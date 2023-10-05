Popular Items

Whatcha-ma-call-it

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Irish Cream and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Salted Caramel drizzle.

Coffeehouse Drinks for Mobile Orders

Coffeehouse Drinks.

Latte

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.

Latte Macchiato

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) poured through milk foam.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) milk with a thick “cap” of milk foam.

Flat White

$3.50

Served Hot or Iced - Ristretto double shot with steamed milk.

Cafe AuLait

$3.00

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” or Cold-Brew coffee with milk.

Americana

$3.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and wate (hot/cold)r.

White Eye (Dbl Ristretto Shot)

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with a Ristretto double shot.

Red Eye (Single Shot)

$3.25

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with SINGLE-shot of espresso.

Black Eye (Double Shot)

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with DOUBLE-shot of espresso.

Side Eye (Triple Shot)

$4.75

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with TRIPLE-shot of espresso.

Stink Eye (Quad Shot)

$5.50

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with QUAD-shot of espresso.

Signature Drinks for Mobile Orders

Signature Drinks - MO

Caramel

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Salted Caramel

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Vanilla

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Whatcha-ma-call-it

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Irish Cream and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Salted Caramel drizzle.

Hug-in-a-Mug

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream and Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Caramel drizzle.

KISS-in-a-Kupp

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Flat White with Strawberry, Chocolate Milano and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Strawberry Whipped Cream and Mocha drizzle.

The Bartman (8oz or 16oz Only)

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Tiny but Mighty! 8oz Petite Flat White with Butter Pecan, Irish Cream, Chocolate Milano, a touch of White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Peppermint Mocha Whipped Cream and Peppermint Sugar Sprinkles! Guess who’s favorite it is..!!!

Blackberry White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Cinn-a-Yummm

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with special flavorings that taste like a cinnamon roll. Topped with… (COLD) Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Sweet Cold Foam, or (HOT) O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Cinnamon Gingerbread

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Gingerbread Pumpkin Spice

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Great Pumpkin Latté Macchiato

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Toasted Marshmallow steamed milk, with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with O.M.G. Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Cream and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.

Hazelnut Black & White

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Loco Mocho Habanero Bean

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Mocha, Habanero Syrup, and finely ground OMG Espresso Beans.

Maple White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Maple, Irish Cream, Salted Caramel and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Maple Sugar sprinkles.

Peppermint Mocha Overload

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with heavy Peppermint and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Peppermint Mocha Whipped Cream and Mocha drizzle.

Preliney Thingy

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Butter Pecan and Salted Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon. Topped with O.M.G. Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Cream and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.

Raspberry Mocha Macchiato

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Raspberry Mocha steamed milk, with espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Sweet Cold Foam and Chocolate Powder.

Raspberry White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Raspberry and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Salted Caramel

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Salted Caramel and a touch of Irish Creme and Vanilla. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.

Skinny Bart AuLait

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - White-Eye Au Lait: Start with a Cafe Au Lait, add a Ristretto Shot and Sugar Free Caramel Pecan, Steamed Bart’s Skinny Mylk with Sugar Free Vanilla. Topped with Sugar Free Whip and Cinnamon Sprinkle.

S'mores Latte

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced -

Strawberry Fields

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Strawberry, Caramel and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Strawberry Whipped Cream and Strawberry drizzle.

The Shamrock

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Creme De Menthe, Peppermint and Chocolate Milano. Cup lined with Mocha and then topped with OMG Peppermint Mocha Cold-Brew Whip & Mocha Drizzle w/ Peppermint Sprinkles.

Seasonal - Fa la la la Latte

$5.50

Served Hot or Iced - Latté made with Cold-Brew O.M.G. Iced Koffee concentrate with Cinnamon and Shortbread syrups with White Mocha sauce. Topped with OMG Eggnog Cold-Brew Whip.

Hot Traditional for Mobile Orders

Hot Traditional Coffee - MO

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.50

Only served HOT

French Press

$3.50

Only served HOT

Espresso - Double Shot (4oz cup)

$2.75

Only served HOT

Espresso Con Panna - Double Shot (4oz cup)

$3.50

Only served HOT

Traditional Macchiato (4oz cup)

$3.50

Only served HOT

Cortado (6oz)

$3.50

Only served HOT

Cold Traditional for Mobile Orders

Cold Traditional Coffee - MO

Cold-Brew Iced Koffee (Black)

$3.00

Only served COLD

Frappe

$3.75

Only served COLD

O.M.G. Nitro Cold-Brew

$4.25

Only served COLD

Tea for Mobile Orders

Tea - MO

Hot Tea Of The Day

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

We offer a wide verity of tea options.

