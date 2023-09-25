Popular Items

14" A VEG SUPREME

$17.00

Confit onions, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, Feta, oregano

14" SUPERNOVA

$21.00

Pepperoni, Mandola Food Co. Italian Sausage, mushrooms, onion, peppers

14" PEPPS

14" PEPPS

$17.00

Natural cased pepperoni, pizza sauce, Brick cheese. All pies are 14" IRONCLAD STYLE (baked in cast iron with a cheesy crust)

FOOD MENU

APPS & SNACKS

Space Balls

Space Balls

$8.00

House-made dough balls, roasted garlic butter, marinara dipping sauce

Brick Sticks

$8.00

House Fries

$6.00

Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, seasoned perfectly!

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.00

Our crispy steak fries tossed in garlic butter, shaved parmesan, and basil

Pizza Fries

$11.00

Steak fries with pizza sauce, melted brick cheese, pepperoni, salami, and Calabrese peppers and marinara dipping sauce

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Six large crispy Buffalo wings and drums with our incredible homemade ranch

Burger in a Pizza Oven

Burger in a Pizza Oven

$8.00

Bar burger with ketchup, mustard, grilled onions, and American cheese. Add fries!

Fried Spaghetti Squares

$11.00

10" PIZZA

10" A VEG SUPREME

$12.00

10" ALPHA CENTAURI

$12.00

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.00

10" CHEESE

$10.00

10" CLASSICO NUOVO

$11.00

10" DO YOU WANT MORE?!!!??!

$12.00

10" DRACO

$11.00

10" FRESH DE FRAYS

$10.00

10" HERCULES HERCULES

$13.00

10" HIGHWAY TO HELL

$11.00

10" PEPPS

$10.00

10" SAUSAGE-FETA

$11.00

10" SPINACH ARTICHOKE

$11.00

10" SUPERNOVA

$13.00

10" THAT SWEET FUNK

$12.00

10" THREE SAUCE

$11.00

10" URSA MAJOR

$11.00

14" PIZZA

14" A VEG SUPREME

$17.00

Confit onions, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, Feta, oregano

14" ALPHA CENTAURI

14" ALPHA CENTAURI

$19.00

house-made sausage, sauteed peppers, Calabrian chili oil, orange zest

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$20.00

14" CHEESE

$15.00

the classic Ironclad cheese pizza with brick cheese and pizza sauce

14" CLASSICO NUOVO

$18.00

natural cased pepperoni, mushrooms, feta, chili flake

14" Do You Want More?!!!??!

$20.00

Lemon ricotta, pizza cheese, lamb sausage, garlic honey, za'atar spice. Tribute pie toe the guys at Down North in Philly.

14" DRACO

$18.00

Pancetta, Calabrian chilis, Pure Luck TX Chevre

14" FRESH DE FRAYS

$16.00

fresh strawberries, Pure Luck TX Chevre, fresh basil

14" HERCULES HERCULES

$22.00

Natural cased pepperoni, house-made sausage, pancetta, Genoa salami

14" HIGHWAY TO HELL

$18.00

with jalapeno, habanero, ground beef, and chevre

14" PEPPS

14" PEPPS

$17.00

Natural cased pepperoni, pizza sauce, Brick cheese. All pies are 14" IRONCLAD STYLE (baked in cast iron with a cheesy crust)

14" SAUSAGE FETA

$18.00

House-made sausage, confit onions, feta, brick cheese, pizza sauce. All Pies are 14" IRONCLAD STYLE (baked in cast iron with a cheesy crust)

14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE

$17.00

White pie with ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, & spinach-artichoke-garlic mix

14" SUPERNOVA

$21.00

Pepperoni, Mandola Food Co. Italian Sausage, mushrooms, onion, peppers

14" THAT SWEET FUNK

$20.00

shaved brussel sprouts, pancetta, Point Reyes blue cheese, Mike's Hot Honey

14" THREE SAUCE

$17.00
14" URSA MAJOR

14" URSA MAJOR

$17.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic oil, garlic confit

Pizza Of The Week

$18.00

Changes frequently; please call to inquire!

