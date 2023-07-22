7 West TapHouse Superior (7W)
Starters
Cheese Curds
Breaded cheddar cheese curds served w/ Taphouse sauce
Garden Starter Salad
Mixed greens with onion, tomato, shredded cheese & fried wonton strips, served w/ choice of dressing
Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders
Hand-battered tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Loaded Tots
Crispy tater tots tossed in ranch seasoning, loaded with queso cheese, bacon, pico, & jalapeños
Pretzel Bites
w/ cheese dip
Onion Rings
Jalapeño Bacon Poppers
Fresh halved jalapeños stuffed with breaded cheese & wrapped in bacon, deep fried to perfection & served with Taphouse sauce
Breaded Cauliflower Wings
Fresh hand-breaded cauliflower lightly fried & drizzled with creamy buffalo sauce. Topped with grated parmesan & served with ranch
Jalapeno Beer Cheese Wontons
served with sweet chili sauce
Beer Battered Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
TapHouse Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Tots
Side Sauce
Salads
Avocado Bacon Salad
Southwest Fajita Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, seasoned fajita chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, served w/ chipotle ranch
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, Nashville hot chicken, tomatoes, bacon and pickles with our house made white BBQ dressing
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
Mixed greens, seasoned beer burger, cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon bits, onion, tomato, served with taphouse sauce
Tacos
Blackened Fish Tacos
Cilantro lime chicken, shredded cheese, pico, chipotle ranch, & fresh avocado
Avocado Chicken Tacos
Cilantro lime chicken, shredded cheese, pico, chipotle ranch, & fresh avocado
Veggie Tacos
Lettuce, black bean and corn salsa, fresh avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, pico, & cilantro lime sour cream
Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos
Hand breaded chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos
Hand breaded Nashville hot chicken with cabbage, carrots, red peppers, pickles, fresh cilantro, & drizzled with white BBQ
Beer Cheese Wonton Tacos
Hand breaded chicken, jalapeño beer cheese dip, green onion, sweet chili sauce, & wonton crunch
Taco of the Month
Burgers
#7WestOMG
American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, beer onions, cheese curds, & Taphouse sauce - all piled atop double burger patties on grilled sourdough bread
7 West Melt
Served on sourdough with beer onions, Swiss, & American cheese
7 Western Burger
Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, creamy BBQ sauce & fried onion rings
Avocado Burger
Fresh avocado, pepper jack cheese, & pico
Bacon Black & Blue Burger
Blackened burger, topped with bacon & Bacon Onion Blue dip
Burger of the Month
California Burger
The ol’ standby. Lettuce, tomato, & mayo, topped with American cheese
Cream Cheese n' Olive Burger
Your favorite! Green olives & cream cheese (Sub jalapeños to give it a kick!)
French Onion Burger
Loaded with French onion dip, smoked gouda cheese, beer onions, & crispy onion tanglers
Jalapeño Popper Burger
Jalapeño beer cheese, jalapenos, & popper crunch on a pretzel bun
One Eyed Jack Burger
Pepper jack cheese & a fried egg on a pretzel bun
PBJ & Bacon Burger
Topped with bacon, peanut butter, grape jelly, & sriracha sauce, on a pretzel bun
Plane Jane
Burger and a bun! Simplicity at its best!
Steakhouse Mushroom Swiss Burger
Loaded with garlic mushrooms, steak sauce, swiss cheese, & crispy onion tanglers
Sugar Daddy
Brown sugar bacon & cheddar cheese
Taphouse Burger
Jalapeño beer cheese, Taphouse sauce, & sautéed beer onions
Wild Rice Burger
A house made meatless wild rice patty smashed-up with sautéed onions, Parmesan cheese, & roasted red peppers, topped with smoked Gouda, lettuce, & tomato