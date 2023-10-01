Backwater - Wickham Road
Breakfast
Two eggs or scrambled tofu with bacon or sausage and your choice of home fries or grits & toast.
Three eggs or scrambled tofu with choice of home fries or grits and toast.
Eastern North Carolina pulled pork topped with crawfish, bell peppers, piquant hollandaise sauce, and topped with two poached eggs atop a toasted english muffin served with a side of home fries
Provolone stuffed sausage atop balsamic onions, loaded cheese grits & finished with a sunny side up egg.
Eggs, bacon, tomato, lettuce and cheese sandwich on wheat bread without cajun remoulade dressing served with fresh florida fruit.
Orange zest waffle topped with candied orange peels and your choice of fried chicken or gator
Two poached eggs, sliced ham, hollandaise on ciabatta bread with your choice of a side.
Two poached eggs atop pulled pork, grilled ham, and diced pickles on cuban garlic bread topped with dijon hollandaise and your choice of a side.
Fried Green Tomato & Spinach Eggs Benedict Served on an english muffin with spinach and kale and a side of black cherry grits.
Our signature Cinnamon Raisin Texas Toast battered & deep fried.
6oz bone in Ham steak with poached eggs, hollandaise, ciabatta toast and your choice of side
Big ole Biscuit and choice of sausage gravy or veggie gravy and a sunny side egg on top.
Three eggs or scrambled tofu with choice of home fries or grits and toast.
2 Pancakes, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage.
Eastern Carolina style pulled pork, poached eggs and topped with hollandaise served on a homemade biscuit and a side of hash browns, home fries or grits.
3 Pancakes, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage.
Lunch
Our triple decker Monte Cristo with turkey, swiss, ham & cheddar deep fried in a sweet batter with a side of melba dipping sauce, served with a side of fruit.
Our buttermilk fried chicken, grilled ham and swiss cheese atop a sautéed spinach and kale mix on a jalapeno cheddar johnny cake, finished with a sun dried tomato pesto hollandaise and your choice of a side.
An open faced Fried Green Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & remoulade on focaccia. Served with a side of cole slaw.
Hot take of the BLT with fried green tomato, thick cut bacon, lettuce and mayo served on your choice of bread, with a side of slaw
A bowl of our braised Florida gator, okra, red beans and butternut squash simmered with tomato, pepper & onion and ~ served with a jalapeno corn muffin
Fontina, cheddar and jack mac and cheese on focaccia served with a side of tomato bisque soup for dipping
Sauteed Canaveral shrimp/or wild caught Florida gator with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on Cuban garlic bread topped with cajun remoulade. Served with a side of cole slaw.
6 oz. Seasoned buttermilk battered pork chop fried and topped with our sausage gravy and finished with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with your choice of home fries or grits
Pulled pork or tofu, red cabbage sauerkraut and swiss on rye. Served with your choice of side.
BLT with tomato, thick cut bacon, lettuce and mayo served on your choice of bread, with a side of slaw
Shaved ribeye on toasted cuban garlic bread with caramelized balsamic onions, demi glace & crumbled blue cheese topped with a sunny side up egg.
Sauteed wild caught Florida shrimp with Bradleys Country Store yellow grits, topped with sofritas and criolla sauce with a side of cole slaw