Food

Appetizers and Sides

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Breaded mozzarella, fried and served marinara dipping sauce

Side of Meatballs

$8.00

All beef meatballs, served in tomato sauce

Side of Sausage

$8.00

Italian sausage links, served in tomato sauce

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lemon pepper seasoned calamari, fried and served with marinara dipping sauce

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

A hearty soup enriched with Cannellini Beans, fresh basil, EVOO, light garlic, and Ditalini Pasta brought to the perfect simmer.

Minestrone Soup

$7.00

A traditional Italian soup laden with potatoes, squash, zucchinni, celery, and carrots

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Creamy tomato basil soup topped with mozzarella and garlic croutons

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Side of Rice

$7.00

Steamed rice

Side of 1 meatball and 1 Sausage

$8.00

1 meatball and 1 sausage link served in tomato sauce

Order Rolls

$2.00

3 garlic rolls

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Order Dry Rolls

$2.00

3 plain rolls

Dozen Rolls

$6.00

12 garlic rolls

Cheese Rolls

$7.00

4 garlic rolls topped with melted mozzarella and served with marinara dipping sauce

side fries

$3.50

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Bambinelli's Special Calzone

$19.00

pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Badabing Calzone

$19.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Meatlover's Calzone

$19.00

pepperoni, ham, meatballs, sausage, bacon, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Veggie Calzone

$19.00

green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Hawaiian Calzone

$19.00

ham, pepperoni, pineapple, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Dessert

Mini Cannoli

$5.00

2 mini crisp pastry shells filled with sweetened imported cheese topped with chocolate chips

Large Cannoli

$8.00

2 large crisp pastry shells filled with sweetened imported cheese topped with chocolate chips

Cheesecake

$9.00

A traditional slice of velvety cheesecake dusted with powdered sugar

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Decadent chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate icing

Tiramisu

$10.00

An Italian tradition, this dessert is made with sweetened mascarpone, ladyfingers, and a hint of espresso and brandy

Bread Pudding

$9.00

A creamy dessert laced with cinnamon and white chocolate, served warm and topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Brownie

$5.00

Classic Brownie

Entree

Pasta Carbonara

$20.00

Fettucine pasta, Proscuitto, mushrooms, parsley and alfredo sauce

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

lightly battered chicken, white wine sauce, capers and mushrooms served over thin spaghetti

Sausage and Peppers

$20.00

Sliced sausage, sauteed peppers and onions tossed in marinara sauce and served over thin spaghetti

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp, onions and crushed pepper tossed in marinara sauce and served over thin spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Sauteed Shrimp, garlic and basil in a white wine sauce served over thin spaghetti

Gnocchi and Broccoli

$18.00

Potato dumplings, and steamed broccoli tossed in alfredo sauce

Chicken parm

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast fried, served in tomato sauceover thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

lasagna

$16.00

layers of lasagna pasta, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Canneloni

$19.00

Ricotta, Parmesan cheese, diced chicken and spinach baked in your choice of sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Battered eggplant fried, served in marinara sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Meatball Parm

$19.00

Homemade all beef Meatballs, served in tomato sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Sausage Parm

$19.00

Italian sausage links, served in tomato sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Penne pasta, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Jumbo raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese served in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

Thin spaghetti topped with marinara sauce

Spaghetti Meatball

$18.00

Thin Spaghetti topped with all beef meatballs in tomato sauce

Spaghetti Sausage

$18.00

Thin Spaghetti topped with italian sausage links in tomato sauce

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$17.00

Thin spaghetti topped with all beef meatsauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp in alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettucine pasta topped with alfredo sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Fettucine pasta topped with grilled chicken and alfredo sauce

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$23.00

Shrimp Parm

$22.00

extra sauces and dressings

Small cup Marinara

$1.50

4oz

Small cup fra diavolo

$1.50

4oz

small cup alfredo

$1.50

4oz

small cup mixed sauce

$1.50

4oz

small cup garlic butter

$1.50

4oz

Large cup Marinara

$5.00

12oz

Large cup fra diavolo

$5.00

12oz

Large cup alfredo

$5.00

12oz

Large cup mixed sauce

$5.00

12oz

Large cup garlic butter

$5.00

12oz

Small cup Balsamic

$1.50

4oz

Small cup Ranch

$1.50

4oz

Small Cup Caesar

$1.50

4oz

Large cup Balsamic

$5.00

12oz

Large cup Ranch

$5.00

12oz

Large cup Caesar

$5.00

12oz

Gluten Free

GF Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Rice, sauteed shrimp and alfredo sauce

GF Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

rice, sauteed shrimp, white wine, garlic and basil

GF Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

rice, sauteed shrimp, onions, garlic, crushed red pepper and marinara sauce

GF Sausage and Peppers

$20.00

rice, sliced italian sausage, peppers, onions, garlic and marinara sauce

GF Chicken Picatta

$21.00

rice, grilled chicken, white wine, capers and mushrooms

GF Shrimp marinara

$22.00

rice, sauteed shrimp, marinara sauce

GF Cheese Pizza

$15.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

GF White Pizza

$20.00

cauliflower crust, ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese

GF Bambinelli Special Pizza

$21.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage

GF Bada Bing Pizza

$22.00

cauliflower crust, ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side

GF Meatlover's Pizza

$22.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon

GF Veggie Pizza

$20.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple

Hero Sandwiches

Badabing Hero

$13.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise and parmesan on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Parm Hero

$13.00

Breaded chicken placed on a hoagie roll with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.00

Lightly battered eggplant placed on a hoagie roll with tomato sauce melted mozzarella

Meatball Parm Hero

$13.00

Homemade meatballs placed on a toasted hoagie roll with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Parm Hero

$13.00

Italian sausage placed on a toasted hoagie roll with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$13.00

Italian sausage served with sauteed peppers and onions in marinara sauce

Kids

kids Spaghetti Meatball

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and 1 meatball

Kids Pizza

$9.99

kids size pizza with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Kids Spaghetti Sausage

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and 1 sausage

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and marinara sauce

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

kids portion ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and meatsauce

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$9.99

kids portion fettucine pasta and alfredo sauce

Kids Ziti Butter

$9.99

kids portion penne tossed in melted butter

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small White Pizza

$15.00

ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese

Small Bambinelli Special Pizza

$16.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage

Small Bada Bing Pizza

$17.00

ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side

Small Meatlover's Pizza

$17.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large White Pizza

$22.00

ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese

Large Bambinelli Special Pizza

$25.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage

Large Bada Bing Pizza

$26.00

ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side

Large Meatlover's Pizza

$26.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon

Large Veggie Pizza

$24.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple

Small Speciality Half & Half Pizza

Large Speciality Half & Half Pizza

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento, salami, ham and provolone cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons

Family Antipasto Salad

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento, salami, ham and provolone cheese

Family Greek Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento and feta cheese

Family Caesar Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons

Family House Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives

Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento and feta cheese

bottled water

$2.14

San Pellegrino

$3.75

can coke

$2.14

can diet coke

$2.14

can sprite

$2.14