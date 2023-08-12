ALLERGY!!!

Open Food

Appetizers and Sides

Cheese Rolls

$7.00

4 garlic rolls topped with melted mozzarella and served with marinara dipping sauce

Dozen Rolls

$6.00

12 garlic rolls

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lemon pepper seasoned calamari, fried and served with marinara dipping sauce

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Breaded mozzarella, fried and served marinara dipping sauce

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Cheese stuffed ravioli lightly breaded and fried, served with our homemade marinara sauce

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$7.00

A traditional Italian soup laden with potatoes, squash, zucchinni, celery, and carrots

Order Dry Rolls

$2.00

3 plain rolls

Order Rolls

$2.00

3 garlic rolls

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

A hearty soup enriched with Cannellini Beans, fresh basil, EVOO, light garlic, and Ditalini Pasta brought to the perfect simmer.

Side Fried Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Side of 1 meatball and 1 Sausage

$8.00

1 meatball and 1 sausage link served in tomato sauce

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

Side of Fries

$5.00
Side of Meatballs

Side of Meatballs

$8.00

All beef meatballs, served in tomato sauce

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Side of Rice

$7.00

Steamed rice

Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$8.00

Italian sausage links, served in tomato sauce

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Creamy tomato basil soup topped with mozzarella and garlic croutons

Calzones

Badabing Calzone

$19.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Bambinelli's Special Calzone

$19.00

pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Hawaiian Calzone

$19.00

ham, pepperoni, pineapple, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Meatlover's Calzone

$19.00

pepperoni, ham, meatballs, sausage, bacon, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Stromboli Calzone

$19.00

Veggie Calzone

$19.00

green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Dessert

bday cannoli

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

A creamy dessert laced with cinnamon and white chocolate, served warm and topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Brownie

$5.00

Classic Brownie

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

A traditional slice of velvety cheesecake dusted with powdered sugar

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Decadent chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate icing

Large Cannoli

Large Cannoli

$8.00

2 large crisp pastry shells filled with sweetened imported cheese topped with chocolate chips

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$5.00

2 mini crisp pastry shells filled with sweetened imported cheese topped with chocolate chips

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

An Italian tradition, this dessert is made with sweetened mascarpone, ladyfingers, and a hint of espresso and brandy

Entree

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Penne pasta, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Jumbo raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese served in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Fettucine pasta topped with grilled chicken and alfredo sauce

Chicken Canneloni

$19.00

Ricotta, Parmesan cheese, diced chicken and spinach baked in your choice of sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken parm

Chicken parm

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast fried, served in tomato sauceover thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

lightly battered chicken, white wine sauce, capers and mushrooms served over thin spaghetti

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Battered eggplant fried, served in marinara sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettucine pasta topped with alfredo sauce

Gnocchi and Broccoli

$18.00

Potato dumplings, and steamed broccoli tossed in alfredo sauce

lasagna

$16.00

layers of lasagna pasta, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parm

$19.00

Homemade all beef Meatballs, served in tomato sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Pasta Carbonara

Pasta Carbonara

$20.00

Fettucine pasta, Proscuitto, mushrooms, parsley and alfredo sauce

Sausage and Peppers

$20.00

Sliced sausage, sauteed peppers and onions tossed in marinara sauce and served over thin spaghetti

Sausage Parm

Sausage Parm

$19.00

Italian sausage links, served in tomato sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp in alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp, onions and crushed pepper tossed in marinara sauce and served over thin spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Sauteed Shrimp, garlic and basil in a white wine sauce served over thin spaghetti

