Big Buns Vienna
Food Menu
Burgers
- Classic Burger$9.99
Angus Beef (7oz), Burger with your choice of toppings, premium toppings(+1.99), cheese (+.99) and sauce
- Hot & Hefe$12.99
Angus Beef , pepper jack, avocado, griiled habanero+serrano pico de gallo, Sriracha garlic aioli
- The Collaboration$12.49
Angus beef brushed w/duck butter, cheddar,pickled red onion, lettuce,tomato,bacon jam.
- The Horseradish Bourbon$13.99
Angus beef (7oz), muenster, bacon, bourbon mushrooms + onions,lettuce, tomato jam, horseradish
- The Peppercorn Steakhouse$13.99
Angus beef (7oz) gruyere cheese, onion straws, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, tellicherry mayo
- The 9-year Anniversary Burger$13.99
Angus beef (7oz) sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, grain mustard ailoi.
Chicken Sammies
- THE BYOC$10.49
Marinated grilled chicken, with your choice of toppings, premium toppings (+1.99), cheese (+.99) and sauce
- The Shirlington Hot$12.99
Marinated + spanked, buttermilk-bathed fried chicken, house slaw, dill pickles, Nashville HOT sauce
- Frickin' Good Fried Chicken$12.99
Marinated + spanked, buttermilk-bathed fried chicken, avocado, shredded romaine, dill pickles, buttermilk herb ranch
Bowls
- Beets Sprouts & Harmony Bowl$10.99
Arugula, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Barley, Roasted Beets, Candied Pecans, Sea-Salted Sweet Potato Chips, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette
- The Hollaback Bowl$10.99
Chopped Kale, Quinoa, House Falafel aka Hollaback Bites, Dried Cranberries, Shredded Carrots, Toasted Almonds, Parmesan Caesar Dressing
- The Southwest Smokeshow$10.99
Napa and Red Cabbage, Romaine, Quinoa, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Chipotle Vinaigrette
Sides
- Fries$3.69
Seasoned with Sea Salt and Black Pepper and Served with a Side of Chipotle Aioli.
- Cajun Fries$4.49
Seasoned with Old Bay, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, and Served with an Optional Side of Chipotle Aioli.
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.99
Tossed in Parmesan Cheese and Truffle Oil and Served with an Optional Side of Chipotle Aioli.
- Jammin Sprouts$6.99
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Bacon Jam, Sriracha Drizzle
- Cajun Nugz$8.99
Eight Buttermilk Bathed and Spanked Fried Chicken Nuggets Tossed in Cajun Seasoning. Served with Four Dill Pickle Chips on a Spear and your Choice of Buttermilk Herb Ranch or Chipotle Aioli.
- Sauce Quattro$2.99
A 1.5oz Side of Buttermilk Herb Ranch, Chipotle Aioli, Honey Mustard and Sriracha Aioli.
- Side of Sauce
Kids
- Kids Burger$8.99
Angus Beef Burger (3.5oz) with Your Choice of Cheese, Toppings, and Sauce. Comes with Regular Fries and a Maine Root Fountain Cola. Kid Burgers are Cooked Throughout with No Pink Inside.
- Kid's Grilled Tenders$8.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Strips Served with Herb Ranch Dipping Sauce. Comes with a Regular Fries and a Maine Root Fountain Cola.
- Kid's Fried Tenders$8.99
Fried Chicken Strips Served with Herb Ranch Dipping Sauce. Comes with Regular Fries and a Maine Root Fountain Cola.
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
Pullman's Sliced Brioche Bread with Two Slices of Cheddar Cheese Grilled to Golden Brown. Comes with Regular Fries and a Maine Root Fountain Cola.
- Kids Shakes$4.99
Hand-Spun with Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk and Love. Served in a 16oz Cup.
Bundles
- Classic Burger Bundle$13.99
7oz Angus Beef burger on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, raw red onion, your choice of ketchup, Mayo or Mustard and optional Cheese (+$0.99). Served with fries and a fountain drink. Upgrade your BUNDLE with Cajun fries, parmesan truffle fries, or sprouts.
- Designer Burger Bundle$17.99
Your choice of a designer burger served with fries and a fountain drink. Upgrade your BUNDLE with Cajun fries, parmesan truffle fries, or sprouts.
- BYOC Bundle$15.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, raw red onion, your choice of ketchup, Mayo or Mustard and optional Cheese (+$0.99). Served with fries and a fountain drink. Upgrade your BUNDLE with Cajun fries, parmesan truffle fries, or sprouts.
- Fried Chicken Sammie Bundle$17.99
Your choice of a fried chicken sammie served with fries and a fountain drink. Upgrade your BUNDLE with Cajun fries, parmesan truffle fries, or sprouts.
Shakes
- Classic Shake$8.49
Hand-Spun with Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk and Love. Served in a 16oz Cup.
- Boozy Shake$12.50
Hand-spun 16oz Shakes with a Shot of Bourbon, Irish Cream, Spiced Rum or Whiskey. Must have Valid 21+ ID to Purchase.
- The Redonculous Reese's$13.99
Over-the-top Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake. Served in a Peanut Butter and Reese's Pieces Rimmed Cup, Topped with Homemade Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Reese's Pieces, Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Cups, and a Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup Gelato. Served in a 16oz Cup.
- The Unicorn Shake$13.99
Hand-spun Strawberry Shake with Rainbow Sprinkles, Sour Patch Twists, and Ginormous Marshmallows. Served in a 16oz Cup with Keepable Inflatable Unicorn.
- Cherry Blossom Shake$8.99
Premium Vanilla ice cream, blended maraschino cherry juice, grenadine, milk and topped with whipped cream and cherry on top.
NA Beverages
- Blueberry Cola$3.89
Maine Root Fountain Colas and Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Served in a 16oz Cup.
- Cola$3.89
- Diet Cola$3.89
- Ginger Brew$3.89
- Iced Tea$3.89
- Lemon Lime Cola$3.89
- Orange Cola$3.89
- Root Beer$3.89
- Blackberry Lemonade$3.89
Served in a 16oz Cup.
- Ginger Pear Juice$3.89
- Strawberry Watermelon Juice$3.89
- Aqua Panna Spring Water$4.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$4.00
- Mexican Coke$3.89
Non-Alcoholic Slushies
Alcohol Menu
Draft Beer
Liquor
- Tito's Vodka + Arcade Slushie$12.00
- Hornitos + Dragon Fruit Margarita Slushie$12.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 1.5oz$7.00
- Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum 1.5oz$7.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey 1.5oz$7.00
- Evan Williams Bourbon 1.5oz$7.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon 1.5oz$12.00
- Tito's Handmade Vodka 1.5oz$8.00
- Sauza Hornitos Reposado Tequila 1.5oz$9.00
- Carolan's Irish Cream 1.5oz$7.00
- Irish up your shake with cold brew + Jameson$14.99
- Maker's Mark S'Mores Shake$14.99
- Captain Morgan's Apple Pie Rum Spice Shake$14.99
- Root Beer Float w/Makers Mark & Captain Rum$14.99
- Boozy Shake$12.50
