone includes: Grilled Chicken Strips, Hot Sauce & Extra Cheese.
- BBQ Chicken Calzone (Grilled Chicken Strips, Bar-B-Q Sauce & Extra Cheese)$12.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the BBQ Chicken Calzone includes: Grilled Chicken Strips, Bar-B-Q Sauce & Extra Cheese.
- EBA Calzone (Everything But Anchovies. Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sausage & Extra Cheese)$12.99
On top of 54's amazing made from scratch pizza dough the EBA Calzone includes: Everything But Anchovies. Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sausage & Extra Cheese.
Pasta
- Baked No Meat Spaghetti (Spaghetti Noodles covered in our homemade sauce With Mozzerela & Provolone Cheese)$9.99
Our homemade spaghetti sauce served with your choice of garlic bread or breadsticks
- Baked Spaghetti (Noodles Covered In Our Homemade Meat Sauce With Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese)$9.99
Our homemade spaghetti sauce served with your choice of garlic bread or breadsticks
- Meatball (one meatball)$0.99
1 individual Meatball
- Lasagna (Homemade Lasagna covered in Homemade Meat Sauce topped with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese)$10.99
This is our incredible homemade 5 cheese lasagna!
- No Meat Spaghetti (Noodles covered in our homemade sauce)$8.99
Our homemade spaghetti sauce served with your choice of garlic bread or breadsticks
- Spaghetti with Meat (Spaghetti Noodles with Homemade Meat Sauce)$9.99
Our homemade spaghetti sauce served with your choice of garlic bread or breadsticks
- Spaghetti with Chicken (Noodles mixed with Grilled Chicken Strips, covered in our homemade sauce)$9.99
Our homemade spaghetti sauce with chicken served with your choice of garlic bread or breadsticks
Salad
- Side Salad (Fresh Lettuce, Carrots & Tomatoes) served with dressing and crackers$3.99
Salads made fresh with the best produce we could find!
- Dinner Salad (Lettuce, Eggs, Carrots, Tomatoes, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese) served with dressing and crackers$8.99
Salads made fresh with the best produce we could find!
- Chef Salad (Lettuce, Eggs, Ham, Turkey, Carrots, Tomatoes, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese) served with dressing and crackers$11.99
Salads made fresh with the best produce we could find!
- Grilled Chicken Salad (Grilled Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Eggs, Carrots, Tomatoes, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese) served with dressing and crackers$11.99
Salads made fresh with the best produce we could find!
- Buffalo Chicken Salad (Grilled Chicken in Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Eggs, Carrots, Tomatoes, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese) served with dressing and crackers$11.99
Salads made fresh with the best produce we could find!
- Chef & Bacon Salad (Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Eggs, Carrots, Tomatoes, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese) served with dressing and crackers$11.99
Salads made fresh with the best produce we could find!
- Pepperoni & Bacon Salad (Pepperoni, Bacon, Lettuce, Eggs, Carrots, Tomatoes, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese) served with dressing and crackers$11.99
Salads made fresh with the best produce we could find!
- Tuna Salad (Tuna combined with Mayonnaise; Lettuce, Eggs, Carrots, Tomatoes, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese) served with dressing and crackers$11.99
Salads made fresh with the best produce we could find!
- Chicken & Bacon Salad (Grilled Chicken Strips, Bacon, Lettuce, Eggs, Carrots, Tomatoes, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese) served with dressing and crackers$11.99
Salads made fresh with the best produce we could find!
Wings
Breadsticks and Garlic Bread
- Breadsticks - Plain$2.99
Our amazing dough fashioned into our signature sticks!
- Breadsticks - Baked with Cheese on TOP$3.99
Our amazing dough fashioned into our signature sticks and sprinkled with cheese on top!
- Breadsticks stuffed with cheese INSIDE$4.99
Our amazing dough fashioned into our signature sticks and STUFFED with cheese and other toppings of your choice!
- Garlic Bread (6 pieces)$3.99
Our fresh baked bread smothered in garlic butter!
- Garlic Bread with Cheese (6 pieces)$4.99
Our fresh baked bread smothered in garlic butter and covered in our incredible cheese!
Sauces
Anchovies, Meatballs, Seasoning Packets, and Pickles
Desserts
- Cinnamon Sticks$3.99
Our amazing dough fashioned covered in cinnamon and butter! YUM!
- Chess Bars - 1 individual$2.99
- Chess Bars - one dozen (12)$29.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookie - 1 individual$0.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookies - one dozen (12)$9.99
- Rice Crispie Treat - 1 individual$1.99
- Rice Crispie Treats - one dozen (12)$19.99
- Cinnamon Pizza$5.00