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

Thin spaghetti topped with marinara sauce

Spaghetti Meatball

$18.00

Thin Spaghetti topped with all beef meatballs in tomato sauce

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$17.00

Thin spaghetti topped with all beef meatsauce

Spaghetti Sausage

Spaghetti Sausage

$18.00

Thin Spaghetti topped with italian sausage links in tomato sauce

Shrimp Parm

$22.00

Extra Sauces and Dressings

Large cup alfredo

$5.00

12oz

Large cup Balsamic

$5.00

12oz

Large cup Caesar

$5.00

12oz

Large cup fra diavolo

$5.00

12oz

Large cup garlic butter

$5.00

12oz

Large cup Marinara

$5.00

12oz

Large cup meat-sauce

$5.00

Large cup mixed sauce

$5.00

12oz

Large cup Ranch

$5.00

12oz

small cup alfredo

$1.50

4oz

Small cup Balsamic

$1.50

4oz

Small Cup Caesar

$1.50

4oz

Small cup fra diavolo

$1.50

4oz

small cup garlic butter

$1.50

4oz

Small cup Marinara

$1.50

4oz

Small cup meat-sauce

$1.50

small cup mixed sauce

$1.50

4oz

Small cup Ranch

$1.50

4oz

XLarge cup alfredo

$9.00

16oz

Xlarge cup balsamic

$9.00

16oz

xlarge cup caesar

$9.00

16oz

XLarge cup fra diavolo

$9.00

16oz

XLarge cup garlic butter

$9.00

16oz

XLarge cup Marinara

$9.00

16oz

XLarge cup meat-sauce

$9.00

XLarge cup mixed sauce

$9.00

16oz

xlarge cup ranch

$9.00

16oz

Gluten Free

GF Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Rice, sauteed shrimp and alfredo sauce

GF Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

rice, sauteed shrimp, white wine, garlic and basil

GF Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

rice, sauteed shrimp, onions, garlic, crushed red pepper and marinara sauce

GF Sausage and Peppers

$20.00

rice, sliced italian sausage, peppers, onions, garlic and marinara sauce

GF Chicken Picatta

$21.00

rice, grilled chicken, white wine, capers and mushrooms

GF Shrimp marinara

$22.00

rice, sauteed shrimp, marinara sauce

GF Cheese Pizza

$15.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

GF White Pizza

$20.00

cauliflower crust, ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese

GF Bambinelli Special Pizza

$21.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage

GF Bada Bing Pizza

$22.00

cauliflower crust, ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side

GF Meatlover's Pizza

$22.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon

GF Veggie Pizza

$20.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple

GF Half & Half Pizza

Hero Sandwiches

Badabing Hero

$13.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise and parmesan on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Parm Hero

$13.00

Breaded chicken placed on a hoagie roll with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.00

Lightly battered eggplant placed on a hoagie roll with tomato sauce melted mozzarella

Meatball Parm Hero

$13.00

Homemade meatballs placed on a toasted hoagie roll with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$13.00

Italian sausage served with sauteed peppers and onions in marinara sauce

Sausage Parm Hero

$13.00

Italian sausage placed on a toasted hoagie roll with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Kids (under 10 and over 80)

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

kids portion ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$9.99

kids portion fettucine pasta and alfredo sauce

Kids Pizza

$9.99

kids size pizza with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and marinara sauce

kids Spaghetti Meatball

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and 1 meatball

Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and meatsauce

Kids Spaghetti Sausage

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and 1 sausage

Kids Ziti Butter

$9.99

kids portion penne tossed in melted butter

Pizza

Large Bada Bing Pizza

Large Bada Bing Pizza

$26.00

ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side

Large Bambinelli Special Pizza

Large Bambinelli Special Pizza

$25.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Hawaiian Pizza

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple

Large Meatlover's Pizza

Large Meatlover's Pizza

$26.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon

Large Speciality Half & Half Pizza

Large Veggie Pizza

Large Veggie Pizza

$24.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic

Large White Pizza

$22.00

ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese

Small Bada Bing Pizza

Small Bada Bing Pizza

$17.00

ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side

Small Bambinelli Special Pizza

Small Bambinelli Special Pizza

$16.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small Hawaiian Pizza

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple

Small Meatlover's Pizza

Small Meatlover's Pizza

$17.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon

Small Speciality Half & Half Pizza

Small Veggie Pizza

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic

Small White Pizza

$15.00

ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento, salami, ham and provolone cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento and feta cheese

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives

Family Antipasto Salad

Family Antipasto Salad

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento, salami, ham and provolone cheese

Family Caesar Salad

Family Caesar Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons

Family Greek Salad

Family Greek Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento and feta cheese

Family House Salad

Family House Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives

Setups, Sides, and Accessories

cup parm

cup red pepper

Cups and Ice

Cutlery Kit

Foam Plates

Plates for Table