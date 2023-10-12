Avicolli's Coal Fired Pizza & Kitchen
Lunch Menu
Lunch Entree
Lunch Appetizers
Italian Wedding
Classic Italian wedding soup
French Onion
Sweet caramelized onions simmered in a rich beefy broth with a provolone topping
Coal-Fired Burrata Affogato
Burrata melted in sizzling spicy marinara and served with toasted artisan bread
Cherry Bombs
Stuffed cherry peppers, ground beef, asiago cheese, and Italian breadcrumbs
Fried Calamari
Banana peppers, served with spicy marinara & lemon garlic aioli.
Polpetta Fritti
Perfectly seasoned meatballs are deep fried and served on a bed of house-made tomato sauce, topped with grated Romano cheese.
Utica Greens
Pancetta, cherry peppers, escarole, Parmigiano Reggiano, breadcrumbs.
Lobster Arancini
Maine lobster tail in a chef's recipe risotto, fried and served with vodka sauce
Arancini
Ground beef, sweet pea, Parmigiano Reggiano, house marinara, or vodka sauce.
Lunch Pasta
Bolognese
Northern Italy bolognese with bell pepper and long hot mirepoix, slow cooked with seasoned ground beef & plum tomatoes and tossed with rigatoni pasta
Chicken Riggies
Chicken sautéed with red onions & cherry peppers in a vodka sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta
Sausage & Rapini
Ground sausage, rapini, olive oil, garlic, and parma reggiano over fresh cavatelli
Baked Rigatoni
House marinara, parma reggiano, and topped with mozzarella
Creamy Pesto (Lunch)
A basil pesto cream sauce tossed with linguine pasta & finished with parma reggiano
Vodka (Lunch)
House marinara, heavy cream, vodka, parma reggiano, and basil over rigatoni pasta
Alfredo (Lunch)
Linguine pasta tossed in a cream sauce & finished with parma reggiano
Pasta & Marinara (Lunch)
Choice of pasta with our house marinara sauce
Lasagna
Layers of ground beef, mozzarella & seasoned ricotta with our house tomato sauce
Lunch Salads
Small Tossed Salad
Small Caesar
Classic Caesar
Classic Caesar salad with croutons
Antipasto
Sopressata, salami, gorgonzola, pecorino Romano, sharp provolone, fresh burrata served with pepperoncini, Alfonzo olives, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, artichokes, hardboiled egg, tuna.
Winter Pear Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with caramelized pears, candied walnuts & bleu cheese crumbles dressed in a honey-balsamic vinaigrette.
Italian Cobb
Spring mix, pickled onion, corn, grape tomatoes, crispy soppressata, fresh mozzarella, egg & grilled chicken with green goddess dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato slices, balsamic reduction, roasted red peppers, and kalamata olives over mixed greens, topped with olive oil
Burrata & Crab
Burrata cheese, fried softshell crab, arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, lemon balsamic vin.
LG House Salad
Burgers/Sandwiches
Eggplant Sandwich
Eggplant smothered in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Meatball Sandwich
Three house meatballs, grana padano, mozzarella, and house marinara
Chicken Parm Sandwich
6oz chicken breast, grana padano, mozzarella, and house marinara
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
6oz grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, spring mix, and balsamic reduction
Fish Sandwich
Haddock and tartar sauce on a soft roll served with fries
Buttermilk Fired Chicken Sandwich
6oz buttermilk fried chicken breast, mac sauce, and spring mix
Bourbon Bomb
Fried onions, spicy bourbon BBQ sauce and jack cheese
Turkey Burger
Cowboy Burger
Fried onions, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, and arugula on a brioche bun
The Italian
Prosciutto, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, and soppressata topped with balsamic glaze, olive oil, and salt & pepper on our in-house made coal-fire cooked bread
BYO Burger
$0.50 - Spring mix, arugula, BBQ sauce, raw red onions, shredded mozzarella, yellow mustard, tomatoes, American cheese $0.95 - Fresh mozzarella, lemon garlic aioli, fried onions, pickled red onions, sharp cheddar, gorgonzola, bacon
Avicolli Burger
8oz burger, pickled red onion, arugula, lemon-garlic aioli, gorgonzola, and thick-cut bacon
Coal-Fired
Custom Pizza 18"
Custom Pizza 12"
Start with a Margherita:
Coal-Fired Calzone
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, grana padana
Just Meat
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and soppressata
Utica Green Pizza
Pancetta, cherry peppers, escarole, parm reggiano, and breadcrumbs
Capari
Olive oil, thyme, garlic, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, prosciutto, and mushroom, topped with asiago and white truffle oil
Bianco
Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, herbs, and grana padano
Cavolo
Roasted Brussels sprouts, pancetta, balsamic glaze, and fresh mozzarella
Emilia Romana
House sausage, rapini, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, and grana padano
Simply Sausage
House-made sausage, soppressata, and fresh mozzarella
Prosciutto & Arugula
Parma, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and extra virgin olive oil
Margherita
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Wings
Crispy coal-fired wings with your choice of (Roasted garlic BBQ) (honey garlic rosemary) (hot truffle) (salt & pepper) (medium) (spicy bourbon BBQ) or (hot honey)
Dessert Menu
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Charcuterie Board
Chef’s daily selection of Italian meats and cheese.
