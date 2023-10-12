Lunch Menu

Lunch Entree

Chicken Parm (Lunch)

$14.95

Pounded 8oz chicken breast, house marinara, parma Reggiano, and mozzarella with linguine

Eggplant Parm (Lunch)

$14.95

Breaded fried eggplant, house marinara, parma reggiano, and mozzarella

Lunch Appetizers

Italian Wedding

$7.25

Classic Italian wedding soup

French Onion

$6.95

Sweet caramelized onions simmered in a rich beefy broth with a provolone topping

Coal-Fired Burrata Affogato

$15.95

Burrata melted in sizzling spicy marinara and served with toasted artisan bread

Cherry Bombs

$9.95

Stuffed cherry peppers, ground beef, asiago cheese, and Italian breadcrumbs

Fried Calamari

$16.95

Banana peppers, served with spicy marinara & lemon garlic aioli.

Polpetta Fritti

$10.95

Perfectly seasoned meatballs are deep fried and served on a bed of house-made tomato sauce, topped with grated Romano cheese.

Utica Greens

$13.95

Pancetta, cherry peppers, escarole, Parmigiano Reggiano, breadcrumbs.

Lobster Arancini

$17.95

Maine lobster tail in a chef's recipe risotto, fried and served with vodka sauce

Arancini

$13.95

Ground beef, sweet pea, Parmigiano Reggiano, house marinara, or vodka sauce.

Lunch Pasta

Bolognese

$18.95

Northern Italy bolognese with bell pepper and long hot mirepoix, slow cooked with seasoned ground beef & plum tomatoes and tossed with rigatoni pasta

Chicken Riggies

$15.95

Chicken sautéed with red onions & cherry peppers in a vodka sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta

Sausage & Rapini

$14.95

Ground sausage, rapini, olive oil, garlic, and parma reggiano over fresh cavatelli

Baked Rigatoni

$13.95

House marinara, parma reggiano, and topped with mozzarella

Creamy Pesto (Lunch)

$14.95

A basil pesto cream sauce tossed with linguine pasta & finished with parma reggiano

Vodka (Lunch)

$12.95

House marinara, heavy cream, vodka, parma reggiano, and basil over rigatoni pasta

Alfredo (Lunch)

$13.95

Linguine pasta tossed in a cream sauce & finished with parma reggiano

Pasta & Marinara (Lunch)

$12.95

Choice of pasta with our house marinara sauce

Lasagna

$14.95

Layers of ground beef, mozzarella & seasoned ricotta with our house tomato sauce

Lunch Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$4.00

Small Caesar

$4.00
Classic Caesar

$9.95

Classic Caesar salad with croutons

Antipasto

$19.95

Sopressata, salami, gorgonzola, pecorino Romano, sharp provolone, fresh burrata served with pepperoncini, Alfonzo olives, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, artichokes, hardboiled egg, tuna.

Winter Pear Salad

$14.95

Crisp romaine lettuce with caramelized pears, candied walnuts & bleu cheese crumbles dressed in a honey-balsamic vinaigrette.

Italian Cobb

$14.95

Spring mix, pickled onion, corn, grape tomatoes, crispy soppressata, fresh mozzarella, egg & grilled chicken with green goddess dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato slices, balsamic reduction, roasted red peppers, and kalamata olives over mixed greens, topped with olive oil

Burrata & Crab

$18.95

Burrata cheese, fried softshell crab, arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, lemon balsamic vin.

LG House Salad

$9.95

Burgers/Sandwiches

Eggplant Sandwich

$12.95

Eggplant smothered in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Meatball Sandwich

$11.95

Three house meatballs, grana padano, mozzarella, and house marinara

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.95

6oz chicken breast, grana padano, mozzarella, and house marinara

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$12.95

6oz grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, spring mix, and balsamic reduction

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Haddock and tartar sauce on a soft roll served with fries

Buttermilk Fired Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

6oz buttermilk fried chicken breast, mac sauce, and spring mix

Bourbon Bomb

$14.95

Fried onions, spicy bourbon BBQ sauce and jack cheese

Turkey Burger

$13.95

Cowboy Burger

$14.95

Fried onions, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, and arugula on a brioche bun

The Italian

$15.95

Prosciutto, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, and soppressata topped with balsamic glaze, olive oil, and salt & pepper on our in-house made coal-fire cooked bread

BYO Burger

$12.00

$0.50 - Spring mix, arugula, BBQ sauce, raw red onions, shredded mozzarella, yellow mustard, tomatoes, American cheese $0.95 - Fresh mozzarella, lemon garlic aioli, fried onions, pickled red onions, sharp cheddar, gorgonzola, bacon

