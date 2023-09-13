2x points for loyalty members
Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta Roswell
Popular Items
Food
Appetizers and Sides
Fried Mozzarella
Breaded mozzarella, fried and served marinara dipping sauce
Side of Meatballs
All beef meatballs, served in tomato sauce
Side of Sausage
Italian sausage links, served in tomato sauce
Fried Calamari
Lemon pepper seasoned calamari, fried and served with marinara dipping sauce
Pasta Fagioli
A hearty soup enriched with Cannellini Beans, fresh basil, EVOO, light garlic, and Ditalini Pasta brought to the perfect simmer.
Minestrone Soup
A traditional Italian soup laden with potatoes, squash, zucchinni, celery, and carrots
Tomato Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup topped with mozzarella and garlic croutons
Fried Ravioli
Cheese stuffed ravioli lightly breaded and fried, served with our homemade marinara sauce
Side of Broccoli
Steamed Broccoli
Side of Pasta
Spaghetti with marinara sauce
Side of Rice
Steamed rice
Side of 1 meatball and 1 Sausage
1 meatball and 1 sausage link served in tomato sauce
Order Rolls
3 garlic rolls
Side Grilled Chicken
Seasoned Grilled Chicken
Order Dry Rolls
3 plain rolls
Dozen Rolls
12 garlic rolls
Cheese Rolls
4 garlic rolls topped with melted mozzarella and served with marinara dipping sauce
side fries
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Bambinelli's Special Calzone
pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Badabing Calzone
ham, salami, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Meatlover's Calzone
pepperoni, ham, meatballs, sausage, bacon, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Veggie Calzone
green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Hawaiian Calzone
ham, pepperoni, pineapple, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Dessert
Mini Cannoli
2 mini crisp pastry shells filled with sweetened imported cheese topped with chocolate chips
Large Cannoli
2 large crisp pastry shells filled with sweetened imported cheese topped with chocolate chips
Cheesecake
A traditional slice of velvety cheesecake dusted with powdered sugar
Chocolate Cake
Decadent chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate icing
Tiramisu
An Italian tradition, this dessert is made with sweetened mascarpone, ladyfingers, and a hint of espresso and brandy
Bread Pudding
A creamy dessert laced with cinnamon and white chocolate, served warm and topped with vanilla bean ice cream
Brownie
Classic Brownie
Entree
Pasta Carbonara
Fettucine pasta, Proscuitto, mushrooms, parsley and alfredo sauce
Chicken Piccata
lightly battered chicken, white wine sauce, capers and mushrooms served over thin spaghetti
Sausage and Peppers
Sliced sausage, sauteed peppers and onions tossed in marinara sauce and served over thin spaghetti
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sauteed shrimp, onions and crushed pepper tossed in marinara sauce and served over thin spaghetti
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed Shrimp, garlic and basil in a white wine sauce served over thin spaghetti
Gnocchi and Broccoli
Potato dumplings, and steamed broccoli tossed in alfredo sauce
Chicken parm
Breaded chicken breast fried, served in tomato sauceover thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella
lasagna
layers of lasagna pasta, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Canneloni
Ricotta, Parmesan cheese, diced chicken and spinach baked in your choice of sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Eggplant Parm
Battered eggplant fried, served in marinara sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella
Meatball Parm
Homemade all beef Meatballs, served in tomato sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella
Sausage Parm
Italian sausage links, served in tomato sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Cheese Ravioli
Jumbo raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese served in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella
Spaghetti Marinara
Thin spaghetti topped with marinara sauce
Spaghetti Meatball
Thin Spaghetti topped with all beef meatballs in tomato sauce
Spaghetti Sausage
Thin Spaghetti topped with italian sausage links in tomato sauce
Spaghetti Meatsauce
Thin spaghetti topped with all beef meatsauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Sauteed shrimp in alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettucine pasta topped with alfredo sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Fettucine pasta topped with grilled chicken and alfredo sauce
Calamari Fra Diavolo
Shrimp Parm
extra sauces and dressings
Small cup Marinara
4oz
Small cup fra diavolo
4oz
small cup alfredo
4oz
small cup mixed sauce
4oz
small cup garlic butter
4oz
Large cup Marinara
12oz
Large cup fra diavolo
12oz
Large cup alfredo
12oz
Large cup mixed sauce
12oz
Large cup garlic butter
12oz
Small cup Balsamic
4oz
Small cup Ranch
4oz
Small Cup Caesar
4oz
Large cup Balsamic
12oz
Large cup Ranch
12oz
Large cup Caesar
12oz
Gluten Free
GF Shrimp Alfredo
Rice, sauteed shrimp and alfredo sauce
GF Shrimp Scampi
rice, sauteed shrimp, white wine, garlic and basil
GF Shrimp Fra Diavolo
rice, sauteed shrimp, onions, garlic, crushed red pepper and marinara sauce
GF Sausage and Peppers
rice, sliced italian sausage, peppers, onions, garlic and marinara sauce
GF Chicken Picatta
rice, grilled chicken, white wine, capers and mushrooms
GF Shrimp marinara
rice, sauteed shrimp, marinara sauce
GF Cheese Pizza
cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
GF White Pizza
cauliflower crust, ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese
GF Bambinelli Special Pizza
cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage
GF Bada Bing Pizza
cauliflower crust, ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side
GF Meatlover's Pizza
cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon
GF Veggie Pizza
cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic
GF Hawaiian Pizza
cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple
GF Half & Half Pizza
Hero Sandwiches
Badabing Hero
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise and parmesan on a toasted hoagie roll.
Chicken Parm Hero
Breaded chicken placed on a hoagie roll with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Hero
Lightly battered eggplant placed on a hoagie roll with tomato sauce melted mozzarella
Meatball Parm Hero
Homemade meatballs placed on a toasted hoagie roll with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Sausage Parm Hero
Italian sausage placed on a toasted hoagie roll with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sausage and Peppers Hero
Italian sausage served with sauteed peppers and onions in marinara sauce
Kids
kids Spaghetti Meatball
Kids portion thin spaghetti and 1 meatball
Kids Pizza
kids size pizza with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Kids Spaghetti Sausage
Kids portion thin spaghetti and 1 sausage
Kids Spaghetti Marinara
Kids portion thin spaghetti and marinara sauce
Kids Cheese Ravioli
kids portion ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce
Kids portion thin spaghetti and meatsauce
Kids Fettucine Alfredo
kids portion fettucine pasta and alfredo sauce
Kids Ziti Butter
kids portion penne tossed in melted butter
Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Small White Pizza
ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese
Small Bambinelli Special Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage
Small Bada Bing Pizza
ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side
Small Meatlover's Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon
Small Veggie Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic
Small Hawaiian Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple
Large Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large White Pizza
ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese
Large Bambinelli Special Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage
Large Bada Bing Pizza
ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side
Large Meatlover's Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon
Large Veggie Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic
Large Hawaiian Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple
Small Speciality Half & Half Pizza
Large Speciality Half & Half Pizza
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento, salami, ham and provolone cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons
Family Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento, salami, ham and provolone cheese
Family Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento and feta cheese
Family Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons
Family House Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento and feta cheese