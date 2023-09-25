Betelgeuse Betelgeuse - Montrose 4500 Montrose Blvd
FOOD MENU
APPS & SNACKS
Space Balls
House-made dough balls, roasted garlic butter, marinara dipping sauce
Brick Sticks
House Fries
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, seasoned perfectly!
Garlic Parm Fries
Our crispy steak fries tossed in garlic butter, shaved parmesan, and basil
Pizza Fries
Steak fries with pizza sauce, melted brick cheese, pepperoni, salami, and Calabrese peppers and marinara dipping sauce
Buffalo Wings
Six large crispy Buffalo wings and drums with our incredible homemade ranch
Burger in a Pizza Oven
Bar burger with ketchup, mustard, grilled onions, and American cheese. Add fries!
Fried Spaghetti Squares
10" PIZZA
10" A VEG SUPREME
10" ALPHA CENTAURI
10" BUFFALO CHICKEN
10" CHEESE
10" CLASSICO NUOVO
10" DO YOU WANT MORE?!!!??!
10" DRACO
10" FRESH DE FRAYS
10" HERCULES HERCULES
10" HIGHWAY TO HELL
10" PEPPS
10" SAUSAGE-FETA
10" SPINACH ARTICHOKE
10" SUPERNOVA
10" THAT SWEET FUNK
10" THREE SAUCE
10" URSA MAJOR
14" PIZZA
14" A VEG SUPREME
Confit onions, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, Feta, oregano
14" ALPHA CENTAURI
house-made sausage, sauteed peppers, Calabrian chili oil, orange zest
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN
14" CHEESE
the classic Ironclad cheese pizza with brick cheese and pizza sauce
14" CLASSICO NUOVO
natural cased pepperoni, mushrooms, feta, chili flake
14" Do You Want More?!!!??!
Lemon ricotta, pizza cheese, lamb sausage, garlic honey, za'atar spice. Tribute pie toe the guys at Down North in Philly.
14" DRACO
Pancetta, Calabrian chilis, Pure Luck TX Chevre
14" FRESH DE FRAYS
fresh strawberries, Pure Luck TX Chevre, fresh basil
14" HERCULES HERCULES
Natural cased pepperoni, house-made sausage, pancetta, Genoa salami
14" HIGHWAY TO HELL
with jalapeno, habanero, ground beef, and chevre
14" PEPPS
Natural cased pepperoni, pizza sauce, Brick cheese. All pies are 14" IRONCLAD STYLE (baked in cast iron with a cheesy crust)
14" SAUSAGE FETA
House-made sausage, confit onions, feta, brick cheese, pizza sauce. All Pies are 14" IRONCLAD STYLE (baked in cast iron with a cheesy crust)
14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE
White pie with ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, & spinach-artichoke-garlic mix
14" SUPERNOVA
Pepperoni, Mandola Food Co. Italian Sausage, mushrooms, onion, peppers
14" THAT SWEET FUNK
shaved brussel sprouts, pancetta, Point Reyes blue cheese, Mike's Hot Honey
14" THREE SAUCE
14" URSA MAJOR
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic oil, garlic confit
Pizza Of The Week
Changes frequently; please call to inquire!
SAUCES AND CONDIMENTS
Ranch
We make this ranch in house and it's insanely good.
Buffalo Sauce
Discussion topic: If we assume buffalo sauce is the best wing sauce, what is the SECOND best wing sauce? Almost no one agrees on this.
Marinara
Grated Parm
Chili Flakes
Chili Oil
Chopped Basil
Ketchup
Mustard
Hot Honey
WINE
Red
BTL Tassajara Pinot Noir
Monterey, CA babyyyy! It's a pinot noir and it be pinot noiring: cherries, blackberries and plums with notes of vanilla, mocha and oak. Medium-bodied, bright red fruit, soft yet structured tannins with a lingering sweet oak finish.
BTL Ercole Barbera (Red) 1L
I stg I was selling this wine before anyone else had even heard of it, and now it's everywhere. Does that mean we're cool or not cool? Delicious 1L Barbera.
BTL No Fine Print Cab
Comin' straight outta Lodi, CA. Good ol' Cab that goes amazing with pizza. Isn't it cool that we don't jack up our wine prices.
BTL Chateau Eugenie Malbec
Did you know Malbec originally came from France? This is one of the best.
BTL Cotes du Rhone
White
BTL Scarpetto Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio made by maybe the most famous Master Sommelier ever (oxymoron?) Bobby Stuckey. He's a great guy and his wine is a great guy too.
BTL Ercole White Blend 1L
90% Cortese (look it up), 8% Chard, 2% Sauv Blanc. It's so tasty and it comes in a liter so it's like getting a glass for free. Yum.
BTL Domaine Matignon Sav Blanc
I love French Sav Blanc, but when you only have one on the menu you have to kind of pick your battles. This isn't a big saline bomb, super well balanced and not crazy grapefruit-citrus like the NZ stuff (which I also love).
BTL Whitehaven Sav Blanc
Speaking of NZ Sav Blanc, here's one! Medium body, citrus, light grassy notes and good ol' grapefruit.
BTL Domaine de la Tourmaline Muscadet
If my name was Björn I might ask you to "take a chance" on this amazing wine. (That's an ABBA joke.) Super well balanced, refreshing, minerality but people who hang out in our bar don't drink a lot of muscadet so we hand sell most of it.
BTL Domaine Girard Chardonnay
Medium body, fresh picked apples, pears and no oak. Someone the other day said that Chardonnay was an old lady wine and that person is incorrect.
Rose
BTL Ercole Rose 1L
Hmm, these guys have three Ercole wines on the menu. Does that mean Ercole is really good or that the guy who buys the wine isn't trying very hard. Curious emoji.
BTL Rose Moulin de Gassac
Do you think it's weird that people don't talk about what kind of grapes are in rose as much as they do other styles of wine? That's because you pretty much only care about what shade of pink the wine is. This one is light pink. (Shiraz/Carignan/Grenache.)
BTL Brand Pet Nat Rose
We eff with Pet Nat around here, as the kids would say. This German Pet Nat is just what you'd hope for: fruity, effervescent, just delightful.
BTL Infusions ORANGE
Sparkling
BTL Marques de Caceres Cava
"Drinking every night because we drink to my accomplishments" -Drake Even if your greatest accomplishment today was driving over to pick up your pizza you can still celebrate it with this super affordable Cava that doesn't suck.
BTL Toresella Sparkling Rose
If you're looking for a sparkling rose, here it is! Drink it in the park, drink it at Miller Outdoor Theater, drink it in the bathroom at your family gathering so you can avoid your weird third cousin!
BTL Lambrusco Lini 910
What were we doing in the 90s and 2000s when only the best informed of us knew that Lambrusco wasn't just super sweet trash you chugged at the discoteque. This is so good!