Bagels & Co. Wilton Manors Wilton Manors
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps
- BEC$8.75
Comes with bacon, fried eggs, and american cheese
- SEC$8.75
Comes with sausage, fried eggs, and american cheese
- Pork Roll Egg N Cheese$8.75
Comes with Trenton pork roll, fried egg, american cheese
- Egg & Cheese$7.75
Comes with fried eggs and american cheese
- Plant Kid (VEGAN)$9.75
Beyond plant-based sausage patty and JustEgg vegan egg
- Turkey SEC$8.75
Comes with turkey sausage, fried eggs, and american cheese
- Turkey BEC$8.75
Comes with turkey bacon, fried eggs, and american cheese
- Avocado Sandwich$8.75
Comes with avocado, fried egg, tomato, arugula
- The Classic$10.50
Comes with choice of whitefish or lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, capers
- 2nd St.$8.75
Comes with fried egg, provolone, pickled onions, tomato, lemon aioli
- Feta Wrap$8.00
Comes with scrambled egg whites, tomato, feta cheese, spinach
- Monte Cristo$11.00
eggs, ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, jelly
- Jersey Shore$13.00
EVERY. SINGLE. BREAKFAST. MEAT. eggs, cheese, & a hashbrown
- Breakfast Burrito$8.00
eggs, american, hashbrowns, meat
- Breakfast Sammy$6.75
Bagels & Cream Cheese
- Blueberry Bagel$2.25
- Cheddar Habanero Bagel$2.25
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel!!!$2.25Out of stock
- Doritos Crunch Bagel$2.25
- Egg Bagel$2.25
- Egg Everything$2.25
- Everything Bagel$2.25Out of stock
- French Toast Bagel$2.25
- Garlic Bagel$2.25
- Gluten Free Bagel$3.00
- Onion Bagel$2.25Out of stock
- Oreo Bagel$2.25
- Plain Bagel$2.25
- Poppy Seed Bagel$2.25Out of stock
- Pumpernickel Bagel$2.25
- Rainbow Bagel$2.25
- Salt Bagel$2.25Out of stock
- Sesame Bagel$2.25Out of stock
- Whole Wheat Bagel$2.25
- Whole Wheat Everything$2.25
Lunch Sandwiches & Wraps
- Tuna Salad$9.75
Comes with choice of tuna, lettuce, tomato
- Egg Salad$9.75
Comes with egg salad, lettuce, tomato
- Chicken Salad$9.75
Comes with chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
- Frankford Turkey (The Jerk)$11.00
Comes with jerk turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
- Grilled Cheese$4.50
Comes with choice of bread and cheese
- Rittenhouse (Turkey Club)$11.00
Comes with smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Comes with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomato, caesar dressing
- BLT$9.75
Comes with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomato, blue cheese crumbles
- Wilton Whitefish$10.00
whitefish salad, lettuce, pickled red onion, beet horseradish cream cheese
- Hot Honey Chicken$10.00
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Hot Honey, Pickles, Red onion
Sides and Snacks
Combos
- The Hangover$16.00
Just what you need after a rough night! Choice of Breakfast Sammy, Hot or Iced Coffee, Gatorade and a Hashbrown
- The Health Nut$16.00
Fuel your body! Plant Kid Breakfast Sammy, Hot or Iced Coffee and choice of a side!
- Lunch Combo$15.00
Your favorite lunch sandwich plus a drink and a side!
Baked Goods
Bulk Cream Cheese
- Bacon Cheddar Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Birthday Cake Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Black Truffle Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Blueberry Cream Cheese$2.75+
- Cucumber Dill Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Dill Cream Cheese$3.25+Out of stock
- Honey Nut Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Lox Spread$3.25+
- Maple Bacon Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Plain Cream Cheese$2.75+
- Plain Tofu (Vegan)$3.25+Out of stock
- Roasted Garlic Cream Cheese$3.25+Out of stock
- Roasted Pepper Cream Cheese$3.25+Out of stock
- Salmon Dill Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Spinach Artichoke Cream Cheese$3.25+Out of stock
- Sriracha Scallion Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Strawberry Cream Cheese$2.75+
- Sun Dried Tomato Tofu (Vegan)$3.25+Out of stock
- Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Veggie Cream Cheese$2.75+
- Veggie Tofu (Vegan)$3.25+Out of stock
- Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese$3.25+Out of stock
- Zaatar Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Cookie Monster Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Scallion Cream Cheese$3.25+
- S'mores Cream Cheese$3.25+
- Dorrito$1.50Out of stock
- Apple Cinnamon$3.25+
- 4th of July Bundle - 2 doz$42.00Out of stock
- Cannoli
Deli Salads
Drinks
Drinks
- Hot Coffee$2.75+
- Iced Coffee$3.25+
- Nitro$5.50Out of stock
Cold brew coffee mixed with nitrogen
- Latte$4.50+
Double shot of espresso and milk
- Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot of espresso and foamy milk
- Espresso$2.25+
- Americano$4.00+
- Chai$4.50+
Chai tea and milk
- Matcha$5.50+
Matcha green tea and milk
- Hot Tea$2.25+
- Red Bull Cool$5.50
Red Bull mixed with fruit flavor and poured over ice
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
- Lemonade$3.50Out of stock
Bottled Drinks
- Apple Juice$2.00
- Arizona Arnold Palmer$2.75
- Arizona Lemon$2.25
- Boylan Grape$4.00Out of stock
- Dr Browns Root Beer$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Coke Bottle$3.75
- Diet Coke Bottle$3.75
- Zephyrhills Water$2.00
- Fiji$3.50
- Gatorade$3.25
- Dr Browns Cream Soda$4.00
- Dr Browns Root Beer$4.00
- Dr Brown's Diet Black Cherry Soda$4.00
- La Croix Pamplemousse$1.75
- La Croix Mango$1.75
- La Croix Pure$1.75
- Naked Blue Machine$5.00
- Naked Mighty Mango$5.00
- Naked Green Machine$5.00
- Naked Strawberry Banana$5.00Out of stock
- Natalies OJ$5.00
- Natalies Strawberry Lemonade$3.00
- Natalie's Guava Lemonade$5.00Out of stock
- Natalie's Carrot Ginger$5.00Out of stock
- Sprite$3.75Out of stock
- Saint James Blue Rasp$5.00Out of stock
- Tonic Water$3.25Out of stock
- Sugar Free Redbull$4.00
- Tropicana OJ$4.00
- Pelligrino Sparkling Water$3.25
- Redbull$4.00Out of stock
- Vita Coconut Water$5.00
- Fanta Orange$4.00Out of stock