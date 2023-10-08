Bang Bang Burgers 7th Street
Full Menu
Burgers
S Bang
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickle and bang burger sauce
S TNT
Pepper jack cheese, onion strings, shaved jalapeños, sriracha mayo
S Pimento
Homemade pimento cheese with fried pickles and ranch
S Cowboy
Sharp Cheddar, bacon and sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce
S Mush
Swiss, grilled portobello mushrooms and creamy whole grain mustard
DD Bang
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickle and bang burger sauce
DD TNT
Pepper jack cheese, onion strings, shaved jalapeños, sriracha mayo
DD Pimento
Homemade pimento cheese with fried pickles and ranch
DD Cowboy
Sharp Cheddar, bacon and sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce
DD Mush
Swiss, grilled portobello mushrooms and creamy whole grain mustard
S Hangover
Cheddar, fried egg*, potato bacon hash and bang burger sauce
S Guac
Shaved red onion, grilled corn salsa, guacamole, ranch
S Seoul 2.0
Homemade sliced pickles, mixed greens, Kim chi stir-fried with sesame oil, grilled smoked pork belly, bulgogi sauce
S Spl Fried Brie Burger
*Grsfed Patty ONLY
DD Hangover
Cheddar, fried egg*, potato bacon hash and bang burger sauce
DD Guac
Shaved red onion, grilled corn salsa, guacamole, ranch
DD Seoul 2.0
Homemade sliced pickles, mixed greens, Kim chi stir-fried with sesame oil, grilled smoked pork belly, bulgogi sauce