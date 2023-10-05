Bart's Crazy Good Coffee Shop Irmo - SC
Coffeehouse Drinks for Mobile Orders
Latte
Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.
Latte Macchiato
Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) poured through milk foam.
Cappuccino
Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) milk with a thick “cap” of milk foam.
Flat White
Served Hot or Iced - Ristretto double shot with steamed milk.
Cafe AuLait
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” or Cold-Brew coffee with milk.
Americana
Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and wate (hot/cold)r.
White Eye (Dbl Ristretto Shot)
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with a Ristretto double shot.
Red Eye (Single Shot)
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with SINGLE-shot of espresso.
Black Eye (Double Shot)
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with DOUBLE-shot of espresso.
Side Eye (Triple Shot)
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with TRIPLE-shot of espresso.
Stink Eye (Quad Shot)
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with QUAD-shot of espresso.
Signature Drinks for Mobile Orders
Caramel
Served Hot or Iced
Salted Caramel
Served Hot or Iced
Vanilla
Served Hot or Iced
Mocha
Served Hot or Iced
White Mocha
Served Hot or Iced
Whatcha-ma-call-it
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Irish Cream and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Salted Caramel drizzle.
Hug-in-a-Mug
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream and Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Caramel drizzle.
KISS-in-a-Kupp
Served Hot or Iced - Flat White with Strawberry, Chocolate Milano and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Strawberry Whipped Cream and Mocha drizzle.
The Bartman (8oz or 16oz Only)
Served Hot or Iced - Tiny but Mighty! 8oz Petite Flat White with Butter Pecan, Irish Cream, Chocolate Milano, a touch of White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Peppermint Mocha Whipped Cream and Peppermint Sugar Sprinkles! Guess who’s favorite it is..!!!
Blackberry White Mocha
Served Hot or Iced
Cinn-a-Yummm
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with special flavorings that taste like a cinnamon roll. Topped with… (COLD) Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Sweet Cold Foam, or (HOT) O.M.G. Whipped Cream.
Cinnamon Gingerbread
Served Hot or Iced
Gingerbread Pumpkin Spice
Served Hot or Iced
Great Pumpkin Latté Macchiato
Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Toasted Marshmallow steamed milk, with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with O.M.G. Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Cream and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.
Hazelnut Black & White
Served Hot or Iced
Loco Mocho Habanero Bean
Served Hot or Iced - Mocha, Habanero Syrup, and finely ground OMG Espresso Beans.
Maple White Mocha
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Maple, Irish Cream, Salted Caramel and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Maple Sugar sprinkles.
Peppermint Mocha Overload
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with heavy Peppermint and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Peppermint Mocha Whipped Cream and Mocha drizzle.
Preliney Thingy
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Butter Pecan and Salted Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon. Topped with O.M.G. Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Cream and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.
Raspberry Mocha Macchiato
Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Raspberry Mocha steamed milk, with espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Sweet Cold Foam and Chocolate Powder.
Raspberry White Mocha
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Raspberry and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.
Salted Caramel
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Salted Caramel and a touch of Irish Creme and Vanilla. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.
Skinny Bart AuLait
Served Hot or Iced - White-Eye Au Lait: Start with a Cafe Au Lait, add a Ristretto Shot and Sugar Free Caramel Pecan, Steamed Bart’s Skinny Mylk with Sugar Free Vanilla. Topped with Sugar Free Whip and Cinnamon Sprinkle.
S'mores Latte
Served Hot or Iced -
Strawberry Fields
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Strawberry, Caramel and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Strawberry Whipped Cream and Strawberry drizzle.
The Shamrock
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Creme De Menthe, Peppermint and Chocolate Milano. Cup lined with Mocha and then topped with OMG Peppermint Mocha Cold-Brew Whip & Mocha Drizzle w/ Peppermint Sprinkles.
Seasonal - Fa la la la Latte
Served Hot or Iced - Latté made with Cold-Brew O.M.G. Iced Koffee concentrate with Cinnamon and Shortbread syrups with White Mocha sauce. Topped with OMG Eggnog Cold-Brew Whip.
Hot Traditional for Mobile Orders
Cold Traditional for Mobile Orders
Tea for Mobile Orders
Hot Tea Of The Day
Hot Tea
We offer a wide verity of tea options.
Chai Latte
Served Hot or Iced - Tea Latté (typically Spiced Chai) with milk.
Matcha Latte
Served Hot or Iced - Matcha Tea Latté (typically Spiced Chai) with milk.
London Fog
Served Hot or Iced - Earl Grey tea with Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.
Dublin Mist
Served Hot or Iced - Irish Breakfast tea tea with Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.
Hot Chocolate for Mobile Orders
Hot Chocolate - MO
Other Cold Drinks for Mobile Orders
Ice Cold Milk
Ice cold milk. Can be made with chocolate, strawberry as well as any other **flavor syrup we offer. *Milk options include: Whole, 2% and fat free milk.