Avicolli Burger

$14.95

8oz burger, pickled red onion, arugula, lemon-garlic aioli, gorgonzola, and thick-cut bacon

Coal-Fired

Custom Pizza 18"

$20.95

Custom Pizza 12"

$14.95

Start with a Margherita:

Coal-Fired Calzone

$13.95

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, grana padana

Just Meat

$17.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and soppressata

Utica Green Pizza

$16.95+

Pancetta, cherry peppers, escarole, parm reggiano, and breadcrumbs

Capari

$17.95+

Olive oil, thyme, garlic, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, prosciutto, and mushroom, topped with asiago and white truffle oil

Bianco

$15.95+

Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, herbs, and grana padano

Cavolo

$16.95+

Roasted Brussels sprouts, pancetta, balsamic glaze, and fresh mozzarella

Emilia Romana

$16.95+

House sausage, rapini, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, and grana padano

Simply Sausage

$16.95+

House-made sausage, soppressata, and fresh mozzarella

Prosciutto & Arugula

$16.95+

Parma, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and extra virgin olive oil

Margherita

$14.95+

Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Wings

$10.95+

Crispy coal-fired wings with your choice of (Roasted garlic BBQ) (honey garlic rosemary) (hot truffle) (salt & pepper) (medium) (spicy bourbon BBQ) or (hot honey)

Dessert Menu

Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Cake

$9.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.95

Banana Cake

$10.95

Chocolate Torte

$9.95

Red Velvet Tower

$9.95

Tiramisu

$8.95

Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$8.95

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Coal-Fired Burrata Affogato

$15.95

Burrata melted in sizzling spicy marinara and served with toasted artisan bread

Cherry Bombs

$9.95

Stuffed cherry peppers, ground beef, asiago cheese, and Italian breadcrumbs

Fried Calamari

$16.95

Banana peppers, served with spicy marinara & lemon garlic aioli.

Polpetta Fritti

$10.95

Perfectly seasoned meatballs are deep fried and served on a bed of house-made tomato sauce, topped with grated Romano cheese.

Utica Greens

$13.95

Pancetta, cherry peppers, escarole, Parmigiano Reggiano, breadcrumbs.

Charcuterie Board

$32.95

Chef’s daily selection of Italian meats and cheese.

Lobster Arancini

$17.95

Maine lobster tail in a chef's recipe risotto, fried and served with vodka sauce

Arancini

$13.95

Ground beef, sweet pea, Parmigiano Reggiano, house marinara, or vodka sauce.

Clams Provincial

$15.95

Clams sautéed in garlic, parsley, white wine and a light tomato broth

Italian Wedding

$7.25

Classic Italian wedding soup

French Onion

$6.95

Sweet caramelized onions simmered in a rich beefy broth with a provolone topping

Salads

Antipasto

$19.95

Sopressata, salami, gorgonzola, pecorino Romano, sharp provolone, fresh burrata served with pepperoncini, Alfonzo olives, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, artichokes, hardboiled egg, tuna.

Beet Salad

$13.95

Beet salad served with pickled onion, goat cheese, and walnuts in extra virgin olive oil

Burrata & Crab

$18.95

Burrata cheese, fried softshell crab, arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, lemon balsamic vin.

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato slices, balsamic reduction, roasted red peppers, and kalamata olives over mixed greens, topped with olive oil

Classic Caesar

$9.95

Classic Caesar salad with croutons

Italian Cobb

$14.95

Spring mix, pickled onion, corn, grape tomatoes, crispy soppressata, fresh mozzarella, egg & grilled chicken with green goddess dressing

Small Caesar

$4.00

Small Tossed Salad

$4.00
Winter Pear Salad

$14.95

Crisp romaine lettuce with caramelized pears, candied walnuts & bleu cheese crumbles dressed in a honey-balsamic vinaigrette.

Dinner Entrees

Avicolli Burger

$14.95

8oz burger, pickled red onion, arugula, lemon-garlic aioli, gorgonzola, and thick-cut bacon

Bacon-Jam Pork Chop

$27.95

14oz bone-in pork chop char-grilled and served over soft polenta topped with a warm bacon jam

Cacciatore

$22.95

Chicken cutlets simmered in a white wine plum tomato sauce with bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions.

