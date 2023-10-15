Full Menu

Burgers

S Bang

$9.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickle and bang burger sauce

S Sriracha

$9.50

Pepper jack cheese, onion strings, shaved jalapeños, sriracha mayo

S Pimento

$9.50

Homemade pimento cheese with fried pickles and ranch

S Cowboy

$9.50

Sharp Cheddar, bacon and sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce

S Mush

$9.50

Swiss, grilled portobello mushrooms and creamy whole grain mustard

DD Bang

$11.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickle and bang burger sauce

DD Sriracha

$12.00

Pepper jack cheese, onion strings, shaved jalapeños, sriracha mayo

DD Pimento

$12.00

Homemade pimento cheese with fried pickles and ranch

DD Cowboy

$12.00

Sharp Cheddar, bacon and sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce

DD Mush

$12.00

Swiss, grilled portobello mushrooms and creamy whole grain mustard

S Hangover

$10.00

Cheddar, fried egg*, potato bacon hash and bang burger sauce

S Guac

$9.50

Shaved red onion, grilled corn salsa, guacamole, ranch

S K Pop

$10.00

Homemade sliced pickles, mixed greens, Kim chi stir-fried with sesame oil, grilled smoked pork belly, bulgogi sauce

S Spl Mozz Burger

$9.00

*Grsfed Patty ONLY

$5.00

DD Hangover

$12.50

Cheddar, fried egg*, potato bacon hash and bang burger sauce

DD Guac

$12.00

Shaved red onion, grilled corn salsa, guacamole, ranch

DD K Pop

$12.50

Homemade sliced pickles, mixed greens, Kim chi stir-fried with sesame oil, grilled smoked pork belly, bulgogi sauce

DD Spl Mozz Burger

$12.50

*LaFrida Patty ONLY

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Grilled

$8.00

Kids Nuggets

$8.00

Sandwiches

Salmon BLT

$11.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, cilantro mayo

Black Bean

$9.50

Swiss, mixed greens, sliced tomato, guacamole and ranch

Chicken Club

$10.50

Swiss, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and honey mustard

*Black Bean ONLY

$6.00

*Chicken ONLY

$6.00

*Salmon ONLY

$9.00

Burger Bowl

Burger Bowl

$15.50

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, bacon, guacamole, egg, and sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and olive oil, with a Grayson Natural Farms 100% grass fed black Angus beef patty

Snacks

Eggroll

$5.00

With bangburger sauce

Sides

Fries

$3.50

BBQ Chips

$3.50

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

CRISPY Fries

$3.50

Broccoli

$5.00

CRISPY Sweet Fries

$5.00

CRISPY O-Ring

$6.00

Drink Menu

Beers / Drinks

16oz Drink

$2.80

16oz Juicy Jay

$7.00

16 oz Milk&Cookies

$7.00

16 oz Copper

$7.00

16oz Capt Jack

$7.00

24oz Drink

$3.75

24oz Juicy Jay

$9.00

24oz MeckFest

$9.00

24oz OMB Copper

$9.00

24oz Capt Jack

$9.00

16oz MTN Candy

$7.00

16oz Neon Limes

$7.00

Rose / Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Marg/Mule/Mojito

$9.00

White claw

$7.00

24oz MTN Candy

$9.00

24oz Neon Limes

$9.00

Cheerwine

$8.00

Hop Drop

$8.00

White Zombie

$7.50

Golden Boy

$7.50

Perni Haze

$8.00

Bold Rock Cider

$7.00

Doughnut Stout

$8.00

HOPsadaisical

$6.00

DROP DEAD Gordgeuos

$9.00

Gordgeous

$8.00

Festbier

$7.00

SALE BEER

$4.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50