Coffeehouse Drinks for Mobile Orders

Coffeehouse Drinks.

Latte

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.

Latte Macchiato

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) poured through milk foam.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) milk with a thick “cap” of milk foam.

Flat White

$3.50

Served Hot or Iced - Ristretto double shot with steamed milk.

Cafe AuLait

$3.00

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” or Cold-Brew coffee with milk.

Americana

$3.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and wate (hot/cold)r.

White Eye (Dbl Ristretto Shot)

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with a Ristretto double shot.

Red Eye (Single Shot)

$3.25

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with SINGLE-shot of espresso.

Black Eye (Double Shot)

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with DOUBLE-shot of espresso.

Side Eye (Triple Shot)

$4.75

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with TRIPLE-shot of espresso.

Stink Eye (Quad Shot)

$5.50

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with QUAD-shot of espresso.

Signature Drinks for Mobile Orders

Signature Drinks - MO

Caramel

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Salted Caramel

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Vanilla

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Whatcha-ma-call-it

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Irish Cream and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Salted Caramel drizzle.

Hug-in-a-Mug

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream and Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Caramel drizzle.

KISS-in-a-Kupp

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Flat White with Strawberry, Chocolate Milano and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Strawberry Whipped Cream and Mocha drizzle.

The Bartman (8oz or 16oz Only)

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Tiny but Mighty! 8oz Petite Flat White with Butter Pecan, Irish Cream, Chocolate Milano, a touch of White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Peppermint Mocha Whipped Cream and Peppermint Sugar Sprinkles! Guess who’s favorite it is..!!!

Blackberry White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Cinn-a-Yummm

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with special flavorings that taste like a cinnamon roll. Topped with… (COLD) Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Sweet Cold Foam, or (HOT) O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Cinnamon Gingerbread

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Gingerbread Pumpkin Spice

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Great Pumpkin Latté Macchiato

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Toasted Marshmallow steamed milk, with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with O.M.G. Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Cream and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.

Loco Mocho Habanero Bean

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Mocha, Habanero Syrup, and finely ground OMG Espresso Beans.

Maple White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Maple, Irish Cream, Salted Caramel and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Maple Sugar sprinkles.

Peppermint Mocha Overload

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with heavy Peppermint and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Peppermint Mocha Whipped Cream and Mocha drizzle.

Preliney Thingy

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Butter Pecan and Salted Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon. Topped with O.M.G. Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Cream and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.

Raspberry Mocha Macchiato

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Raspberry Mocha steamed milk, with espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Sweet Cold Foam and Chocolate Powder.

Raspberry White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Raspberry and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Salted Caramel

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Salted Caramel and a touch of Irish Creme and Vanilla. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.

Skinny Bart AuLait

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - White-Eye Au Lait: Start with a Cafe Au Lait, add a Ristretto Shot and Sugar Free Caramel Pecan, Steamed Bart’s Skinny Mylk with Sugar Free Vanilla. Topped with Sugar Free Whip and Cinnamon Sprinkle.

S'mores Latte

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced -

Strawberry Fields

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Strawberry, Caramel and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Strawberry Whipped Cream and Strawberry drizzle.

The Shamrock

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Creme De Menthe, Peppermint and Chocolate Milano. Cup lined with Mocha and then topped with OMG Peppermint Mocha Cold-Brew Whip & Mocha Drizzle w/ Peppermint Sprinkles.

Seasonal - Fa la la la Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Served Hot or Iced - Latté made with Cold-Brew O.M.G. Iced Koffee concentrate with Cinnamon and Shortbread syrups with White Mocha sauce. Topped with OMG Eggnog Cold-Brew Whip.