Chicken Pollo

$22.95

Chicken breast is prepared one of three ways, served with a side of fresh pasta or rapini and roasted potatoes (Francaise), (Marsala), or (Chicken Parm)

Chicken Prosciutto

$25.95

Egg-battered chicken, fresh mozzarella & prosciutto di parma over rigatoni with a lemon butter sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.95

Battered & fried eggplant layered with house marinara, parma reggiano, and mozzarella

Filet Mignon

$32.95

Grilled filet mignon rapini, roasted potatoes, topped with a rosemary mushroom, demi glaze

Haddock

$22.95

Fresh haddock is prepared one of two ways, served with fresh pasta or rapini and roasted potatoes. (Francaise) or (Oreganata)

Honey Garlic Salmon

$26.95

Pan-seared salmon with honey-garlic glaze served over creamy spinach risotto with roasted spears of asparagus.

New York Strip

$27.95

16oz Strip steak char-grilled, topped with gorgonzola butter & red wine reduction, served with roasted potatoes & asparagus spears

Scallop & Pancetta

$37.95

Pan-seared sea scallops with crispy pancetta & soppressata in a plum tomato sauce served over creamy spinach risotto

Scallopini

$22.95

Tender veal sautéed with mushrooms, sweet & hot peppers in a white wine plum tomato sauce over linguine (Chicken 22.95)

Sea Bass

$34.95

Pan-seared sea bass on a bed of truffle mushroom risotto

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$28.95

Scallops, shrimp, clams, herbs, and mussels simmered in a spicy plum tomato sauce with your choice of white or red sauce.

Dinner Pasta

Alfredo

$17.95

Baked Rigatoni

$17.95

House marinara, parma reggiano, and topped with mozzarella

Bolognese

$24.95

Northern Italy bolognese with bell pepper, and long hot mirepoix, slow cooked with seasoned ground beef & plum tomatoes and tossed with rigatoni pasta

Chicken Riggies

$19.95

Chicken sautéed with red onions & cherry peppers in a vodka sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta

Creamy Pesto

$18.95

A basil pesto cream sauce tossed with linguine pasta & finished with parma reggiano

Lasagna

$18.95

Layers of ground beef, mozzarella & seasoned ricotta with our house tomato sauce

Linguine & Clams

$22.95

Littleneck clams sautéed in a white wine garlic & oil sauce with chopped sea clams & tossed with linguine pasta

Lobster Ravioli

$24.95

Lobster and mascarpone stuffed ravioli tossed in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce w/ spinach & balsamic glaze.

Sausage & Rapini

$19.95

Ground sausage, rapini, olive oil, garlic, and parma reggiano over fresh cavatelli

Short Rib Ragu

$24.95

Shredded short rib ragu, shallots, red wine, garlic, fresh herbs, tomato, parma reggiano, and basil tossed in linguine

Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

White tiger shrimp sautéed in a white wine garlic & oil sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Vodka

$17.95

Our house marinara with heavy cream, tossed with rigatoni & topped with parma reggiano and fresh basil

Pasta & Marinara

$15.95

Choice of pasta with our house marinara sauce

Coal-Fired

Bianco

$15.95+

Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, herbs, and grana padano

Capari

$17.95+

Olive oil, thyme, garlic, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, prosciutto, and mushroom, topped with asiago and white truffle oil

Cavolo

$16.95+

Roasted Brussels sprouts, pancetta, balsamic glaze, and fresh mozzarella

Coal-Fired Calzone

$13.95

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, grana padana

Custom Pizza 12"

$14.95

Start with a Margherita:

Custom Pizza 18"

$20.95
Emilia Romana

$16.95+

House sausage, rapini, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, and grana padano

Just Meat

$17.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and soppressata

Margherita

$14.95+

Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Prosciutto & Arugula

$16.95+

Parma, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and extra virgin olive oil

Simply Sausage

$16.95+

House-made sausage, soppressata, and fresh mozzarella

Utica Green Pizza

$16.95+

Pancetta, cherry peppers, escarole, parm reggiano, and breadcrumbs

Wings

$10.95+

Crispy coal-fired wings with your choice of (Roasted garlic BBQ) (honey garlic rosemary) (hot truffle) (salt & pepper) (medium) (spicy bourbon BBQ) or (hot honey)

Specials

Long Hot Parm

$13.95

Stuffed Rigatoni

$21.95

Pumpkin Bisque

$7.00

Salsiccia & Funghi (Pizza Special)

$18.95

Special Dessert 1

Special Dessert 2

Sides

Side 2 Meatballs

$7.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.95

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Broc Rabe

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Pasta

$4.95

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Sauce

$1.95

Side Scallops

$20.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Dessert Menu

Banana Cake

$10.95

Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$8.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Cake

$9.95

Chocolate Torte

$9.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.95

Red Velvet Tower

$9.95

Tiramisu

$8.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Plain kid's burger. Add lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese for no extra charge.

