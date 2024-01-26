BayouNOLA at The Garage Bayou Nola
Creole Features
- Walter's Creole Gumbo$12.00
Delicious seafood and meat swimming in a rich, uniquely flavored roux based broth that is seasoned with gumbo crab, smoked and Creole sausages, shrimp and Creole seasonings.
- Shrimp Etouffee$12.00Out of stock
Gulf shrimp smothered in a blonde roux with Creole seasonings. Served with a side of rice.
- Bayou Vegan Burger$7.00
A special Creole seasoned hot sausage or vegan patty served on a fresh brioche bun dressed with pickles and our special sauce
- Big Easy Fries$5.00
- Beignets$3.00
- Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya$10.00Out of stock
- Dat Hot Sausage Burger$7.00
Beverage Features
