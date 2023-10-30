Good food never fails in bringing people together.
Aldos Italian Table & Bar
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Aldos Board$18.00
Aldos signature dish. Chef's selection of imported meats and cheeses
- Arancini$10.00
Fried risotto balls stuffed with provolone cheese and green peas. Served over marinara sauce
- Bruschetta Pomodoro$9.00
Toasted bread topped with tomatoes, garlic, and basil
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Calamari and cherry peppers lightly seasoned and fried, served with our house-made marinara
- Kelly's Artichokes$12.00
Aldos signature dish. Artichoke hearts simmered in white wine, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and fresh herbs served over crostini topped with shaved Reggiano
- Mozzarella Fritta$10.00
House-made fried mozzarella cheese with house-made marinara
- Mussels & Clams$18.00
Sautée of mussels and clams in a spicy house-made marinara
- Sausage & Peppers$12.00
Sautéed sausage, peppers, and onions
Salads
- Antipasto$13.00
Imported meats and cheeses over house salad with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Arugula$13.00
Aldos signature dish. Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onions, tossed with extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
- Burrata$13.00
Heirloom tomatoes, creamy buffalo mozzarella, red onions, basil, and aged balsamic glaze
- Caesar$10.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons and Caesar dressing
- Caprese$12.00
Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil drizzled with imported olive oil and aged balsamic reduction
- Caprese Di Parma$18.00
Aldos signature dish. Layered fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic reduction
- Cup of Soup$6.00
- House$10.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, artichokes, and pepperoncini
- Mediterranean$14.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, artichokes, Gaeta olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese and served with feta vinaigrette
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Side Caesar w/dinner$4.00
- Side Salad$6.00
Entrées
- Chicken Aldos$23.00
Aldos signature dish. Chicken breast sautéed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and provolone cheese in a pink sauce
- Chicken Francese$23.00
Chicken dipped in egg and flour, sautéed in white wine, and a lemon butter sauce
- Chicken Marsala$23.00
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara
- Chicken Picatta$23.00
Chicken sautéed with fresh capers and a lemon butter sauce
- Chicken Saltimbocca$23.00
Chicken topped with prosciutto and fresh spinach, topped with mozzarella in a red wine sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana$20.00
Layers of thinly sliced eggplant with mozzarella cheese and marinara
- Fish of the Day Bacoli$33.00
Aldos signature dish. Fish of the day sauteed with Roma tomatoes, Gaeta olives, capers, and basil served over linguini
- Fish of the Day Francese$33.00
Fish of the day dipped in egg and flour, sauteed in white wine and a lemon butter sauce
- Fish of the Day Picatta$33.00
Fish of the day sauteed with fresh capers and a lemon butter sauce
- Pork Chop$36.00
- Salmon Picatta$34.00
Blackened, served with sautéed broccolini and mashed potatoes, topped with lemon butter sauce and caper
- Veal Aldos$26.00
Veal sautéed with roasted red peppers, artichoke mushrooms, and provolone cheese in pink sauce hearts
- Veal Francese$26.00
Veal dipped in egg and flour, sauteed in white wine, and a lemon butter sauce
- Veal Marsala$26.00
Veal sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$26.00
Breaded veal cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara
- Veal Picatta$26.00
Veal sautéed with fresh capers and a lemon butter sauce
- Veal Saltimbocca$26.00
Veal topped with prosciutto and fresh spinach topped with mozzarella in a red wine sauce
Pasta
- Baked Ziti$18.00
- Baked Ziti with Meatballs$20.00
- Cheese Ravioli$18.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken$20.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp$24.00
- Lasagna$18.00
- Lasagna with Bolognese$20.00
- Lasagna with Meatballs$20.00
- Linguini Al Frutti Di Mare$30.00
Sautée of calamari, mussels, clams, and shrimp in a light marinara. Fra diablo is also available
- Linguini with Clams$24.00
- Lobster and Crab Ravioli$26.00
In pink vodka sauce
- Penne Aldos$19.00
Aldos signature dish. Penne with sausage and roasted red peppers sauteed in white wine and garlic
- Penne Pulcinella$18.00
Aldos signature dish. Penne sautéed with fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, white wine, and mozzarella cheese
- Penne Pulcinella with Chicken$20.00
- Penne Pulcinella with Shrimp$22.00
- Penne Vodka$18.00
- Penne Vodka with Chicken$20.00
- Penne Vodka with Shrimp$22.00
- Shrimp Scampi$26.00
Shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, and lemon butter sauce over linguini
- Spaghetti Bolognese$18.00
- Spaghetti Carbonara$24.00
