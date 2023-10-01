Menu

Breakfast

Southern Breakfast

$11.99

Two eggs or scrambled tofu with bacon or sausage and your choice of home fries or grits & toast.

BYO Omelette

$10.95

Three eggs or scrambled tofu with choice of home fries or grits and toast.

Bayou Benny

$15.95

Eastern North Carolina pulled pork topped with crawfish, bell peppers, piquant hollandaise sauce, and topped with two poached eggs atop a toasted english muffin served with a side of home fries

Boss Hog

$14.95

Provolone stuffed sausage atop balsamic onions, loaded cheese grits & finished with a sunny side up egg.

Breakfast Club

$13.95

Eggs, bacon, tomato, lettuce and cheese sandwich on wheat bread without cajun remoulade dressing served with fresh florida fruit.

Citrus Waffle

$8.99

Orange zest waffle topped with candied orange peels and your choice of fried chicken or gator

Classic Ham Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs, sliced ham, hollandaise on ciabatta bread with your choice of a side.

Cuban Benedict

$14.95

Two poached eggs atop pulled pork, grilled ham, and diced pickles on cuban garlic bread topped with dijon hollandaise and your choice of a side.

FGT Benedict

$13.95

Fried Green Tomato & Spinach Eggs Benedict Served on an english muffin with spinach and kale and a side of black cherry grits.

French Toast

$8.99

Our signature Cinnamon Raisin Texas Toast battered & deep fried.

Hambone Benedict

$14.95

6oz bone in Ham steak with poached eggs, hollandaise, ciabatta toast and your choice of side

Okeechobee Ice Cream

$10.99

Big ole Biscuit and choice of sausage gravy or veggie gravy and a sunny side egg on top.

Omelette

$12.95

Three eggs or scrambled tofu with choice of home fries or grits and toast.

Penny Stack

$11.99

2 Pancakes, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage.

Pork Benedict

$12.95

Eastern Carolina style pulled pork, poached eggs and topped with hollandaise served on a homemade biscuit and a side of hash browns, home fries or grits.

Shaq Stack

$12.99

3 Pancakes, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage.

Lunch

Bourbon Revival

$14.99

Our triple decker Monte Cristo with turkey, swiss, ham & cheddar deep fried in a sweet batter with a side of melba dipping sauce, served with a side of fruit.

Cordon Bleux

$15.95

Our buttermilk fried chicken, grilled ham and swiss cheese atop a sautéed spinach and kale mix on a jalapeno cheddar johnny cake, finished with a sun dried tomato pesto hollandaise and your choice of a side.

FGT Caprese Sandwich

$14.95

An open faced Fried Green Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & remoulade on focaccia. Served with a side of cole slaw.

Fried Green BLT

$12.95

Hot take of the BLT with fried green tomato, thick cut bacon, lettuce and mayo served on your choice of bread, with a side of slaw

Gator Gumbo Lunch

$13.95

A bowl of our braised Florida gator, okra, red beans and butternut squash simmered with tomato, pepper & onion and ~ served with a jalapeno corn muffin

Grilled Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Fontina, cheddar and jack mac and cheese on focaccia served with a side of tomato bisque soup for dipping

Po' Boy

$14.95

Sauteed Canaveral shrimp/or wild caught Florida gator with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on Cuban garlic bread topped with cajun remoulade. Served with a side of cole slaw.

Pork Chop

$15.95

6 oz. Seasoned buttermilk battered pork chop fried and topped with our sausage gravy and finished with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with your choice of home fries or grits

Pork Reuben

$11.95

Pulled pork or tofu, red cabbage sauerkraut and swiss on rye. Served with your choice of side.

Regular BLT

$10.95

BLT with tomato, thick cut bacon, lettuce and mayo served on your choice of bread, with a side of slaw

Shaved Ribeye Sandwich

$15.95

Shaved ribeye on toasted cuban garlic bread with caramelized balsamic onions, demi glace & crumbled blue cheese topped with a sunny side up egg.

Shrimp N' Grits

$15.95

Sauteed wild caught Florida shrimp with Bradleys Country Store yellow grits, topped with sofritas and criolla sauce with a side of cole slaw

Sides

(1) Egg

$2.95

(2) Eggs

$5.95

Bacon

$5.95

Bayou Holly

$5.95

Biscuit and Gravy

$6.49

Black Cherry Grits

$4.48

Bowl of Gumbo

$8.95

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Cheese Grits

$5.49

Cheesy Home Fries

$4.99

Cup of Gumbo

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Fruit

$4.95

Grits

$3.99

Home Fries

$3.49

Kids Mac N' Chz

$6.95

Loaded Grits

$6.49

Loaded Home Fries

$5.99

Mickey

$3.50

Minnie

$3.50

One Pancake

$3.00

Sausage

$3.79

Short Stack

$6.00

Side Avocado

$1.49

Side FGT

$5.95

Side Fried Chicken

$6.49

Side Fried Gator

$7.49

Side Melba

$2.00

Side Pulled Pork

$6.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.49

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Side of Balsamic Onions

$2.00

Side of Hambone

$5.95

Side of Hollandaise

$2.79

Side of Remy

$0.59

Side of Ribeye

$9.49

Side of Rope Sausage

$5.99

Side of Salsa

$1.99

Side of Shrimp

$6.95

Side of Slaw

$2.25

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Veggie Gravy

$3.99

Side of balsamic glaze

$1.00

Tall Stack

$9.00

Toast

$2.00

Tofu (1)

$2.25

Tofu (2)

$4.25

Yogurt and Granola

$6.49

Side Veggie Bacon

$5.95

side veggie sausage

$4.95

Drinks

Beer

Coors Light

$4.59

Havana Lager

$5.99

Jai alai

$5.99

Miller Light

$4.59

OBP Honey

$5.99

Bar

Bacon Bloody Mary

$7.95

Veggie Bacon Bloody Mary

$8.49

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.99

Greyhound

$7.95

Mimosa

$5.95

Mimosa (carafe)

$19.99

Screwdriver

$7.95

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.95

Coffee (Nitro Brew)

$4.95

Coffee

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.95

Milk (Chocolate)

$3.49

OJ

$5.95

Soda

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.95