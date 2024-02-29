An's Hatmakers
All Available Pints
- Fascinator$12.85
A vegan sorbet loaded with 18 lbs of strawberries in every batch.
- Tweed$12.85
Tres leches inspired gelato. This flavor has a milky base mixed with chunks of an in-house made yellow, cream soaked cake.
- Fedora$12.85
We use 2 pounds of espresso in every batch and combine it with Cognac and mascarpone to create the gelato base. Then we make a gluten-free sponge cake that gets soaked in coffee syrup and topped with cocoa powder before being added to the gelato.
- Cypress$12.85
We use cocoa from Brazil that is put through a special Dutch-process that reduces the natural acidity of the cocoa resulting in a rich, creamy gelato, reminiscent of brownie batter.
- Visor$12.85
We use 9 pounds of pistachios in every batch and then blend into a smooth paste which gets turned into a creamy gelato. Once the gelato is prepared with add in more crushed, roasted pistachios.
- Lingerie$12.85
This strawberry cream gelato uses nearly 10 pounds of strawberries in every batch. Then we drizzle in melted dark chocolate and let it freeze into little chocolate chunks in every bite.
- Leather$12.85
We make brown butter in-house and turn it into a beautiful gelato. Then we mix in homemade, gluten-free chocolate chip cookies. The result is one of our most sought after fabrics ever.
- Broken Heart Brocade$12.85
A Valentine's take on our popular triple chocolate gelato. We swirl in raspberry jam from Jackie's Jams which perfectly compliments the chocolate and chocolate brownies.
- Bouquet of Flowers$12.85
We use vanilla pods to make a vanilla gelato base, and then add in homemade almond cake and homemade raspberry rosewater jam.