Starters

Cheese Curds

$6.29

Breaded cheddar cheese curds served w/ Taphouse sauce

Garden Starter Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens with onion, tomato, shredded cheese & fried wonton strips, served w/ choice of dressing

Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Hand-battered tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Loaded Tots

$7.69

Crispy tater tots tossed in ranch seasoning, loaded with queso cheese, bacon, pico, & jalapeños

Pretzel Bites

$6.29

w/ cheese dip

Onion Rings

$6.99
Jalapeño Bacon Poppers

$7.99

Fresh halved jalapeños stuffed with breaded cheese & wrapped in bacon, deep fried to perfection & served with Taphouse sauce

Breaded Cauliflower Wings

$8.99

Fresh hand-breaded cauliflower lightly fried & drizzled with creamy buffalo sauce. Topped with grated parmesan & served with ranch

Jalapeno Beer Cheese Wontons

$6.99

served with sweet chili sauce

Beer Battered Fries

$3.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.99
TapHouse Chips

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tots

$3.99

Side Sauce

$1.69

Salads

Garden Starter Salad

$5.99

Avocado Bacon Salad

$10.99

Southwest Fajita Chicken Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, seasoned fajita chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, served w/ chipotle ranch

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, Nashville hot chicken, tomatoes, bacon and pickles with our house made white BBQ dressing

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, seasoned beer burger, cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon bits, onion, tomato, served with taphouse sauce

Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$8.99

Cilantro lime chicken, shredded cheese, pico, chipotle ranch, & fresh avocado

Avocado Chicken Tacos

$7.99

Cilantro lime chicken, shredded cheese, pico, chipotle ranch, & fresh avocado

Veggie Tacos

$6.99

Lettuce, black bean and corn salsa, fresh avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, pico, & cilantro lime sour cream

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos

$7.99

Hand breaded chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

$7.99

Hand breaded Nashville hot chicken with cabbage, carrots, red peppers, pickles, fresh cilantro, & drizzled with white BBQ

Beer Cheese Wonton Tacos

$7.99

Hand breaded chicken, jalapeño beer cheese dip, green onion, sweet chili sauce, & wonton crunch

Taco of the Month

$14.99

Burgers

#7WestOMG

$9.99

American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, beer onions, cheese curds, & Taphouse sauce - all piled atop double burger patties on grilled sourdough bread

7 West Melt

$8.99

Served on sourdough with beer onions, Swiss, & American cheese

7 Western Burger

$9.49

Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, creamy BBQ sauce & fried onion rings

Avocado Burger

$8.99

Fresh avocado, pepper jack cheese, & pico

Bacon Black & Blue Burger

$9.99

Blackened burger, topped with bacon & Bacon Onion Blue dip

Burger of the Month

$12.00
California Burger

$7.99

The ol’ standby. Lettuce, tomato, & mayo, topped with American cheese

Cream Cheese n' Olive Burger

$7.49

Your favorite! Green olives & cream cheese (Sub jalapeños to give it a kick!)

French Onion Burger

$9.49

Loaded with French onion dip, smoked gouda cheese, beer onions, & crispy onion tanglers

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$9.49

Jalapeño beer cheese, jalapenos, & popper crunch on a pretzel bun

One Eyed Jack Burger

$8.99

Pepper jack cheese & a fried egg on a pretzel bun

PBJ & Bacon Burger

$9.99

Topped with bacon, peanut butter, grape jelly, & sriracha sauce, on a pretzel bun

Plane Jane

$6.49

Burger and a bun! Simplicity at its best!

Steakhouse Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

Loaded with garlic mushrooms, steak sauce, swiss cheese, & crispy onion tanglers

Sugar Daddy

$8.99

Brown sugar bacon & cheddar cheese

Taphouse Burger

$7.99

Jalapeño beer cheese, Taphouse sauce, & sautéed beer onions

Wild Rice Burger

$9.99

A house made meatless wild rice patty smashed-up with sautéed onions, Parmesan cheese, & roasted red peppers, topped with smoked Gouda, lettuce, & tomato

Specials

Burger of the Month

$12.00

Taco of the Month

$14.99

Dessert Feature

$7.00

2 for 25

$25.00

Side Items (7w)

Side Sauce

$1.69
Beer Battered Fries

$3.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tots

$3.99
TapHouse Chips

$3.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99