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$20.00
- Spaghetti with Sausage$20.00
- Spaghetti Marinara$18.00
Specials
Pizza
Specialty
- 10" American$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers and black olives
- 10" California$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Pesto, garlic, chicken, spinach, and tomatoes
- 10" Campania$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved reggiano tossed with extra virgin olive oil, and fresh lemon over white pizza
- 10" Chicken BBQ$14.00
Chicken, red onions, and BBQ sauce
- 10" Four Seasons$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, and three cheeses
- 10" Gorgonzola$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Gorgonzola, ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella
- 10" Holiday$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, garlic, and three cheeses
- 10" Italian$14.00
Ham, salami, and pepperoni
- 10" Meat Lovers$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham
- 10" Napoli$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Sausage and roasted red peppers
- 10" Pulcinella$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and mozzarella
- 14" American$22.00
Aldos signature dish. Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers and black olives
- 14" California$22.00
Aldos signature dish. Pesto, garlic, chicken, spinach, and tomatoes
- 14" Campania$22.00
Aldos signature dish. Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved reggiano tossed with extra virgin olive oil, and fresh lemon over white pizza
- 14" Chicken BBQ$22.00
Chicken, red onions, and BBQ sauce
- 14" Four Seasons$22.00
Aldos signature dish. Artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, and three cheeses
- 14" Gorgonzola$22.00
Aldos signature dish. Gorgonzola, ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella
- 14" Holiday$22.00
Aldos signature dish. Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, garlic, and three cheeses
- 14" Italian$22.00
Ham, salami, and pepperoni
- 14" Meat Lovers$22.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham
- 14" Napoli$22.00
Aldos signature dish. Sausage and roasted red peppers
- 14" Pulcinella$22.00
Aldos signature dish. Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and mozzarella
- 16" American$24.00
Aldos signature dish. Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers and black olives
- 16" California$24.00
Aldos signature dish. Pesto, garlic, chicken, spinach, and tomatoes
- 16" Campania$24.00
Aldos signature dish. Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved reggiano tossed with extra virgin olive oil, and fresh lemon over white pizza
- 16" Chicken BBQ$24.00
Chicken, red onions, and BBQ sauce
- 16" Four Seasons$24.00
Aldos signature dish. Artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, and three cheeses
- 16" Gorgonzola$24.00
Aldos signature dish. Gorgonzola, ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella
- 16" Holiday$24.00
Aldos signature dish. Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, garlic, and three cheeses
- 16" Italian$24.00
Ham, salami, and pepperoni
- 16" Meat Lovers$24.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham
- 16" Napoli$24.00
Aldos signature dish. Sausage and roasted red peppers
- 16" Pulcinella$24.00
Aldos signature dish. Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and mozzarella
New York Style
Gluten Free
- 10" GF Cheese$10.00
- 10" American$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers and black olives
- 10" Meat Lovers$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham
- 10" Napoli$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Sausage and roasted red peppers
- 10" Italian$14.00
Ham, salami, and pepperoni
- 10" Chicken BBQ$14.00
Chicken, red onions, and BBQ sauce
- 10" Pulcinella$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and mozzarella
- 10" Gorgonzola$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Gorgonzola, ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella
- 10" Holiday$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, garlic, and three cheeses
- 10" Four Seasons$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, and three cheeses
- 10" California$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Pesto, garlic, chicken, spinach, and tomatoes
- 10" Campania$14.00
Aldos signature dish. Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved reggiano tossed with extra virgin olive oil, and fresh lemon over white pizza
Stromboli & Calzone
- Small Calzone Italian$13.00
- Small Calzone Sausage & Peppers$13.00
- Small Calzone Chicken Fajita$13.00
- Small Calzone Veggie$13.00
- Large Calzone Italian$17.00
- Large Calzone Sausage & Peppers$17.00
- Large Calzone Chicken Fajita$17.00
- Large Calzone Veggie$17.00
- Small Stromboli Italian$13.00
- Small Stromboli Sausage & Peppers$13.00
- Small Stromboli Chicken Fajita$13.00
- Small Stromboli Veggie$13.00
- Large Stromboli Italian$17.00
- Large Stromboli Sausage & Peppers$17.00
- Large Stromboli Chicken Fajita$17.00
- Large Stromboli Veggie$17.00