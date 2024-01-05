Bella Café & Grille - Fountains at Palomar
STARTERS AND SALADS
- WINTER BURRATA$17.00
winter orange fennel slaw, fennel pollen, fresh arugula & crostinis upgrade to Puglian Burrata imported from Bari, Italy +4
- WHITE BEAN SOUP$8.00
- CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
sriracha honey glaze, chives, & side cafe ranch
- SPINACH DIP$11.00
sour cream, baguette crostini
- PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES$10.00
tossed in white truffle oil and topped with shaved parmesan cheese and served truffle aioli & ketchup
- AUTUMN BURRATA$17.00Out of stock
Puglian Burrata imported from Bari, Italy, spiced poached d'anjou pear, pancetta, apple cider vinaigrette, fresh arugula & crostinis
- BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP$8.00Out of stock
- CAFE SALAD$13.00
cafe greens, chopped hens egg, pancetta, baguette croutons, café ranch dressing
- GRILLED SALMON SALAD$22.00
cafe greens, gorgonzola dolce, heirloom tomatoes, baguette croutons, balsamic dressing
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
cafe greens, heirloom tomatoes, hens egg, pancetta, smoked peanuts, honey mustard dressing
- STEAK SALAD$26.00
- GRILLED PESTO CAESAR$20.00
Grilled romaine, pesto caesar dressing, fresh crostinis, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese
- GRILLED PESTO CAESAR W/ CHICKEN$26.00
Grilled romaine, pesto caesar dressing, fresh crostinis, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese
- GRILLED PESTO CAESAR W/ SALMON$30.00
Grilled romaine, pesto caesar dressing, fresh crostinis, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese
BURGERS AND SANDWICHES
- TRUFF BURGER$18.00
8 oz brisket & short-rib blend, blue cheese garlic mayonnaise, truffled arugula
- CLASSIC BURGER$17.00
8 oz brisket & short-rib blend, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, classic sauce
- SPICY CHICKEN$15.00
crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, lemon cabbage slaw, & house pickles
- HALIBUT SANDWICH$27.00
wild caught Halibut & lemon chipotle slaw
- PORTOBELLO SANDWICH$15.00
Marinated for 24 hours in our house marinade and grilled. Available on any of our sandwich combinations
- PLANT BASED BURGER$15.00
Plant Based Burger from LightLife. Available on any of our sandwich combinations
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
- HALIBUT ENTREE$37.00
polenta, sauteed greens, crimini & shittake mushrooms, gold raisins, lemon balsamic brown butter
- ROASTED CHICKEN$22.00
spice rubbed half chicken, hot honey brussels sprouts, pomme puree
- FILET MIGNON$38.00
tamari garlic butter, broccoli, pomme puree
- BOLOGNESE$20.00
rigatoni, pork salami bacon ragout, tomato cream, & baguette crostini
- BUTTERMILK CHICKEN$18.00
boneless chicken breast, hand breaded & fried, served with jameson's spicy sauce and ranch, choice of side
- GRILLED SCALLOPS$38.00
celery root parsnip, asparagus, chestnuts, pancetta & brown butter only available after 5pm
- WINTER PORK CHOP$28.00
coffee almond rub, truffled white beans, root vegetable brunoise & brown butter chestnuts only available after 5pm
- AUTUMN SCALLOPS$38.00Out of stock
portobello mushrooms, gold potato, pancetta, truffled butternut squash veloute, mustard thyme breadcrumbs
- MAPLE PORK CHOP$27.00Out of stock
cardamom buttered carrots, granny smith apple sauce
SIDES
DESSERTS
- WINTER CHEESECAKE$12.00
orange anise custard, pomegranate allspice syrup &sugared cranberries
- BUDINO$9.00
butterscotch pudding, salted caramel, whipped cream w/ brown sugar cookies
- LEMON PIE$10.00
almond sable, italian meringue, limoncello stick
- TIRAMISU$9.00
espresso & brandy soaked ladyfingers w/ sweetened mascarpone mousse, dusted w/ cocoa, frangelico stick
- SPICED APPLE SAUCE CAKE$12.00Out of stock
pumpkin cream cheese, walnuts, candied pumpkin seeds, white chocolate ganache
WINE
BOTTLES OF RED WINE
- BTL NICOLE CHANRION BROUILLY$58.00
- BTL LOUIS LATOUR$54.00
- BTL LANGE$62.00
- BTL SAINT COSME$54.00
- BTL CUSUMANO$58.00
- BTL QUADRIO$58.00
- BTL HARVEY AND HARRIET$68.00
- BTL EMILIO TEMPRANILLO$70.00
- BTL ZUCCARDI$62.00
- BTL AU BON CLIMAT PINOT NOIR$72.00Out of stock
- BTL TELEGRAMME$107.00
- BTL HEDGES$87.00
- BTL ASHES AND DIAMONDS$142.00
- BTL FOUR GRACES$58.00
- BTL LA CHEVALIERE$54.00
- BTL CANNANOU DI SARDEGNA$46.00
Italy 2019. medium bodied red with notes of dark fruit and leather, hints of spice and herbs.
- BTL DUAS QUINTAS$58.00
- BTL ESHCOL RED BLEND$62.00
- BTL IL BORRO SANGIOVESE$80.00Out of stock
- BTL CHATEAU LASSEGUE$85.00
- BTL GROTH CABERNET$178.00
BOTTLES OF WHITE WINE
- BTL LE PETIT SALVARD$54.00
- BTL RAEBURN, CHARDONNAY$46.00
russian river valley 2018. citrus zest, finishes silky apple & pear in buttery oak - a complex duo
- BTL FESS PARKER$50.00
- BTL LUBANZI CHENIN BLANC$50.00
- BTL CHASING VENUS$54.00
- BTL TERRA ALPINA$50.00
Oregon. tart & dry w/ subtle grassy notes, tree fruit & guava w/ a refreshing & bright finish
- BTL DR L WHITE LABEL$46.00
- BTL LES SARRINS ROSE$50.00
- BTL PASQUA ROSE$58.00
Santa Barbara county 2021. unoaked, bright notes of lemon & lime, a subtle earthiness w/ hint of sea salt
- BTL GIULIANA$46.00
- BTL POEMA$46.00
- BTL CHAMPALOU VOURAY$53.00
- BTL LA CHABLISIENNE$67.00
- BTL BOUCHARD AINE AND FILS$63.00
- BTL JCB CHAMPAGNE$125.00
- BTL VERMENTINO, TOSCANA$58.00
Italy 2020. notes of citrus and pear with a crisp minerality on the finish
- BTL ALMERIA$29.00
- BTL ST CLAIRE, SAUVIGNON BLANC$25.00
New Zealand. aromatic, intense flavor, tropical fruits, citrus, green fruits & herbs, crisp dry finish
- BTL GENTIL HUGEL$50.00
- BTL POUILLY FUISSE CHARD$85.00Out of stock
- BTL PASCAL JOLIVET$50.00
- BTL TATTINGER$99.00