SAUCES AND CONDIMENTS

Ranch

$2.00

We make this ranch in house and it's insanely good.

Buffalo Sauce

$0.69

Discussion topic: If we assume buffalo sauce is the best wing sauce, what is the SECOND best wing sauce? Almost no one agrees on this.

Marinara

$1.00

Grated Parm

$0.50

Chili Flakes

Chili Oil

$1.00

Chopped Basil

Ketchup

Mustard

Hot Honey

$1.00

WINE

Red

BTL Tassajara Pinot Noir

$25.00

Monterey, CA babyyyy! It's a pinot noir and it be pinot noiring: cherries, blackberries and plums with notes of vanilla, mocha and oak. Medium-bodied, bright red fruit, soft yet structured tannins with a lingering sweet oak finish.

BTL Ercole Barbera (Red) 1L

$30.00

I stg I was selling this wine before anyone else had even heard of it, and now it's everywhere. Does that mean we're cool or not cool? Delicious 1L Barbera.

BTL No Fine Print Cab

$30.00

Comin' straight outta Lodi, CA. Good ol' Cab that goes amazing with pizza. Isn't it cool that we don't jack up our wine prices.

BTL Chateau Eugenie Malbec

$30.00

Did you know Malbec originally came from France? This is one of the best.

BTL Cotes du Rhone

$30.00

White

BTL Scarpetto Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Pinot Grigio made by maybe the most famous Master Sommelier ever (oxymoron?) Bobby Stuckey. He's a great guy and his wine is a great guy too.

BTL Ercole White Blend 1L

$25.00

90% Cortese (look it up), 8% Chard, 2% Sauv Blanc. It's so tasty and it comes in a liter so it's like getting a glass for free. Yum.

BTL Domaine Matignon Sav Blanc

$30.00

I love French Sav Blanc, but when you only have one on the menu you have to kind of pick your battles. This isn't a big saline bomb, super well balanced and not crazy grapefruit-citrus like the NZ stuff (which I also love).

BTL Whitehaven Sav Blanc

$25.00

Speaking of NZ Sav Blanc, here's one! Medium body, citrus, light grassy notes and good ol' grapefruit.

BTL Domaine de la Tourmaline Muscadet

$30.00

If my name was Björn I might ask you to "take a chance" on this amazing wine. (That's an ABBA joke.) Super well balanced, refreshing, minerality but people who hang out in our bar don't drink a lot of muscadet so we hand sell most of it.

BTL Domaine Girard Chardonnay

$25.00

Medium body, fresh picked apples, pears and no oak. Someone the other day said that Chardonnay was an old lady wine and that person is incorrect.

Rose

BTL Ercole Rose 1L

$30.00

Hmm, these guys have three Ercole wines on the menu. Does that mean Ercole is really good or that the guy who buys the wine isn't trying very hard. Curious emoji.

BTL Rose Moulin de Gassac

$25.00

Do you think it's weird that people don't talk about what kind of grapes are in rose as much as they do other styles of wine? That's because you pretty much only care about what shade of pink the wine is. This one is light pink. (Shiraz/Carignan/Grenache.)

BTL Brand Pet Nat Rose

$30.00

We eff with Pet Nat around here, as the kids would say. This German Pet Nat is just what you'd hope for: fruity, effervescent, just delightful.

BTL Infusions ORANGE

$30.00

Sparkling

BTL Marques de Caceres Cava

$25.00

"Drinking every night because we drink to my accomplishments" -Drake Even if your greatest accomplishment today was driving over to pick up your pizza you can still celebrate it with this super affordable Cava that doesn't suck.

BTL Toresella Sparkling Rose

$25.00

If you're looking for a sparkling rose, here it is! Drink it in the park, drink it at Miller Outdoor Theater, drink it in the bathroom at your family gathering so you can avoid your weird third cousin!

BTL Lambrusco Lini 910

$25.00

What were we doing in the 90s and 2000s when only the best informed of us knew that Lambrusco wasn't just super sweet trash you chugged at the discoteque. This is so good!

BTL Infusions Blanc de Noirs

$30.00