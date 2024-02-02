Batch Cookie Shop - S. Higley Rd Higley Pavilion
COOKIES*
Cookie Batches
Individual Cookies
- Biscoff© Cookie$4.64
Made with real Biscoff© butter and Biscoff© Cookies, then drizzled with white chocolate
- Chocolate Buttercream Cookie$4.64
A dark chocolate cookie topped with a huge dollop of rich chocolate buttercream frosting
- Chocolate Chip Cookie*$4.64
A thick, buttery cookie filled with oversized milk chocolate chips
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Dream (Gluten Friendly)$5.15
- Chocolate-Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie$4.64
Huge, soft peanut butter cookie dipped in smooth milk chocolate
- Cowboy Cookie$4.64
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar (Gluten-Friendly)$5.15
A soft and chewy cookie bar (made with gluten-free ingredients) loaded with semi-sweet chocolate chips and oats. Additional $.50 each
- Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.64
This unique cookie is filled with sweet vanilla chips and a surprisingly fresh pop of raspberry flavor
- Semi-sweet Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.64
A thick, buttery cookie filled with oversized semi-sweet chocolate chips
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$4.64
Huge chewy cookie filled with swirls of cinnamon roll filling and surrounded by a slightly crunchy outer layer of cinnamon sugar
- Sugar Cookie$4.64
Thick, buttery sugar cookie topped with rich buttercream frosting