Hot Traditional for Mobile Orders

Hot Traditional Coffee - MO

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.50

Only served HOT

REFIL - Hot Drip Coffee

$1.50

Only served HOT

Pour-Over Hot Coffee

$3.50

Only served HOT

French Press

$3.50

Only served HOT

Espresso - Double Shot (4oz cup)

$2.75

Only served HOT

Espresso Con Panna - Double Shot (4oz cup)

$3.50

Only served HOT

Traditional Macchiato (4oz cup)

$3.50

Only served HOT

Cortado (6oz)

$3.50

Only served HOT

Cold Traditional for Mobile Orders

Cold Traditional Coffee - MO

Cold-Brew Iced Koffee (Black)

$3.00

Only served COLD

Frappe

$3.75

Only served COLD

O.M.G. Nitro Cold-Brew

$4.25

Only served COLD

Tea for Mobile Orders

Tea - MO

Hot Tea Of The Day

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

We offer a wide verity of tea options.

Chai Latte

$3.75

Served Hot or Iced - Tea Latté (typically Spiced Chai) with milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Served Hot or Iced - Matcha Tea Latté (typically Spiced Chai) with milk.

London Fog

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Earl Grey tea with Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.

Dublin Mist

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Irish Breakfast tea tea with Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.

Hot Chocolate for Mobile Orders

Hot Chocolate - MO

Hot - Raspberry White Chocolate - NO COFFEE (w/ Steamed Milk)

$3.75

Raspberry and White Mocha (no coffee) made with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate Latte (w/ Steamed Milk)

$3.25

Hot chocolate made with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate (Traditional - with Hot Water)

$2.50

Traditional: Made with hot water.

Other Cold Drinks for Mobile Orders

Other Cold Drinks (Copy)

Ice Cold Milk

$1.00

Ice cold milk. Can be made with chocolate, strawberry as well as any other **flavor syrup we offer. *Milk options include: Whole, 2% and fat free milk.

Bottled Water (16oz/500mL)

$0.95

Bottled Water (12oz/355mL)

$0.75

Orange Juice (11.5oz Bottle)

$2.75

Lemon Juice (11.5oz Bottle)

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade 16.9oz

$1.75

Sunny D (11.3oz Bottle)

$1.25

Soda - Coke (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Sprite (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Dr Pepper (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Root Beer (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Diet Sprite (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Diet Coke (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Diet Dr Pepper (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Fresca (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Diet Mt Dew (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Mt. Dew (12oz Can)

$1.35

Milkshakes & Ice Cream

Milkshakes

Build Your Own Milkshake

$3.50

Made with our Lactose-Free Soft Serve Ice Cream & Milk. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream. Options: **Add-on flavor options available. ***Add OMG Espresso optional.

Vanilla Milkshake

$3.50

Vanilla Ice Cream & Milk. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Chocolate Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Whatcha-Ma-Call-it Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with White Mocha, Irish Cream and Salted Caramel syrup. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Whip and Salted Caramel drizzle.

The Bartman Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Butter Pecan, Irish Cream and Chocolate Milano syrup. Topped with OMG Peppermint Mocha Whip and Peppermint Sugar sprinkles.

Birthday Cake Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with White Mocha, Cookie Dough and Vanilla syrups. Topped with Whipped Cream and Sprinkles.

Blackberry White Mocha Milkshake

$3.50

Butterfinger Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Butterfinger crumbs blended in. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Butter Finger crumbs.

Cinn-a-Yummm Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with special flavorings so that it tastes like a cinnamon roll. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Whip.

Cinnamon Gingerbread Milkshake

$3.50

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Oreo cookie crumbs blended in. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Oreo cookie crumbs.

Dreamsicle Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with White Mocha, Orange and a shot of Fresca. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Gingerbread Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Gingerbread, Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon. Topped with OMG Toasted Marshmallow Cold-Brew Whip and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.

Hug-in-a-Mug Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream and Caramel syrup. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Whip and Caramel drizzle.

KISS-in-a-Kupp Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Chocolate Mocha, Strawberry and Chocolate Milano syrup. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Strawberry Whip and Mocha drizzle.

Loco Mocho Habanero Bean Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream and milk, with O.M.G. Espresso, Habanero syrup, Mocha Sauce and finely ground OMG Espresso beans. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and finely ground espresso beans.

