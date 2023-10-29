Bagels & Co Hardy Park - Bagels & Co Hardy Park
Food!
Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps
Comes with bacon, fried eggs, and american cheese
Comes with sausage, fried eggs, and american cheese
Comes with Trenton pork roll, fried egg, american cheese
Comes with fried eggs and american cheese
Beyond plant-based sausage patty and JustEgg vegan egg
Comes with turkey sausage, fried eggs, and american cheese
Comes with turkey bacon, fried eggs, and american cheese
Comes with avocado, fried egg, tomato, arugula
Comes with choice of whitefish or lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, capers
Comes with fried egg, provolone, pickled onions, tomato, lemon aioli
Comes with sweet potato, sunny side eggs, avocado, cherry tomato, bacon strips
Comes with scrambled egg whites, tomato, feta cheese, spinach
eggs, ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, jelly
EVERY. SINGLE. BREAKFAST. MEAT. eggs, cheese, & a hashbrown
eggs, american, hashbrowns, meat
Bagels & Cream Cheese
Lunch Sandwiches & Wraps
Comes with choice of tuna, lettuce, tomato
Comes with egg salad, lettuce, tomato
Comes with chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
Comes with breaded chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mozzarella cheese, mayo, red wine vinegar
Comes with jerk turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
Comes with choice of bread and cheese
Comes with smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo
Comes with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomato, caesar dressing
Comes with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
whitefish salad, lettuce, pickled red onion, beet horseradish cream cheese
fresh mozz, arugula, tomatoes red onion, balsamic glaze
Sides and Snacks
Combos
Just what you need after a rough night! Choice of Breakfast Sammy, Hot or Iced Coffee, Gatorade and a Hashbrown
Fuel your body! Plant Kid Breakfast Sammy, Hot or Iced Coffee and choice of a side!
Your favorite lunch sandwich plus a drink and a side!
Baked Goods
Bulk Cream Cheese
Deli Salads
Drinks!
Drinks
Cold brew coffee mixed with nitrogen
Double shot of espresso and milk
Double shot of espresso and foamy milk
Chai tea and milk
Matcha green tea and milk
Red Bull mixed with fruit flavor and poured over ice