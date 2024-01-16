73 & Main
73 & Main : Menu
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$14.00
tomato, basil, roasted garlic, fresh basil pesto and shredded mozzarella, fire roasted on ciabatta
- Zucchini Fries$16.00
fry cut zucchini, flash fried and served with a roasted garlic aioli
- Firecracker Shrimp$18.00
8 Jumbo shrimp, flash fried and tossed in house-made firecracker sauce. Served with a side of our house-made ranch
- Crab & Shrimp Cocktail$20.00
Jumbo lump crab meat and U10 shrimp served chilled with house-made cocktail sauce
- Hand Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings$13.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Soups & Salads
- Soup Du Jour$9.00
Chef's creation, made daily
- Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceburg wedge, house-made bleu cheese dressing, Danish bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes and diced red onion
- Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
Local mixed greens with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing and topped with romano cheese, croutons, sun dried tomatoes and candied pecans
- Black & Bleu Salad$10.00
Local mixed greens, house-made bleu cheese dressing, dried cranberries, Danish bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, tomatoes and cucumbers
Pastas & Grains
Handhelds
- 73 & Main Steak Burger$17.00
Made with house-ground prime beef patties using filet and ribeye, cooked to your preferred temperature. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese.
- Hosiery Mill Flatbread$15.00
Choice of cheese, pepperoni or bbq chicken
- Italian Beef Sandwich$18.00
Shaved prime rib, onions, peppers, muchrooms, pepper relish and provolone served on a locally made asiago hoagie
- Featured Burger$18.00
Steaks & Other Protein
- Mount Pleasant Sirloin$23.00
8oz. Filet cut Prime Sirlon, charbroiled
- Petite Filet Mignon$40.00
8oz. barrel cut, charbroiled tenderloin
- 73 & Main Filet Mignon$46.00
12oz. barrel cut, charbroiled tenderloin
- Baby Back Ribs$33.00
Slow roasted and lightly smothered in Southern Grace Distilleries Conviction BBQ Sauce - add another rack for $12
- Aged Ribeye$40.00
16oz, house cut ribeye aged for 38 days
- 73 & Main Medallions$37.00
Tenderloin medallions served over mashed potatoes, finished with crispy onions and red wine demi glace
- Main Street Pork Chop$36.00
18oz Bone-In porterhouse pork chop cooked to temperature
- Mesquite Grilled Chicken$28.00
Mesquite marinated chicken breast served with your choice of a side. Smother it Seagraves style with applewood smoked bacon and cheese for additional $4
Seafood
- 1 Crab Cake$24.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, served with our house-made remoulade
- 2 Crab Cakes$36.00
2 Jumbo lump crab cakes, served with our house-made remoulade
- Fried Shrimp$31.00
Fried or sauteed - served with house-made tartar sauce, cilantro lime cole slaw and cocktail sauce
- Pecan Encrusted Salmon$32.00
Made with a pecan, bread crumb crust - served over our house-made citrus cream and comes with your choice of a side
- Sesame Tuna$32.00
Crusted in tuxedo sesame seeds and served over Carolina gold rice and asian brussels sprouts - topped with crispy wontons, wasabi sour cream and sriracha mayo
- Chilean Seabass$45.00
Pan seared and served over mashed potatoes - finished with a blistered tomato cream sauce, greens peas, local sweet corn, panchetta and jumbo lump crab meat
- Scallops Entrée$42.00
5 Jumbo Scallops, pan seared and served over lobster infused rice and finished with a pesto cream sauce
- Maine Lobster Tails$58.00
Broiled to perfection - served over mashed potatoes with a side of clarified butter
- Fish & Chips$19.00
Beer battered haddock served over fries - served with house-made cole slaw, ketchup and savory tartar sauce
- Fresh Catch$32.00
- Grilled Salmon$32.00
- Sauteed Shrimp$31.00
Desserts
Sides
Add On's
- Scampi Butter$4.00
- 8oz Filet$34.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions$4.00
- Oscar Style$16.00
- Crab Cake$14.00
- Sauteed Shrimp$12.00
- Fried Shrimp$12.00
- Grilled Chicken$10.00
- Sirloin$14.00
- Crab Meat$12.00
- Burger Patty$12.00
- Boursin Cheese$2.00
- 12oz Filet$39.00
- Grilled Salmon$13.00
- Blackened Salmon$13.00
- Pecan Salmon$13.00
- Demi Glaze$2.00
- (3) Scallops$18.00
- (1) Maine Lobster Tail$26.00
- Clarified Butter$2.00
- 16oz Ribeye$31.00
- Filet Medallions$16.00