Clams Provincial
Clams sautéed in garlic, parsley, white wine and a light tomato broth
Salads
Beet Salad
Beet salad served with pickled onion, goat cheese, and walnuts in extra virgin olive oil
Small Caesar
Small Tossed Salad
Dinner Entrees
Avicolli Burger
8oz burger, pickled red onion, arugula, lemon-garlic aioli, gorgonzola, and thick-cut bacon
Bacon-Jam Pork Chop
14oz bone-in pork chop char-grilled and served over soft polenta topped with a warm bacon jam
Cacciatore
Chicken cutlets simmered in a white wine plum tomato sauce with bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions.
Chicken Pollo
Chicken breast is prepared one of three ways, served with a side of fresh pasta or rapini and roasted potatoes (Francaise), (Marsala), or (Chicken Parm)
Chicken Prosciutto
Egg-battered chicken, fresh mozzarella & prosciutto di parma over rigatoni with a lemon butter sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Battered & fried eggplant layered with house marinara, parma reggiano, and mozzarella
Filet Mignon
Grilled filet mignon rapini, roasted potatoes, topped with a rosemary mushroom, demi glaze
Haddock
Fresh haddock is prepared one of two ways, served with fresh pasta or rapini and roasted potatoes. (Francaise) or (Oreganata)
Honey Garlic Salmon
Pan-seared salmon with honey-garlic glaze served over creamy spinach risotto with roasted spears of asparagus.
New York Strip
16oz Strip steak char-grilled, topped with gorgonzola butter & red wine reduction, served with roasted potatoes & asparagus spears
Scallop & Pancetta
Pan-seared sea scallops with crispy pancetta & soppressata in a plum tomato sauce served over creamy spinach risotto
Scallopini
Tender veal sautéed with mushrooms, sweet & hot peppers in a white wine plum tomato sauce over linguine (Chicken 22.95)
Sea Bass
Pan-seared sea bass on a bed of truffle mushroom risotto
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Scallops, shrimp, clams, herbs, and mussels simmered in a spicy plum tomato sauce with your choice of white or red sauce.
Dinner Pasta
Alfredo
Linguine & Clams
Littleneck clams sautéed in a white wine garlic & oil sauce with chopped sea clams & tossed with linguine pasta
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster and mascarpone stuffed ravioli tossed in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce w/ spinach & balsamic glaze.
Short Rib Ragu
Shredded short rib ragu, shallots, red wine, garlic, fresh herbs, tomato, parma reggiano, and basil tossed in linguine
Shrimp Scampi
White tiger shrimp sautéed in a white wine garlic & oil sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Vodka
Our house marinara with heavy cream, tossed with rigatoni & topped with parma reggiano and fresh basil
Pasta & Marinara
Choice of pasta with our house marinara sauce
Coal-Fired
Custom Pizza 18"
Specials
Sides
Dessert Menu
NA Beverages
San Pellegrino
Coffee/Espresso
Liquor
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Smirnoff
Ciroc
Western Son
Grey Goose
Tito's
Stoli
Ketel One
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Ciroc
DBL Western Son
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Tito's
DBL Stoli
DBL Ketel One
Gin
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Empress
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Tanqueray 10
Grey Whale
Botanist
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Empress
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Tanqueray 10
DBL Grey Whale
DBL Botanist
Rum
Well Rum
Brugal White
Bacardi
Barcelo Gold
Captain Morgan
Brugal White
Meyers
Malibu
Mount Gay
Brugal Extra Viejo
DBL Well Rum
DBL Brugal White
DBL Bacardi
DBL Barcelo Gold
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Brugal White
DBL Meyers
DBL Malibu
DBL Mount Gay
DBL Brugal Extra Viejo
Tequila
Well Tequila
1800 Silver
1800 Gold
Espolon
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio
Patron Anejo
Patron Double Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Casamigos
DBL Well Tequila
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL 1800 Gold
DBL Espolon
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Double Anejo
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Casamigos
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig
Gentleman Jack
Hudson Baby Bourbon
Jack Single Barrel
Jack Honey
Jack Fire
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Knob Creek
Larceny
Makers 46
Makers Mark
SoCo
Seagrams
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Whistle Pig
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jack Honey
DBL Jameson
DBL Larceny
DBL Jameson Black Barrel
Scotch/Bourbon
Macallan 12
Chivas Regal
Benriach
Dewars
Ardbeg Ten
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Glenmorangie 10
Glevlivit 12
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 18
Woodenville
DBL Macallan 12
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Benriach
DBL Dewars
DBL Ardbeg Ten
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Blue
DBL Glenmorangie 10
DBL Glevlivit 12
DBL Glenfiddich 12
DBL Glenfiddich 18
DBL Woodenville
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Galliano
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Baileys
Grand Marnier
Vermouth
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Well Amaretto
Chambord
Goldschlager
Sambuca
RumChata
Triple Sec
Pama
Tia Maria
Peppermint Schnapps
Midori
Chocolate Liqueur
Creme de Menthe
Creme de Cacao
Butterscotch Schnapps
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Galliano
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Baileys
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Vermouth
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Well Amaretto
DBL Chambord
DBL Goldschlager
DBL Sambuca
DBL RumChata
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Pama
DBL Tia Maria
DBL Peppermint Schnapps
DBL Midori
DBL Chocolate Liqueur
DBL Creme de Menthe
DBL Creme de Cacao
DBL Butterscotch Schnapps
Craft Cocktails
Red Sangria Carafe
Signature mixed fruit red wine sangria mixture served in a 9oz carafe
Italian Margarita
Patron Silver, amaretto, triple sec, fresh Lime juice, and house simple
Classic Bellini
Ruffino Prosecco and fresh house-made peach puree
Antipasto Bloody Mary
Espresso Martini
Chocolate Martini
Brandy Alexander
Italian Old Fashion
