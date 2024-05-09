Big Buns One Loudoun
Food Menu
Burgers
- Classic Burger
Angus Beef (7oz), Burger with your choice of toppings, premium toppings(+1.99), cheese (+.99) and choice of sauces.$9.99
- Hot & Hefe
Angus Beef , pepper jack, avocado, griiled habanero+serrano pico de gallo, Sriracha garlic aioli$12.99
- The Collaboration
Angus beef brushed w/duck butter, cheddar,pickled red onion, lettuce,tomato,bacon jam.$12.49
- The Horseradish Bourbon
Angus beef (7oz), muenster, applewood smoked bacon, bourbon mushrooms + onions,lettuce, tomato jam, horseradish cream sauce.$13.99
- The Peppercorn Steakhouse
Angus beef (7oz) gruyere cheese, fried onion straws, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, tellicherry mayo$13.99
- The 9-year Anniversary Burger
Angus beef (7oz) sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, grain mustard aioli.$13.99
- Mexican Street Burger
Seasoned angus beef, Mexican slaw, avocado cream sauce, Fritos corn chips, Mexican Salsa, queso fresco on a brioche bun$13.55
Chicken Sammies
- THE BYOC
Marinated grilled chicken, with your choice of toppings, premium toppings (+1.99), cheese (+.99) and choice of sauces.$10.49
- The Shirlington Hot
Marinated + spanked, buttermilk-bathed fried chicken, house slaw, dill pickles, Nashville HOT sauce$12.99
- Frickin' Good Fried Chicken
Marinated + spanked, buttermilk-bathed fried chicken, avocado, shredded romaine, dill pickles, buttermilk herb ranch$12.99
Bowls
- Beets Sprouts & Harmony Bowl
Arugula, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Barley, Roasted Beets, Candied Pecans, Sea-Salted Sweet Potato Chips, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette$10.99
- The Hollaback Bowl
Chopped Kale, Quinoa, House Falafel aka Hollaback Bites, Dried Cranberries, Shredded Carrots, Toasted Almonds, Parmesan Caesar Dressing$10.99
- The Southwest Smokeshow
Napa and Red Cabbage, Romaine, Quinoa, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Chipotle Vinaigrette$10.99
Sides
- Fries
Seasoned with Sea Salt and Black Pepper and Served with a Side of Chipotle Aioli.$3.69
- Cajun Fries
Seasoned with Old Bay, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, and Served with an Optional Side of Chipotle Aioli.$4.49
- Parmesan Truffle Fries
Tossed in Parmesan Cheese and Truffle Oil and Served with an Optional Side of Chipotle Aioli.$8.99
- Jammin Sprouts
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Bacon Jam, Sriracha Drizzle$6.99
- Cajun Nugz
Eight Buttermilk Bathed and Spanked Fried Chicken Nuggets Tossed in Cajun Seasoning. Served with Four Dill Pickle Chips on a Spear and your Choice of dipping sauces: buttermilk herb ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli.$8.99
- Sauce Quattro
A 1.5oz Side of Buttermilk Herb Ranch, Chipotle Aioli, Honey Mustard and Sriracha Aioli.$2.99
- Side of Sauce
NA Beverages
- Blueberry Cola
Maine Root Fountain Colas and Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Cola
Maine Root Fountain Colas and Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Diet Cola
Maine Root Fountain Colas and Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Ginger Brew
Maine Root Fountain Colas and Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Iced Tea
Maine Root Fountain Colas and Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Lemon Lime Cola
Maine Root Fountain Colas and Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Orange Cola
Maine Root Fountain Colas and Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Root Beer
Maine Root Fountain Colas and Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Blackberry Lemonade
Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Ginger Pear Juice
Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Strawberry Watermelon Juice
Served in a 16oz Cup.$3.89
- Aqua Panna Spring Water$4.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$4.00
- Mexican Coke$3.89
Kids
- Kids Burger
Angus Beef Burger (3.5oz) with Your Choice of Cheese, Toppings, and Sauce. Comes with Regular Fries and a Maine Root Fountain Cola. Kid Burgers are Cooked Throughout with No Pink Inside.$8.99
- Kid's Grilled Tenders
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Strips Served with Herb Ranch Dipping Sauce. Comes with a Regular Fries and a Maine Root Fountain Cola.$8.99
- Kid's Fried Tenders
Fried Chicken Strips Served with Herb Ranch Dipping Sauce. Comes with Regular Fries and a Maine Root Fountain Cola.$8.99
- Grilled Cheese
Pullman's Sliced Brioche Bread with Two Slices of Cheddar Cheese Grilled to Golden Brown. Comes with Regular Fries and a Maine Root Fountain Cola.$7.99
Bundles
- Classic Burger Bundle
7oz Angus Beef burger on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, raw red onion, your choice of ketchup, Mayo or Mustard and optional Cheese (+$0.99). Served with fries and a fountain drink. Upgrade your BUNDLE with Cajun fries, parmesan truffle fries, or sprouts.$13.99
- Designer Burger Bundle
Your choice of a designer burger served with fries and a fountain drink. Upgrade your BUNDLE with Cajun fries, parmesan truffle fries, or sprouts.$17.99
- BYOC Bundle
Marinated Grilled Chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, raw red onion, your choice of ketchup, Mayo or Mustard and optional Cheese (+$0.99). Served with fries and a fountain drink. Upgrade your BUNDLE with Cajun fries, parmesan truffle fries, or sprouts.$15.99
- Fried Chicken Sammie Bundle
Your choice of a fried chicken sammie served with fries and a fountain drink. Upgrade your BUNDLE with Cajun fries, parmesan truffle fries, or sprouts.$17.99
Shakes
- Classic Shake
Hand-Spun with Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk and Love. Served in a 16oz Cup.$8.49
- The Redonculous Reese's
Over-the-top Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake. Served in a Peanut Butter and Reese's Pieces Rimmed Cup, Topped with Homemade Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Reese's Pieces, Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Cups, and a Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup Gelato. Served in a 16oz Cup.$14.99
- The Unicorn Shake
Hand-spun Strawberry Shake with Rainbow Sprinkles, Sour Patch Twists, and Ginormous Marshmallows. Served in a 16oz Cup with Keepable Inflatable Unicorn.$13.99
- Mexican Churro Shake
Premium vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge, brown sugar, cinnamon, whipped cream & Churro & cinnamon powder$8.55
Non-Alcoholic Slushies
Alcohol Menu
Draft Beer
Liquor
- Mom's Margarita
Batched cocktail made with Jose Cuervo silver, orange liqueur and house margarita mix with infused with strawberries.$9.00
- Tito's Vodka + Arcade Slushie$12.00
- Hornitos + Dragon Fruit Margarita Slushie$12.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 1.5oz$7.00
- Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum 1.5oz$7.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey 1.5oz$7.00
- Evan Williams Bourbon 1.5oz$7.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon 1.5oz$12.00
- Tito's Handmade Vodka 1.5oz$8.00
- Sauza Hornitos Reposado Tequila 1.5oz$9.00
- Carolan's Irish Cream 1.5oz$7.00
- Irish up your shake with cold brew + Jameson$14.99
- Maker's Mark S'Mores Shake$14.99
- Captain Morgan's Apple Pie Rum Spice Shake$14.99
- Root Beer Float w/Makers Mark & Captain Rum$14.99
- Boozy Shake
Hand-spun 16oz Shakes with a Shot of Bourbon, Irish Cream, Spiced Rum or Whiskey. Must have Valid 21+ ID to Purchase.$12.50