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Ling & Meatballs

$6.50

Kids Tender

$6.50

NA Beverages

Two Liter Soda

Pepsi (2 Liter)

$4.95

Diet Pepsi (2 Liter)

$4.95

Starry (Sprite)(2 Liter)

$4.95

San Pellegrino

$4.00+

Coffee/Espresso

Coffee

$3.95

Espresso

$4.00+

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Western Son

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.50

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$10.50

DBL Belvedere

$15.00

DBL Smirnoff

$10.50

DBL Ciroc

$13.50

DBL Western Son

$10.50

DBL Grey Goose

$13.50

DBL Tito's

$12.00

DBL Stoli

$10.50

DBL Ketel One

$12.75

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.00

Grey Whale

$10.00

Botanist

$14.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$13.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.50

DBL Empress

$13.50

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.50

DBL Tanqueray 10

$15.00

DBL Grey Whale

$15.00

DBL Botanist

$21.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Brugal White

$7.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Barcelo Gold

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Brugal White

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Brugal Extra Viejo

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Brugal White

$10.50

DBL Bacardi

$9.75

DBL Barcelo Gold

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

DBL Brugal White

$10.50

DBL Meyers

$10.50

DBL Malibu

$10.50

DBL Mount Gay

$12.00

DBL Brugal Extra Viejo

$13.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

1800 Gold

$9.00

Espolon

$11.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Double Anejo

$13.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos

$11.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$13.50

DBL 1800 Gold

$13.50

DBL Espolon

$16.50

DBL Cuervo Silver

$10.50

DBL Don Julio

$16.50

DBL Patron Anejo

$18.00

DBL Patron Double Anejo

$19.50

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$16.50

DBL Casamigos

$16.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$10.00

Jack Single Barrel

$10.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Larceny

$7.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

SoCo

$8.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Angels Envy

$21.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$21.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Knob Creek

$13.50

DBL Makers 46

$15.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Jack Fire

$12.00

DBL Jack Honey

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Larceny

$10.50

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$15.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Macallan 12

$11.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Benriach

$12.00

Dewars

$7.00

Ardbeg Ten

$11.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Glenmorangie 10

$10.00

Glevlivit 12

$9.50

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

Glenfiddich 18

$15.00

Woodenville

$12.00

DBL Macallan 12

$16.50

DBL Chivas Regal

$13.50

DBL Benriach

$18.00

DBL Dewars

$10.50

DBL Ardbeg Ten

$16.50

DBL J & B

$10.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00

DBL Glenmorangie 10

$15.00

DBL Glevlivit 12

$14.25

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$16.50

DBL Glenfiddich 18

$22.50

DBL Woodenville

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Galliano

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.50

Baileys

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Vermouth

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Lemoncello

$8.00

Well Amaretto

$6.50

Chambord

$8.00

Goldschlager

$8.50

Sambuca

$8.00

RumChata

$7.00

Triple Sec

$6.50

Pama

$7.50

Tia Maria

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.50

Midori

$7.00

Chocolate Liqueur

$7.50

Creme de Menthe

$6.50

Creme de Cacao

$6.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.50

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$10.50

DBL Campari

$10.50

DBL Galliano

$12.00

DBL Cointreau

$13.50

DBL Drambuie

$12.75

DBL Frangelico

$12.75

DBL Baileys

$10.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$13.50

DBL Vermouth

$10.50

DBL Jagermeister

$11.25

DBL Kahlua

$11.25

DBL Lemoncello

$12.00

DBL Well Amaretto

$9.75

DBL Chambord

$12.00

DBL Goldschlager

$12.75

DBL Sambuca

$12.00

DBL RumChata

$10.50

DBL Triple Sec

$9.75

DBL Pama

$11.25

DBL Tia Maria

$12.00

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

$9.75

DBL Midori

$10.50

DBL Chocolate Liqueur

$11.25

DBL Creme de Menthe

$9.75

DBL Creme de Cacao

$9.75

DBL Butterscotch Schnapps

$9.75

Craft Cocktails

Red Sangria Carafe

$15.00

Signature mixed fruit red wine sangria mixture served in a 9oz carafe

Italian Margarita

$13.00

Patron Silver, amaretto, triple sec, fresh Lime juice, and house simple

Classic Bellini

$12.00

Ruffino Prosecco and fresh house-made peach puree

Antipasto Bloody Mary

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Italian Old Fashion

$12.00

Antipasto Bloody Mary

$14.00

House plum tomato mary mix and Tito's. Garnished with basil, pepperoncini, salami, soppressata, kalamata olives, mozzarella pearls, and provolone with a spicy salt rim