Chai Latte

$3.75

Served Hot or Iced - Tea Latté (typically Spiced Chai) with milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Served Hot or Iced - Matcha Tea Latté (typically Spiced Chai) with milk.

London Fog

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Earl Grey tea with Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.

Dublin Mist

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Irish Breakfast tea tea with Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.

Hot Chocolate for Mobile Orders

Hot Chocolate - MO

Hot - Raspberry White Chocolate - NO COFFEE (w/ Steamed Milk)

$3.75

Raspberry and White Mocha (no coffee) made with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate Latte (w/ Steamed Milk)

$3.25

Hot chocolate made with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate (Traditional - with Hot Water)

$2.50

Traditional: Made with hot water.

Other Cold Drinks for Mobile Orders

Other Cold Drinks (Copy)

Ice Cold Milk

$1.00

Ice cold milk. Can be made with chocolate, strawberry as well as any other **flavor syrup we offer. *Milk options include: Whole, 2% and fat free milk.

Bottled Water (16oz/500mL)

$0.95

Orange Juice (11.5oz Bottle)

$2.75

Lemon Juice (11.5oz Bottle)

$2.75Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade 16.9oz

$1.75Out of stock

Sunny D (11.3oz Bottle)

$1.25

Soda - Coke (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Sprite (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Dr Pepper (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Root Beer (12oz Can)

$1.35Out of stock

Soda - Diet Sprite (12oz Can)

$1.35Out of stock

Soda - Diet Coke (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Diet Dr Pepper (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Fresca (12oz Can)

$1.35Out of stock

Soda - Diet Mt Dew (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Mt. Dew (12oz Can)

$1.35Out of stock

Pastries & Baked Goods

Cheese Danish

$3.25

Apple Danish

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$2.35

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.35

Pumpkin Strudel Muffin

$2.35

Bruegger's Bagels - Plain Bagel

$1.89

Bruegger's Bagels - Everything Bagel

$1.89

Bruegger's Bagels - Blueberry Bagel

$1.89

Packaged Coffee

K-Cups

K-Cups (box of 12) - The Original OMG

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - OMG Dark

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - OMG Fire & Ice

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - OMG Decaf

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - African Sunrise

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - Brazilian Bossa Nova

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - Mayan Tikal

$12.95

K-Cups (box of 12) - The Dark Side

$12.95

Retail Packaged Coffee 12oz Bag

12 oz Bag - The Original OMG

$11.95

12 oz Bag - OMG Dark

$11.95

12 oz Bag - OMG Fire & Ice

$11.95

12 oz Bag - OMG Decaf

$11.95

12 oz Bag - African Sunrise

$11.95

12 oz Bag - Brazilian Bossa Nova

$11.95

12 oz Bag - Ethiopian Kaffa

$11.95

12 oz Bag - Mayan Tikal

$11.95

12 oz Bag - The Dark Side

$11.95

Cold Brew Products

32oz. Bottle - O.M.G. Cold-Brew Concentrate

$12.00

1gal. Bottle - O.M.G. Cold-Brew Concentrate

$45.00

Products & Merch

Skinny Syrups

Pump For Skinny Syrup Bottle

$4.99

Simple Syrup - SUGAR FREE Liquid Sweetener

$7.99

Birthday Cake - SF

$7.99

Brown Sugar Cinnamon - SF

$7.99

Butter Pecan - SF

$7.99

Butter Toffee - SF

$7.99

Caramel - SF

$7.99

Caramel Pecan - SF

$7.99

Chocolate Caramel Truffle - SF

$7.99

Christmas Spice - SF

$7.99

Cinnamon Dolce - SF

$7.99

Coconut - SF

$7.99

Cookie Dough - SF

$7.99

Dulce de Leche - SF

$7.99

Hazelnut - SF

$7.99

Irish Cream - SF

$7.99

Maple Burbon Pecan - SF

$7.99

Peanut Butter Cup - SF

$7.99

Peppermint Bark - SF

$7.99

Pumpkin Spice - SF

$7.99

Raspberry - SF

$7.99

Rocky Road - SF

$7.99

Salted Caramel - SF

$7.99

Salted Dark Chocolate Espresso - SF

$7.99

Skinny SAUCE - Salted Caramel

$7.99

Smores - SF

$7.99

Strawberry - SF

$7.99

Toasted Marshmallow - SF

$7.99

Vanilla - SF

$7.99

Vanilla Caramel Cream - SF

$7.99

White Chocolate - SF

$7.99

White Chocolate Pumpkin - SF

$7.99

Charity Related

Donations

Donation to Sharon's Fund

Donation to Sharon's Fund

Donations made to Sharon's Fund go directly to helping women who are going through treatment for breast cancer, by providing them materials and information they need free of charge!