Maple White Mocha Milkshake

$3.50

Peaches & Cream Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream with White Mocha, Peach syrup and Heavy Cream. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Preliney Thingy Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with White Mocha, Butter Pecan, Butterscotch and Salted Caramel syrup. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Whip and Salted Caramel drizzle.

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon syrup. Topped with OMG Toasted Marshmallow Cold-Brew Whip.

Peppermint Mocha Overload Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Chocolate Mocha, Peppermint syrup. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Peppermint Mocha Whip and Mocha drizzle.

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Salted Caramel and a touch of Irish Creme and Vanilla. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.

The Shamrock - Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Irish Cream, Creme De Menthe, Peppermint and Chocolate Milano. Cup lined with Mocha and then topped with OMG Peppermint Mocha Cold-Brew Whip & Mocha Drizzle w/ Peppermint Sprinkles.

S'mores Milkshake

$3.50

Strawberry Fields Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Strawberry and Caramel syrup. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Strawberry Whip and Strawberry drizzle.

Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake

$3.50

Shortcake Ice Cream base covered with Strawberry Milkshake (Ice Cream & Milk with Strawberry, White Mocha and Cream). Topped with OMG Strawberry Cold-Brew Whip.

Spiced Chai Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk with Spiced Chai. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Raspberry White Mocha Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Raspberry and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Raspberry Mocha Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Raspberry and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with OMG Whipped Cream and Chocolate Powder.

The ULTIMATE Christmas Milkshake

$3.50Out of stock

Thin Mints Milkshake

$3.50Out of stock

Floats & Ice Cream Treats

TWISTER Blended Ice Cream Treat

$3.25

Soft Serve Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Lactose-Free Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream. Additional flavors available.

Affogato (Espresso over Ice Cream)

$2.75

A shot of our OMG Espresso poured over our Lactose-Free Soft Serve Ice Cream

Whatcha-ma-AFFOGATO

$3.95

Old Fashioned Soda Float

$4.50

Iced Koffee Float

$3.95

Nitro Cold-Brew Coffee Float

$5.00

Whipped Cream Treats

Whipper Snappers

Puppy Kuppie

Pastries & Baked Goods

Madeleines (1oz ea.)

$0.85

Cheese Danish

$3.25

Apple Crumb Muffin

$2.35

Coffee Crumb Cake Muffin

$2.35

Blueberry Muffin

$2.35

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.35

Vanilla & Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.35

Bruegger's Bagels - Plain Bagel

$1.89Out of stock

Bruegger's Bagels - Everything Bagel

$1.89Out of stock

Bruegger's Bagels - Blueberry Bagel

$1.89Out of stock

Pumpkin Strudel Muffin

$2.35Out of stock

Raspberry Muffin with Buttercream Icing

$2.35Out of stock

Packaged Coffee

K-Cups

K-Cups (Single Cup)