Red Sangria Carafe

$15.00

Italian Margarita

$13.00

Classic Bellini

$12.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Spiced Maple Apple Old Fashioned

$14.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$13.00

Spiced Pear Punch

$13.00

Apple Cinnamon Smash

$13.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$13.00

Chai Negroni

$13.00

Drink Special

Apple Amarretto Sour

$12.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Labatt Blue Light (Bottle)

$4.50

Labatt Blue (Bottle)

$4.50

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

1911 Bottle

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Heineken

$5.50

N/A BEER

$4.00

Craft Beer

Velvet Fog 16oz

$9.00

Amano 16oz

$9.00

Just Peachy

$11.00

BlueBerry Wheat 12oz

$8.00

Syracuse Pale Ale 12oz

$5.00

Swallow Wit 12oz

$5.00

Allagash White 16oz

$9.00

Mass Riot 16oz

$10.00

Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$9.00

Fat Stack Maple Pecan Porter 16oz

$10.00

Flower Power

$8.00

Vanilla Pumpkin Cappucino

$8.00

Wine

Red Wine

Stone Cellars Pino Noir

$8.00

Line 39 Pino Noir

$8.00

La Crema Pino Noir

$12.00

H3 Merlot

$10.00

Velvet Devil

$12.00

Antinori Toscana Rossi

$13.00

Alta Vista Vive

$8.00

CC Cabernet

$8.00

Josh Cellars

$10.00

UnShackled

$14.00

Robert Mondavi

$14.00

Freak Show Zin

$13.00

Nevio

$10.00

Ruffino Chianti

$8.00

Cavaliere Chianti

$9.00

BTL Stone Cellars Pino Noir

$22.00

BTL Line 39 Pino Noir

$28.00

BTL La Crema Pino Noir

$42.00

BTL Mark West

$42.00

BTL Meiomi

$24.00

BTL H3 Merlot

$38.00

BTL Velvet Devil

$42.00

BTL Antinori Toscana Rossi

$50.00

BTL Masi

$35.00

BTL Cooper &Thief

$50.00

BTL Alta Vista Vive

$30.00

BTL Alamos

$30.00

BTL CC Cabernet

$22.00

BTL Josh Cellars

$36.00

BTL UnShackled

$54.00

BTL Robert Mondavi

$32.00

BTL Freak Show Zin

$50.00

BTL Cigar Zin

$45.00

BTL Nevio

$32.00

BTL Ruffino Chianti

$28.00

BTL Cavaliere Chianti

$34.00

BTL DaVinci

$35.00

BTL Ruffino Ducale Gold

$65.00

BTL Prunotto

$100.00

BTL Tormaresca

$105.00

BTL Antica Cab

$125.00

BTL Prisoner Cab

$135.00

BTL Stags Leap Cab

$105.00

BTL Conn Creek Anthology

$125.00

BTL Caymus

$210.00

White Wine

Ruffino Prosecco Split

$8.00

Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Chandon Brut

$8.00

Moët & Chandon

$18.00

Cavit

$8.00

Costello del Proggio

SC White Zin

$8.00

Dr. Frank Riesling

$8.00

Owera Riesling

$8.00

Placito Pino G

$8.00

Santa Marg Half Bottle

$32.00

Barone Fini

$9.00

Portillo

$8.00

Matua

$10.00

Kim Crawford

$12.00

Stags Leap Sauv Blanc

CC Chardonnay

$8.00

J. Lohr

$9.00

Kendall Jackson

$11.00

La Crema Chard

$12.00

Day Owl

$8.00

Owera Blush

$11.00

Seaglass

$12.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

BTL Cavit

$22.00

BTL Costello del Proggio

$28.00

BTL SC White Zin

$22.00

BTL Dr. Frank Riesling

$28.00

BTL Owera Riesling

$28.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle

$40.00

BTL Placito Pino G

$22.00

BTL Estancia

$26.00

BTL Santa Marg Half Bottle

$32.00

BTL Barone Fini

$34.00

BTL Santa Marg

$52.00

BTL Portillo

$22.00

BTL Matua

$36.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$42.00

BTL Stags Leap Sauv Blanc

$48.00

BTL CC Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL J. Lohr

$34.00

BTL Kendall Jackson

$40.00

BTL La Crema Chard

$42.00

BTL Far Niente

$85.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$22.00

BTL Day Owl

$30.00

BTL Owera Blush

$40.00

BTL Seaglass

$42.00

Merchandise

Sauce

Jar of Marinara

$6.00

Jar of Vodka

$6.00