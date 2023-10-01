Menu

Breakfast

Southern Breakfast
$11.99

Two eggs or scrambled tofu with bacon or sausage and your choice of home fries or grits & toast.

BYO Omelette
$10.95

Three eggs or scrambled tofu with choice of home fries or grits and toast.

Bayou Benny
$15.95

Eastern North Carolina pulled pork topped with crawfish, bell peppers, piquant hollandaise sauce, and topped with two poached eggs atop a toasted english muffin served with a side of home fries

Boss Hog
$14.95

Provolone stuffed sausage atop balsamic onions, loaded cheese grits & finished with a sunny side up egg.

Breakfast Club
$14.95

Eggs, bacon, tomato, lettuce and cheese sandwich on wheat bread without cajun remoulade dressing served with fresh florida fruit.

Citrus Waffle
$8.99

Orange zest waffle topped with candied orange peels and your choice of fried chicken or gator

Classic Ham Benedict
$13.95

Two poached eggs, sliced ham, hollandaise on ciabatta bread with your choice of a side.

Cuban Benedict
$14.95

Two poached eggs atop pulled pork, grilled ham, and diced pickles on cuban garlic bread topped with dijon hollandaise and your choice of a side.

FGT Benedict
$13.95

Fried Green Tomato & Spinach Eggs Benedict Served on an english muffin with spinach and kale and a side of black cherry grits.

French Toast
$8.99

Our signature Cinnamon Raisin Texas Toast battered & deep fried.

Hambone Benedict
$14.95

6oz bone in Ham steak with poached eggs, hollandaise, ciabatta toast and your choice of side

Okeechobee Ice Cream
$10.99

Big ole Biscuit and choice of sausage gravy or veggie gravy and a sunny side egg on top.

Omelette
$12.95

Three eggs or scrambled tofu with choice of home fries or grits and toast.

Penny Stack
$11.99

2 Pancakes, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage.

Pork Benedict
$12.95

Eastern Carolina style pulled pork, poached eggs and topped with hollandaise served on a homemade biscuit and a side of hash browns, home fries or grits.

Shaq Stack
$12.99

3 Pancakes, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage.

Lunch

Bourbon Revival
$14.99

Our triple decker Monte Cristo with turkey, swiss, ham & cheddar deep fried in a sweet batter with a side of melba dipping sauce, served with a side of fruit.

Cordon Bleux
$15.95

Our buttermilk fried chicken, grilled ham and swiss cheese atop a sautéed spinach and kale mix on a jalapeno cheddar johnny cake, finished with a sun dried tomato pesto hollandaise and your choice of a side.

FGT Caprese Sandwich
$14.95

An open faced Fried Green Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & remoulade on focaccia. Served with a side of cole slaw.

Fried Green BLT
$12.95

Hot take of the BLT with fried green tomato, thick cut bacon, lettuce and mayo served on your choice of bread, with a side of slaw

Gator Gumbo Lunch
$13.95

A bowl of our braised Florida gator, okra, red beans and butternut squash simmered with tomato, pepper & onion and ~ served with a jalapeno corn muffin

Grilled Mac & Cheese
$13.95

Fontina, cheddar and jack mac and cheese on focaccia served with a side of tomato bisque soup for dipping

Po' Boy
$14.95

Sauteed Canaveral shrimp/or wild caught Florida gator with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on Cuban garlic bread topped with cajun remoulade. Served with a side of cole slaw.

Pork Chop
$15.95

6 oz. Seasoned buttermilk battered pork chop fried and topped with our sausage gravy and finished with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with your choice of home fries or grits

Pork Reuben
$11.95

Pulled pork or tofu, red cabbage sauerkraut and swiss on rye. Served with your choice of side.

Regular BLT
$10.95

BLT with tomato, thick cut bacon, lettuce and mayo served on your choice of bread, with a side of slaw

Shaved Ribeye Sandwich
$15.95

Shaved ribeye on toasted cuban garlic bread with caramelized balsamic onions, demi glace & crumbled blue cheese topped with a sunny side up egg.

Shrimp N' Grits
$15.95

Sauteed wild caught Florida shrimp with Bradleys Country Store yellow grits, topped with sofritas and criolla sauce with a side of cole slaw

Sides

(1) Egg
$2.95
(2) Eggs
$5.95
Bacon
$5.95
Bayou Holly
$5.95
Biscuit and Gravy
$6.49
Black Cherry Grits
$4.48
Bowl of Gumbo
$8.95
Bowl of Soup
$5.99
Cheese Grits
$5.49
Cheesy Home Fries
$4.99
Cup of Gumbo
$4.99
Cup of Soup
$3.49
Fruit
$4.95
Grits
$3.99
Home Fries
$3.49
Kids Mac N' Chz
$6.95
Loaded Grits
$6.49
Loaded Home Fries
$5.99
Mickey
$3.50
Minnie
$3.50
One Pancake
$3.00
Sausage
$3.79
Short Stack
$6.00
Side Avocado
$1.49
Side FGT
$5.95
Side Fried Chicken
$6.49
Side Fried Gator
$7.49
Side Melba
$2.00
Side Pulled Pork
$6.49
Side Sausage Gravy
$3.49
Side Sliced Tomatoes
$2.00
Side of Balsamic Onions
$2.00
Side of Hambone
$5.95
Side of Hollandaise
$2.79
Side of Remy
$0.59
Side of Ribeye
$9.49
Side of Rope Sausage
$5.99
Side of Salsa
$1.99
Side of Shrimp
$6.95
Side of Slaw
$2.25
Side of Sour Cream
$0.50
Side of Veggie Gravy
$3.99
Side of balsamic glaze
$1.00
Tall Stack
$9.00
Toast
$2.00
Tofu (1)
$2.25
Tofu (2)
$4.25
Yogurt and Granola
$6.49

Drinks

Beer

Coors Light
$4.59
FL Sunshine
$5.99
Jai alai
$5.99
Miller Light
$4.59
OBP Honey
$5.99
Florida Sunshine
$5.99

Apple Juice
$2.95
Coffee (Nitro Brew)
$4.95
Coffee
$2.99
Grapefruit Juice
$2.95
Hot Tea
$2.59
Lemonade
$2.99
Milk
$2.95
Milk (Chocolate)
$3.49
OJ
$5.95
Soda
$2.95
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.95
Iced Tea
$2.95