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - The Original OMG

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - OMG Dark

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - OMG Fire & Ice

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - OMG Decaf

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - African Sunrise

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - Brazilian Bossa Nova

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - Ethiopian Kaffa

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - Mayan Tikal

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - The Dark Side

$12.95

Retail Packaged Coffee 12oz Bag

12 oz Bag - The Original OMG

$11.95

12 oz Bag - OMG Dark

$11.95

12 oz Bag - OMG Fire & Ice

$11.95

12 oz Bag - OMG Decaf

$11.95

12 oz Bag - African Sunrise

$11.95

12 oz Bag - Brazilian Bossa Nova

$11.95

12 oz Bag - Ethiopian Kaffa

$11.95

12 oz Bag - Mayan Tikal

$11.95

12 oz Bag - The Dark Side

$11.95

Retail Packaged Coffee 2Lb Bag

2Lb Bag - The Original OMG

$28.00

2Lb Bag - OMG Dark

$28.00

2Lb Bag - OMG Fire & Ice

$28.00

2Lb Bag - OMG Decaf

$28.00

2Lb Bag - African Sunrise

$28.00

2Lb Bag - Brazilian Bossa Nova

$28.00

2Lb Bag - Ethiopian Kaffa

$28.00

2Lb Bag - Mayan Tikal

$28.00

2Lb Bag - The Dark Side

$28.00

Cold Brew Products

32oz. Bottle - O.M.G. Cold-Brew Concentrate

$12.00

64oz. Bottle - O.M.G. Cold-Brew Concentrate

$22.00

1gal. Bottle - O.M.G. Cold-Brew Concentrate

$45.00

16oz Bottle - Cold-Brew Simple Syrup

$9.00

Products & Merch

Products & Merchandise

Ball Cap - Bart's Coffee

$24.95

18oz Latte Mug

$8.95

12oz Black Coffee Mug

$7.95

16oz Tall Black Coffee Mug

$11.95

20oz White Insulated Tumbler

$19.95Out of stock

16oz Pint Cold-Brew Glass

$5.95

20oz Red Engraved Insulated Tumbler

$29.95

Logo Coaster (Cork)

$1.65

Blanket - But First Coffee

$44.95

Blanket - A Girl And Gnomes

$44.95

Blanket - Coffee Gnomes

$44.95

Braddy Sauce - Original Sweet-n-Mild

$7.95

Braddy Sauce - Sweet Mustard

$7.95

Braddy Sauce - Sweet-n-Spicey

$7.95

O.M.G. Whipped Cream Starter Kit

$40.00Out of stock

Gas Charger

$1.00

Mug - Happy Fall Yall

$7.99Out of stock

Mug - I Love Fall A Latte

$9.99Out of stock

Mug - So Very Blessed

$9.99Out of stock

Mug - Fall Owl

$9.99Out of stock

Mug - Give Thanks

$9.99Out of stock

Mug - Blessed

$9.99Out of stock

Mug - Autumn Leaves And Lattes

$9.99Out of stock

Canister - Ceramic Coffee

$29.95

16oz Bart’s Black Coffee Cup (Refillable)

$18.00Out of stock

Mug - Big Red

$4.99Out of stock

Candy Jar Candies

$0.50Out of stock

Skinny Syrups

Pump For Skinny Syrup Bottle

$4.99

Simple Syrup - SUGAR FREE Liquid Sweetener

$7.99

Birthday Cake - SF

$7.99

Brown Sugar Cinnamon - SF

$7.99

Butter Pecan - SF

$7.99

Butter Toffee - SF

$7.99

Caramel - SF

$7.99

Caramel Pecan - SF

$7.99

Chocolate Caramel Truffle - SF

$7.99

Christmas Spice - SF

$7.99

Cinnamon Dolce - SF

$7.99

Coconut - SF

$7.99

Cookie Dough - SF

$7.99

Dulce de Leche - SF

$7.99

Hazelnut - SF

$7.99

Irish Cream - SF

$7.99

Maple Burbon Pecan - SF

$7.99

Peanut Butter Cup - SF

$7.99

Peppermint Bark - SF

$7.99

Pumpkin Spice - SF

$7.99

Raspberry - SF

$7.99

Rocky Road - SF

$7.99

Salted Caramel - SF

$7.99

Salted Dark Chocolate Espresso - SF

$7.99

Skinny SAUCE - Salted Caramel

$7.99

Smores - SF

$7.99

Strawberry - SF

$7.99

Vanilla - SF

$7.99

Vanilla Caramel Cream - SF

$7.99

White Chocolate - SF

$7.99

White Chocolate Pumpkin - SF

$7.99

Events

Event Items

1 gal. Coffee for Airpot Rental

$24.00

100 Cup Thermal Coffee Dispenser w/ Coffee (1 Day Rental)

$60.00

96oz Coffee Carrier w/Coffee

$15.95

Coffee Event Setup Kit (for 10)

$7.50

1 Quart Half-n-Half

$4.25

Non-Revenue

Transaction Tags

Loyalty Points